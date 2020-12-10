Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 10, 2020 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Child - SVP & CFO

Timothy Tully - SVP & CTO

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, welcome to our next session. I got Jason and Tim here from Splunk. We'll be doing the session in 2 parts. We'll first start with Jason, talk a little bit about the quarter. But I'm really happy to have Tim here as well to kind of make sure we talk a little bit product because a lot of stuff has happened over at Splunk over the last couple of years, and a lot of that hopefully will come out a lot more in the next couple of quarters.

So from that perspective, it's important to kind of address this here because it's -- I think it's really exciting.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Raimo Lenschow

Jason, let's start with you a little bit. Like, let's address the main question. So we just had a quarter that you reported. Just maybe what happened?

Jason Child

Yes. Well, it was a little disappointing for us. We had a quarter where we typically close a couple of thousand deals, and we did that. However, we had a couple of handfuls of very large deals that, unlike history where we normally close all those deals, we just struggled to get those deals done. We did -- we think a lot of it is really tied to some of the impacts of the environment.

None of these were deals that were lost to competition. These are all deals that are pushing, and we expect to get those deals back either Q4 or sometime in the future. But overall, it was kind of a tough end of the quarter, but we feel good about kind of how things are shaping up in Q4.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. I mean just on that note, like you were not the only vendor. So we had like VMware talk a little bit about it, big transformational deals getting pushed out. Workday talked about a little bit. So in that respect, it sounds very similar. The only thing is like your magnitude sounded different than the other guys.

Like is that -- was there anything specific? What are the factors there that we should kind of think about?

Jason Child

Well, I think if you kind of step back, we are really one of the few companies that didn't pull our guidance or targets for ARR pre -- that were set pre-COVID. They were set actually in Q3 of a year ago. And so we forecasted to hit about 45% growth this year. And if you take where do we end last year, we were at 54%, and we just delivered 44%.

So if you kind of take the slowdown, I think, relative to really those guys as well as the other companies that are selling deals that are 7 and 8 figure deals, which is a smaller group of companies, if you look at our growth rates versus theirs, they're actually pretty consistent. So I think maybe the difference is we hadn't pulled our guidance from -- in our targets from pre-COVID. But I think in terms of like fundamental growth, it's actually been pretty consistent.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. Okay. And whether -- if you look at -- and it's more like a broader question again. Were there any patterns in terms of industry geography that's got out? Or was it like broad based? Is it just all over the place little bit?

Jason Child

No, I mean, it's really -- it's -- again, we closed a couple of thousand deals. There's a lot of -- there's a decent sample or a decent population there. And across the overall close rates, everything was pretty consistent. In the handful of large deals, those are more specific to kind of what was going on. They all have unique circumstances. And again, they're not -- we're not -- the deals aren't going away. It was just more of because of the uncertainty and when you get into these really large deals, they're all expanding. And they're basically trying to figure out how much capacity do I need? And typically, you're going to get the longer the deal, the better you're going to be able to get from overall terms.

And so I think the question is, if I'm trying to sign up for a 2- to 3-year deal now, and I'm trying to forecast given -- and keep in mind, this was a few days before the election. You're trying to figure out what's going on with statements? What's going on with all these different things? And so it was just a kind of a conflation of a bit of a tough environment. Again, most -- the 99-point whatever percent of our deals didn't -- this wasn't really a factor. It's just a small number of deals where it was impacting. But I wouldn't think of it across geographies or industries, really.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. Yes. And then, like one question I got from investors a lot after this was -- and it's a slight devil's advocate question, but you have your Head of Sales leaving and you have a bad sales quarter. Usually, those are somehow interconnected. What's the story for you there now? Like it's on the one hand, she was leaving given your messaging. And then also that you kind of reiterated the guidance at the end of -- towards the end of October. It seems it's unrelated, but like talk us through this a little bit.

