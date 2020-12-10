Model presented to help estimate potential worldwide sales of Bemarituzumab using Roche's (Genentech) Herceptin as an analog as well as a table showing sales potential with expanded indications.

Investment Thesis

Five Prime (FPRX) has several clinical stage projects in development. The large molecule (biologic) Bemarituzumab or "BEMA" has shown promise in the treatment of gastric cancer caused by the growth of the FGFR2b gene and currently is targeting an indication for Gastric cancer but this could be expanded to other FGFR2b+ tumors (Fibroblast growth factor receptor). As a potential first in class therapy BEMA has potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and produce large sales for the company and returns for investors. I believe that Five Prime is undervalued based on BEMA alone but carries risk as you would expect with a biotech company still seeking its first approved product. If Five Prime is successful in bringing BEMA to market, the investor essentially gets an undervalued product plus "real options" on the balance of the Five Prime pipeline.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company that is focused on development of novel protein therapies. Five Prime is based in San Francisco, California and has 51 employees. The company has a basket of potential therapies that are currently either owned primarily by Five Prime or that are partnered with major pharmaceutical companies. The partnership products are generally in pre-trial phase except for one TIM-3 antibody candidate that is in Phase I/II with BMS (NYSE:BMY). The partnership products have the potential to generate $2.7 bn in milestone payments as well as royalty payments on product sales but most of these candidates are still in early stages. The focus of this article is to understand the potential of Bemarituzumab as it is not partnered in the U.S. It is, however, partnered with Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) for China.

What is Bemarituzumab

Bemarituzumab or "BEMA" is a large molecule (biologic) therapy that is targeting "FGFR2b gene" overexpression which causes tumor cell growth. As a biologic it is not generated from chemicals like many "small molecule" products but rather from the growth of proteins from living cells that create the same substance that exist naturally in the human body. Bemarituzumab is a monoclonal anti-body that is given intravenously and designed to block the growth signal for FGFR2b and to trigger natural antibodies to kill the tumor. I've linked some reference materials here and here for those interested.

Patient Need

Five Prime hopes that BEMA will be used in the treatment of Gastric cancer. Gastric cancer is believed to be the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in the world with 782,685 deaths attributed to it in 2018.

Most patients diagnosed with gastric cancer are late stage and currently the disease is essentially incurable. The standard of care for many years has been chemotherapy with median survival times of 8-10 months.

The therapy Herceptin (Trastuzumab) can also be used in gastric cancer, however, it targets the HER2 (human epidermal receptor 2) gene and related HER2 protein growth. About 30% of gastric cancer cases worldwide are believed to be HER2 negative but FGFR2b positive. As such Bemarituzumab has the very real potential to help a significant patient population that is suffering from Gastric cancer caused by FGFR2b gene fueled tumor growth.

The company slide shows their view of this cancer and the affected patient population.

Most Recent Clinical Results

On November 10, 2020 Five Prime announced the results of its global Phase 2 "FIGHT" trial. The results appear to be very positive and met all 3 efficacy endpoints in the trial design. These included median improved progression-free survival (+2.1 months), median overall survival, and overall response rate +13.1%.

Patents and Loss of Exclusivity

Bemarituzumab is covered by several existing and pending patents. My understanding is the most important patent covers methods of using a formulation containing BEMA and expires on 7/31/2034. If the FDA grants BLA (Biologic License Application) to Bemarituzumab the patent cold be extended an additional 5 years to 2039.

In addition, there is a pending patent that covers methods of treating gastric cancer by administering a FGFR2-IIIb antibody with a modified FOLFOX6 (mFOLFOX6) chemotherapy. If granted this patent would likely strengthen the patent protection for BEMA significantly.

It seems likely that if Five Prime gets approval for BEMA that it will enjoy patent protection in the US until 2039 based on the granted and pending patents noted above as well as additional patents filed for BEMA.

Competing Therapies

It is important to understand the specifics of any drug that may or may not be used for the same general gastric cancer indication as BEMA. A good example is the comparison of Roche Holding's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Herceptin to that of Bemarituzumab. There are similarities and differences which I believe will help the reader to understand the nuance.

