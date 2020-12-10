The top-10 holdings will likely surprise you as the average investor may not recognize a single name.

The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) is designed to track the performance of the EEFund Video Game Tech Index. The index is composed of companies involved in video game technology: game developers, console and chip manufacturers, and game retailers. The video game sector has been a big beneficiary of the global pandemic's "at home" regimen by providing an easily accessible and affordable source of entertainment. The fund is up 75% over the past year and has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

GAMR is a global fund with the majority of its assets located outside the United States - specifically in Asia:

As can be seen by the sub-sector exposure, the fund is heavily concentrated in interactive home entertainment providers followed hardware and application software.

Mobile gaming on smartphones is a fast growing market versus traditional PCs and laptops. Statista estimates global smartphone gaming revenue at $63 billion+ in 2020, with revenue from tablet games estimated at only $13.7 billion. Going forward, market forecasts suggests that revenue from the mobile gaming industry will exceed $100 billion by 2023. This explains why companies like Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) have used the power of the operating systems and app store platforms to generate billions in mobile gaming revenue worldwide quarter-after-quarter. As a result, investors would expect a video game ETF to be heavily slanted toward the smartphone gaming market.

Newzoo.com estimates the world's 2.7 billion gamers will spend nearly $160 billion on games this year and expects that number to rise by 25% to $200 billion by 2023.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings of the GAMR fund are shown below:

The #1 holding with a 4.4% weighting is Corsair Gaming (CRSR). CRSR's Q3 EPS report delivered revenue of $457.1 million, up 61% yoy, and EPS of $0.54, which beat consensus estimates by a whopping $0.28. Gross margin improved 6.8% on the year to 28% while adjusted EBITDA was up 185% to $63.7 million.

Corsair has been busy of late. Last month the company announced it was buying Gamer Sensei - the world’s biggest E-sports coaching platform. In October CRSR announced the acquisition of EpocCam - a leading provider of video apps with over 5 million downloads from the Apple Apps Store. EpocCam enables users to easily turn an iOS device (iPhone or iPad) into a wireless HD webcam for both the macOS and Windows. EpocCam works frictionless with Zoom, Skype, OBS Studio, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams to stream, record in HD resolution, or simply to chat. Corsair also makes peripherals such as the CORSAIR HS75 XB WIRELESS Gaming Headset - an officially licensed headset for Microsoft (MSFT) XBOX. The company also makes leading edge keyboard and wireless mice - specifically designed for gamers - as well as liquid cooling kits for high-performance gaming CPUs.

CRSR is trading at a forward P/E=29x and looks quite attractively priced.

Unity Software (U) is the #2 holding with an 3.4% weighting. Last month Unity reported its first post-IPO earnings print: Q3 EPS of -$0.96/share despite revenue of $200.8 million (+53.4% yoy) which beat estimates by $13.95 million. This is a new public company and Q3 results were negatively impacted by a one-time charge associated with restricted stock unit expenses in connection with the company's recent IPO as well as a charge related to a donation of 750,000 shares to a charitable foundation upon closing the IPO. Unity operates a leading global platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. Shares are trading north of $150 and were recently downgraded by Oppenheimer due to "stretched valuation". Shares are currently trading down 5%+ today (12/9/2020).

The following chart shows the performance of the five U.S. exchange traded companies in GAMR's top-10 holdings:





The fund's #1 holding Corsair has obviously been an out-performer, with Unity and Bilibili (BILI) - a leading online entertainment provider in China that has a strategic collaborative agreement with TenCent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - also contributing to gains.

Noticeably absent from the fund's top-10 holdings are leading gaming companies like Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA) that have excellent exposure to the gaming sub-sector. Activision is up 40% YTD largely on the back of its very successful "Call of Duty" Modern Warfare franchise. This is a first-person shooter video game that over the years has migrated from games set in the midst of the Cold War to futuristic worlds and outer space. Yet ATVI is only the #21 holding with a 1.7% weighting and EA is even lower on the list of 89 total companies. Also absent from the top-10 was HUYA (HUYA), China's Biggest Online Gaming Company. HUYA is the last company in the portfolio with a 0.17% weighting. That said, HUYA is taking control of DOYU (DOYU), and the fund has a 1.2% weighting in that stock. However, note that GAMR's one-year performance greatly out-paces each of these companies' gains, so perhaps the Index/ETF is onto something.

Performance

The one-year chart below compares GAMR with its gaming ETF peer-group: the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO), the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO), and the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK):





All but BJK are high-performing funds with HERO and ESPO both out-performing GAMR by ~10%.

Risks

The primary risks with GAMR are current market valuations, which are arguably very high (#2 Unity Software is a case in point - a $45 billion market-cap and negative earnings). According to ETF.com, GAMR currently has an average P/E=59x and a Price-to-Book ratio of 3x. So while I like GAMR's #1 holding Corsair and find it trading at an attractive valuation, the fund's relatively small positions in more reasonably valued and leading gaming companies like Activision, EA, and HUYA is a reason for concern in my opinion. While that strategy has worked out well performance wise over the past year, investors should consider the potential performance of the fund given a significant market correction that would likely punish smaller high-flying stocks much more so than the more reasonably valued larger companies.

Note that GameStop (GME) - a 1.4% weighting in GAMR - is currently trading down ~16% after reporting yesterday that sales were down 25% yoy and EBITDA was -$ $61.8M.

Summary & Conclusion

GAMR certainly belongs in the upper-tier of gaming ETFs and has delivered excellent returns over the past year by investing in smaller fast growth companies - some of which aren't yet profitable. Yet gaming is a fast growing sector and with the advent of even faster 5G phones with high-definition screens and plenty of processing power, mobile gaming is likely to keep growing for many years to come. That said, the sector appears "toppy" to me, and I would advise waiting for a better entry point. One glance at the three-year chart below shows GAMR was stuck in a range for the last two years before breaking out in the post March sell-off. The ETF appears extended to me.