Jason Child

Yes. I think I'll keep it pretty short, and that is the Head of Sales, actually, is Christian Smith. He's been the Head of Sales for the last 2 years. So he was there and he's here now. I would say Susan was the Chief Revenue Officer who owns sales and marketing and customer care. And so those 3 lieutenants that she had, those folks have all moved up directly to Doug. And so really in terms of continuity, the folks that have been running those functions have been in place for at least a couple of years. And so really, not really, I'd say I understand the desire to want to make some sort of a correlation there, but really this was -- that was not the case here.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. And then, the other question I got a lot was, obviously, like it was a bad quarter, fine. This kind of happen. You will try to make it up. But you also pulled like multiyear, like the long-term guidance around cash flow, et cetera. How do we have to think about it? It's like a lot of people then kind of went like, "Okay, well, they really clearly don't know what's going to happen in the future, and that's why they pulled the guidance." Just kind of maybe put it into context for us.

Jason Child

Sure. And it's a good question. And the reality is we were one of the few companies that were still operating against pre-COVID targets. And I mean in hindsight, I don't know, is was at the -- when COVID hit, we were still operating in the 50-plus percent range. We had a target of 45%, still had line of sight to it and honestly still had line of sight to it this quarter if it wasn't for this couple of handful of deals that didn't come through.

So I think overall fundamentals are still very much intact. We're still executing very close to what the expectations were. I think it was 46-ish percent was what the expectation was. We delivered 44%. The reason we're pulling the target though is we do have a miss. And so when we have a miss, that's the time when I have to basically say, okay, so now we're at a point where -- and again, I think a lot of companies did this earlier in the year, and now it makes sense to kind of pull those expectations, which were again pre-COVID.

And now we also had a unique situation where we had a target that was a 3-year target. And so what I felt like, given that 40-plus percent of our business occurs in Q4, it really just makes sense to really, let's go execute the biggest quarter of the year and actually biggest quarter in our history. And then I can probably provide a little tighter of a range on what the future looks like. Otherwise, I'd have to give some really wide range, especially going out a couple of years. And I think that while I wouldn't be pulling, I'd just create a different kind of challenge.

And so overall we thought the best approach was let's pull it right now. We held it longer than most. Let us come back to this quarter and give you, hopefully, a better idea on how things look.

But to be clear, the fundamentals are absolutely still intact. And so it's really just about trying to make sure that we're being thoughtful about all the dimensions that are happening now with the macro environment. And with all the stuff that in this quarter it's happened, we just think that that's the -- that was the prudent approach.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. And next question on that one was, if you think about it, and you and I have talked about it, like subscription models and all the ins and outs of subscription models, the revenue recognition of 606, et cetera. But like a simpler view I get from investors still quite a lot is like, "Oh, look, just kind of maybe big Q4 and you're back on track. Thank you very much."

But you kind of often forget like in the subscription model, it's not all like them. Especially if you then kind of think about like you book a deal, and by the time it comes through, et cetera. So you're starting having kind of a more mechanical effect that is starting to work against you. Just kind of maybe just remind us of those sort of mechanics that people should be aware of, that just missing one quarter actually has potentially ripple effects for going forward.

Jason Child

It could. But so this is the way I kind of think about it is, if you take our -- the ARR we delivered versus expectations, it was about $50 million to $60 million below. And so the guidance that we provided said, look, the environment was tough. I'm going to assume that we have a similar environment in Q4. And then to the extent that we're able to recapture some of that $50 million to $60 million that was lost, then that would put us in the higher end of our range. If we don't, then it will be on the lower end of the range.

And that difference, as you try to project it going forward, over a couple of years, could be a pretty significant difference. And rather than provide -- try to make that projection off of a relatively small number, it makes far more sense to basically figure out how much of that may recover and come back. Because otherwise, you can really extrapolate maybe in ways that I think caused more -- I think more volatility than necessary.

