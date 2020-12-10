Originating A Financial Product

This article addresses the question, "In what environment should financial innovations be housed?" The article considers three generic innovations, with some examples.

New trading platforms.

New financial instruments (FIs).

Combinations of both.

Innovations

Trading platforms

Three trading platforms not yet introduced but in varying stages of evolution. One of these is proprietary or "stealthy." Two others are in advanced stages of development - OneChronos, described here, and CODA Markets, described here.

Financial instruments

The article considers one stand-alone new financial instruments (FI), Next Level Derivatives, LLC's Treasury risk forwards.

Combined FIs and EOIs

The two: my Exchange Originated Instruments (EOIs) and Self-Settling Futures (SSFs), described here. And Richard Sandor's Ameribor and American Financial Exchange (AFX), described here.

The graphic displays platforms and instruments.

Markets

Non-value added FIs and marketplaces

In an earlier article, I argued that several new exchanges that avoid public trading of their own equity - Investors Exchange (IEX), Members Exchange (MEMX), and Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE) - exhibit anomalous behavior since exchanges exist for the purpose of identifying the market valuation of other firms. I, among others, questioned the "innovator" status of MEMX. The most visible distinction between MEMX and other stock exchanges is that MEMX subsidizes market making. I have argued here that the economics of exchange management will force MEMX to give up the subsidies soon. Then, the question will become "Do MEMX's members want a greater share of the oligopoly profits associated with being an SEC-regulated exchange?" Adam Smith would tell them to take the money on offer to sell MEMX's license to one of the parasitic Big Three exchange management firms - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), and CBOE Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) - and skedaddle!

Adam Smith tells us that firms beneficially avoid market valuation only when the ownership accrues nonmarket social value (an externality) from the firm's activities. For example, LTSE exists to avoid short-termism - the short-term rewards Wall Street (purportedly) pays publicly traded firms. LTSE believes short-termism is a superficial behavior that produces the appearance of greater value. LTSE seeks to create a market that rewards firms for more substantial decisions that create the reality of greater value.

On the other hand, the three platforms, one instrument, and two combinations named above, are different and seek to add value to their owner's operations. They belong in a for-profit environment.

When should a trading platform be not-for-profit; when for-profit?

To pose the question is to answer it. Exchanges like MEMX and LTSE do not claim to enhance market valuation. Instead, they claim to redress errors and inefficiencies. LTSE exists to flag firms that should not be valued only by Wall Street short-termites; MEMX exists to fight parasitic National Market System (NMS)-created excessive exchange fees. They should not list their own stocks publicly since maximizing the wealth of exchange ownership is not the point.

What kind of entity should give birth to a new Financial Instrument (FI)? Three considerations.

Does the FI

add nonmarket social value (an externality)?

stand by itself, as does an ETF? Or is it inextricably connected to a trading platform - as are financial futures?

require a determination of its regulatory status? Or is the FI an example of an existing FI class?

A not-for-profit exchange would not subject the new financial instrument to a market test of value. Hence, LTSE tests the proposition that companies with a long-term horizon will forgo the substantial advantage of listing on NYSE or Nasdaq for the longer-term benefits of being a recognized long-term firm. A for-profit institution, on the other hand, would ask whether the new financial instrument increases the total value of the institution's equity. Absent some externality, some evidence of the positive social value of the new instrument, the economics favors innovation by the for-profit firm.

A for-profit Alternative Trading System (ATS) and a not-for-profit new exchange

The for-profit ATS

In this age of new financial instruments and new exchanges, it may be useful to ask, on the creation of a new financial instrument or new exchange, how to assure that the market has the opportunity to assess the value of the contribution of the proposed market disruptor. This issue arose in a discussion the other day with a principal at OneChronos who is part of a team introducing this innovative ATS.

An ATS is a trading platform that is outside the collection of SEC-designated and regulated exchanges. This is significant. The ATS does not participate in the SEC's government-created oligopoly, the National Market System (NMS), and does not get paid the fee income that accrues to SEC-designated exchanges. This adds two important features to the environment in which his firm will attempt to survive and to thrive.

First, there is no incentive for the dominant Big Three exchange management firms (Big Three) to acquire this firm to multiply fee income without providing extra functionality to the entire market. That became a factor in the thinking of new exchange planners after CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) acquired BATS, an exchange introduced to compete with the then-dominant NYSE and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ

Second, the ATS will be viewed within its firm as a contributor to profits and a user of corporate capital. Thus, the ATS's survival and success depend on its contribution to the wellbeing of customer-traders. The market will demand that this ATS add functionality within the entire market.

The not-for-profit exchange

The example ATS contrasts with MEMX, the new exchange. In an earlier article, I argued that making MEMX a not-for-profit exchange is not enough to ensure MEMX will not ultimately join the club. MEMX may soon add further to the superfluous fees charged by the Big Three to broker-dealers for no additional service.

Although its nonprofit status means MEMX will most likely be protected from acquisition by the Big Three, MEMX's extra functionality depends solely on a subsidy of market makers by MEMX's member firms. But MEMX market makers will only provide better prices to the market, while MEMX's member firms are willing to pay them to do so. This is a transfer of wealth from owners to users, not an increase in wealth throughout the system. A rational membership will only provide the subsidy temporarily. After the subsidy is gone, MEMX will not reduce fees, only increase the share of NMS oligopoly profits going to its membership. Ultimately, MEMX will only rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic. Less heroic than the MEMX claim that it will reduce exchange fees across the board through the blessings of competitive behavior.

Connecting the instrument to the platform

Which form of ownership should provide new financial instruments like EOIs?

The answer depends on the nature of the instrument. Note that Ameribor, interestingly, is a combined futures and spot exchange, although the futures have yet to be launched, I believe. Note that the authors of both EOIs and SSFs, and of Ameribor and AFX, are grizzled veterans of the derivatives industry. That says something about the importance of capturing the spot market associated with an index futures market.

The EOIs introduced here, for example, are best offered by a for-profit platform. There are multiple reasons for this conclusion.

Exchange or ATS because:

EOIs have a characteristic symmetry. That is, short and seller are a mirror image of long and buyer. This is an argument for a futures-like clearinghouse to be interposed between long and short.

EOIs are a unique financial instrument in that they are originated by an investment manager serving as an agent of the exchange. This is a reason for the exchange to open its plans to the traders that it seeks to serve, and to investment management firms that will manage the EOI's supporting asset portfolio.

At the outset of trading, there is reason to offer multiple instruments. This permits the inclusivity of traders who differ from one another because any instrument may be listed. Then, the forces of demand can determine which instruments survive.

As the earlier article explains, the futures-like clearinghouse structure brings the cost of a new listing to a minimum. CME lists thousands of different contracts. About five markets account for the most trading volume.

But EOIs belong on an ATS only because the regulatory status of both the EOIs and the platform that lists and trades them is not obvious. An ATS can open and determine trading interest without a regulatory decision whether the instrument is a futures contract that delivers a Fed- or SEC-regulated security is itself a Fed- or SEC-regulated security, or something totally different.

