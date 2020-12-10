Investment Thesis

We are of the firm belief that Covid-related headwinds have meaningfully impacted Inogen's (NASDAQ:INGN) business model, and operating leverage will continue to face pressures, as downside risks continue to convert to reality over the coming periods. INGN's direct-to-consumer ("DTC") model has been affected by reduced consumer confidence and travel restrictions this year, ultimately, limiting salesforce expansion and drivers to top-line growth. The business-to-business ("BTB") segment has also been impacted by the pandemic, particularly due to purchase order cancellations and reduced volume from large purveyors.

Figure 1. INGN Single-year chart

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Adding weight to the downside scenario is the uncertainties surrounding Covid-19 in the near term, which will, ultimately, affect new patient uptake on the back of clinic closures and consultation deferrals. Additionally, INGN's portable oxygen concentrators ("POC") may face pricing disadvantages on the back of wider economic stressors that directly impact individuals, as POCs lie in the upper bound of expensiveness in oxygen delivery. Backing Covid-related headwinds out of the equation, INGN remains a solid company on face value, with strength on the balance sheet and an underpenetrated oxygen delivery market that the company is well positioned to capitalise on. Nonetheless, this view on the longer-term outlook of the company is balanced by the near-term headwinds to the DTC segment, lagging growth in BTB sales volume, and valuation challenges to investors, which raise the question of opportunity cost to other names within the medical technology universe. Therefore, we hold a neutral view on INGN shares at this point in time. In this investment debate, we walk through Q3 performance in addition to previous pricing activity, and link this to valuation and the future outlook of the company, to aid in investors own investment reasoning.

Q3 Walkthrough Illustrates Pressures to Operating Leverage

Back in the second quarter, the company experienced a series of unfortunate events, most notably from Covid-related headwinds. Adding weight to this picture was a slowdown in the cadence of home medical equipment ("HME") purchase orders, which occurred ahead of the Medicare disclosure of the Round 2021 payment amounts. We believe this is certainly a headwind that investors must consider ex-Covid-19. Furthermore, the BTB segment realised sales pressures on the back of low new patient starts in oxygen patients, coupled with declining retail sales, and reduced organic conversion from oxygen tanks to POC instillations. Moreover, dynamic bidding activity in the Round 21 of competitive bidding, in addition to challenges to tender completion throughout Europe, increased the downward pressure on sales YTD. Then, DTC sales suffered on the back of consumer confidence uncertainties, and wide travel restrictions on the back of the pandemic. Therefore, the foot was already on INGN's throat moving into the third quarter.

As such, the company reported weaker than expected revenue volumes, with ~$67 million in top-line earnings, which came in around $3 million behind consensus. This weakness was underscored by steep DTC sales declines of ~$2 million that came in at $29 million, a ~22% decrease YoY. This was compounded by international BTB sales that contributed $14.6 million to the top, a 21% YoY decrease that was also marked by Covid-19 and tender-related headwinds of ~$1 million. In the US, BTB sales came in line with consensus and faced challenges from competitive bidding and pricing activity in our opinion. These downward pressures transcended to the margin level also, with a ~450bps decrease to gross level margins YoY. This carried through to the EBITDA level, with ~750bps decrease at the EBITDA margin level YoY also. Margin pressures were underlined by SG&A expenditures that expanded ~670bps to 42.3% of sales, in addition to R&D spend increasing to just under 5% of revenues. Therefore, at the operating level, margin pressures were felt through a 11.5% decrease YoY, which we feel may continue to pose a threat to growth levers into the coming periods, based on management's language from the earnings call.

Offsetting these challenges was strength in rental volumes, which contributed $7.5 million to the top, and grew 40% YoY, with ~11.5% YoY increase to patient growth tucked into that figure. Reimbursement increases also aided the growth in this segment, offsetting some of the pricing dynamics seen in the bidding round earlier in the year, and throughout this quarter. Thus, the drivers to fuel the growth engine remain balanced at this stage, in line with our thesis. To illustrate, on one side of the coin, INGN has strong rental growth and alleviation of reimbursement pressures, which may continue to see upside over the coming periods. Consequently, we believe that rental will continue to outperform the remainder of the portfolio, and revenues may continue to climb in line with the current at-home treatment narrative. Furthermore, management noted that several UK tender delays have been resolved, and delivery was made on these contracts throughout Q3, which mitigates some of the service risk priced into the valuation and revenue projections, by our estimation.

