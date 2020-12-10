We have taken a cautious approach towards industrial REITs. On one hand, we admire the asset class for its growth potential and macro tailwinds. On the other, it is hard to get overly excited because valuations are not always appealing. We recently examined the best performing industrial REIT and found that it traded well over a 20X multiple. But investors can still find some value in this space if they are patient. We look at one REIT that might fit the bill if it pulled back just a little bit.

STAG Industrial Inc. ( NYSE: STAG

Source: STAG Presentation

STAG hit the public markets in 2011, a time when industrial REITs were not particularly revered. Since then, the company has grown its footprint by a factor of 7 in terms of square footage.

Source: STAG Presentation

By slowly emphasizing equity over debt, STAG grew its market capitalization by more than 15 fold over this time frame. Of course, market capitalization increase has involved significant equity issuances, but even the total return delivered has been impressive.

Data by YCharts

The Properties

STAG has a diversified portfolio with the largest tenant just bringing in under 3% of total rent.

Source: STAG Presentation

STAG has focused on the larger, more creditworthy tenants and only about 15% of its adjusted base rent comes from tenants with less than $100 million of annual revenues.

Source: STAG Presentation

As of Q3-2020, the weighted average lease term on these properties was over 5 and half years and less than 25% were coming up for renewal by end of 2022. STAG's operating portfolio occupancy was almost at 97% at end of Q3-2020 and the REIT was able to fill up vacated space very quickly.

Valuation

STAG's core funds from operations (FFO) came in at 46 cents for the quarter and at a $1.84 annual run rate. It trades at about 16.5X FFO multiples. That is not a dirt-cheap valuation but certainly a well-deserved one for a company with such a stellar record. STAG also brings with this a rather low amount of debt. As of September 30, 2020, net debt to annualized run rate adjusted EBITDA was 4.4x. Those are some rather fantastic numbers. It also trades at a small discount to its net asset value. In contrast, industry leaders like Prologis (PLD) and Granite (GRP.U) trade at modest premiums. This REIT also offers a superior yield to both and the competition is not even close.

Data by YCharts

Key Risks

2020 could likely be the peak year for e-commerce activity for quite some time. Once economies reopen, we could see the second quarter of 2020 set a high watermark that may not be breached for the foreseeable future. In that climate, we could see a modest boost in industrial asset cap rates and a gradual loss of value for REITs like STAG.

This risk is further boosted by a rather large amount of industrial and distribution assets under construction. In 2019, 289 million square feet hit the market and 2020 will likely exceed that number. If we combine peak e-commerce (at least for a few years) with very large supply, you do create risks of depressing asset values.

While this could spell a risk for asset values, industrial and distribution assets are more "sticky" than office or retail. Tenants tend to stay even if their expectations of growth are not fully met as properties are not fungible. Moving is expensive and reorganizing a supply chain even harder. There is some level of customization of properties and tenants will stay unless they see a very big advantage in moving. Hence we see this more as a risk to STAG's NAV rather than its cash flow.

Preferred Shares

While the valuation in STAG is appealing, we still think a better buying opportunity may come along when the market starts to actually dislike industrial assets. Whenever we like a stock but are not fond of the immediate upside potential, we always examine the preferred shares to see if they could make a good income investment. In STAG's case, their ultra low (for a REIT) debt to EBIDTA, made the idea of preferred shares, even more appealing. Unfortunately, things did not pan out as expected. STAG does have one class of preferred shares still listed. STAG Industrial, Inc. Redeemable PFD SER C (NYSE:STAG.PC) currently trades at $26.07 and yields a massive 6.59%. However, anyone buying this today has a very high probability of a capital loss. The shares are redeemable and the next call date is in March 2021.

Source: Preferred Stock Channel

Even after counting the next two dividends (December 2020 and March 2021), investors buying it (or holding it) at $26.07 are likely to suffer a capital loss on redemption at $25.00. Why do we think redemption is highly probable? Well for starters, the 10-Year Treasury and BAA Bond yields are significantly below where they were when STAG placed this offering. BAA bond yields, in particular, have crashed and are 150 basis points lower.

Data by YCharts

STAG could reissue these preferred shares at 5.25% today and they would be foolish not to lock in that rate for life. STAG's liquidity is also exceptional and redemption will not be an issue from that standpoint.

Source: STAG Presentation

One potential saving grace for those hoping that the preferred shares are not redeemed is the relative size of the offering. The equity appears to be a rounding error on the total enterprise value and some may argue that STAG won't go through the trouble of redeeming it.

Source: STAG Presentation

While anything is possible, the probabilities still favor a redemption in our opinion and investors getting onboard here will take a capital loss.

Conclusion

STAG pays a monthly dividend. We left this part to the end because, to us, an investor should be indifferent to a monthly versus a quarterly payer. But clearly, this is important to some people, so we do bring it up here. STAG also has a set of high-quality properties in excellent demand. As of November 5, 2020, STAG had collected 98.2% of third quarter base rental billings and granted rent deferral for only 0.60% of the total. We see a premium company trading at a reasonable valuation. The risks do exist though as industrial asset supply hitting the market has been staggering. In the senior housing industry, bulls have gone blue in the face calling for a "Silver Tsunami". None has actually materialized as senior housing supply has demolished the bull case methodically, year after year. So, investors need to examine the demand and the supply of industrial assets. We are on the lookout to buy this on a selloff with the right cash secured puts that minimize our risk of owning these shares. For investors ambivalent on the common shares, normally, the preferred shares would make a great investment. Unfortunately, as detailed above, that appears like a recipe for "return-free-risk".

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.