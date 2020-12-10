Its latest results show the company is not growing fast enough to fit into this valuation.

Sure, DocuSign (DOCU) reported better than expected results about a week ago. It didn't help much when it comes to that mind-bending valuation it has. In fact, the stock rose following those results but quickly gave it all back. Like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), this stock is simply not growing fast enough to support this ridiculous valuation.

On November 12, I noted:

Currently, DocuSign trades at 102.5 times EV to EBITDA on 2023 estimates. It trades at 16.5 times its 2023 sales estimates and 148 times 2023 earnings estimates. If that was not enough, it trades for 96.5 times 2023 estimated cash flow.

As of December 10, the stock trades at 95.54 times EV to EBITDA on 2023 estimates. It trades at 16.99 times its 2023 sales, 133.87 times 2023 earnings estimates, and 93.24 times estimated cash flow.

These metrics improved just barely, except for the price to sale metric, which was worse. This, despite the company reporting earnings that were 65.4% better than expected, coming at $0.22 per share for the third quarter. At the same time, revenue came in 6% better than expected at $382.9 million.

Even more amazing is that these multiples hardly came down despite the big beats and analysts' upgrades. It really illustrates how much more growth the company needs to generate to fit into the $41 billion market capitalization investors have given to it.

Analysts raised revenue in 2023 to $2.43 billion after the results from an estimated $2.35 billion before the results. Meanwhile, earnings estimates rose to $1.65 per share after results, from $1.41 before results. Estimates for free cash flow fell to $406 million from $418 million, while EBITDA estimates rose to $430 million from $375 million.

If we attempt to make DocuSign's valuation metrics resemble a typical software technology stock like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), which seems like a reasonable peer to DocuSign, then DocuSign's P/E ratio needs to fall dramatically, or earnings estimates need to soar.

Adobe trades for 36.8 times 2023 earnings estimates. To get DocuSign's P/E ratio to 36.8 times, let's say for 2024, DocuSign would need earnings of $6.14 per share. That is nearly 4 times more than what DocuSign is expected to earn in 2023 and nearly 9 times what it is supposed to earn in 2020. It seems hard to believe that DocuSign sees earnings growth in 2021 of 47.4%, followed by growth of 53.8% in 2022, and 32.7% in 2023, and suddenly in 2024, it rises to around 180%. Maybe it does, who knows, doubtful, though.

Adobe trades at a price to sale ratio of 12.7 for 2023. To get DocuSign's Price to Sales ratio to 12.7 in 2024, revenue would need to rise to around $3.27 billion, more than double what the company is forecast to generate this year. Is it possible for DocuSign to see its revenue more than double over the next four years? It certainly seems more reasonable than the earnings growth it needs.

From a technical perspective, the stock has been fragile and has failed three times at resistance around $246. This could be a bearish triple top pattern, and if the stock falls below $188, it will confirm that pattern, resulting in the shares falling to around $160.

The relative strength index has been trending lower since July, and it suggests the stock is losing bullish momentum and likely to fall further.

The big question, as always, is how long the market will be willing to put up with the high valuations the stock carries and how long it takes the market to realize it has wishful thinking.