And from my perspective, I would say the way we think about it is if there's no pandemic, the targets we had before actually still look very, very reasonable and look in line with what we expect. The question is, when do we think that the headwinds from the pandemic start to subside.

And so what I'd like to be able to do is kind of provide some sort of a range that says we still feel good about what our targets were pre-COVID. And when we get a little more information on what do people think in terms of vaccines and stimulus and what's the new administration going to do and some of those things, then that will help us be able to provide, probably, a tighter range and then maybe a shorter time frame when we think we'll be kind of back on track.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. And then last question, then slowly get it over to Tim as well. One of the impacts that you have, obviously, in terms of revenue is that you do more cloud-native revenue, which is like pure subscription rather than the ratable revenue recognition, the upfront revenue recognition on license proportion. Talk a little bit about the cloud this quarter. I'd be curious like on one hand, the growth rate is really good. It looked a little bit lower than what we saw in other quarters. How happy were you with that cloud performance? And maybe put it in perspective of puts and takes that kind of prove that number?

Jason Child

Yes. We're very happy with the cloud performance. Now for the deals that pushed, there were definitely some cloud deals there, so it could have been even better. But if you look at the ARR, ARR had decelerated from 81% in Q2 down to -- 89% down to 71%.

However, we're now lapping acquisition of SignalFx. If you were to add the SignalFx or remove that impact, it would have been 86%. So it would have been about a 300 basis point reduction. And so if you then conversely look at revenue, which of course has much less of an impact, we actually accelerated from 79% up to 80%.

And so overall, that kind of growth, I think at 145 million size, so you're now talking about an annualized 600 million kind of run rate up from I think it was in the 300-ish a year ago, is when I compare that to others in the kind of SaaS and cloud space, those are numbers that we feel really good about. And I don't think there's not too many that are seeing that kind of growth.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes -- no, okay, perfect. That helps. And then, Tim, like part of that excitement around cloud is also that you guys have done a lot around the cloud as an offering and as a product. And that's when we do our chats and talk with customers, there's a real excitement around like the new, I call it, the new Splunk clouds because a lot of things have changed. Can you maybe remind us, like so what do you do around that over the last couple of years here?

Timothy Tully

Yes. So the best way to think about it is we're taking what has been historically known as the Splunk sort of monolithic binary that was sold as say shrink-wrapped software that ran in the data center, and then subsequently in our Splunk cloud, and then breaking it down into a series of services that provide that functionality as what you probably think of as being microservices, which is what they are. And they run on Kubernetes in the sort of cloud-native, multi-tenant way that everyone thinks about building cloud applications for the future. And that's essentially how we built Splunk in the cloud moving forward.

And so what you're hearing from the customers is they're starting to pick up on the fact that we're essentially replacing aspects of what they use inside Splunk Cloud today with those services, without them even really having to think about it. It's sort of happening completely opaque to them, which is what you want, right?

So when we do things like roll out new cluster management services for them but we'll give them more sort scale for example, they reap the benefits of that without us doing some kind of big bang change to them or any significant downtime to them at all.

So what you're hearing, what you're seeing is just increased scale, increased response time in terms of search queries. That's just sort of happening for them as we continue to evolve the services. There won't be any point in time where there's a big bang general announcement around, oh, we've completely cut over to cloud-native, because that's not how cloud software development works, right? You're just -- you're continuously releasing, which is what we're doing. So you're basically hearing the feedback around seeing improved performance and scale.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. And then, where are we on that life cycle though in terms of like what you had? Like, initially, I think it was the platform layer and then some of the -- your own apps kind of got pulled over. But then also like SignalFx, Omnition, some of the recent acquisitions team on top of that data. So where are we on that journey when if you kind of want to -- could step back and say like, okay, I'm kind of done. You're never going to be done, but like where -- compared to where you want to be.

