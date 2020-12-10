At less than 6x pro forma free cash flow, investors should buy this very well managed company with an undervalued asset base to be exploited.

HighPoint is a perfect fit for Bonanza Creek adding scale, a contiguous and complementary asset base, and real tangible synergies and cost savings creating approximately $150 million in value.

Management of Bonanza Creek has demonstrated consistently strong judgment in financial, hedging and operational matters. The HighPoint acquisition affirms solid strategic decision making as well.

It is the thesis of this article that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) is undervalued on a stand-alone basis, will realize significant benefits from the recently announced acquisition of HighPoint Resources and is exceptionally well managed. As a result Bonanza Creek is a "Buy" with significant upside in 2021 and years to come.

Bonanza Creek was in excellent position from a balance sheet, hedge and well inventory standpoint coming into 2020 and responded to the new economic reality quickly and effectively.

As a result it has outperformed the E&P sector YTD 2020 by holding relatively flat while the rest of the sector got hammered. Hard for a share to go down too much when it is already silly cheap.

However, Bonanza Creek is still really cheap despite a bit of a run in recent weeks given the benefits of the proposed acquisition and its solid asset base.

Market Valuation

On a stand-alone basis, pre-acquisition the company is undervalued relative to proved reserves. Based on September 30, 2020 balance sheet, the enterprise value represents an $86 million discount to estimated Total Proved PV-10% as of June 30, 2020 of $638 million.

Source: Data per Bonanza Creek and HighPoint. Calculations per Author.

A Picture is Worth A Thousand Words

The map on the right of the following slide establishes context for evaluating Bonanza Creek's claims regarding the benefits of the HighPoint transaction. The acreage of the two companies is contiguous and in places intermingled, giving Bonanza Creek the opportunity to manage it as a single asset base eliminating significant duplicate administrative functions and optimizing utilization of the combined asset base. In my experience, this kind of acquisition is always value enhancing, and can quite literally result in a "bonanza" of benefits to the acquirer, if acquired at the right price. Per my calculations Bonanza Creek is paying just over 2x annualized 3Q EBITDAX for HighPoint which is lower than BCEIs own 3.3x 3QA multiple and therefore immediately accretive to BCEI shares.

Source: Company Presentation.

While companies often make dubious claims about synergies and cost savings from acquisitions, the proximity of the two asset bases adds credibility (to an already credible management team) to the estimated $150 million PV-10% increase associated with Cost and Capital Synergies.

Source: Company presentation.

The fact that the majority of the PV-10% of savings is derived from G&A synergies makes intuitive sense: One asset base managed by one company allows Bonanza Creek to leverage existing internal resources and operate with significantly fewer overlapping staff functions such as accounting, engineering, land and legal.

Source: Company Presentation.

As pointed out above, optimizing usage of gathering lines will result in an immediate $3-4 million in reduced capital investment. Similar opportunities can be expected in other areas such as utilization of salt water disposal and natural gas infrastructure.

Source: Company Presentation.

Risk Factors

As with all oily E&P companies the timing of a recovery in oil prices is the primary risk factor. But given how well Bonanza Creek is positioned financially, in its hedge book and operationally the risk is more than offset by the discount value of Bonanza Creek relative to underlying assets.

Recommendation

Management of Bonanza Creek has demonstrated prudent judgment in all key areas, shown they "eat their own cooking" by imposing salary cuts on senior management as part of their overall corporate response to the new environment (3Q 10-Q) and made an excellent strategic decision with respect to the acquisition of HighPoint.

In situations like the HighPoint deal (contiguous leases and infrastructure) the benefits and cost savings are usually quite real and, quite literally, a bonanza if acquired at the right price. It is rare to be able to buy such a well managed company at less than 3x EBITDAX. My near term price target is $30 per share based on a target multiple of 7x E2021 Pro Forma Combined Free Cash Flow of $130 million.

I look forward to seeing what management can do with the new asset base and believe that Bonanza Creek will create a lot of value in coming years, especially as prices improve into 2022 and 2023. The increased market cap and outstanding share count resulting from this transaction will also be a big step toward eventual multiple expansion for Bonanza Creek as the shares disseminate into the market and result in a larger following. Bonanza Creek is a Buy at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.