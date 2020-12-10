TPIC is currently trading below other wind turbine OEMs and the valuation gap has widened recently which we do not believe is justified. Using a combination of DCF and multiple approach suggests a ~25% upside to the current share price.

After a period of heavy investments and transitions during 2018-2019, we see opportunities for TPIC to expand margins significantly and reach the company's target of 12% by 2025.

We expect TPIC to continue to benefit from the growth of the wind energy sector, especially in emerging markets and the trend towards outsourcing.

TPIC is uniquely positioned in the supply chain, by enabling wind turbine OEMs to outsource the manufacturing of wind blades, to lower costs, access to technological capabilities and increase flexibility.

We believe TPI Composites (TPIC) is uniquely positioned in the wind energy supply chain and offers investors an opportunity to get exposure to the growing market at a reasonable valuation.

Wind energy has grown significantly in the past decade driven by government initiatives and cost reduction led by technological innovations and economies of scale. Share of electricity generated by wind has increased from <1% in 2005 to 5% in 2019 globally. Some countries have seen a greater adoption of wind energy such as Denmark and the UK, where wind energy accounts for 50% and 20% of the electricity generated.

Apart from the growth of wind energy, we believe the trend towards outsourcing wind blade manufacturing to continue and TPIC, which is the largest independent manufacturer of composite wind blades, to benefit. As electricity is a commodity, being able to offer a competitive price to customers is the key to gaining market share. By allowing wind turbine OEMs to outsource their wind blades production, TPIC provides its customers access to low-cost manufacturing sites with minimal investments, technological capability, scale efficiency, and logistics savings.

The company has great Q3 2020 results with the number of wind blades increasing by 20% YoY after some production losses during the COVID-19 period. Management also mentioned they are planning to review and update the long-term goals to better reflect the opportunities they are currently seeing in the wind market, which we believe will be a positive catalyst for the share price.

Company introduction

TPI Composites is the largest independent manufacturer of composite wind blades in the world, accounting for ~18% of all onshore wind blades on an MW-basis globally in 2019. It manufactures wind blades for the top 5 wind turbine OEMs in the world, including Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY), GE Wind (GE), Nordex, Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) and ENERCON. The company currently has 53 contracted lines, of which Vestas is its largest customer accounting for 45% of the lines.

Source: TPIC composites December Investor Presentation

Capturing the continued growth in wind energy

Wind power generation has grown rapidly in recent years. Global installed wind capacity has grown by 21% CAGR since 2000, supported by government policies and cost reduction driven by technological advancement. Global onshore wind LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy) has decreased by 71% since 2009 and become one of the most cost-competitive ways to generate electricity.

Source: TPIC composites December Investor Presentation

Annual installed wind capacity is projected to grow steadily at an average of 77 GW between 2019 and 2029, according to Wood Mackenzie, with onshore capacity estimated to grow by 2% CAGR. We believe TPIC will be able to grow at a faster rate with its manufacturing footprint in emerging markets.

Source: TPIC composites December Investor Presentation

Outsourcing blade manufacturing to drive down costs

The renewable energy industry is very competitive as electricity is a commodity and being able to supply electricity at a low cost is the key to gain market share. In the wind energy industry, one of the strategies companies have adopted is to outsource the manufacturing of wind blades, which has grown from 38% of all wind blade manufacturing in 2009 to 63% in 2019.

TPIC is the largest independent manufacturer of composite wind blades, with an 18% market share, and we expect the company to continue to benefit from the outsourcing trends. As pricing pressure has led to a decrease in profitability for the OEMs, both Vestas and Siemens Gamesa have mentioned in their Capital Markets Day that they see third party sourcing as one of the strategies to optimize cost and increase supply chain flexibility. This is because wind blade is the largest component of total installed turbine costs (~22%) and can be expensive and time-consuming to transport. In addition, the majority of TPIC’s plants are located in low-cost countries including India, China, and Mexico, which offer a low-cost solution for the OEMs with minimal investments.

Source: TPIC composites December Investor Presentation

Long-term contracts add to visibility

TPIC dedicates its capacity to customers in exchange for long-term contracts with minimum volume obligation and incentives for maximum volumes. It has long-term supply agreements with the top 5 wind turbine OEMs globally (excluding China), which together represent 88% of the global onshore wind market (excluding China) based on megawatts of energy capacity installed, according to Wood Mackenzie. Total contract value aggregates to ~$5.1bn through the end of 2024, with minimum volume commitments of ~$2.9bn, which add visibility to revenue.