Quick description/comments on key fields:

Status: Approved product or in development (not approved)

Indication: Includes gastric cancer indication (Herceptin for example approved for other cancers)

Type: Type of Drug - Small Molecule (chemical synthesis) versus Biologic (created from living cells or tissue) In the US biologic drugs are less harmed by generic entrants ("biosimilars) than small molecules due to regulatory and marketing issues thus affording additional revenue/margin protection. Biologics have also been highly effective in treatment of cancers - as they mimic a body's natural functions in a positive way.

Mechanism of Action: Very important in the discussion of gastric cancer. This basically describes the way a drug substance produces an effect on the human body. In the case of Herceptin, it is by targeting the HER2 receptor. In the case of Bemarituzumab, it targets the FGFR2b receptor (Fibroblast growth factor receptor). Both products treat "Gastric Cancer" but they are likely two different forms this cancer has taken place (HER2 expression versus FGFR2b expression).

Clinical Phase: Shows how far in development a particular drug is. In the case of Herceptin already approved (with biosimilar competition) and in the case of BEMA it is in Phase II and not yet approved. Important to gauge status of development products.

With that explanation out of the way, here is a list of existing and pipeline products with a gastric cancer indication and the fields I listed above. I'll note that for a gastric cancer indication, Bemarituzumab appears to be the only product with a FGFR2B mechanism of action. It is also a large molecule - biologic which I perceive as favorable. I've highlighted BEMA in the table below.

Approved Products for Gastric Cancer (U.S.)

Source: Author's research

*Please note there are several manufacturers (5+) approved for Docetaxel which is generic version of Taxotere.

Products in Clinical Development (sorted by Clinical Phase)

Source: Author's research

In total by my count there are 28 products under development to treat gastric cancer. This reflects the unmet patient need and the commercial attractiveness of the opportunity. BEMA is very favorably positioned due to its mechanism of action, FGFR2 inhibitor and its drug type (biologic) which is usually well tolerated as it copies existing body function.

Potential Sales Model

This is a preliminary estimate because Bemarituzumab is still in development. My objective here is to do some math and give the reader a sense of what the sales potential for BEMA could be. The numbers will ultimately be different but hopefully this will help to quantify the potential. That said, I'll go over the assumptions and the resulting high-level estimates.

Assumptions

Herceptin pre-biosimilar competition (2018) is a good analog for potential sales of BEMA.

Herceptin is indicated for both breast cancer and gastric cancer, so I attempt to determine the number and % of patients and sales attributable to each indication. The actual medication given to each indication is different so giving each patient equal weight is for estimate purposes.

Five Prime has indicated they believe that approximately 200,000 patients worldwide need FGFR2 treatment for gastric cancer. So, we will use that as the estimated number of patients per year.

BEMA would be the first gastric cancer therapy with the FGFR2 mechanism of action we have discussed.

Here are the total number of worldwide cancer cases in 2018 as estimated by the World Health Organization

Breast Cancer (2.09 million)

Stomach Cancer (1.03 million)

Here are estimated related patients for Herceptin due to HER2 overexpression between the 2 indications.

Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Worldwide (millions) 2.09 est. % related to HER2 30% Total HER2 Breast Cancer Patients (millions) 0.63

Gastric Cancer

Stomach (gastric) cancer Worldwide (millions) 1.03 est. % related to HER2 22% Total HER2 Gastric Cancer Patients (millions) 0.23

Estimated % applicable to each for Herceptin usage.

Herceptin Patients (millions) % of Total Breast Cancer est. 0.63 73% Gastric Cancer est. 0.23 27% Total 0.85 100%

Herceptin Estimated Revenues by Indication based on 2018 (pre-biosimilar competition) sales

Herceptin Revenues 2018 CHF (as reported) Fx Rate $ USD Total (As reported) 6,982 1.12 $7,820 Breast Cancer (73%) 5,129 1.12 $5,744 Gastric Cancer (27%) 1,853 1.12 $2,076

Estimated BEMA revenues based on Herceptin Analog

Herceptin patients gastric cancer (millions) 0.23 BEMA estimated FGFR2 patients (millions) 0.2 % BEMA / Herceptin 87% Herceptin revenue estimate (2018) mUSD $2,076 Total BEMA Revenue estimate mUSD $1,805 Per Patient USD (BEMA Revenue / Patients) $9,026

Assuming that BEMA has 87% of the patient count of Herceptin for gastric cancer, then peak sales are estimated at $1.8bn worldwide.

