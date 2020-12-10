Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (UBER) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 10, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Nelson Chai - Chief Financial Officer

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Ross Sandler

All right. We are going to get started. Thank you everybody for joining us right early on here in the West Coast. So I would love the 5:00 A.M. fireside chat, California time. I am well caffeinated. We are super excited to have Nelson Chai from Uber joining us. This is second year in a row that Uber has attended our conference and we really appreciate that.

So Nelson, just to kick things off, I though we would start with and no pressure, by the way. The stock price is at an all-time high in advance of this interview right here. So just to level set things, but we will start with the recent ATG news. So obviously you are deconsolidating some of those losses. But any other merits to why you went with Aurora? And does this open Uber up to partnering with other companies on autonomous? Just kind of walk us through the thought process on that transaction?

Nelson Chai

Yes. Sure. So I guess what I would do is, I would say, first of all, this has been an incredible year, I think, for all of us. And so hopefully everybody is home and safe and healthy. And then the good news is, it looks like there is some help in sight, as vaccines start rolling out. Obviously, an incredible year for our company as well. Those that have followed us in our public path, you know we are confident about being profitable this year.

If you look at our February year-to-date numbers, we were doing quite well. Our rides business was really operating at a huge clip. And then COVID hit. And so we had started a year ago talking about capital allocation models with our investors. You have seen some activity we had had. When COVID hit and our rides business was adversely impacted, we as a team actually have spent a fair amount of time architecting a number of different things we want to look at across our business. And I think you have seen a lot of the actions we have taken.

You saw in the second quarter how we took cost cuts and reduced our fixed cost by about $1 billion on a run rate basis. You saw how we announced shutting down some unprofitable markets in which we are operating. You saw that we took something like our Jump business, which are bikes and scooters and we sold them to Lime and have an ongoing interest. We actually bought Postmates and we closed the deal probably faster than anybody would have anticipated. And so we think that that was an important move as we think about consolidation and the global chess match on food, which I am sure you will get to.

And importantly, we also thought through the rest of the business. We took money in our freight business and think we can get external funding to fund that growth business to get towards profitability. And this is all about how are we going to continue to build our business out. Over time, when I was on the road 18 months ago taking Uber public, there were lots of questions about, hey, you have a really good rides business. What are all other bets? 18 months later and you are seeing the growth of food delivery now.

It's pretty clear now that we have two very strong core businesses, our mobility business, which we believe will rebound as part of the COVID recovery and our delivery business, which is largely Uber Eats today, where today we are the largest food delivery business outside of China. Us as well as DoorDash, which had a great IPO offering yesterday, we both gained during this time. And we think we both have momentum. And so we think that as we sit today with these two core businesses and then we have to make decisions on some other businesses, including autonomous.

Our team has made really, really good progress over time. What they are trying to solve is extremely difficult, as you think about building the computers to really think through all the things we, as drivers, just do in a neat way. And as somebody who spent some time out there and literally if you looked in every single of these cars we are building, they are little mini data centers. And so if you thought through the capital and the investment to get towards what they call Level V, which is a car driving the way we would drive it as a driver.

If you have heard our commentary over time which was, we do not want to build autonomous cars. That wasn't the ultimate endgame. The ultimate endgame is to make sure when autonomous cars come, they are on our network. We believe because of the amount of capital involved and we do believe that rideshare will be the best first use case when cars are available, that we will be able to work with any autonomous provider to make sure they are on our car.

As we thought about it, we wanted to make sure that we were involved in the process and we think that this deal allows us to do it. Dara has known Chris Urmson for a long period of time. We did talk to some other folks as well. It was a good pairing of the great work that our team has done with where Chris and his team are. It is something we have worked on for a little bit of time as we thought through having an independent autonomous venture and if you think through being a public company and going through these quarterly calls, if you think through when you look on our P&L in terms of the $400 million to $500 million of investment and the hardest question I would get asked in these kinds of meetings whether it be with analysts or investors was, when is it going to get here? The real answer is, I don't know.

And I think anybody who has asked me that during investor calls know that I just don't know. I think that they have a very, very good plan. I think if you heard Chris' commentary when we announced the deal that they think that we have a team that will be able to compete with the best out there in terms of the path for autonomous. And so are very optimistic, we are very happy that we are doing this. As you know, Dara is going to join the board of Aurora. And so his time is valuable. And so we are vested in terms of the development of autonomous. We are just going to do it on our P&L.

And so we think this is actually a great deal. I think this and then you saw us announce that the Elevate, we are going to merge into Joby. This is kind of the end of a lot of the big steps that we had planned for the year. I think if you look at where the company started the year, if you look at the impact that COVID has had on the rides business globally, I think that we were really confident about how we are ending the year, how we are walking out of it.