Timothy Tully

Yes, you hit the nail on the head. We'll never be done because, again, that's not how you think about developing software in the cloud. You're releasing and developing all the time and trying out new things but to your question, like I just mentioned, the services that we've been building are providing capabilities for our existing Splunk cloud customers. But they're also providing capabilities for things that we announced at our conference, so mission control for security. It's actually providing a lot of services for our Observability Suite.

Like inside of our Observability Suite, we talked about logs for Observability as a capability. All of that is serviced by this platform that we just discussed. So it's all there, and it's all up and it's running, but it shows up in different aspects of the products.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. And where are we -- and if you look at Observability, like over the last year like every vendor is doing it. Then there's more and more aspects that are coming in here. Like on your journey, you kind of -- give people like a holistic answer. I see you keep adding kind of more SAP modules. We saw like now network monitoring coming in there. Like where are you in terms of like having the complete suite that you want? And what is actually -- what do you need and what do you not need in that kind of like one space?

Timothy Tully

Yes. Observability is sort of a continuously moving -- I wouldn't call it a moving target necessarily, but it's growing all the time. And customers' demands are sort of changing as the industry changes so quickly. But if you take a snapshot of where we are in terms of customer demands, I always sort of think about it in terms of a calculus, right? I take a first derivative at some point in the curve, and that gives me my velocity, right? If I were to think of like that first derivative in terms of where we are right now, I think it's fairly complete in terms of what customers want. And fortunately, we've been able to do a number of acquisitions, with Jason's assistance here, that allows us to fill out that chessboard, as I think about it. And so now the trick is, is we have to pull it all together in a single unified UI.

But that's why we placed so much emphasis on that at our conference in October. We talked about the Observability Suite and how it's all coming together as a single payment class. We announced the open beta of that with an eye on full GA of that product in April, but we have a number of customers already using it in beta.

And so with the acquisition strategy, what we're doing is finding companies that have amazing technology, amazing founders and amazing culture. But also companies that we feel like we can -- I hesitate to use the word forklift, but sort of forklift those capabilities into the suite pretty easily to be able to surface it to customers as quickly as possible.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. Okay. Perfect. Okay. That's really helpful. And then the -- on that, you mentioned the UI. Like how important is that UI? Like I do remember like SignalFx was amazing when you bought it. But it was like very ugly, sorry, to work with. Like so how is this all coming together?

Timothy Tully

I sort of thought of their UI as for engineers by engineers. So it's sort of like a power tool in that way, which I appreciate that it's not for everyone. But that's why we spent so much time talking about the suite at our conference, right? What that really is, is the last 6 to 9 months of work around focused UI exploration and research starting to come to fruition. And like I said, the full GA of that will be in Q1 for us.

And I think I'm really proud of where we are with the UI. I think it's really, really going to match up well to some of our competitors. And I think customers are going to really enjoy the fact that you can seamlessly navigate between, say real user monitoring and synthetic monitoring, and then drop back down into logs and then jump over to traces and be able to connect the dots on all the data, which is in direct opposition to a lot of the other products out there, which treat each of those as sort of independent, just joint offerings.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. Yes. Okay. And where -- like if you look -- if I look at your portfolio between like log and infrastructure monitoring now and APM and network monitoring. You have clearly the broadest portfolio out there compared to other vendors. What's your -- when you talk with customers, what's your understanding of the journey and how far you've come along this? and the appreciation as well that you kind of are going to be potentially a one-stop shop?

Timothy Tully

Yes. I like what you just said. I think that described it quite well. It's an appreciation for the fact that we're building a data platform, right? We're not just logs and analytics, and we're not just their security solution. We can be this massively coherent, almost Salesforce-like entity in their enterprise that gives them a full-on data platform, upon which if you just want to do analytics, you can do that. But if you want to sprinkle on security and observability, you can do that as well.

And I think they really enjoy seeing the capabilities extend inside the platform, including what we do in stream processing, for example, in machine learning now, increasingly. And so customers are realizing that. Certainly, it's part of my talk track when I do sell software, which I think has become half of my job at this point. But yes, it's definitely being picked up by customers, for sure.

