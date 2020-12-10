I think the two opportunities, taken together, could be worth as much as $75 per share in the long term. Near term, $50, and a $3bn market cap is a possibility.

Data presented from a Phase 1/2a trial of KO-539 at ASH over the weekend was encouraging, with activity observed in six of eight evaluable patients - although there are some safety concerns.

Investment Thesis

Kura Oncology (KURA) looks to be an attractive investment proposition within the oncology drug development field that offers a good risk / reward profile, based on its two clinical assets - the farnesyl transferase inhibitor Tipifarnib, and menin inhibitor KO-539.

Kura's shares currently trade at $41, and have increased in value by 149% over the past year, and by 24% in the past week. The catalyst for the recent gains was the presentation Kura gave at the American Society of Hematology ("ASH") over the weekend, in which management discussed results from its first in-human trials of KO-539 - a Phase 1/2a study in treatment of patients with relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia ("AML").

Of the 12 patients enrolled at the 2nd November data cut off, 8 were evaluable for efficacy, all of whom had received a median of three prior lines of therapy, and were receiving an oral dose of either 50mg, 100mg, 200mg, or 400mg over a 28-day period.

Clinical or biological activity was observed in 6 out of 8 patients, with one NPM1 mutant patient achieving Complete Remission ("CR"), after receiving seven prior lines of therapy, another achieving a morphological leukemia-free state ("MLFS"), and a third patient with SETD2 and RUNX1 co-mutations achieving a CR, with clinical benefit lasting for >6 months prior to disease progression. The clinical activity was not correlated with concomitant treatment with CYP3A4 inhibitors, and there were no discontinuations owing to treatment-related adverse events, and no evidence of QTc prolongation.

As such, Kura management plans to continue to enroll patients, and is currently evaluating a 600mg dose cohort, and expects to determine an optimal dose for its Phase 2 cohorts early in 2021. Longer term, Kura also will look at expansion cohorts in AML for other genetic profiles, earlier lines of therapy, and at other disease types, including Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia ("ALL"). The news led Credit Suisse analysts to suggest that KO-539's Phase 2 trial could potentially be a registrational one (i.e. qualifying for a shot at FDA approval) and could one day progress into a frontline treatment, and to assign the KO-539 opportunity a valuation of $50-60 per share.

That's encouraging news and marks out Kura as an interesting investment opportunity, in my view, especially when we consider that Tipifarnib also is progressing through a registrational trial in HRAS-mutant Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and like KO-539, may be expandable into other HRAS and PI3Kα dependent tumors. Kura is well funded, too, reporting $325m of cash as of Q320, which management says will be sufficient to fund operations into 2023.

Not all analysts are as bullish on Kura as Credit Suisse - the consensus price target for the stock is $43.6 - and there are risks associated with an investment - notably the lack of pipeline assets to fall back on if either of KO-539 and Tipifarnib fail to impress in later stage trials, the difficulty of enrolling patients with the types of genetic mutations that its drugs are designed to treat - which may delay the path to approval - the risk of late-stage trial failure, and the strength of the competition.

Even so, with the company announcing that it will raise funds this morning, by selling 8.11m shares at $37 per share, my feeling is that the stock may drop somewhat in the coming days, providing an attractive entry point for investors. I would be tempted to invest at anything under $45, given the company's strong prospects in the exciting field of precision oncology study that uses genetic profiling and biomarkers to match patients to appropriate treatments, and addressing e.g. the Ras/MAP kinase pathway - where mutations occur in many different types of cancer - and which was, until recently, thought to be undruggable.

In the rest of this article I will take a closer look at the company, its technology, assets, and valuation, and the likelihood and timing of approvals for KO-539 and Tipifarnib.

Company Overview

Kura Oncology listed on the Nasdaq back in November 2015, with its IPO raising ~$50m via the sale of 6.25m shares at a price of $8. As such, the stock has performed very well for investors to date, gaining by 392% during the past five years. The company develops small molecule product candidates that target cancer signaling pathways, and are designed to be paired with molecular or cellular diagnostics to identify patients who will benefit the most from its therapies.

This approach is commonly referred to as Precision Medicine, or Targeted Therapeutics - identifying molecular targets that are involved in the growth and spread of cancerous cells, and finding ways to interfere with their activity in order to prevent them carrying out their work. Scientists believe that over time Targeted Therapeutics may prove to be a more effective treatment than e.g. Chemotherapy, since Chemo kills rapidly dividing cells of all kinds, whereas Targeted Therapeutics theoretically only interfere with cancerous cells.