Yes, I think that you mentioned the stock price. We are pleased to where the stock price is. We did a convert in the marketplace earlier this week, which was incredible, right. So we used the $53 reference price and the conversion price of $80. And so it was 7.9 times oversubscribed. So again, you have heard me say, but I have, in my two, almost 2.5 years here, we definitely are feeling like the wind is a little behind us now. And we are looking forward to getting to 2021. We are looking to get past COVID. Our teams are operating quite well both Mac and the folks on the mobility side and particularly Pierre on the delivery side of the team. And so we are looking forward to the future.

And then the ATG deal, we will continue. We are a large investor in the deal. We will continue to be involved in the process. But we think it makes more sense for them to pursue autonomy independently.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Sandler

That's great. It's a good summary. So just jumping in on Pierre's business on the delivery side. With DoorDash going on yesterday and looking at their financials finally, they are growing above GMV 250%. If you strip out some of the deconsolidation you guys did, you are around 145% or so. So I guess, how can you close that gap? What about your Eats business other than the obvious geography differences explaining that gap? And, yes.

Nelson Chai

So look, first of all, I would say congratulations to Tony and Prabir and team. We know them pretty well. There are a lot of ex-Uber alums there. They have done a great job building a really good business. And so it was great to see the public world and the investor base applaud them. And if you listen to myself or Dara or anybody talk, it's been nothing but they have done a really good job executing the business. There are a couple things they did that we think were advantaged and certainly advantaged as you think about COVID.

So we were a little bit focused early on in terms of building our business off of our Uber our rides platform. So we were focused on logistics and efficiency and speed and tended to be in the bigger cities. They went after selection and they went into suburbs. And as you know, a lot of people have left the cities, like yourself, Ross. And so they are probably are in Lake Tahoe where you are. And so they have obviously taken a little bit of that tailwind and you have seen that in terms of their growth.

If you actually look in the U.S., DoorDash and Uber Eats have been the two growers in the U.S. As what we think as we are a very happy they have gone public, we are happy that it's increased the attention, if you will, in terms of the public markets in all of our competitors, as you think through the global map, the three players that really play globally are us, Just Eat and Delivery Hero and then you have Meituan in China and you have DoorDash in the U.S. And we think over time and you have heard us talk about it that that will continue.

We think there will continue to be movement, that there will continue to some consolidation. And we like our positioning based on what we are doing and you have heard us during some of the calls, specific to them, we think that they have obviously taken advantage as more people have moved to the suburbs, they have taken advantage of the fact that I live in the suburbs and my wife and I would never order food delivery and now people like us in the suburbs in New York are doing it.

Our sense, we believe over time the long term tailwinds for all of us is the fact that it if Ross you and I were opening a restaurant today, we wouldn't just think about the in-dining room space. We wouldn't just think about people picking up. You have to think about delivery to maximize it. And we might even think about where the location was to have out for dining. And so I think those things are going to stay.

I guess the real question for us and for them and the ones that the people ask is, what happens after the vaccine hits? How much growth could you pull forward? And what does that mean? And so we think fundamentally that people who try our service or theirs stay. So we are very bullish long term. So again we have a lot of respect for what they have done. We are very confident in terms of our plan and what we are doing. And I think you have met Pierre and the team and they are doing a really good job now.

I will let you comment on the stock because that's what you do. But as a company, as a competitor, we have a lot of respect for what they done. And we say, well done in terms of getting out. We do welcome the fact that they will be public now. And I think that puts a little bit of transparency on a lot of different things. And as you see about a lot of these tech companies going public, we were differentiated in terms of the fact that our governance is a little different than many of them.

Where everyone is going, DoorDash is going and they still have founder control. We will see over time as they continue to evolve. They are now a big business and a leader in a very big category in the U.S. And that comes with different responsibilities. And so as they continue to build out, from a corporate perspective, we welcome them and we are glad they are actually public. And so I think that's good.

Ross Sandler

Now that Postmates has closed and given where your stock, the rest of the food delivery stocks are trading, it looks like you guys picked out on a pretty nice bargain compared to the multiples. So as you put out the 8-K showing that December, at least, is about 8% to 10% in gross bookings to your Eats business. So just how do we think about that in 2021? Is that about the right contribution to think about? And you talked about $200 million in synergies. I think Postmates' cost structure is much, much larger than that. So like what's kind of the plan now that we are closed in terms of integrating and could the synergies be potentially greater than that?

