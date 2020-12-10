Some context

Powered by the market's anticipation for a successful vaccine rollout, as well as by a robust financial performance from America's largest companies despite the ongoing pandemic, the general indices have been moving higher by the day, with relatively limited volatility.

As technology became the new safe-haven post-March's initial selloff, value and high-yielding stocks have significantly underperformed the overall market. For context, here are the total returns of the SP500 against a relevant such ETF, as the Global X SuperDividend (DIV).

Over the past month, however, high-yielding stocks have been seeing significant inflows, with both DIV and its components such as Altria (MO), Phillip Morris (PM), Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), and B&G Foods (BGS) seeing significant gains.

One such stock (that is also included in this ETF) whose stock price has appreciated by nearly 13% over the past month is Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), which we have held a long position in our Wheel of Fortune marketplace service since early 2018.

In this article, we aim to illustrate why Iron Mountain remains an attractive high-yielding investment option, even though its price appreciation over the past month has caused its yield to decline from nearly 10.00% to 8.39% as of right now. More specifically, we are going to:

Assess Iron Mountain's debt position and interest coverage,

Discuss the dividend's safety and its future prospects, and

Explain why the company's transition From The (Storage) Iron Mountains Down To The (Digital) Earth make it an appealing investment

A mountain of debt...

The problem:

One of the most concerning issues for Iron Mountain's current and potential shareholders is its mountain-like debt position, which at first glance may seem out of control. As you probably know, since REITs are required to distribute the majority of their net income to stockholders, their only two avenues to expand their operations are raising additional funds either through debt or equity. Most REITs will choose a combination of both. This is not entirely possible for Iron Mountain, as its sky-high dividend yield would be an enormous cost to undertake for each additional share issued. Hence, management has reasonably chosen to go with additional debt instead.

The company's cost of debt is currently around 4.5%, which is definitely the cheaper option to raise funds. However, amid a one-sided financing approach, Iron Mountain is currently sitting at an all-time high long-term/equity ratio of 1,045X. In other words, the company is financed by debt 10+ times more than its equity, hence being incredibly leveraged.

It's only reasonable that investors are not jumping out of joy when allocating capital in such an indebted company. Still, Iron Mountain's debt should be manageable going forward based on its current EBITDA expansion plans.

The solution:

To cope with its indebtedness, Iron Mountain's management has already initiated Project Summit, which aims to restructure and refinance the company's liabilities. So far, the project has outperformed the company's expectations. In its most recent Q3 results, Iron Mountain mentioned that it now expects Project Summit to generate $165 million in Adjusted EBITDA benefits in 2020, an increase from the previous expectation of $150 million, as some initiatives have been accelerated.

As you can see below, when comparing IRM's EBITDA/interest expenses versus various other REITs from different industries, we have to admit that IRM's interest coverage is not the amplest one. For context, Taubman Centers (TCO), which faces an even more severe coverage ratio, has had its dividend suspended. Considering that Iron Mountain investors are invested in the stock overwhelmingly for its dividend, the low-tier coverage is fairly alarming. However, based on Project Summit's upcoming EBITDA benefits, the fact that Iron Mountain has kept growing its dividend in the past under a lower interest coverage, as well as management's loud and clear intention to sustain distributions at its current levels, we believe that Iron Mountain's indebtedness will not materially impact investors in the future.

It's also worth mentioning that August's $1.1B successful bond refinancing, has eliminated all of its 6.5x leverage covenant bonds and showcasing creditors' increased confidence towards the company's financial resilience. IRM's current leverage is 5.8x, with the closest covenant at 7x. Hence there is plenty of room for IRM to manage its debt should it need to take additional, just in case.

Dividend safety

High dividend yields may quickly signal investors' concerns in regards to their safety. Iron Mountain's dividend is definitely one whose safety has been discussed, with talks revolving around a potential cut. Despite the nay-sayers, however, the company has displayed incredible dividend resiliency, with coverage that has been consistently healthy. In fact, as of the company's Q3 report, YTD is $2.40, a 10.4% increase YoY, pointing towards an FY2020 AFFO/share of $3.15.

Source: Company filings, Author

Do we expect dividend growth going forward? Not really. However, with adequate coverage as IRM manages its debt and its expansion plans advance, we don't ask for much more. As Iron Mountain keeps paying us its hefty dividend, we just wait and watch it expand its business into the data center space, which should gradually lead to additional AFFO growth.

Moving From The (Storage) Iron Mountains Down To The (Digital) Earth

Iron Mountain has been traditionally sourcing its revenues from its storage rental turnover and services. Despite the boring nature of its business model, revenues have been robust, clearly displaying IRM's resiliency even under the adverse economic environment of the ongoing pandemic. As you can see, storage activity kept improving throughout the year, with Q3's revenues ending the quarter higher than its pre-COVID-19 levels. Additionally, its service revenues also saw signs of quick improvement, which should lead to new highs in Iron Mountain's total revenues upon normality fully resumes.

Source: Supplemental data

This is important because it disputes the misconception that Iron Mountain is trying to transition to another growth industry because of its current struggles. This is not true. Iron Mountain's storage business is well and growing.

The company has formed a strategic partnership with JV with AGC Equity Partners for €300 million+, through which Iron Mountain will get a fully pre-leased Frankfurt data center. 2020 has been particularly progressive in the company's data center expansion, with 12+ MW of new leases signed in Q3 and a total of 51 MW signed YTD. Datacenters may be currently accounting for a tiny chunk of its revenues, though the company is entering into a growth industry, with its robust current cash flow storage machine to back it up on its way. Source: Supplemental data

Additionally, its datacenter leases display a healthy WALE of 4 years. This is quite a nice metric, considering that an industry-expert such as $CONE, which potentially has the experience to negotiate longer leases, currently has a WALE of 4.1 years. Source: Supplemental data

Conclusion

Iron Mountain may not be the fastest-growing REIT out there, and its storage business may indeed be boring. However, its stability and financial resiliency are fantastic. Its indebtedness is certainly worrying, but management seems to be keeping coverage under control, exceeding its EBITDA benefit expectations. In the meantime, storage revenues remain solid, and the dividend is well-covered with clear intentions from management in terms of its retention. Simultaneously, the business is expanding successfully towards data centers, which should blow fresh air into Iron Mountain and position it well for the real estate sector's future.

Investors should not expect much dividend growth going forward, though they should not worry heavily either. Overall, Iron Mountain is one sold pick in the REITdom, despite its recently lowered yield.