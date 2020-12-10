Main Street is losing faith in Ponzinomics. Investors in "MLM" equities should keep watch on the groundswell of outraged citizenry.

MLM is protected by what has become a pervasive non-rational faith in "endless chain" economics and the magical power of "belief" to overcome fact-based reality.

From three years of work on the first comprehensive book on "MLM" I identify the force – that accounts for FTC's strange behavior and which Ackman did not address.

Everyone knows that Bill Ackman's billion-dollar-short campaign against Herbalife (HLF) was defeated when the Federal Trade Commission announced it would not prosecute Herbalife as a "pyramid scheme."

Why the FTC did not classify Herbalife as a pyramid scheme remains mysteriously unexplained. The FTC chairperson, Edith Ramirez, readily acknowledged that the FTC found the classic red flags of a "multi-level marketing" pyramid scheme – pay-to-play requirements, deceptive reward promises, absence of profitable retailing, incentives and payments to recruit, massive loss rates at the bottom of the recruiting chain, etc. The FTC's portrait of Herbalife matched those of other MLMs the FTC shut down as pyramids. 300,000 Herbalife victims got back $200 million, based on the FTC's evidence. Yet, Ackman's wager was wiped away with the FTC chairperson's final and unfathomable assertion:

[Herbalife was] not determined not to have been a pyramid."

From the FTC press conference:

Bloomberg News: But it sounds like what you’re saying is that this company had all the hallmarks of a pyramid scheme. Isn’t that right? Ramirez: I will leave to you to draw your own conclusions based on the facts that are alleged in the complaint. Truth in Advertising: … would you agree that a prima facie case of a pyramid scheme is alleged with the allegations within this complaint? Ramirez: Again, I will leave it to you to draw that conclusion. New York Times: Did you review the language in their (Herbalife) press release that… they were not declared to be a pyramid scheme? Ramirez: I do not agree with that statement… And, again, I will leave to readers to draw their own conclusions. But they were not determined not to have been a pyramid. That would be inaccurate.

Mysterious Force

For my new book, Ponzinomics, the Untold Story of Multi-Level Marketing, I spent three years examining the "MLM" phenomenon comprehensively, from its invention in 1945 to its global spread today. This inquiry included a special re-examination of the Ackman chapter of the saga. I came to recognize a force that accounted for Ackman's defeat that is arguably more influential than the hundreds of millions MLM pours into influence-buying and regulatory capture. This force is greater than high level advocates, e.g., former FTC chair, Jon Leibowitz and Joe Biden's former Chief of Staff, Alan Hoffman, who both went to work for Herbalife against the FTC, and Herbalife shareholder, Carl Icahn, named as advisor on regulation to Donald Trump, who himself devoted 10 years to promoting MLMs.

The force I examined invalidated Ackman's extensive research and the documented experience of millions of Herbalife "losers." Ackman waged a campaign based on facts and finance. This force overrides facts, logic and analysis and rewrites or discards history. It is un-economic.

The force is a particular belief, a mass delusion. Herbalife has enjoyed and has promoted a pervasive, non-rational belief in its "business model" that was invented and propagated by the MLM lobby and PR machine. Over the last 40 years, it captivated millions of souls and won the fealty of powerful institutions. The FTC kneels and confesses faith in this non-rational belief every time it affirms the "legitimacy" of "MLM." The response of investors during the Herbalife drama showed that much of Wall Street has become a convert too. But, over the last four years, a large-scale, grass roots heresy has emerged that is challenging the creed as delusional, destructive and cultic.

Ponzinomics

I call this belief, Ponzinomics, which I define:

Ponzinomics:noun / pän-zē-ˈnä-miks / a pseudo-economic, all-encompassing, delusional belief system that promotes the swindle of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme as a valid economic model that promises believers a fulfilling and financially rewarding way of life, complete with mission, values, leadership and worldview. The societal spread of Ponzinomics is necessarily accompanied by governmental collusion.

The genesis of the Ponzinomics belief system, as I chronicle in my book, was not in think tanks or in business schools. It germinated in early 20th Century Dale Carnegie sales psychology, which MLM's two inventors, Lee Mytinger and William Casselberry, were thoroughly schooled in. To these commercial values and doctrines, they grafted the hallmark chain-letter structure. Buy-sell transactions of products served to continuously transfer funds from later participants to earlier ones in a ponzi-like, closed market.

With this aberrant modification, the pop psychology of sales morphed into an absurd pseudo-economics that claims to transcend laws of supply and demand, market limits and saturation.

Pseudo-Economics to American Dream Politics

In the late 60s to mid-70s, federal and state regulators moved to shut down the new Ponzinomics businesses which they called "pyramid selling schemes." State legislators wrote the first "anti-pyramid scheme" and "anti-endless chain" statutes. What the regulators did not realize, however, was the schemes had evolved beyond bogus-economics into a totalistic ideology with a formidable political lobby. The promoters assumed the authority and gained popular appeal of Prosperity Preachers. MLM promoters claimed the mystic power to produce "unlimited wealth" through faith and optimism. Leaders took on moral authority, playing the role, not of sales promoter, but god-like dispenser of Grace. With this power, they gained control over many recruits' entire lives and capacity for critical thinking. MLM's pyramid recruiting transformed into a religious-like crusade.

