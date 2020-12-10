I recommend that unless a high distribution yield is needed, current investors switch to a low-fee ETF alternative as they wait for the fund's premium to lower or even switch to a discount.

Distributions are almost entirely made up of long-term capital gains, meaning that if performance in growth stocks stalls, both the distribution and unit price will fall.

An analysis against an investable benchmark using three low-fee ETFs shows that management has not demonstrated enough security selection skills to justify its 1.21% management fee.

Liberty All Star Growth Fund is currently trading at a steep premium to net asset value of 8.14%, leading one to believe that management quality is the primary reason.

Investment Thesis

When you choose to invest in an actively managed closed-end fund such as the Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG), it's the fund managers that make all of the difference. In exchange for higher fees, managers should demonstrate superior security selection per the fund's investment mandate. In this respect, ASG has barely produced enough alpha over a passive benchmark to offset its additional fees. While the high-distribution yield nature of this CEF makes it an attractive investment to those seeking high income, its total returns can easily be replicated by choosing a selection of equally balanced growth ETFs. Along with the fund being among the few to trade at a premium to NAV, I do not find this fund a compelling investment opportunity and expect it to lag other similar funds in the future.

ASG Introduction And Distribution History

Liberty All Star Growth Fund is a closed-end fund, which means that new units are rarely issued after the fund raises its initial capital. Units are only exchanged in secondary markets such as stock exchanges. This is advantageous to investors because the fund managers can focus solely on executing its strategy rather than managing fund additions and redemptions. ASG has a current distribution yield of 7.65%, which is a little lower than its stated distribution policy of 2% over four quarterly installments. For those wondering how a growth fund can have such a high yield, remember that distributions can consist of ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains, and a return of capital. In 2019, for example, nearly 90% of its total distributions came from long-term capital gains.

Since most of its distributions are from long-term capital gains, it is reasonable to conclude that the fund will be less likely to realize and distribute capital gains during bear markets. Future distributions are tied to growth stocks' overall performance and can change dramatically from year to year. While yields may remain relatively stable, I encourage investors to look at distribution rates instead. As shown in the chart below, split-adjusted distribution rates used to be much higher but were reduced during the Great Financial Crisis beginning in 2008. Overall, the trend has been upward in the last decade as growth stocks materially outperformed value stocks.

ASG Sector Breakdown And Top 10 Holdings

According to the latest monthly report as of October 31, 2020, ASG is heavily invested in the Health Care and Technology sectors, making up 52.86% of the fund. The top 10 holdings make up 17.55% of the fund, and many large-cap growth stocks, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN), can be found near the top of the list. In total, ASG has 122 holdings and an annual turnover rate of 34%.

Other portfolio characteristics can be found on Page 4 of ASG's quarterly report as follows:

ASG Trades At A Premium To NAV

ASG charges annual fees of 1.21% and is currently trading at a premium of 8.14% over its net asset value. Of the 20 U.S. Equity CEFs found on CEF Connect, it is one of only four to be trading at a premium.

The majority of CEFs trade at a discount for various reasons, including the impact of management fees and the timing of investors' taxes. Rational investors look to purchase CEFs at a discount to be compensated for the risks involved. If there are too many funds trading at premiums or slight discounts, firms will be encouraged to start new funds for basic supply and demand reasons. However, this is not the case today. It is reasonable to assume that investors are willing to pay a premium for ASG due to its management team's quality, so that is the direction I will take now.

ASG Management Team

According to the most recent monthly update, ASG allocates one-third of its portfolio to advisors specializing in small-cap growth, mid-cap growth, and large-cap growth stocks. Weatherbie Capital manages the small-cap portfolio, Congress Asset Management Company manages the mid-cap portfolio, and Sustainable Growth Advisors manages the large-cap portfolio.

Note that as late as May 28, 2020, Matthew Weatherbie was the small-cap portion's sole advisor. However, the team is much larger now, with three other advisors assisting Mr. Weatherbie in executing its objective of finding small-cap companies with high, sustainable growth rates.

Creating A Suitable Benchmark

ASG is benchmarked against the Lipper Multi-Cap Growth Average, which measures the "net asset value-weighted return of 30 of the largest multi-cap growth funds tracked by Lipper". However, investors are reminded that ASG currently has 122 holdings, so this may not be the most appropriate benchmark from a practical standpoint, especially considering that investors do not have the option to directly invest in the benchmark. While YTD NAV returns are trailing the benchmark, its 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, and 20-year NAV returns have been better. Investors have seen their returns further amplified because ASG trades at a premium to NAV.

When suitable and practical benchmarks aren't used, investors must create their own. By default, I use a combination of low-cost ETFs to create a passive portfolio benchmark. I calculated returns by rebalancing the portfolio quarterly and reinvesting all dividends to mirror the target fund as much as possible.

The three ETFs I chose are the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK), the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT), and the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG), which have expense ratios of 0.07%, 0.07%, and 0.04%, respectively. The returns generated by this sample portfolio could easily have been generated without the concerns of higher fees and premiums over NAV.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As you can see, ASG has only outperformed this passive approach by only 0.07% annually since 2008. It has performed worse when looking at risk-adjusted return measures, including a higher maximum drawdown (-57.03% vs. -49.44%), a lower Sharpe ratio (0.56 vs. 0.64), and a lower Sortino ratio (0.79 vs. 0.95).

For income investors, which I'm assuming many are due to ASG's high distribution yield, consider other risk-adjusted metrics such as the Calmar Ratio and Value-at-Risk:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Portfolio Visualizer

The Calmar Ratio, which calculates the 36-month average annual return divided by the 36-month maximum drawdown, is much better for my custom benchmark. ASG's expected shortfall, measured by the conditional value-at-risk, is also worse than my custom benchmark.

As discussed earlier, the income earned by investing in ASG is much higher than you will get with passive ETFs, but it will also vary more. Since capital gains drive most of this fund's distributions, it's similar to how leverage works. As capital gains dry up, the distributions will fall along with the unit price, dealing a double blow to investors relying on a regular income.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer, $10,000 Initial Investment

Investment Recommendation And Conclusion

Since rational investors look to purchase closed-end funds at a discount in exchange for the risks taken on, those willing to purchase at a premium are usually attracted to the management team's quality. I find that in my analysis using passive investable alternatives, ASG's three investment advisory teams have not produced enough alpha to offset its annual fees of 1.21%. Furthermore, investors have been exposed to more risk by virtually all accepted measures. The high distribution yield of 7.65% is likely, in part, contributing to a steep market price to NAV premium of 8.14%. Still, current investors are at risk of having this distribution cut alongside a cut in unit prices if U.S. growth stocks aren't able to continue their gains. I would recommend that investors wait until the premium has substantially decreased before purchasing ASG. In the meantime, a passive approach where fees and premiums are of little concern is recommended.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.