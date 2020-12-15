With both a high degree of certainty the dividend will be maintained going forward, and the potential for acquisition, Western Union is of key interest.

Western Union: Investment Thesis

This Dec. 10 update follows on from an article on Western Union (NYSE:WU) for my Dividend Growth Income+ Club subscribers back in mid-July 2020. Not a lot has changed since then, except the company has performed better than expected through the COVID-19 pandemic. Western Union attracts a reasonable earnings multiple of around 10.0 to 12.5, which, in the absence of growth or decline in earnings, implies a yield of around 8% to 10%. As Western Union has strong cash flows it's able to distribute most if not all of its earnings by way of dividends and share repurchases. Therefore, all else being equal, the implied yield at purchase should be actually achieved. However, there are two schools of thought on future growth prospects for this long established and well-known company with a strong brand. All things considered, I come down heavily on the bullish side. Western Union is a definite buy.

The Bearish Case -

The bearish case as presented by SA author, Alexander Veytsman, who wrote in this second of six bearish articles over a period of six months from October 2019 to March 2020,

We have followed Western Union’s story for a long time, and our key reason for a below comps multiple for the company has been its focus on offline money transfer business during an age that is largely online and digital. As such, we view WU as falling behind the curve, with the near-term catch unlikely. Excerpts from further articles by Alexander Veytsman: Xoom has done irreversible damage to Western Union's three core markets: India, Philippines, and Mexico. More than forty percent of Xoom’s new customers come from Western Union... a direct market share hit to WU that we estimate to be at a revenue rate of 1.5%-2% annually...

... difficult to compete against Xoom's pricing.... charges approximately a third of Western Union's fees... nearly impossible for Western Union to compete with Xoom's $4.95 average money transfer fee, given that its offline transaction (of the same quantity) stands around $16, while WU.com, an online arm of Western Union that was formed largely in response to Xoom, cannibalizes the offline business.

Fraud loss costs are minimal at Xoom, in comparison to Western Union. Hovering around just a few basis points, fraud loss rates for online transactions are so low that Western Union cannot realistically compete with its bottom line.. . Western Union invests anywhere between 3.5% to 4.5% of total revenues.. . into various compliance-related programs, such as KYC (know-your-customer) and KYA (know-your agent).

The Bullish Case -

SA Author, David Trainer, in this article dated Oct. 30, 2019, put out the bullish case:

Despite fears that it's becoming obsolete, this company continues to generate lots of cash. It has successfully adapted to numerous technological changes over its 150-plus years of existence, and investors are underrating its resilience. Further excerpts from the article: The bear case against WU assumes that its share of the global remittance market is destined to decline as new technologies make cross-border transactions easier.

What bears miss is that the primary obstacle to cross-border transactions is not technological but rather regulatory. WU does business in more than 200 countries, which means it must comply with more than 200 different regulatory regimes.

Libra, the Facebook (FB)-backed cryptocurrency that was supposed to revolutionize global payments, learned this lesson the hard way. Regulators and government officials in the U.S. and Europe immediately criticized the project, and now some of Libra’s major backers are considering pulling their support.

Libra is just the latest example of a technology that was supposed to make WU obsolete, and like all the others, it seems to have underestimated the magnitude of that task. The global remittance business is complicated and difficult, and WU remains one of the leaders in the industry.

The Company' s Case

From Western Union's Q1-2020 earnings conference call, and this author's further comments:

we recently launched Westernunion.com [ph] in additional countries, enabling our customers to send funds digitally to the world now from more than 75 countries.

expanding our payout service by working with agents to provide home delivery of money transfer in select countries where curfews are restricting the movement of our receivers.

...real time payout capabilities. For decades, we have been paying up transaction in minutes in approximately 130 currencies within our vast global retail network. Over the last years, we have diversified our payout network to include more than 4 billion accounts and wallets in over 100 countries.

...the large majority of our agent locations remain open as essential services, we offer a global agent locator tool updated multiple times a day to keep our customers informed about every availability of our agent network

...a trusted global brand with over 90% brand recognition, a robust digital cross-border money movement platform, and expanding unmatched global payments network consisting of 550,000 retail locations and billions of bank accounts and mobile wallets to serve a base of 150 million global consumers and thousands of global businesses.

While we are one of the largest players in remittance markets estimated at $700 billion of annual principal, our share is still small, and we see lots of opportunities to grow.

for the month of April, approximately 30% of our total C2C transactions were generated by digital channels.

...an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, standard financing short term working capital needs through the commercial paper market...no significant debt maturities until 2022.

At this time, share repurchases have been temporarily parked as we feel it is prudent to conserve capital until there is better visibility into how the disruption from COVID-19 plays out. In the Q&A session - dividend is very important to the board of Western Union and the dividend payout ..that's something that we're very committed to.