On the flip side of the coin, total revenue volumes are likely to come in below Q3 figures, based on the seasonality of INGN's business model and management's language on the earnings call. We'd also advocate that the Q4 revenue slump will be compounded by weakened consumer confidence, challenges to organic conversion from oxygen tanks to POCs, weakened US economic outlook, and additional headwinds from Covid-19 case numbers that continue to plague EU markets, alongside further UK tender delays. Then, on the "third side of the coin", INGN remains stagnant relative to peers, and this carries through to valuation multiples in our view. Therefore, conviction for immediate entry into INGN shares is absent on these factors, as management will have a difficult time backing out the near-term headwinds caused by the pandemic, in our view. Consequently, the upside lies too far on the horizon in terms of growth drivers that may move the needle.

Even Considering Drivers to Move the Needle - Expect Further Pressures to Operating Leverage

Management noted on the earnings call their plans for investing activities across this coming quarter, particularly in infrastructure build outs and unleashing further DTC rental volumes. Additionally, the company remains focused on continuing development of the New Aera non-invasive ventilation technology, known as Tidal Assist Ventilation ("TAV"). INGN acquired New Aera back in 2019, in an all-cash transaction at a $70.4 million valuation. This acquisition tucks in nicely to INGN's portfolio and complements the penetration potential in the oxygen delivery market. In fact, TAV is actually quite a neat offering to add to the product mix and can potentially fulfill a void within the oxygen ("O2") delivery market. You see, for some patients receiving O2 delivery, the presence of O2 alone in the therapy fails to address the laborious breathing pattern and fatigue, that accompanies patients who have dysfunctional respiration. Often, patients remain severely fatigued, with issues on mobility and musculoskeletal function marred by energy requirements for breathing at rest. Therefore, the TAV system aims to provide additional respiratory support, thereby increasing endurance and energy levels, ultimately improving function and patient outcomes, whilst still relieving breathlessness. However, the variable costs associated with ramping up manufacturing, production and development will undoubtedly be realised at the operating margin level. Management have confirmed the same on the earnings call. We are not entirely sure on management's goals with TAV, if rental or HME purchases (or a blend) will be the main focus.

Moreover, management anticipate performance-based stock compensation and executive bonuses to increase into 2021, well above the current level of compensation scheming in place. Certainly, we feel that this language will add additional pressures to OPEX in the coming periods and must be factored in by investors for their own due diligence. What we are struggling to understand is if this type of compensation reasoning is warranted for management, considering sequential underperformance this year. We will let investors make up their own mind on this point, however, would highlight that recent changes to corporate governance principles show a disconnect in this type of outcome, in the absence of creating value for non-executive shareholders.

In view of the pointers raised throughout this analysis so far, we have modelled a decrease of ~18-20% full-year sales in the DTC segment, which certainly reflects the reduced headcount of INGN players in the field, average sales price of almost $3,000 (that sits in the upper bound of oxygen delivery offerings), and revenue per sales employee of only ~125-128 units. We have modelled similar declines in the BTB segment both in US and ex-US, however, feel that the rental segment will continue to outperform the wider portfolio, with ~15% growth in this segment in our full-year modelling. We see ~$300 million in earnings at the top for FY2020 and growth of ~19% at this level by FY2022. Free cash conversion has taken a hit sequentially this year, and we see this trend continuing into 2H 2021, until a turnaround by the back end of next year. As management's language on OPEX and the observed operating margin pressures have played out this year, we anticipate this trend to continue into 2021 and see significant headwinds at the EBITDA and operating level of ~500-600bps over this period. Much of INGN's outlook is contingent on consumer confidence and travel restrictions, in the return of revenue volumes to pre-pandemic levels.

Figure 2. Key Financials & Forecasts (Quarterly & Annual 2020E-2022E)

Data Source: INGN SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Partially offsetting these points is strength on the balance sheet. The company left the quarter with $214 million in cash and no additional debt, and management believe the runway on this should extend over the coming 2-year period. The debt ratio is 2.27% and debt to total capital is only 2.88x. The capital structure remains equity focused, with the equity to assets figure of ~77%, which is healthy, in our view, and doesn't restrict the company's growth prospects from overbearing negative debt covenants. In view of the current performance and headwinds on the horizon, we wouldn't be surprised if management put the balance sheet to use in M&A activity, targeting higher margin names, or complementary product lines that would build into the portfolio, whilst aiding DTC and BTB channels.

Valuation

Shares are trading at 40x FCF, on a FCF yield of 3.46% with ~$1 in free cash per share. Shares are also trading at ~126x Q3 EBITDA and are trading at 2.5x book value, discounted to the peer group on this basis. We have covered several of the names in the peer group and find that INGN does not present as a value proposition relative to comps at this stage.

