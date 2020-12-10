American Tower's one-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you growth as the United States and worldwide population increases its use of streaming and wireless communication.

American Tower has increased its dividend for eight of the last ten years and presently has an average yield of 2% and has had 34 quarterly dividend increases.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. American Tower is one of the largest providers of wireless communications services and is a growth investment that should be in all tech portfolios because of the expanding demand for 5G wireless streaming capability. The quarterly dividend was just increased to $1.21/Qtr. or a 6.1% increase, that's 34 quarterly increases in a row.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, American Tower has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a small pause in 2015 when the market was a bit negative. Recently, the AMT price has gone back to the price before the COVID-19 created a big drop. The COVID-19 correction created a buying opportunity for a great growing business at a discount price, as noted in my last report on AMT.

The method I use to compare companies is to look at the total return. If a company cannot beat the market, why do you want to invest in it? The great American Tower total return of 163.43% compared to the Dow base of 68.38% makes American Tower a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $25,500 today. This makes American Tower a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and foreign demand wants more of AMT's services.

Dow's 60-month total return baseline is 68.38%

Company name 60-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage American Tower 163.43% 95.05% 2%

American Tower does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. American Tower has an average dividend yield of 2% and has had increases for eight years, with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 22%, making American Tower the right choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in November 2020 for an increase from $1.14/Qtr. to $1.21/Qtr. or a 6.1% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is high but normal for a REIT, at 78%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by developing new towers and expanding the capabilities of the existing towers.

I have capitalization and growth guidelines where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion and the growth greater than 7%. American Tower passes these guidelines. American Tower is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $104 billion, well above the guideline target and about the same from my last report. American Tower 2021 projected cash flow at $1.7 billion is excellent, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. American Tower's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a one-year target price of $270, passing the guideline. American Tower is below the target price at present by 19% and has a moderate to high PE of 28, making American Tower a long-term buy at this entry point if you consider the solid growing cash flow that drives the stock price and the implementation of 5G. Already, there is talk of 6G implementation in the near future. If you are a long-term investor that wants good increasing future total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is, would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The total return is excellent, and the average dividend yearly yield has grown at a high rate over the past five years, making American Tower a great business to own for the growth and the long-term income investor. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying companies that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes American Tower interesting is the increasing long-term demand for streaming capability with 5G implementation and 6G being talked about.

A qualitative guideline I don't mention often is how you think of your investments. Don't just think of buying shares as pieces of paper, but think of yourself as an owner of the company and understand the business they are in and how they made their profit. If you can't understand the business, don't invest in the company.

I don't have a guideline for earnings but look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on October 29, 2020, American Tower reported AFFO earnings that beat expected by $0.22 at $2.29, compared to expected of $2.07 and last year at $2.00. Total revenue was higher at $2.01 billion more than a year ago by 3.0% year over year and beat by $40 million with expected total revenue. This was a good report with bottom line and the top line beating expected with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out January 2021 and is expected to be $2.08 compared to last year at $2.23, a decrease. The graphic below shows more details of Q3 for the comparisons between 2019 and 2020.

Source: AMT Q3 earnings call slides

American Tower is one of the largest developers and providers of wireless communications services in the United States and foreign countries. American Tower operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate. Foreign operations include Germany, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda. Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Peru.

Overall, American Tower is a great business with my 10% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more streaming capability. I feel this growth rate will be at least 10% because of the 5G implementation. The good earnings and revenue growth provide AMT the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt companies and investing in the 5G expansion.

From the 3rd quarter earnings call are a few highlights that show the great growth and opportunities that are the future of American Tower. They signed a master lease agreement (MLA) with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) in mid-September. The agreement lasts through early 2035 and allows AMT to capture significant new business with T-Mobile over an extended period of time and preserves the potential for incremental upside. The MLA locks in contractually guaranteed revenue growth of 3%, while T-Mobile will be able to more efficiently deploy their network, good for both companies. They expect to generate at least $23 billion in total revenue from T-Mobile through the contract term and bring their total consolidated contract revenue to more than $58 billion as of the end of Q3. Looking forward, Tom Bartlett (AMT CEO) said that they expect double-digit annual growth in the combination of their consolidated AFFO per share and dividend yield over the next decade.

This shows the growth in the 3rd quarter that can continue going forward with an increase in top and bottom lines. American Tower has good growth and will continue as the United States and the foreign population grows with the need for more integrated streaming and phone communications. The growth is being driven by the 5G implementation, which is being balanced by a slowing economy because of the coronavirus. The graphic below shows the Q3 strength and the forward guidance for 2021 as the COVID-19 is controlled.

Source: AMT Q3 earnings call slides

Conclusions

American Tower is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its average dividend yield but with good dividend growth and a great choice for the total return investor. American Tower is 1.20% of The Good Business Portfolio, and the position will be increased whenever cash is available. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in the growing computer streaming and communications business, AMT may be the right investment for you.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to December 4 by 2.36%, which is a gain above the market gain of 5.89% for a portfolio gain of 8.25%. Each quarter after the earnings season is over, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after the next earnings season is over.

