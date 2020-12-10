Medical Stocks 2021 Outlook: 2 Strong Tailwinds Should Drive Favorable Performance

I expect the favorable performance of medical stocks that occurred this past year to continue in 2021. I have discussed one of the tailwinds for three years, which is that medical spending in the US will grow at an average rate of 6% annually through 2030, at which time it will exceed $7.5 trillion. This is due to the aging of the population (benefiting from advances in pharmacotherapy and medical technology) and the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases. Both of these groups utilize significantly more medical resources than average. Second, I maintain that we are entering the early phase of the second leg of the bull market that began in 2009. This will be marked by greater interest in small and microcap stocks, which traditionally are ignored during the first leg. This has already been borne out by the gains of several pharmaceutical stocks following presentations at the December American Society of Hematology meeting. Finally, I believe that investors do not appreciate the opportunities related to the tragic coronavirus pandemic. Daily new cases and hospitalizations will remain high through February, suggesting increased viral and antigen testing and the use of personal protective equipment. With the widespread availability of vaccines by June, the lab companies will experience much greater serology testing demand as well as increased utilization of conventional tests. The vaccine "picks and shovels" companies, including distributors, site administrators, and vial and syringe manufacturers will experience stronger business. Additionally, it is not known for how long the vaccine confers immunity, and if annual vaccination is required, there will be a recurring revenue stream.

I have previously discussed the fact that we are in the midst of a pharmaceutical research renaissance. When I consider the manner in which cancer was treated back when I was a medical student versus the regimens available today, I am amazed at the progress that has been made. In some cases, a "death sentence" has been turned into a chronic disease, and the advances in targeted therapies will further these gains. Additionally, gene therapies have improved with a significant lessening of dangerous side effects, and they will make an increasing contribution in hematology and ophthalmology this decade. Immuno-oncology therapeutics will progress beyond checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapy to include bi-specific antibodies and more antibody-drug conjugates.

The newest part of my favorable outlook involves the bull market that began in 2009. During the first leg of a bull market, investors concentrate on undervalued large-cap stocks as they are risk averse. As the large-cap stocks rise, investors migrate down the market cap chain, and they begin to focus on small and microcap stocks priced for "non success". This latter phenomenon began in 2020, and in 2021, these stocks should continue to appreciate. As the second leg of the bull market unfolds, investors will take on greater risk (sometimes too much), and the small-cap stocks will become in vogue.

My list of recommendations for 2021 is lengthy. As it relates to the coronavirus pandemic, I am recommending lab companies Laboratory Corporation (LH) and Opko Health (OPK); diagnostic instrumentation companies Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Quidel (QDEL), and Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK); and vaccine "picks and shovels" companies McKesson (MCK), Catalent (CTLT), Walgreens (WBA), and Becton, Dickinson (BDX). Regarding gene therapies, I recommend Intellia (NTLA) and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM). For targeted oncology and immuno-oncology, I am recommending ALX Oncology (ALXO), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), IGM Biosciences (IGMS), and Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD). In ophthalmology, which is relatively undercovered, I am again recommending Eyenovia (EYEN) and am also favorable toward Iveric (ISEE) and Kodiak Sciences (KOD). The former is in Phase 3 with a drug aimed at the unmet medical need of geographic atrophy and the latter has a promising Phase 3 drug for neovascular age-related macular degeneration with a less frequent injection schedule than currently approved VEGF inhibitors. Finally, I repeat my positive view toward AbbVie (ABBV) and I am adding a small-cap stock, Alphatec (ATEC). Alphatec is a spine surgery company that is pioneering a new approach to treating lower back spinal stenosis. It currently has about a 1% share of the $8 billion US spine market, but this should increase with its effort in prone transpsoas (PTP) instrumentation. The PTP approach minimizes patient repositioning and is associated with greater gains in segmental lordosis.

In conclusion, I believe that the tailwinds for the healthcare sector are strongly positive, the stock market cycle is favorable and the advances in pharmacotherapy and medical technology suggest that many medical stocks should do well in 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ABT, ALXO, ATEC, BDX, CTLT, EYEN, GNMK, IGMS, ISEE, KOD, LH, MCK, NTLA, OPK, PRLD, QDEL, TRIL, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.