Nelson Chai

Yes. So as I mentioned earlier, so we are very pleased to get through the regulatory process and happy to welcome Postmates on to the Uber team. As you know, we will continue to operate the app. As you know, Ross, particularly in some parts of the country like Los Angeles, they are a beloved brand. And so there are some things that Bastian and his team have done that we can learn from.

And so I think it's important as you think through how you continue to navigate to just think that you can learn from others. And so they did a very good job in terms of their brand positioning in certain marketplaces. They did a good job on carrier efficiency. We will continue to learn from it. But we will use kind of our backend on the technology side. So when you talk about synergies, we are pretty confident we will be able to achieve the synergies and likely overachieve.

You guys and investors have heard me before, I don't say things that we don't deliver against. And so we will deliver against the synergies. And so we are less concerned about that. We want to make sure that we are able to onboard and integrate the business from an operational perspective. I think that's most important. And again, we think that over time there will be two clear winners in most of these big markets because they are big markets, as you know. We think it will be us and DoorDash in the U.S. And just like there will be us and somebody else in the other markets we are in as well. And so we are excited about the path forward with Postmates.

In terms of what people pay or don't pay, over time, I think there are points in time when people make those assessments. But I think over time, hopefully our stock will continue to grow and it will look like a really good move we made in terms of playing the broader chessboard. And hopefully, we made good moves over time.

Ross Sandler

As we think about just 2021 and all you guys have managed through COVID, is going to kind of hit that tougher comp as we move through next year as the reopening happens. And we just look at it like level of competition. I think one thing we have heard often on the DoorDash roadshow was, what is Uber and Postmates combined going to do in 2021? What's Just Eat and Grub combined going into 2021? So do you guys view this as kind of like, you have got Miami, you have got the Southwest United States, kind of you are your business more efficient? Or is it time to go after other markets where DoorDash might have been sitting there alone?

Nelson Chai

So I don't know what Tony or Prabir were saying on the roadshow. But I think both of us would agree that we are still early innings in terms of where we are in terms of having food delivered and broader commerce deliver. I think we are very well situated at Uber in terms of take advantage of this over time. So I think the pile will continue to grow.

Do I think we will gain competitively? Yes, I do. And so, A, I think as some people move back into the cities, I would assume you are going to leave Tahoe at some point and come back to the real world, we are pretty big in the cities. And then additionally, we will continue to edge up. And so I just think that you will see more competition over time. We have a lot of respect for both of those guys as well as the Grub folks. So we will continue to compete well.

But we are pretty confident in our ability to do so. The team is working quite well. We feel really good going into next year. We had a lot of execution that happened in 2020. We think we did a really good job of it. And as we move into next year, we think we will.

There are questions about what happens in the world with recovery. So does it mean that we are to be able to grow the 130%-plus that you mentioned? Certainly that will come down a little bit as start going over comps. But don't forget, we have a large rides business that has really been impacted by COVID that is coming on. And so we know that. And so we actually like our positioning on both fronts.

And then longer term, once things normalize, there are two big growing categories where we are leading or leader globally. And so again, we certainly like the way the company is positioned today.

Ross Sandler

Yes. I agree with that. And one more before we go to rides. One think that came up in light of the S-1 for DoorDash was, they have a lot of success with the subscription product. And you guys are talking about your subscription offering, how you could tie Eats and rides and even the micromobility together and do something that's really differentiated in the category. So where are we on that? And what's the vision for your subscription offering?

Nelson Chai

Well, so our Eats Pass and Uber Pass, collectively, are alive in about seven countries currently. We have a lot of new launches planned. In the U.S., paid members represent already and again like you said, it's something newer for us, represent 10% to 15% of our delivery MAPCs and nearly 20% of the delivery GB. So we have seen a lot of increase in our order frequency and double digit into the basket size of pass members.

And we do believe over time we will be able to leverage people who are either riders or eaters over time. And so again, we are very optimistic about our path forward. And look, my kids, they subscribe to Netflix and Amazon Prime and this and that. And so when you turn on our Smart TV, it's like, who is paying for all this stuff? And so my sense is that you will see people have passes on us and them, a lot of eaters and then they will leverage.

Ross Sandler

Got it. Okay. So we shift over to the mobility side. Lyft recently put up in November update, volumes were down 50% for them, a little bit more of a West Coast skew for their business than yours. But I guess just where are we? Does that sound about right in terms of where we are at today? And as we look forward into the quarters throughout 2021, I know you are not going to talk about guidance here or anything, but the business, when it was in the growth phase with compounded single digit, high single digit quarter-on-quarter growth for a number of years, as this reopening and vaccination process starts to happen, is that the cadence we should think about starting like the months throughout 2Q and 3Q next year? Any color there?