...only a few years ago, 2% to 3% of our general revenue ...were ...digital transactions now in April we are going to have 30% of our transactions coming from digital generated transactions.

really good omnichannel capabilities on both sending and receiving side of the equation, which is not really something others can match when you're thinking about both retail and digital combined.

many, many customers are joining us as a new customers, especially on the digital side the general partner side... as we rolled out with digital partners... But we do also see some conversions...people are locked down... in many countries

Author's comments back in mid-July -

I'm more persuaded by the bullish than the bearish side of the argument. Western Union obviously has a strong and capable digital presence with 30% of transactions now conducted by that means. Apparently, digital growth is mainly new customers rather than a cannibalization of existing manual customer business. As Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) found out, a physical presence is important alongside a digital presence. Western Union has 550,000 physical locations and the capability to transfer funds digital to digital or physical and from physical to physical or digital, in a manner unlikely to be matched by any other player in the field. Below is some recent news from SA news service -

And here is one more -

The partnering activities of Western Union are likely to contribute significantly to Western Union's growth. Western Union selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider in November 2019, further linking the companies. With a market cap under $9 billion, Western Union could be a target for acquisition by Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and others. Others could include competitor PayPal, which has a market cap over $200 billion and a P/E (FWD) of 51.01. For any of these, an acquisition of Western Union would likely be immediately earnings accretive.

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely depress second quarter earnings for Western Union, providing a possible even more attractive share buy price than at present. I plan to include Western Union in the DGI+ Actively Managed Proforma Portfolio order book around present price. I also will note it for additional orders should the share price start to fall.

Fast Forward To The Present

Since I penned the original article. Western Union have posted two earnings beats of ~15% to 20% up on analysts' consensus forecasts. Some excerpts from the Q3-2020 earnings call:

...our business continues to rebound from the global shock caused by COVID-19 pandemic and delivered solid third quarter results with improving topline trends, operating margin expansion and very strong earnings per share... we saw robust consumer to consumer trends in the latter part of the second quarter and into July. The performance carried through the third quarter with transactions growth of 6% and cross border principle growth of over 20%... Year-to-date, our cross border principle is up 8%, which strongly suggests we are outperforming the remittance market based on previous independent forecasts. The primary driver of the sequential improvement in our C2C business was retail money transfer led by improving transaction trends and strong growth in principle per transaction, while the digital business stayed elevated. The quality and scale of our network continues to be an important differentiator that allows us to better attract and retain customers who choose to transact at a physical location or digitally... Digital money transfer transactions grew 96% in the third quarter and reached new heights for both westernunion.com and digital partnership transactions... The foundation of our digital success is an unmatched omnichannel platform. The vast majority of our digital transactions are paid out at The Western Union agent location. The omnichannel capability continues to be a competitive advantage for Western Union, as this type of physical payout transactions is challenging for digital startups to execute... At the same time, Western Union account to account capabilities, with payout into billions of accounts in over 120 countries, including real-time payouts in 80 countries to select bank accounts and wallets is allowing the company to continue to capture incremental growth in the fast growing account to account channels, with our account to account transactions up over 130% in the quarter.

I think that's enough to paint the general picture. Needless to say, I remain bullish on Western Union. Mind you, this is no "ten bagger" stock, just a steady performer providing the potential, at current share price levels, to provide excellent returns. And for potential returns, this is something that DGI+ Club believes is often not adequately explored and quantified.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way.

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, driving the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations in respect of the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders, and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions in respect of the shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, in addition to reviewing profitability, balance sheet strength, liquidity, and other metrics, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks", i.e., effective distributions out of or other reductions in equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below, I address:

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

Checking the Western Union "Equity Bucket"

Western Union: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Western Union shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 1 - Western Union : Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Western Union were returns of 5.3% to 19.3% for seven of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The most recent investor's rate of return was negative (13.6)% due to their high buy price in 2019. These rates of return, ranging from negative (13.6)% to positive 19.3%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Q4-2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Investors buying Western Union shares for the dividend yield could be well satisfied with the result.

Checking the Western Union 'Equity Bucket'

Table 2.1 Western Union Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 2.1 shows a decrease in shareholders' equity of $1,394 million in FY 2017. The company recorded a net loss of $557 million in 2017, due to the tax changes enacted in that year. The balance of reduction in equity was primarily from share repurchases of $503 million and dividends $326 million per Table 2.2 below. In the 2.75 years since the end of 2017 through Sept. 30, 2020, the company has improved the shareholder equity position by $558 million from $491 million deficit to $67 million surplus, and net debt by $407 million from $2,192 million to $1,785 billion. Over the same 2.75 year period, the company has expended $1,203 million in share repurchases, and paid dividends totaling $957 million.

Over the full 3.75 years, Net assets used in operations decreased by $952 million. The $952 million decrease in net assets used in operations, together with a $117 million decrease in net debt, reflects as a $835 billion reduction in shareholders' equity. The $835 million reduction in shareholders' equity over the last 3.75 years is analyzed in Table 2.2 below.