Good examples of the use of Targeted Therapeutics include small molecule inhibitors against epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, in lung cancer patients, and the targeting of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 protein (HER-2), which occurs in breast and several other types of cancer. Many types of Targeted Therapies have been approved, and include the monoclonal antibodies Keytruda and Opdivo, developed by Merck (MRK) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - two of the world's best-selling drugs, earning revenues of $11bn, and $7.2bn, respectively, in 2019.

Kura in-licensed Tipifarnib from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in December 2014, in exchange for development and sales milestone payments of up to $75m, and a low-teen royalty percentage on all commercialised sales. The drug is a farnesyl transferase inhibitor - farnesyl transferase is an enzyme that is critical to the activity of HRAS, which is a signaling pathway, considered to be a proto-oncogene i.e. a protein that's usually involved in cell regulation and growth, that can become mutated or over-expressed on cancer cells - and was previously tested by JNJ in more than 5,000 cancer patients across 70 clinical trials.

The drug was sidelined as it did not provide a strong enough efficacy profile to support a marketing approval from the FDA, but Kura believes that, in certain subset patient populations with limited treatment options, Tipifarnib can be of significant benefit, and has set about proving this in clinical trials, beginning with HNSCC - a cancer in which HRAS is often found to be mutated or overexpressed.

KO-539 was part of a menin-MLL program that Kura licensed from the University of Michigan, also in December 2014 (according to the company's 2019 10K submission), in exchange for unspecified annual licensing fees and a payment of $3.4m if approved, and further payments upon each new indication the drug may go to achieve.

KO-539 Method of Action explained. Source: Kura presentation at ASH 2020 virtual investor event.

The drug is a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL interaction for the treatment of genetically-defined subsets of acute leukemias, including ALL and MLL, and its Investigational New Drug Application was approved in late 2018, and an Orphan Drug designation granted in 2019 for AML.

Kura's management team is led by founder, President and CEO Troy Wilson (who can be found in this YouTube clip discussing HRAS and Tipifarnib back in 2016), whose background has been almost exclusively in executive leadership roles at biotechs, both private and public, including Intellikine, a small molecule developer targeting signaling pathways that was acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TAK) in 2011, and more recently, president and CEO of Wellspring Biosciences, its parent company Araxes Pharma, and Avidity Biosciences, where he remains on the board of directors.

Stephen Dale, M.D., is the company's Chief Medical Officer, having recently joined from Kyowa Kirin in August this year, where he played a role in securing FDA and EMA approvals for drugs across a number of treatment areas, including oncology. The remainder of the team are rich in big Pharma experience and also bring capital markets experience to the table, whilst Board Member Diane Parks served as Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Commercial for Kite Pharma, the CAR-T cell therapy specialist, which was acquired by Gilead for $11.9 billion in 2017, and DR Steven Stein serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of Incyte Corporation.

In short, there appears to be plenty of experience and know-how amongst Kura's executive leadership team and board, and potentially, a clear exit strategy for the company via a sale to a big pharma concern as targeted therapeutics focused on RAS - the most commonly mutated oncogene, occurring in more than 30% of cancers, become increasingly potent, effective, and valuable. Kura is more than 50% institutionally owned, with notable stakeholders including FMR LLC (15% stake), Blackrock (6.6% stake) and the Biotechnology Value Fund (5.4% stake). CEO Wilson holds a 5.8% stake in the company.

Trials and Path to Approval

Since I covered the recent progress of KO-539 in some detail in my intro, I will start here by looking at Tipifarnib. Data collected from the drug candidates' Phase 2 trial of patients with advanced recurrent and metastatic HRAS mutant HNSCC - for which it already has secured a fast-track designation from the FDA - has demonstrated a treatment response of ~50% objective response rate ("ORR"), six months Progression Free Survival ("PFS"), and 15 months Overall Survival ("OS"), plus a favourable safety and tolerability profile.

Tipifarnib anti-tumor activity in Phase 2 trials for HRAS Mutant HNSCC. Source: Kura Corporate Presentation.

A registrational trial - AIM-HN - of Tipifarnib is now underway across 90 sites in the US, Europe and Asia, potentially leading to Kura submitting a New Drug Application ("NDA"), while a second case-control study - SEQ-HN - will explore outcomes of HRAS mutant HNSCC patients after first-line therapy, and potentially identify new patients for the AIM-HN study, while providing additional data for labelling, post-approval and commercialisation discussions with the FDA.

