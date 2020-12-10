The Nikola Analogy

In late June, I suggested,

Sell your Nikola. As much as you should buy a Nikola, if you’re a Robinhood trader or any other shareholder you should definitely sell your Nikola stock. Today they cost over $60 per share. Sell them. If you want exposure, simply buy their warrants (NKLAW) instead. They cost under $30 for the right to buy shares at $11.50. This allows you to replace your exposure for about 60% of the price while taking out over $35 in cash to invest elsewhere. Do it. Here is where I normally say things like, “think for yourself, do your own work and buyer beware.” But in this case, don’t think for yourself, skip the work, and throw care to the wind. There is no reason to own the equity over the warrants. None. The warrants can convert as soon as July 6th. They are better (not good, necessarily, just better – I’m stipulating your thesis that one should otherwise own Nikola equity). Why does a Robinhood trader pay over $60 for something that is readily available for under $40? Part of the answer is that Robinhood does not support trading in the warrants (and the ticker isn't even available on Seeking Alpha), so they would need access to another brokerage. Flipping out NKLA into NKLAW offers a 39% return.

What is the case against my view?

Why wouldn’t someone bother? I was curious so I asked some Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) longs. One answered,

Speculation-just like other equities, bro. Trust me I understand the logic behind it all but everyone is still making money (the only ones that are losing money is individuals that don't have any idea what they are doing.) I made a ton with this stock already. If this goes up or down- I'm ok with that.

Um, okay. StW members were also offered a backdoor play on Nikola's speculative bubble for free via Worthington (WOR). Worthington owned NKLA shares that were undervalued on their balance sheet. One could sell NKLA, which subsequently declined over 60% and replace that NKLA exposure via WOR, which subsequently returned over 50%.

QuantumScape is today’s Nikola

Today’s QuantumScape (QS) is in a virtually identical situation in terms of the anomalous disconnect between the equity and warrant price. At the risk of plagiarizing myself, my reaction is the same: sell your QuantumScape. Definitely. Today, they cost over $60 per share. Sell them. Want exposure? Buy their warrants (QSW) instead. They cost under $30 for the right to buy shares at $11.50. You can replace your exposure for less than 50% of the price while taking out over $45 in cash to invest elsewhere. Do it again, just like with Nikola. None of the usual imploring to think for yourself and to do your own work. Don’t bother. This substitution is free money.

Sell your QuantumScape shares

As before, there is no good reason to own the equity over the warrants. Zero. The warrants are better. They are underpriced due to retail day traders without brokerage accounts that can access warrants. It is a matter of simple arithmetic. None of this is a directional view on QuantumScape from here. It is not directed at anyone who doesn’t already own their equity. It is directed at anyone who owns something that costs over $60 and can easily flip it into that thing for under $30.

The expected value return on this trade is over 100%. That is why I am very bearish on QuantumScape: because relative to its warrants, the equity is spectacularly overpriced. How might it resolve? Well, longs can read the article above and comment on it below. If they can understand what they own, their rational, self-seeking reaction will fix the anomaly.

If you bought them in the SPAC IPO, this has been the greatest SPAC investment of all time. Time to declare victory and move on (perhaps to their warrants). I, for one, just refocused on the warrants; you should, too.

If anything, own the warrants

There are over eighteen million outstanding warrants. They have an $11.50 strike and $9.20 crescent term. Their term is five years. They can be redeemed at $18 if the common stock hits its threshold. They can be amended with the support of enough warrant holders.

Conclusion

Investing is a probabilistic activity so I’m routinely thinking about, investing in, and writing up ideas where I’m 60 or 70% sure. But this one is 100%: sell your QuantumScape equity and if you want the exposure back get it in warrants. If I’m missing something, please comment below. And if you were a pre-public QuantumScape investor with a tiny cost basis (looking at you, Jeremy Grantham) that would cause a tax nightmare, then give away your shares to your favorite charity (or mine) but get rid of them regardless.