Table 2.2 Western Union Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to some extent with Western Union as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 2.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to $3,040 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $6.84.

Net income growth is relatively flat over the period, and even with share repurchases, EPS also shows limited growth.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $1,120 million of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Western Union . When taken into account, these decrease, EPS over the 3.25-year period by $2.34 per share. However, without the change in taxation in 2017, the adjustments would be positive for GAAP result compared to reported non-GAAP results.

The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $235 million for 13.0 million shares issued to employees at an average deemed cost of $18.08 per share. The dilutionary effect of the issue of these shares was more than offset by 83.5 million shares repurchased for $1,706 million at an average purchase price of $20.43 per share. The difference between the deemed cost per share issued to employees and the cost per share of repurchasing offsetting shares amounts to $38 million. This cost of $38 million, equivalent to ~$0.09 per share, is not taken into account in arriving at net income, but it does impact on shareholders' equity by that amount.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Western Union, these charges increased EPS by $0.03 over the 3.25-year period.

By the time these various items are taken into account, we find the reported earnings of $3,040 million (EPS $6.84) has reduced to $1,889 million (EPS $4.43) for the 3.75-year period. This 1,889 million is increased by the equity issues of $273 million to staff, making $2,162 million increase in funds available to shareholders. Of this, $1,291 million was paid as dividends to shareholders. A further $1,706 million was expended on share repurchases, resulting in distributions $835 million in excess of additions to equity over the 3.75 year period. Excess distributions in 2017 were $1,394 million, so from the end of 2017 to end of Q3-2020, there have been net additions to equity of $559 million.

Western Union: Potential Future Shareholder Returns

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 3, 4, and 5 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data for Western Union on this basis.

Table 3 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 3 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2024 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 3 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7% per year through the end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at the Dec. 9 closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Dec. 9, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, is 1.98% (line 41). Table 4 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 4 - Targeting a 7% return

Table 4 provides comparative data for Western Union, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, from buying at closing share price on Dec. 3, 2020, and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium. Note - dividend yield at buy date is based on four quarterly dividend payments at the current rate of $0.225 per share. However, the shares can be expected to go ex dividend for Q4-2020 in the next seven to 10 days, so buying now would result in receipt of 5 dividends in a little over 12 months, lifting yield to around 5%.

Comments on Table 4 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For Western Union, the P/E ratio at buy date can decrease by 16.3% through end of 2022 and the 7% return would still be achieved. Requiring such a massive increase in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For Western Union, the share price can decrease by $3.58 from $26.78 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $23.20 at end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $23.20, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For Western Union, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $26.78*(1-+9.4%)^3 = $35.08

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $35.08*(1-33.9%) = $23.20

The increase of $8.30 ($35.08 minus $26.78) is due to the increase in EPS. It's the share price increase that could be expected if the P/E ratio stayed constant. The decrease of $11.33 ($35.08 minus $23.20) is the decrease required from contraction of the P/E multiple, in order for return to be limited to 7% per year, buying at the current share price.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio.

Western Union's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 5 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 5 - Summary of relevant projections Western Union

Table 5 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Dec. 9, 2020, and holding through the end of 2022. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 5 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Western Union. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratio at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Sept. 30, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4 2020. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 15 analysts covering Western Union through end of 2022. In my experience, a range of 5.0 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is leaning toward the high side, suggesting a measure of uncertainty in the forecasts. It does mean there's greater possibility Western Union could under or over perform against consensus EPS estimates. Bear in mind also, Western Union has significantly out performed against consensus forecasts for the last two quarters.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Western Union is conservatively indicated to return between 7.3% and 14.3% average per year through the end of 2022. The 14.3% return is based on analysts' high EPS estimates and the 7.3% on their low EPS estimates, with a 9.4% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Western Union, the indicative returns range from 26.4% to 34.8%, with consensus 28.9%. These higher returns are based on a P/E ratio of 15.07 at end of 2022 (similar to P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020). Fig. 1 below shows a comparison of Western Union's P/E ratios to its peers per SA Premium.

Figure 1 Western Union Compared To Peers

Western Union: Summary and Conclusions

For an investor in Western Union seeking mainly dividend yield and not too concerned with capital gains, Western Union is highly likely to continue to provide that for the foreseeable future.. But I also see opportunities for significant share price gains. The partnering activities of Western Union are likely to contribute significantly to Western Union's growth. Western Union selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider in November 2019, further building on its relationship with Amazon. With a market cap under $9 billion, Western Union could be a target for acquisition by Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and others. Others could include PayPal (PYPL), which has a market cap of more than $250 billion and a P/E (FWD) of 55.63. For any of these companies, an acquisition of Western Union would likely be immediately earnings accretive.