Raimo Lenschow

Is that kind of in a way like I remember when you guys came out with it, you guys are the data company, I was initially I was like, okay, now they're going all crazy. Now that I see all the different parts coming together, and actually it's going to be the data that sits in the middle, like he's driving all of that and then the use cases are coming out of it. It's just like -- it looks to me like you were a bit on the visionary side initially, and now the world is coming to you. Is that kind of the right way to think about it?

Timothy Tully

Maybe. I can live with that. I think -- I've always thought about it from an application and platform perspective. And as long as we can sort of overlay that on top of what we had with Splunk, I think we're doing well. And it seems to be resonating with customers.

They're really understanding this notion of our data-to-everything platform. And they can feel it, not just in the way that we build observability, but also the way that we give them accessibility to data through things like mobile apps, which we have a rich portfolio around. We have a lot of capabilities around augmented reality and other that those are just accessibility plays.

But all of it is in service to the customer. And so what they can see is we're really trying to provide them access to data to make it usable and actionable, and they enjoy that.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. And then, maybe the last question so far for me here. If you look at this kind of evolving world, like who would you see as your main competitor in the future? It's like at the moment like if you look, like we cover quite a few of those players in the space. There's kind of more privates coming. There's new ways to kind of deal with later, like using Snowflakes on the need, et cetera. Like if you're thinking in the long run, like who is the one that you would pay most attention to?

Timothy Tully

Oh man, that's just a -- that's a slippery slope, isn't it, Raimo?

Raimo Lenschow

Yes it is.

Timothy Tully

I like to think about our competitors worrying about us more so than anything else. I mean I think they should be really worried about what we're doing in Observability and what we're doing from a search capability in our product. Also with what we're doing in the UI in terms of making the data even more accessible. But hey, look, if you think about all the major players out there, we see them in the market from time to time. And it's all the sort of usual suspects, without naming anyone in particular.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. Yes. Okay. And then, Jason, maybe -- and that's the last question from me actually. I was like -- so you see that vision coming together, like -- and Tim has been talking about it at Analyst Days for like the last 2 years. I mean, initially, we were like, okay what's this about? But it's now kind of coming together. Like how is your organization changing? Because it's going to be -- if it works, it's going to be a lot more cloud. It's not going to be -- going to be a lot more like true cloud which makes -- mean true subscription. Like how is that world changing for you as a CFO in that respect?

Jason Child

So that -- the good news is, I mean, now we're what, year-to-date we're 49% cloud on a bookings basis. So we've been preparing for this for the last year or so. And so I think -- and that's why we moved to ARR. If you look at the website slides, you can see how we kind of changed the way we're trying to help people understand things. I think -- yes, I look forward to next year when a lot of the really significant transformation impacts, specifically on duration where we move from TCV to ACV, compounded by COVID. And then also where we had like a really dramatic shift in cloud, we're going to start lapping those things starting in Q1.

So the GAAP financials will start to look a lot less complicated. And I think positive revenue growth and of course cash flow turns positive in the middle of next year when we lap the invoicing change, where we used to collect -- you know that as well as anyone, where we used to collect upfront and now moved to collecting annually over an average of about a 2.5-, 3-year period.

So I think the good news is the work has been done. The financials will now start to show that, and it won't be about looking at just ARR and a trajectory to our cash flow target. So I think we're in good shape. And at this point, it's mostly about just supporting Tim's team, who has been on a tear on, really, I think, finding great assets that are really focused on next-gen technology. That really sets us up for future growth really, really well. So that's certainly what, as a company, I think, we're really excited about the work. The combination of build and buy that those guys have done to really create, we think, the best observability suite in the industry.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. Okay. Perfect. Hey, thank you for your time. That was really, really helpful. And great to talk to you again.

Jason Child

Thank you, Raimo.