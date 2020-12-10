Its SEC 30-day yield is slightly north of 3%, which is too low for my taste, especially considering the high level of risk.

Today, after a month and a half pause, I return to the discussion of dividend-focused ETFs with a note on the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend ETF (DLS).

The global rally in cyclical names fueled by the success of the coronavirus vaccines led to the compression of dividend yields, which have already been under pressure due to the payout reduction trend precipitated by the pandemic, thus further complicating the stock-picking process for income-oriented investors.

However, a few opportunities still remain, if looked attentively enough. With a ~3% standardized yield, DLS represents one of such income-generating picks, but clearly not the best one. Why? Let me elaborate on why.

What the fund is focused on

The WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend ETF was created to track the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index. The index itself represents a narrower fraction of the WisdomTree International Equity Index (abbreviated as the WTDFA). As the firm clarified on page 34, the selection methodology for the WTISDI is identical to the one used in the case of the domestic small-cap dividend index. An important remark worth making here is that the WTDFA is not currency-hedged.

What are the criteria for the inclusion of constituents in the WTDFA? First, a company must be incorporated in one of the following countries of "the industrialized world": Australia, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, the 15 European countries (like Germany, France, Finland, etc.), and Japan. A country of incorporation is an intricate criterion a meticulous investor should always pay attention to. I will elaborate on why below in the article. Second, it must pay regular cash dividends and return at least $5 million in gross cash dividends to investors "in the annual cycle prior to the annual reconstitution." Third, micro-caps are not welcomed in the index, as WisdomTree also added a $100 million market capitalization criterion (page 33 of the methodology). This helps to avoid frenetic volatility, which is inherent to micro-caps given they are exposed to a wider range of risks and typically have poor trading volume. Next, if the average dollar trading volume "for three months preceding the International Screening Date" is south of $100 thousand, there is no way a stock will be added to the WTDFA and, hence, to the DLS portfolio. And finally, it is restricted to include such securities as the American depositary receipts, GDRs, LPs, preferred stock, and a few others to the index.

To select stocks for the WTISDI from the WTDFA, managers first remove the 300 largest companies from the broader index and then pick those from the bottom 25% regarding the market capitalization. These equities finally find their place in the WTISDI and the DLS portfolio. The hierarchy of stocks in the index depends on one essential factor: annual cash dividend paid.

A thorough look at holdings

DLS is substantially more diversified than its U.S.-focused analog - the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES), as it had 830 holdings in the portfolio as of December 9 vs. 635 in the case of DES. Interestingly, only 3 stocks have a weight greater than 1%, while the ten largest positions account for only 8.5% of the portfolio. Upon cursory inspection, it might be an ETF of choice for those investors who strongly believe diversification is a potent driver of long-term price gains and a key to risk reduction. However, it is worth assessing the country mix before making such a conclusion. Upon deeper analysis, it appears that the Japanese equities dominate the portfolio with a 26% weight. Australia is in second place with a 13.8% share of the total, and, finally, the UK is the last country with a double-digit presence in the stocks aggregate, 13.3%. So, though DLS has a truly sprawling portfolio, the concentration of country risks is too high.

For example, hefty exposure to Great Britain means Brexit-related uncertainty and gyrations of pound sterling that UK investors have likely got accustomed to significantly impact not only price returns, but also payout, which can creep lower if hard-scenario Brexit inflicts wounds on corporate cash flows of the WTISDI constituents. Though in early December, the British currency crept closer to a one-year high, it is under pressure again now, as investors are pricing in the prospects of a no-deal Brexit.

Now, let us take a closer look at the three essential components of the DLS portfolio.

The largest holding of the fund is shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCPK:FEEXF), which account for ~1.13% of the portfolio. Though it is the #3 iron ore pellet exporter in the world (slide 3), in the U.S., the company is only presented on the OTCPK. The stock exchange of the primary listing is the LSE, where this FTSE 250 constituent has a ~£1.54 billion market cap. An intricate matter worth paying attention to is that though Ferrexpo is a Swiss company with corporate headquarters in Baar, it generates most of the revenues from its Ukrainian operations, namely from the production of iron ore pellets. So, while it is a Swiss, London-quoted firm, its operations are almost entirely concentrated in an emerging market, which implies a higher risk premium should be included in its cost of equity. Regarding capital appreciation, it is worth mentioning that the stock has been on a tear this year, delivering an 82.2% one-year return. Valued at ~€1.37 billion, Antwerp-based Euronav NV (EURN), an international crude oil shipping & storage company, has a weight almost identical to Ferrexpo's, ~1.12%. The third-largest holding is Finnish, Helsinki-quoted Neles Oyj (OTCPK:MXTOF), a valve and valve automation company with a ~€1.67 billion market cap.

Sector mix weighed on returns in the past. Then the capital rotation emerged

The fund is long stocks mostly from the industrials (23.3%), financials (14.8%), and materials (11%) sectors. In my previous articles on ETFs in autumn, I multiple times reiterated that such a sector mix had not boded well for price returns amid the pandemic. But then the capital rotation emerged - thanks to Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), and AstraZeneca (AZN), and previously forgotten stocks took off.

The capital rotation and rally in cyclical stocks appeared to be a boon for DLS, which is overweight in cyclicals. But what about longer-term total returns? They are positive, still, anything but inspiring. For example, the tech-heavy S&P 500 (SPY) has easily trounced DLS during the last three, five, and even ten years. What is more, the fund has not recovered its one-year losses yet, while SPY is up 17.1%.

If we reduce the timeframe and take a look at one-month returns, we will notice that DLS has been a bit stronger than the U.S. market since mid-November, as it has delivered a 4.98% total return vs. SPY's 3.75%.

But I reckon when the capital rotation is over (frankly, I cannot say when this exuberance is due to end, though I am actively looking for clues) and tech reclaims its dominance, DLS will likely return to the less spectacular price performance we have already seen in the 2010s.

Conclusion

What I truly like about DLS is that this product has exposure to the names that are not traded on the major U.S. stock exchanges and are only available for American investors on the over-the-counter market (principally pink sheets) or foreign exchanges. However, the ETF has a few flaws. First, its 0.58% expense ratio is too high if compared to the average of 0.44%. Second, small-caps, especially exposed to emerging markets and cyclical sectors, have a greater risk of dividend reduction. Third, its SEC 30-day yield is slightly north of 3%, which is too low for my taste, especially considering the high level of risk.

