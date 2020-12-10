Given its premium valuation, short-term investors will be paying a huge price at the current valuation.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) continues to position itself to extend its impressive growth momentum. Given the recently added capabilities, improved financials, and competitive posture, CrowdStrike remains a solid player to bet on the future of cybersecurity. I find CrowdStrike's valuation expensive for short-term bets. Long term, investors should hold on to shares of CrowdStrike as the future remains promising.

Demand (Bullish)

CrowdStrike reported solid growth results last quarter. Revenue came in above expectations. Other key growth metrics were also impressive. Growth was driven by a blend of new and existing customers. Dollar-based net retention, which measures renewals, expansion, contraction, and churn, remained above 120%. Gross dollar retention also remained steady at 98%. ARR reached a new milestone of $907m as customers continue to adopt multiple modules.

Going forward, CrowdStrike raised its topline guidance for the next quarter. I view this as a sign of management's conviction in CrowdStrike's ability to continue to benefit from favorable tech trends. This is also supported by its solid execution year to date and its improved competitive posture. The solid performance of other cloud security players during the last earnings season also highlights the strong demand for security transformation solutions. Given these factors, I will be maintaining a bullish rating on the demand for CrowdStrike's offerings. I expect the growth story to continue. This will be driven by management's solid grasp of the product, sales, and capital allocation strategy.

Business (Bullish)

CrowdStrike announced impressive sales and product moves last quarter. These moves highlight management's approach towards sustaining the growth story. The moves also give a peek into the potential for margin expansion and the sustainability of cash flows. CrowdStrike added three modules (Falcon X Recon, Falcon Horizon, and Falcon Forensics) to the falcon platform in the last quarter. Falcon X Recon helps to provide security awareness into the dark web. This significantly improves the coverage of the attack surface. I believe Falcon X Recon will complement CRWD's threat hunting module and its threat intelligence capabilities as it will be positioned under the Falcon X product. The release of Falcon X Recon might have informed Palo Alto Networks' (NYSE:PANW) recent announcement of Expanse. Both Expanse and Falcon X Recon leverage a different approach towards expanding the coverage of the attack surface.

Falcon Horizon improves CRWD's cloud security capabilities. Falcon Horizon was extensively analyzed in my previous report on the cloud security space. The report highlighted the innovative positioning of CrowdStrike's cloud security offerings.

Falcon Forensics helps in incident response. According to its press release, Falcon Forensics provides the following:

Deep-level forensic triage data provided for robust analysis around the cybersecurity incident

Convenient collection of the historical forensic artifacts needed to bring visibility to the full threat context without additional queries

Easy search and view data capabilities through pre-packaged dashboards

Empowers partners to search vast amounts of data quickly, helping customers get back to operations faster

The new modules significantly improve CrowdStrike's TAM, which is expected to reach $32.4 billion in 2021. This highlights the ample runway ahead.

In addition to the modules, CrowdStrike earlier announced the acquisition of Preempt for identity security and Zero Trust. The identity management capabilities from Preempt also add to CRWD's TAM as it pegged the market opportunity at $2.2 billion by 2021. This probably explains the reason CrowdStrike emphasized the partnership with Okta (OKTA). Okta is a leader in identity management. CrowdStrike took it up a notch when it announced Okta as a customer. The sheer volume of bidirectional insight to be derived by both vendors makes this deal a great one.

Given the improved capabilities, the usage expansion motion and cross-sell potential has been significantly improved. The improved expansion opportunity benefits margins and revenue per customer. The improved capabilities will also benefit cash flows as usage growth drives customers' stickiness and renewals.

Last quarter, GAAP gross margin improved y/y and sequentially to 73.5%. CrowdStrike attributed the gains to module adoption, system optimization, and the shift from third-party cloud providers to colocation data centers. CRWD's operating expense also improved y/y and sequentially. These gains benefited both EPS and operating cash flow. I expect this trend to continue given CrowdStrike's improved competitive posture.

Competition (Bullish)

CrowdStrike's positioning as a leading security cloud platform remains unchallenged. The addition of capabilities in identity security, Zero Trust, cloud workload protection, forensics, and security awareness will improve its competitive moat. This was highlighted during the last earnings call.

With Falcon Complete, they were able to standardize their cyber security and rapidly deploy a single solution and remove multiple legacy and next-gen technologies, including Microsoft, SentinelOne, Cylance, Sophos, Symantec, McAfee, and Trend Micro. - Source - CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike's partnership with Okta and the previous technology alliance with other security players highlight the healthy partnership strategy in the cybersecurity space. The competitive wins highlighted during the last call indicate customers' conviction in CrowdStrike's platform. I expect this trend to continue given CrowdStrike's improved competitive posture.

Valuation (Neutral)

Given the strong growth prints, CrowdStrike has enjoyed enviable valuation multiples. This is strongly supported by the impressive margin expansion and cash flow trend. Analysts raised guidance after the last earnings. The current consensus price target stands at $180. This highlights the premium the market is willing to pay for a great growth story.

The impressive metrics in the table above explain the reason for CrowdStrike's premium valuation. The annual revenue run rate is trending towards the 75th percentile. This momentum is supported by the strong growth guidance provided during the last earnings call. While gross margin appears below average, the future guidance points to the potential for more margin expansion on strong module adoption and cost optimization. The dollar-based net retention (DBNRR) remained above 120% last quarter. This is impressive for a company approaching an ARR of $1b. DBNRR naturally declines as revenue grows. Finally, the CAC payback period and rule-of-40 metrics remain the best in class.

Going forward, I will be wary of overheating given CrowdStrike's lofty valuation. Short-term investors without the risk tolerance can anticipate a pullback. For long-term investors, there isn't a significant catalyst posing as a strong hindrance to derail CrowdStrike's momentum.

Risks

The strong growth metrics highlight the solid demand for CrowdStrike's platform. I expect the solid growth momentum to offset demand-side risks. This will be supported by CrowdStrike's strong new logo wins, which highlight its strong value proposition to cloud security customers.

I am slightly wary of saturation risk in endpoint security; this concern is offset by the ample market share runway in the cloud security space.

In terms of risks relating to CRWD's financials, the strong growth trend is driving solid margins and cash flow growth. This will lower liquidity risk in the coming quarters.

Credit risk isn't a major concern. CrowdStrike's debt to equity ratio of 5.2% is attractive. I'm mostly concerned about EPS volatility due to growing share-based compensation and the use of equity to invest in new growth initiatives. In recent quarters, this risk has been masked by the significant multiple expansion experienced by cloud stocks. J.P. Morgan recently downgraded a basket of high-multiple software names including CrowdStrike. This downgrade is due to expectations of a successful vaccine driving a rotation out of tech stocks trading at expensive multiples.

CrowdStrike has improved its competitive posture in recent quarters. This will make the ease of solution consumption a strong factor towards driving sustainable pricing, thereby offsetting competitive risk. On the macro front, I remain wary of macro concerns impacting new logo wins and the linearity of large deals.

Valuation/momentum risk factors remain the biggest concern. CrowdStrike trades at a premium to its peers. This makes the stock vulnerable to a sharp selloff in the event of a tech sector correction or earnings miss.

Conclusion (Rating: Hold)

CrowdStrike's growth story is compelling. Its improved capabilities and competitive posture will drive strong growth and cash flows in the coming quarters. Valuation remains elevated. This makes the stock a risky bet for short-term investors. For long-term investors, CrowdStrike remains a strong candidate to bet on the expanding cybersecurity space.