Figure 3. Comps relative valuation

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Additionally, the company is trading at a significant premium to historical averages on a multiples basis. We've used a blended forward P/E figure in our examination, considering the Q3 negative earnings, constructing the weighted average of recent earnings to our earnings estimates of 2021/2022. In saying this, shares are trading at a discount to historical book averages, which adds some reprieve to the valuation for investors. We feel this further balances the neutral sentiment, as multiples are spread around the symmetry of premium/discount, albeit tilted more heavily towards the premium side of that equation.

Figure 3. Shares are trading at a significant premium to historical averages

Data Source: Author's calculations

Based on chart performance YTD, alongside the near-term headwinds, we firmly believe that investors will hold off on rewarding INGN at these valuations. There is too much uncertainty on the core business, and we simply can't back Covid-19 out of the picture just yet, as much of operating success is contingent on Covid-related outcomes. Until management are able to steer clear of these headwinds, operating leverage and downward pressures on shares remain. The company also has ~$10 in cash per share and ~$16 in book value per share. Assigning a price target based on multiples, we must use the EV/revenue figures, considering the large disconnect to EV/EBITDA and blended forward P/E figures to historical averages. Doing so, we assign a 2.1x multiple to our 2020 top-line estimates and arrive at a price target of $28, ~30% downside on today's trading (subject to change with publication times). Investors must factor in the potential correction that may occur from this valuation, and this should be baked into the potential downside scenario in one's own investment debate. Based on this valuation, in addition to the financial outlook, there may be better opportunities in other names for those seeking exposure to medical technology at this point in time.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have trended in a descending channel since April, after a consolidation from the March selloff. In November, shares broke away from the mean return line, shown on the chart below via the red line in the regression channel. Shares are currently being tested at the longer-term resistance level, however, considering the mean reversion activity YTD, there is potential that the next moves may be towards the downside, heading back towards the mean return. The width of the regression channel has been narrow, and if not for this most recent break away from the trend YTD, then volatility has been contained tightly around the mean and shareholders have seen downside of ~41%. Investors can view this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Figure 4. INGN Pricing outcomes YTD

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

One essential component that we feel is crucial to convey to investors for their own investment reasoning, is the downward pressure on shares that have existed for the last 2-year period. Backing Covid-19 well out of the equation, and excluding the March selloff, shares have faced significant downward pressure from the end of 2018. There have been 3-4 large downticks that far outweigh the effects of the pandemic, and the overall long-term trend is overwhelmingly bearish. Investors can observe the same on the chart below, and there are at least 2 longer-term downward levers on pricing distribution that have carried through until today. The lower trend line is flat, and we can see the mouth of the descending triangle beginning to narrow and converge to the downside, indicating the mammoth downward force on price trajectory raised above. Therefore, upside visibility is hard to see here on the charts, also. We would encourage longer-term investors to factor this into their investment debate, and consider that pricing activity may be impacted from these longer-term outcomes into the near-future.

Figure 5. There has been significant downward pressure on pricing over the last 2 years. At least 2 downward levers on pricing outcomes continue to drive price outcomes down from the top.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

INGN faces near-term headwinds that are contingent on Covid-related outcomes, that simply cannot be backed out of the investment debate. Management have indicated that Q4 revenues are likely to come in lower than the Q3 exit, which makes the upside in the coming periods less visible, in our view. Additionally, shares are trading at significant premiums to historical averages, balanced only by a discount to book value, which we seldom rely on as the main outcome for investment conviction anyway. Our price target reflects the downside scenario, where the potential for correction towards our $28 target must be factored into investors' own investment debate, particularly considering the longer-term downward pressures on pricing distribution observed on the charts.

There are upside risks to our valuation, that include a steep recovery in the DTC and BTB segment over the coming periods, and the rental segment outperforming well above our 15-20% scenario. Additionally, more benign pricing competition and reimbursement challenges in the oxygen delivery schedule may also offset our valuation thesis, particularly if this translates across to operating leverage. However, in keeping with management's language on the earnings call, in addition to the foreseeable drains and pulls on liquidity outlined in this analysis, we believe these pressures will remain at the operating level in the near-term at least. Whilst we feel INGN is worth revisiting as the pandemic begins to diminish over the coming periods, conviction on immediate entry is absent at this stage, in our view. Therefore, this balances our neutral thesis, alongside the myriad of other factors raised by this analysis. We look forward to providing additional coverage.