A data readout from AIM-HN is expected either by the end of 2020 or in early 2021, which could provide investors with a major price catalyst, although delays to enrolment or underwhelming data could see the share price needle move in the opposite direction. Another potential catalyst related to Tipifarnib is the possibility that the drug can address a larger subset of HRAS mutant HNSCC patients - potentially 25% -30% of all HNSCC patients - which is a significant increase from the 5% of patients the company is currently targeting. And a third catalyst is the possibility of using Tipifarnib in combo with a PI3Kα Inhibitor to address 25%-50% of the HNSCC population - Kura management says that preclinical data in this field has been promising.

Similarly, KO-539's novel MOA targeting epigenetic dysregulation is estimated by the company to stimulate anti-tumor activity in ~35% of AML, via KMT2A(MLL) rearranged (~5%) and NPM1 mutant (~30%), which are the two expansion cohorts in the Phase 2 section of its KOMET-001 trial. The candidate may have the potential to be used as a combo treatment alongside chemo or other targeted therapies. In early animal models, KO-539 achieved a 100% success rate with no leukemia detectable two months after therapy.

Markets and Valuation

Head and neck cancer is diagnosed in nearly 900k patients per annum globally, and causes ~450k fatalities, with around 60,000 cases diagnosed in the US each year. Only around one third of patients with an advanced diagnosis survive longer than five years.

Analysts have variously estimated that peak sales of Tipifarnib could reach $800m by 2027, $500m in HRAS-HNSCC alone (presumably based on addressing ~25% - 35% of all HNSCC, although there's the potential to grow to ~50%), or $600m, should the drug be expandable into other indications. Much will depend on the data, and whether Tipifarnib can show truly exceptional data in patient subsets, as opposed to the mediocre data across entire patient populations when originally trialled by Johnson & Johnson.

There are no sales forecasts available for KO-539, but based on a total addressable market estimate for AML of ~$3.6bn by 2027, the drug's potential to target 35% of all AML, and the relatively poor performance (less than 10 months median overall survival post treatment) of current standards of care such as Agios Pharmaceuticals' (AGIO) Idhifa and Tibsovo - pegged for $300m of peak sales by analysts and addressing a smaller patient population - it doesn't seem unreasonable to me for Kura to be looking at a market opportunity >$500m per annum for KO-539, if it can produce a best-in-class late stage trial data readout.

Kura has a rival in Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) SNDX-5613, which is the only other Menin-inhibitor in clinical development, and has been pegged for ~$400m of sales, while analysts are less optimistic on KO-539, offering a peak sales target of just ~$150m.

Kura's share count is currently 56.7m, but to calculate a forward price-to-sales ratio I will use a figure of 65m, owing to the upcoming 8m share issuance. In an optimistic scenario in which both Tipifarnib and KO-539 are approved and reach my sales targets, let's say the company achieves peak revenues of $800m per annum, which gives us a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.1x - low enough to suggest the current stock price could grow by at least 50%.

If either of its lead assets misses out on an approval, however, or peak sales estimates drop below $300m, the case for share price accretion looks less persuasive. By my calculation, the average price-to-sales ratio of a selection of large Pharmas is ~5x - lower than Kura is able to achieve on revenues <$300m (~8x) - and let's not forget the low-teen royalty percentage on sales of Tipifarnib the company must pay to Johnson & Johnson.

I expect that Kura - which has no sales and marketing team in place, and is currently reliant on third party manufacturers - are not too concerned with revenue projections at the current time, however, and will view establishing Proof of Concept as a more important goal. If they can do this, and can push to market their drugs as standard of care in their markets, not only will they attract the close attention of pharmas looking to acquire best-in-class Precision Medicine technology, the company also will believe they can push for approval in a range of new indications.

In other words, I suspect a best-case scenario for Kura management would be for either Tipifarnib or KO-539 to present a safety and efficacy profile that's good enough to make it translatable into more cancers where its targets are over-expressed or mutated, and ultimately target blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) sales, as a combo treatment and a monotherapy, and in an ideal world, the company would hope it has another Keytruda / Opdivo / Imbruvica on its hands - a breakthrough drug that will dominate the cancer treatment market for years to come.

Types of cancers and HRAS over-expression. Source: Kura Corporate Presentation.

Risks

Coming back to reality, Kura has numerous hurdles to overcome before it can start to believe that its registrational trials will be successful and begin preparing for commercialisation, in my view.

