We Add Twilio To Our Decade Portfolio
by: Cestrian Capital Research
Summary
Twilio has been a hot stock for some time now, and one could be forgiven for assuming it is due to fade.
We beg to differ. We think this company can continue to grow well over the long term. We've been at Buy for some time.
Today, we include the stock in our Decade Portfolio - those cloud stocks we think will deliver the next stage of industrial deflation.
