August Non-OPEC Production Rises

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, oil output in September dropped to 1,503 kb/d and then increased by 121 kb/d to 1,624 kb/d in October.

By Ovi

Below are a number of oil (C + C) production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIA's International Energy Statistics and updated to August 2020. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO, and country specific sites such as Russia and Norway is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction for a few countries. Typically, I collect updated country info after the 20th of the month for September and October. Since this is an early post, those have not changed from last month.

Non-OPEC production reached its current lowest production rate of 45,328 kb/d in May. According to the EIA, August output added 48 kb/d to 46,845 kb/d to July's output of 46,797 kb/d.

Using data from the December STEO, a projection for Non OPEC output was made to November. November output is expected to rise to 48,852 kb/d, with the biggest increment occurring in September, 1,663 kb/d.

Ranking Production from NON-OPEC Countries

Above are listed the world's 15th largest Non-OPEC producers. They produced 88% of the Non-OPEC output in August. On a YoY basis, Non-OPEC production decreased by 4,327 kb/d while on a MoM basis, production was up by 48 kb/d to46,845.

The EIA reported Brazil's August production was 3,087 kb/d an increase of 9 kb/d over July. According to this source, September dropped by 180 kb/d to 2,912 kb/d. (Red dots), possibly due to maintenance.

The EIA shows Canadian production was down in August by 136 kb/d to 3,854 kb/d. The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) data indicates a small production drop from August. The CER data is higher because it includes NGPLs in their estimates and is close to 6% of total output.

Exports by rail to the US in September were 94.4 kb/d, up from 51 kb/d in August and a low of 38.9 kb/d in July.

The cap on production in Alberta, currently at 3,810 kb/d, will no longer be in effect in December. The Enbridge Line 3 that has been stalled for the past 10 years received final approval for construction to start in Minnesota on November 30, 2020. Other segments on other states have been completed.

The EIA reports that China's August output increased by 45 kb/d to 3,941kb/d from July. This source reported crude output for September and October 2020 relative to last year (red markers) has dropped.

Mexico's production increased in August by 34 kb/d to 1,690 kb/d, according to the EIA. Data from Pemex shows that production increased to 1,698 kb/d in September and down to 1681 kb/d in October (red markers).

Kazakhstan's August output increased by 40 kb/d to 1,638 kb/d. The big drops in June and July are associated with their commitment to reduce output to the OPEC + pact.

The EIA reported that Norway's August production was 1,751 kb/d, a drop of 14 kb/d from July.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), oil output in September dropped to 1,503 kb/d and then increased by 121 kb/d to 1,624 kb/d in October. The NPD also reports that the production figures for oil in October include Norway's promised production cut of 134 kb/d in the second half of 2020."

According to OPEC, the main reason production dropped in September was due to maintenance work and technical problems in some fields.

Oman's August production was up by 29 kb/d to 921 kb/d.

Qatar's production has been stable at 1,530 kb/d since the beginning of the year, according to the EIA.

According to the Russian Ministry of energy, Russian production increased by 10 kb/d in October to 9,976 kb/d from 9,966 kb/d in September. Russia revised up its previous September production estimate from 9,932 kb/d to 9,966 kb/d. The EIA reports that Russia's August production was 9,468 kb/d.

UK's production plunged by 141 kb/d in August to 794 kb/d due to summer maintenance. According to OPEC, UK production is expected to stay essentially flat for 2020 and 2021.

September's US production increased by 286 kb/d to 10,860 kb/d from August's output of 10,574 kb/d. September's increase was largely the result of the GOM coming back online after being shut due to hurricanes. This can be seen in the September On-Shore L48 production graph which was essentially flat at 8,901 kb/d, actually down by 22 kb/d.

The question that will become of interest going forward is whether the US is close to peak production. The latest data from ShaleProfile indicates that the newly drilled 2020 Permian and Eagle Ford wells may be at or past their peak production.

Also, the ND Bakken wells (above chart) are showing the same trend. The dark thin blue line on the left is not showing any increase over the light blue (2019) and the darker orange (2018). Peak well production in 2019 was 723 b/d vs 622 b/d in 2020, a drop of 14%.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. All five are in overall decline. Their combined August production was 3,332 kb/d up 14 kb/d from July's output of 3,318 kb/d.

Non-OPEC Oil Production W/O US

Non-OPEC output W/O US reached a recent new high of 39,802 kb/d in January 2020 an increase of 444 kb/d over the previous high of 39,358 in December 2018. This was due to coincident increases in Brazil and Norway. For comparison, output from Non-OPEC countries W/O the US only increased by 290 kb/d over the four years from December 2014 to December 2018. It is an indication that these countries as a whole are approaching an output plateau. May's oil output hit a low point of 35,309 kb/d.

Using information from the December STEO, output from the Non OPEC countries W/O the US are expected to rebound to 36,535 kb/d in October (red markers), an increase of 268 kb/d over September.

World Oil Production

World oil production in August increased by 1,036 kb/d to 72,606 kb/d.

This chart also projects world production out to October 2020. It uses the December STEO along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection. It projects that world crude production growth will slow after August and will recover by close to 2,400 kb/d to 72,838 kb/d in October 2020 from June's low of 70,423 kb/d.