Nelson Chai

Yes. So look, I think we are going to get some lift, if you well, L-I-F-T, as the vaccine rolls out. And so were hopeful, let's say, the FDA passes it, for instance, in the U.S., so people can getting the vaccine, I heard in some case, maybe even this weekend. I think in terms of the guidance, I think that's largely correct.

What we have seen around the world is, in certain countries, in certain regions of the world like in Asia where things have come back, we continue to rebound. Places like Latin America that have had second waves but that business continues to rebound. And places like, there are some place in Brazil where actually we are up year-over-year. I think in Europe, we are seeing good rebound. But with the second wave, you should expect as more lockdowns hit in, that obviously impacted us.

And then the U.S. is a little bit of a tale of different costs because the West Coast has really been slow to recover. A place like New York has actually done a little bit, has recovered a little quicker. Part of that is just a little bit of substitution, we think with mass transit as you think about how people are getting around. But again, I think it continues to be slower.

What it means for us is, as you know, because we are the global leader in the 60-plus countries where we operate today, we have the diversity of where we are. We actually have good signal. So we can see what's going on. And so we are confident when they come back, we will be able to grow at the types of levels you talked about. I think what it means for us is there might be some choppiness as you look at our numbers, because if the U.S. is a little slower to recover and other parts of the world are faster, it may impact things like our take rates and stuff because they all differ.

In the U.S., we have a higher take rate than the other parts of the world. But short of that, I mean we are looking forward to the business coming back. Our sense of it is, it will take a little bit more time because even if vaccines are rolled out during the first quarter, it's not clear when people are going back to work, right. And so I think that at least through the first two quarters, that it will be somewhat muted. And so what we have seen today is that even in places where we are getting more recovery, the definition of commute has changed.

So in the past, it might have been the two-hour window in the morning. Now you are seeing rides spread out across the course of the day. And then obviously the big question that people ask is, what about airport travel which, I think you know Ross, is about 15% of our gross bookings pre-COVID, I think that will take a little bit more time. I think there is more leisure travel that will probably come back first. I think business travel will take a little bit more time.

And it's just like if you and I wanted to make today, neither one of us could host the other in our office. So I think there is going to be a little bit of time before we start seeing that. And then the real question over time is, how much has COVID changed longer term work trends? And what I mean by that is, are people going to only go to the office four days a week versus five? Are people going to not do to that extra meeting? Or not fly out for the one meeting? We will see over time. But again, we think we are pretty well positioned to capture the COVID recovery.

Ross Sandler

Got it. Okay. I just wanted to bounce around a little bit and hit on Prop 22 and cost. You guys have said like modest flows through, you are going to pass on 5% price increases wherever appropriate. And I think we looked at driver earnings across a lot of different states and cities and you are already pretty well above minimum-wage thresholds in a lot of these places. But I guess, if you look at Prop 22 impact just for California, how do you assess the rideshare business versus mobility versus delivery? DoorDash pointed out in their S-1 that, yes, Prop 22 is going to be a pretty material uptick for them in terms of cost. And I guess that could be because of tip netting or other issues like that. But how do you see the impact on both sides of the fence for your business?

Nelson Chai

Well, so first of all, I think the most important point on Prop 22 is just the referendum on our work model. And as you know, as leader for all of the other gig companies that use contractors, we have been upfront about this third wave, which is the independent contractor-plus model that we do in Europe today where we can provide some benefits and other things. Yes, in our mobility business you have heard us talk in the past about a roughly 5% increase. On delivery, it could be a little bit more as a percentage. It just has to do with the way the math works out. But we do think it is right over time.

And it is something that Dara has been upfront, putting an editorial out, I think in August. And so we have been upfront in doing it. Importantly, it really gives us a platform to go work with others because as you know the laws are state-by-state and there is no national law about being able to provide independent contractors benefits. And so we are hoping to continue to leverage this more probably in terms of making sure that there are earner protections out there because we think it's important as you think about all of our businesses and more importantly the earners.

Ross Sandler

Got it. Okay. I think we are out of time. So we are going to stop there just to keep on time with your various meetings that you have got today. But again, Nelson, thanks a lot for attending. You guys have done a great job and you have always been good at Barclays. So we would love to have you back and on behalf of my team and everybody at Barclays, just want to thank Uber for coming this year.

Nelson Chai

Thank you everybody. Ross, thank you very much. Stay safe and hope you have nice holidays. Take care. See you.

Q - Ross Sandler

Bye.