Five Prime also announced that they believe that BEMA may work in other FGFR2b+ Tumors. Additional indications could significantly increase the potential global sales of Bemarituzumab beyond the $1.8bn estimate above.

Using $9,000 as average per patient (based on the gastric cancer indication calculations above) here is an estimate for the additional patients and revenues for treatment of gastric cancer and the additional target indications.

Indication Population (millions) Per Patient $ USD Potential Revenue ($millions USD) Gastric Cancer 0.20 $9,000 $1,800 NSCLC-Squamous 0.15 $9,000 $1,350 TNBC 0.15 $9,000 $1,350 Ovarian Cancer 0.01 $9,000 $90 Pancreatic Cancer 0.01 $9,000 $90 Total $4,680

In total using this methodology BEMA sales could reach $4.6 billion USD annually. Clearly, there is potential for a significant global revenue for this therapy.

Thoughts on Valuation, Risk, and Investment Potential

The value of Five Prime is of course dependent on its ability to get approval and sell its products under development. Bemarituzumab appears to have great promise because it has a novel mechanism of action to treat a specific form of gastric cancer (FGFR2b+). In my view regulatory bodies including FDA are likely to look favorably on a therapy that can give help to a patient population with a very poor prognosis. Patients diagnosed with FGFR2b+ gastric cancer are described as late stage with few options apart from chemotherapy. My understanding is that biologics (large molecule) are generally well tolerated by patients. My admittedly high-level estimate of potential worldwide sales of BEMA is quite promising but Five Prime has indicated they will need partners for global sales, and I think possibly for the U.S. market as well. This means that they would likely be paid royalties and/or milestone + royalties if the product is licensed before final approval. That said the valuation at today's market cap of just below $800m USD seems reasonable given the potential of BEMA alone. Five Prime also has several other pipeline therapies in earlier stages of development that could add value. Final approval is likely still a few years away as the company must continue to conduct clinical trials and prove safety and efficacy. Typically, I would like to own something like Five Prime via options or via owning the shares with put options as protection. Five Prime does have tradeable options, but they only extend ~6 months and thus only provide short-term protection or upside and the final result here will likely take more time to develop. As such I see Five Prime as a stock with very strong potential but with the risks inherent in a clinical stage biotech company and recommend investors manage position size to capture potential upside while limiting potential losses.

Risks in my view include

Bemarituzumab fails to show efficacy or serious side effects in further clinical trials and is not approved.

Five Prime is unable to raise money to keep funding operations. They are cash flow negative and rely primarily on capital raises to meet expenses. Cash on hand as of September 30, 2020 was $112.9 million and the company completed a capital raise on November 17, 2020 for an additional $173.9 million. This brings total cash on hand to approximately $285 million.

A competitor comes out with a more effective therapy targeting FGFR2 gastric cancer.

Five Prime stock price has already risen dramatically based on positive clinical results for BEMA as well as FPA157 (not covered in this article).

Given the need for funding above further share dilution on positive clinical results is very likely.

Conclusion

Five Prime has the potential for strong returns for investors from its current market price (~$17.00). My evaluation of the company from merely the standpoint of the Bemarituzumab franchise shows that there is strong potential for capital appreciation for the risk-tolerant and patient investor. Five Prime also has several other pipeline candidates that are not the focus of the article but act as essentially "free options" on a positive result for BEMA. I recommend that the risk-tolerant and patient investor add Five Prime to their portfolio but size appropriately to manage risk. I welcome your comments and questions. If you like my work, please follow me on Seeking Alpha or on twitter (link here).