As I have mentioned before, enrolment is challenging for the company. Physicians treating cancers do not routinely screen for genetic mutations so it may be difficult for Kura to find the patients who fit its target profile for trials. Although the personalised nature of Kura treatment's are one of its strengths, with genetic testing not currently prevalent, Tipifarnib may continue to be viewed as a drug of last resort, since it cannot be used in a the same blanket way as e.g. a Keytruda or an Opdivo can.

My understanding is that data from Tipifarnib's AIM-HN trial already is delayed, having been originally expected by October, and if results are delayed much longer it's likely to have a detrimental effect on Kura's share price and reduce the likelihood of trial success. Kura is working with authorities and physicians to try to standardize HRAS genetic screening, and this will eventually happen, in my view - cancer testing companies like Neogenomics (NEO), and Grail - acquired by Illumina (ILMN) in an $8bn deal - are making good progress toward this goal, but it may not come soon enough to salvage Tipifarnib's registrational trial.

If approved, however, Tipifarnib will be the only drug approved for the treatment of HRAS-mutant solid tumors, but within HNSCC Tipifarnib will compete with the likes of Keytruda, Opdivo, and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Cetuximab, and it's hard to see how a small biotech could grab significant market share in such a crowded space on comparable safety and efficacy - Tipifarnib will have to show strong outperformance, in my view.

KO-539 possibly looks the better bet for Kura at the present time, but the drug has been dogged by some safety issues. No deaths have been reported, but two patients had to withdraw from treatment, and other Grade 3 adverse events include Pancreatitis, Tumor Lysis Syndrome, Deep Vein Thrombosis and a decrease in Neutrophil count have been observed.

KO-539 also is targeting treatment areas where patients have very poor prognosis - the median OS in relapsed / refractory AML is <12 months, and there are only ~6,000 cases of NPM1-Mutant AML in the US per annum, meaning that Kura will need to find new indications and markets for KO-539, even if it's approved, if it wants to realize meaningful revenue streams.

Conclusion

In this article I have tried to present a snapshot of the state of play at Kura Oncology currently, and to give my reasons why the share price has experienced significant upside ever since joining the Nasdaq in 2015.

At a time when Kura's shares may have lost some of their momentum on the slow progress of its Tipifarnib trials, the encouraging KO-539 ASH data has come along at just the right time, giving Kura and its stock some fresh momentum.

I don't think that Kura is simply riding the Precision Medicine wave - its 2 candidates look to have a strong chance of approval - and a capable and experienced management team that has been developing its candidates for nearly five years, plus the recent addition of a Chief Science Officer with hands-on experience of winning FDA approvals in the oncology space, and an influential board with experience of securing a biotech exit to a big pharma on very favourable terms, speaks to a strong 2021 for the company, in my view.

Timing is key, and possibly the biggest risk associated with opening a position in Kura. The company cannot really afford to be delayed in its efforts to present pivotal trial data - especially in the case of Tipifarnib. Although genetic testing is increasingly becoming standardized, it may arrive too late for this treatment to have the impact on the HRAS-mutant HNSCC market that management had hoped. Having said that, although competitors in the HNSCC space are well-known blockbusters, if approved, Tipifarnib would certainly present a highly differentiated profile, with intriguing possibilities as both a combo and a monotherapy, and the potential to address larger and larger population subsets.

Meanwhile, KO-539's targeting of 35% of all AML excites - although leukemia is a far more crowded market than HNSCC - and although there are some safety concerns, the ASH data is impressive and hints at best-in-class data in a difficult to treat disease. As with Tipifarnib, an initial approval may open the door to potentially branch into front-line treatment, and the onus is on Kura to act quickly.

As mentioned in my intro, despite the recent share price gains, the company's small upcoming fundraising may provide an attractive entry point for investors. Very simply, if we add together recent analyst valuations of the Tipifarnib opportunity - ~$25, and KO-539 opportunity - $50 - $60 per share - we are looking at a price target ~$75 - $85, and although I think this could be 18 months away, it does seem a reasonable long-term price target. Kura's market cap at time of writing is $2.1bn. A shorter-term target could be a market cap of ~$3bn, and share price of ~$50.

Many precision medicine companies - Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) (my note here), Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX), (my note here) are a long way behind Kura on the development path. It's a shame there's no pipeline for the company to fall back on, but this is compensated for by the strong financial position. I'm bullish, and hopeful for pivotal Tipifarnib data within the next three months that will move the share price needle, and fewer safety issues, coupled with continuing best-in-class efficacy data from KO-539.