Ponzinomics proved explosively profitable for the investors and early adopters while millions of followers fell into the cursed status of "losers." Money flowed into political coffers against oversight and law enforcement. As MLM was spreading, its magical claims to shape reality with belief gained a veneer of academic and popular acceptance in the early 1960s' "human potential" movement. The largest MLMs of the time, as do all others ever since, delivered powerful "training programs" for recruits, not about products or selling, but indoctrination in unlimited expansion and the magical power of belief. MLM professes to hold not only ultimate secrets to wealth but a specific business plan – a business in a box – for gaining the promised riches. With such amazing promises and a financial program to fulfill them, MLM promoters gain deified status.

In the 1980s, MLM – Amway in particular – was embraced by the Reagan administration, declaring it the purest and highest form of American capitalism. Ponzinomics morphed into a political philosophy. As the paragon of this philosophy, MLM now claims to be the American Dream's greatest champion, the "last best hope" for millions of people who have otherwise lost faith. As it moves into other countries, MLM presents itself as American capitalism's ambassador. It even hired two former U.S. Secretaries of State, Alexander Haig who worked for Amway in the 1980s and Madeleine Albright, Herbalife's global promoter.

Orwell in Business

Ponzinomics affects many areas of modern life but only "multi-level marketing," (a term invented by promoters in the mid-1980s) packaged the belief into a financial product. It includes a binding contract, investment requirements and utopian promises of return. It has a hierarchical structure, dogmatic rules, a money-transfer formula based on the "endless chain" and a cultic training program that inhibits critical thinking. Sold as a "business opportunity," Ponzinomics has spread like a virus throughout Main Street USA and globally, stirring false hope and inciting mass manias.

The delusional aspects of Ponzinomics are laughably obvious. Empowering the "extraordinary" income promises is the "infinite" recruiting chain. Returns depend not on personal sales but on the enrollment and expenditures of future investors who must do the same, ad infinitum. The absurdity of the MLM claim that millions are not buying access to the "unlimited income opportunity" but paying to become "salespeople" or to obtain "discounts" is farcically upheld at the FTC, as Orwellian "truth."

Orwellian euphemisms are employed to maintain the ruse. Pay-to-play fees are called "sales kits" and "qualifying orders"; recruiting rewards are "sales commissions" and recruiters are called "distributors." Theatrical titles for recruiting levels become a parody of the corporate ladder. The "compensation plan" with myriad percentages, unrelated to personal sales, serves to transfer 50-80% of the reward money to the top 1-4% of recruiters, dooming all the others.

MLM is the only business on earth allowed to claim the "endless chain" and "infinite" expansion as its market mechanism. Speculative investment, lotteries, and gambling enterprises can be based on random chance or the "greater fool" theory, but financial products and business opportunities must show underlying value.

When the FTC granted Amway the right to traffic in "infinity" in a bewildering 1979 ruling that the FTC has never re-examined, the MLM delusion graduated to a classic Big Lie. MLMs annually produce 99% loss rates and churn 50-80% of all participants year after year, while advertising themselves as the "greatest income opportunity in the world." The claim is so outrageous, most people cannot believe anyone would dare to make it if it weren't true.

Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds

As is widely discussed, the US is currently suffering from an epidemic of public delusions, disinformation and denial, affecting government's capacity to conduct public health measures and elections. Conspiracy theories and false narratives challenge science, traditions, institutions and direct experience. I argue that MLM was one of the pioneers in the large-scale promotion of "alternative facts" to support its mythical "unlimited income opportunity," belief-based "business model. The myth and legend of MLM has been sustained with cultic persuasion methods. Millions of people were inducted into MLM's fantasy world of "opportunity" and told that government and mainstream business conspired to keep from gaining "wealth beyond imagination."

But unlike the recent false narratives condemned by government, media and academia, MLM enjoys at least tacit institutional endorsement. The voices crying out for reality-testing are coming not from the authorities but from Main Street in a burgeoning "anti-MLM" movement, on Reddit (over 600,000 subscribers), Twitter, podcasts and YouTube. It is also emerging in popular culture which comically depicts MLM as a folly. News stories now report the 99% loss rates and cultic methods. This is a dramatic shift.

Investors in Herbalife and other MLMs such as Nu Skin (NUS), Usana(USNA), Primerica (PRI), and Medifast (MED) would be wise to keep a wary eye not on the FTC but on cyber-world where torches and pitchforks are amassing. "MLM" equity value, as the FTC-defeated Herbalife short campaign had argued, is an illusion. Consumer demand, brand preference, delivery of value, and a sustainable business model are absent. Regulators will remain silent only as long as a believing public permits. The required faith is eroding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The central idea of this piece is a theme and focus of a book I just completed, "Ponzinomics, the Untold Story of Multi-Level Marketing." It is not intended as investment guidance but education in the field of "multi-level marketing" which includes some publicly traded equities.