TPIC has a good track record of securing and extending contracts with the OEMs. It continues to expand its relationship with Vestas as can be seen in the chart below. Although there were some concerns that GE would shift its blade production in-house after the acquisition of LW Wind in 2017, it continues to extend supply agreements with TPIC in Mexico and Iowa in 2018 and 2020 respectively, showing the value TPIC brings to its customers.

Source: Annual Report

Margins and returns to improve after periods of significant investments and transitions

Looking back at the historical financials, EBITDA margins reduced significantly during 2018-2019, as the company was affected by plant ramp-up, model transition, insolvency issues with Senvion and the strike in Mexico. We expect margins expansion in the next few quarters as the new plant in India ramps up and TPIC completes line transition for its customers. TPIC has set a long-term target of reaching revenue of $2bn and EBITDA margin of 12% once it reaches 18GW global wind blade capacity.

After a period of consolidation and pricing reduction in the onshore wind turbine, we see selling price to stabilize in the future which also supports margin expansion.

Source: Siemens Gamesa Capital Markets Day 2020

Transportation adds to a potential upside

TPIC is also diversifying its revenue by leveraging its composites technology to produce high strength, lightweight and durable products for the transportation market. The transportation division generates $29m revenue in 2019 and the company has an ambitious target to reach $500m in the long term. It currently has agreements with Proterra, Navistar and Workhorse to design and develop composite bodies, and has invested $11.5m in 2019 to develop a pilot manufacturing line in the Rhode Island facility. While the business remains at an early stage of development and we do not expect it to be a meaningful revenue generator in the short to medium term, the addressable market and potentials are huge in the electric vehicles industry.

Source: TPIC composites December Investor Presentation

Financial estimates until 2025

We conducted a bottom-up analysis by estimating the number of sets TPIC is expected to sell and the price for each set. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company to reach its target of 60 dedicated manufacturing lines by 2022 at an 80% utilization rate. We forecast revenue from wind blade sales to grow by 3% thereafter and reach $2bn by 2024. For other divisions, we expect molding and assembly sales to grow by 2% and transportation sales to grow by 5% until 2025.

In our upside scenario, we expect the company to add additional plants given the growth of the industry and the outsourcing trend, and reach dedicated manufacturing lines of 66 by 2025, generating revenue of $2.2bn by 2025 for the wind blade division.

Source: Company annual report, author own forecast

Valuation

We derive a target price of $51.6 based on an average of the DCF and multiple approach. This suggests an upside potential of 24% to the current share price. We believe using the two methods allows us to capture the value of the growth potential in the medium term and also a near-term expectation on earnings.

DCF approach: We expect TPIC to grow by 15% in 2020 in line with the company's guidance, 8% in 2021 and 2022 respectively before moderating to 5% in 2023 and 3% thereafter. We expect EBITDA margins to reach 12% by 2025. We assume a terminal growth rate of 2% and a WACC of 8.7%. Multiple approach: TPIC is currently trading at 11.8x EV/EBITDA, which is lower than other wind turbine OEMs Vestas and Siemens Gamesa. We derive a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x by being conservative and apply a 20% discount to Vestas.

Under our upside scenario where we forecast TPIC to add additional manufacturing lines, we derive a target price of $56, suggesting a 34% potential upside.

EV/EBITDA - 13x EV/EBITDA 49.7 DCF 54.0 Target price 51.9 Current share price (5 Dec 2020) 41.6 Upside/ (downside) 25%

Source: Koyfin

Potential Risks

The main business risk for TPIC is if its customers decide to terminate the contracts. TPI is hugely dependent on its two main customers, Vestas and GE Wind, which generate 72% of revenue in 2019. We see this as unlikely as the wind turbine OEMS have committed to increase profitability and outsourcing is seen as one of the strategies to accomplish that.

Another risk is if TPIC is not able to expand margins as rapidly as expected due to additional transition/ramp-up costs or pricing pressure. TPIC has achieved EBITDA margin of 10% in 2016 and 2017 before building the new plants in China and India, so we believe the company will be able to return to the historic profitability level after all the plants are fully ramped up. We see pricing to stabilize in the near future after periods of consolidation in the industry and more disciplined pricing.

Bottom line

Overall, we believe TPIC allows investors to gain exposure to the growing wind energy sector at a reasonable valuation. After a period of significant investments and transition costs, we believe TPIC will be able to ramp up its manufacturing lines and deliver on margin expansion in the next few years. In addition, with renewed interest on a green recovery and government initiatives, we believe there are additional growth opportunities that are currently not priced in the market. An upgrade on the company's long-term target of achieving $2bn revenue in the wind business, which we believe is currently too conservative, will provide a positive catalyst for the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.