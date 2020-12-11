Expect higher prices in 2021- the trend is your friend- Take some profits and stay in the trade by rolling that strike price up.

On May 20, the price of BHP Group (BHP) shares settled at $45.86. The stock had already moved higher from the mid-March low of $29.78 when BHP shares fell to the lowest level since September 2016. The stock had appreciated by 54% from the low. In a piece published on Seeking Alpha on May 20, I wrote:

For those looking to protect capital and limit losses in case the shares drop, call options for expiration in January 2022 could be an excellent choice. The $42.50 call option for that expiration was offered at $6.50 per share on May 19.The call entitles the holder to purchase BHP shares at the $42.50 strike price for the next one year and seven months. I believe the comparison between 2008 and 2020 presents a compelling case for appreciation in the commodities asset class. BHP is a company that will benefit from higher prices in the months and years to come.

On December 10, the option has thirteen months until expiration. The stock was trading at $64.57, giving the $42.50 call option $22.07 in intrinsic value and nearly a 340% return on the option position.

I continue to believe that BHP has a long way to go on the upside over the coming months and years. The all-time high in the stock was in 2011 at $104.59, and I could see BHP rising to an even higher level.

BHP is an Australian mining giant

BHP's headquarters is in Melbourne, Australia. At the current share price, the company has a market cap of over $165 billion. BHP explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas, and mines copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, nickel, and metallurgical and thermal coal. BHP also develops potash reserves, a critical ingredient in the fertilizers that support agricultural products.

BHP is no newcomer to the commodities business, it has been around since 1851, and the company has the largest market cap in the sector. Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP's chief competitor, had a valuation of under $100 billion as of December 10.

BHP, RIO, and other mining companies have experienced substantial share price appreciation over the past months, and the bullish activity may only be getting underway.

The reasons for higher raw material prices, again

Those who follow my writing on Seeking Alpha know that I believe we are at the beginning of a secular bull market in commodities for three reasons:

Central bank liquidity will keep short-term interest rates low over the coming years. Quantitative easing will keep a cap on rates further out along the yield curve. Low interest rates lower the cost of carrying commodity inventories.

Government stimulus increases deficits and the money supply. Trillions in stimulus come with a price tag, inflation. The Fed has already signaled it expects and desires inflation to rise as it shifted its 2% target rate to an average of 2% for the economic condition earlier this year. Rising inflationary pressures are rocket fuel for commodity prices.

The dollar is the world's reserve currency. The US currency is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. Since March 2020, the dollar index has been dropping after reaching the highest level since 2002 at 103.96. The index is trading below the 91 level and is heading for a test of the February 2018 low of 88.15. A falling dollar is typically bullish for raw material prices. Moreover, all currency values are falling against commodity and other asset prices as the central banks around the world are following the US Fed. Other governments are also stimulating their economies as COVID-19 is a worldwide event.

Aside from the monetary, fiscal, and currency rationale for rising commodity prices, the demand for commodities is likely to continue to rise for two further reasons:

The rate of global population growth means more people require more raw materials each day. At the turn of this century, there were six billion people inhabiting our planet. According to the US Census Bureau, the number stood at 7.706 billion as of December 10, over 28.4% higher. The number of people has been rising by approximately twenty million each quarter.

Chinese demand for raw materials has increased over 2020, and that trend is expected to continue as the world's most populous nation has growing requirements to feed, shelter, and take care of the needs of its population. BHP and other commodity producers extract the metals and commodities that are the building blocks for infrastructure. Moreover, digging out of the financial morass and high level of unemployment in the United States is likely to lead to a massive project to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure. There is bipartisan support for an infrastructure rebuilding package, which will increase the demand for commodities.

The bottom line is that 2020 looks a lot like 2008 when the world faced another challenge, the global financial crisis. While the 2008 event was different, the monetary and fiscal policy treatments were the same as in 2020. The only difference is that this year, the numbers are far larger. From 2008-2012, the commodities asset class experienced significant appreciation with many prices reaching multi-year or all-time highs. If 2008 is a model for 2020, we are heading into a period of unprecedented price appreciation in the commodities sector. BHP is a company that stands to profit.

There are more than a few signs that the bull markets in raw materials have already started. Copper moved from under $2.06 to almost $3.60 per pound since March. Gold reached a new record high in early August, and the price was over the $1800 level as of December 10. Crude oil moved from below zero in April to almost $48 per barrel on the January NYMEX futures contract on December 10. The prices of iron ore, coal, silver, molybdenum, zinc, nickel, uranium, and the other commodities BHP produces have all been trending higher.

Mining companies tend to experience leveraged returns when the prices of the commodities they produce rise.

BHP has had a great run- Another breakout on the horizon

BHP shares have rallied since May 20, and the technical trend in the stock remains bullish.

On May 20, at $45.86 per share, BHP had already recovered by 54% from the March 12 low of $29.78. At $64.70 on December 10, the shares have over doubled from the March low and are up another 41% since May 20.

As the long-term chart shows, BHP has already broken out above its first level of technical resistance at $59.02, the July 2019 high. The next upside target stands at $73.91, the July 2014 peak, $80.54, the early 2013 high, and $104.59, the April 2011 all-time high in the stock.

If 2008-2012 is a model for 2020, I expect new record highs in many raw materials and BHP shares.

An attractive dividend for BHP shareholders

The stock market is on a bullish tear. The two latest IPOs for DASH and ABNB have attracted incredible buying. There is lots of cash looking for a home, and inflationary pressures are eroding the value of money, leading stock prices to move to irrational levels. However, they may not be all that irrational if share prices are just trying to keep up with the declining value of money. As the stock market climbs, investors and traders will continue to look for value. BHP and other companies that extract essential commodities from the earth's crust will remain highly attractive.

At $64.70, BHP pays shareholders a $2.20 dividend, equating to a 3.4% yield. According to Zacks Equity Research, BHP Group's long-term debt has declined while the cash position is rising. At the end of fiscal 2020, the company's net debt stood at only $12 billion. The debt fell to the low end of BHP's target $12 to $17 billion range. Most Wall Street analysts have buy or outperform ratings on the stock.

Technical trends are powerful in markets. The trend is always a trader's or investor's best friend until it bends. When technical trends and fundamentals agree, the results can be explosive. In BHP, rising commodity prices, a leading position in global production for a diversified group of raw materials, and economic conditions in the post-pandemic world favor a continuation of the rally and a challenge of the all-time 2011 high in the stock.

When it comes to any long positions in the January 2022 $42.50 call option, I suggest rolling this position higher for a shorter duration and taking some profits.

At $64.57, selling the call for at least $22.07 creates a $15.57 profit. I would look to invest under half that in a $65 call option that expires on May 21, 2021, which was offered at $4.90 per share on December 10. The trade would create a net profit of $10.67, with a chance to participate in 100% of BHP's appreciation until May 21, 2021, in a little over six months.

It is never a mistake to take some profits off the table. Rolling the strike up and in, when it comes to expiration, is a way to stick with the bullish trend in BHP and put some profits in your pocket. I continue to believe the stock is heading for a new record high over the coming years.

