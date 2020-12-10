AGQ is an ETF which is giving leveraged exposure to silver futures – investors must be aware of leverage decay concerns as well as futures convergence.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQ) has been unable to make fresh new upside territory ever since the highs established during August and September of this year.

It is my belief that buying AGQ at this point makes for a sound trade. I believe that a number of fundamental metrics suggest silver is headed higher, and I believe AGQ is a fund which will deliver sizable returns for aggressive investors in 2021.

About AGQ

To start this piece off, let’s discuss the mechanics of this ETF. Put simply, AGQ is a fund which is targeting a 2 times daily returned of the Bloomberg Silver Subindex. This index is obviously provided by Bloomberg and gives a systematic method of exposure to silver futures. As you can see in the following chart, AGQ is currently holding the March 2021 silver contract as well as having entered into a few swaps (a common practice with leveraged products).

Source: ProShares

There are two major differences between AGQ and most other silver ETPs. The first difference is the fact that it is targeting a daily 2x return. This daily leverage target is important to note because a daily leverage target leads to what is called “leverage decay”.

Put simply, leverage decay is what you get when you hold an instrument which targets a leveraged daily return for longer than one day. The basic concept is that compounding adds up through time, so over lengthy periods of time, the outright return investors make or lose will be different than one would expect by simply multiplying silver’s underlying return by the leverage number.

Leverage decay is a bit of a misnomer because the effects of compounding can impact AGQ both to the downside as well as the upside – however, the concept is important to grasp because it essentially means that unpredictable returns occur the longer you hold AGQ. For an example, as per the impacts of AGQ, let’s take a look at the last month of returns: over the past month, silver has fallen by 1.2%, but the ETF has fallen by 3.8% (which is a decline of more than 3 times the underlying change).

And the second thing to note when it comes to trading AGQ is that the fund is tracking an index which holds and rolls exposure in financial futures. This type of exposure results in a problem from something called “futures convergence”. To understand this concept, here’s the current silver futures curve.

Source: Author’s calculations of COMEX data

As you can see in the above chart, the value of silver futures increases along the curve – the longer the time until expiry, the greater the value of silver. To see the size of price appreciation, here’s a chart which shows each data point as a percentage difference to the front month contract.

Source: Author’s calculations of COMEX data

The problem for traders of AGQ is this: futures converge to parity with the spot. What I mean by this is that, if you were to buy and hold a contract along the curve, as time goes on, this contract would slowly move towards the spot price. And since the futures curve increases in value, this decline towards the spot price would result in losses for holders of the futures contract.

The reason why futures contracts increase in value has to do with the cost of borrowing as well as the fees of holding silver. Silver’s futures curve reflects something called the cost of carry which in essence means that each point along the curve is simply a reflection of the costs of buying and storing silver on borrowed capital. If any point along the curve were to diverge from the borrowing costs and storage fees of silver, traders could earn a risk free profit by doing a transaction like buying silver on borrowed money, agreeing to sell using the mispriced contract, and holding until expiry. This process is what keeps the forward curve increasing in value in relation to time. As time progresses, the outright cost of borrowing decreases, which means that futures contracts will slowly slide down towards the prompt price of silver.

This futures convergence problem is at this point costing AGQ holders about 2.4% per year (the leveraged annualized rate of the data expressed in the above chart). In other words, at today’s interest rates and storage costs, AGQ is going to be underperforming silver’s leveraged price movements by around 2.4% per year. For example, if silver rallied by 10% over the next year and AGQ were able to perfectly double the movement, AGQ shareholders would earn 20% through price appreciation but lose 2.4% from futures convergence.

All this said, AGQ is a leveraged bet on silver – so where silver travels, the general direction of AGQ is almost certain to follow. At present, I am quite bullish silver.

Silver Markets

For short-term traders, I believe the technical pictures is only moderately bullish.

Source: TradingView

What I mean is that silver has been generally unable to push into new highs for several weeks, and it remains range-bound between $22 and $26/oz. While momentum is positive, I would suggest that, if you are trading over the time period of 2-4 weeks, the picture isn’t that supportive of a bullish trade at this time due to the clear sideways direction of the recent trend.

Despite the short-term picture, I am quite bullish silver over the medium to longer timeframe. In the medium timeframe, I am relying on seasonality to support silver during the first part of next year.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

In the above chart, I have calculated the historic probability that any given month showed positive returns. This data shows that, historically speaking, there’s a very good chance that January and February will be positive months and that investors should look to buy at some point in late December to capture these tendencies.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

From a magnitude perspective, on average, January and February each see gains of around 3%, which means that a sizable percentage of many years’ returns have been made during these two months.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

In fact, as can be seen in the above chart, we can make an entire investment program simply from these two months – buying and holding in January and February has been a strongly profitable strategy with consistent returns occurring for several decades.

From the longer-term perspective, I am also bullish silver. One of the main reasons for my bullishness at this point has to do with the momentum tendencies in silver. That is, from a historic perspective, silver actually tends to rally strongly after it has been seeing strong gains.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

This data may seem a bit at odds with market phrases like “buy low and sell high”, but what it implies is that, when silver has performed well, it makes sense to buy the commodity in anticipation of further upside. All trends come to an end, but the data clearly shows an edge in buying silver after hot streaks.

I believe this data captures the tendency for investors to chase performance in commodities like silver. In other words, I believe that investors tend to shift capital into commodities like silver after seeing and hearing headlines as per recent strength of silver. This results in a cycle of capital that comes into the commodity and props prices higher (until the end of the trend, of course).

So, what is this data saying for today? Well, over the past year, silver has rallied by about 43%. Historically speaking, this type of rally has been very bullish for silver’s future returns in that the data shows that the average forward movement under similar circumstances has been a further rally of 39%. From a probability standpoint, the data has historically shown that silver increase in 62% of all years with the average gain being 74% and the average loss being 17%.

Put simply, I believe this data is bullish silver across the medium to long time frame. I believe that silver will rally in January and February and that this upward momentum will carry forward into next year. For this reason, I suggest buying AGQ at this point.

Conclusion

AGQ is an ETF which is giving leveraged exposure to silver futures – investors must be aware of leverage decay concerns as well as futures convergence. While the short-term technical picture is unconvincing, the medium-term data suggests silver is headed higher. Momentum and seasonality are likely to pull silver upwards in 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.