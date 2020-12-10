It could now benefit from the recovery in oil prices. It has also taken measures to improve operational efficiencies that could boost the bottom line.

Some penny stocks find themselves in this category due to mispricing that is related to market risk rather than business risk.

Penny stocks are ordinarily viewed as high-risk investments, but that also means a potential for high returns.

A penny stock is generally defined as a company that trades at less than $1.00 per share. But that bracket has expanded over time to include stocks that trade anywhere below $5.00 per share.

These stocks are also thinly-traded, which means that they average very low trading volumes. Another aspect of penny stocks is that they tend to have a market valuation of less than $50 million, which places them in the micro-cap and nano-cap categories.

These stocks also tend to be developments stage companies, which means they invest a lot in research and development with little to no revenue to show for.

Ideally, investors analyze them based on what they could offer in the future in terms of royalties from projects, or sales from a product under development.

However, not all stocks that trade under $1.00 exhibit these features. In fact, some of them have fallen to these levels after their stock prices plummeted over the last 12 months.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp (OTCPK:BTEGF) which now trades at about $0.61 per share has a market cap of about $292 million. This crude oil producer traded at $1.51 per share at the beginning of the year. It has since suffered the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic amid falling oil prices.

Data by YCharts

At the current price, Baytex falls in the category of penny stocks, but it is clearly not your ordinary penny stock. Below is a clear demonstration of why it could be one of the top penny stocks to watch going into the tail-end of the year.

Based on the company’s most recent quarterly results, Baytex is on course to turn profitable again within the next 12 months. The Calgary, Alberta-based oil and gas company reported results for fiscal Q3 at the start of the month with adjusted funds flow per basic share coming in at $0.14. The equivalent for the 9-month period was $0.41. Its net loss per share of $0.04 compared to EPS of $0.03 in Q3 2019 highlights the adverse effects of low oil prices.

Baytex’s current production levels stand at about 77,814 barrels per day based on the fiscal 3rd-quarter results and 82,907 barrels per day for the 9-month period. Approximately 82% of this is oil while the rest is natural gas liquids ‘NGL’.

The company’s operational efficiencies appear to be improving despite the volatility of oil prices. In fiscal 2nd-quarter, Baytex realized an operating netback of $5.96 per barrel. That figure improved to $17.06 in Q3.

This resulted in $60 million or $0.11 per basic share worth of free cash flows at the end of the 3rd quarter, a significant improvement based on the 9-month generated net free cash flows of $16 million or $0.03 per share.

The company’s trailing 12-month period is yet to turn a positive bottom line, but based on the estimated forward 12-month P/E ratio of 7.09, this suggests that Baytex is on course to return to profitability within the next 12 months.

Looking further forward

Baytex has cut down on CapEx and now expects a full-year capital spend of about $260 million to $290 million down from the previous guidance of $500 million to $575 million. It also cut down on the expected operational expenses by 7% to a range of about $11.20 to $11.40 per barrel, per day. The company is currently forecasting an average of about 80,000 barrels per day for the full-year results.

The company has projected free cash flows of $75 million for the year 2021, which based on the total shares outstanding of 561 million equates to about 0.13 free cash flows per share.

At the current price of about $0.52 per share, this prices the stock a forward price-free cash flows of about 4.69x.

The company's guidance is based on a conservative WTI price of about $35 per barrel, which will also be boosted by improved operational efficiencies. Baytex recently released CapEx guidance for 2021, stating that it expects a 30% improvement in capital efficiency compared to the 2020 budget.

It has also taken measures to reduce the potential effects of oil price fluctuations next year by hedging 48% of its net crude oil exposure with fixed swaps at $45 per barrel.

The company president and CEO Ed LaFehr said in a statement that the company has "re-set our business in response to a volatile crude oil market brought on by Covid-19 and are poised to deliver free cash flow and stable production in a US$40 to US$45 WTI environment."

Risks

Baytex is worth nearly $300 million as per its current market cap. However, since it still trades at a very low price, this means that it does not take several investors to turn the direction of the price. A single investor with a large holding could easily influence the price of the stock and this exposes it to potential cases of price manipulation.

Baytex has an average daily trading volume of 1.73 million for the last three months, which roughly equates to about $0.9 million worth of daily transactions or 0.3% of the company's market value. This shows that the company is thinly traded, again exposing it to high levels of volatility.

However, it also suggests that several traders that bought the stock are holding long-term, rather than trying to benefit from the short-term volatility.

The WTI crude oil risk exposure is well hedged, but that does not cushion the company completely from a potential plunge in oil prices. The company is pinning a lot of its guidance on the performance of oil prices, which is a risk in itself.

Nonetheless, with the OPEC+ member nations agreeing to output cuts of 7.2 million barrels starting in January, this could help stabilize oil prices thereby reducing the risk levels attached to the commodity prices.

From a valuation perspective, Baytex has a book value of $4.28, which implies that its stock is currently valued at a P/B of 0.14. Generally, this would imply a massive undervaluation of the stock based on its liquidation value.

However, such valuation multiples could also indicate potential cases of value traps. But will oil prices finally stabilizing around the $40.00 level, and the company looking to improve its operational and Capex efficiencies going into next year, Baytex looks set for a potential rally.

Furthermore, its guidance on forecasted funds flow and free cash flows are based on a relatively conservative WTI crude oil price of $35.00, which leaves enough room for flexibility.

Therefore, while Baytex appears to have recently suffered from the massive drop in oil prices, the company appears to be on course to return to profitability in the coming months, which could boost the stock price. And given the recent surge in oil prices, this is certainly one penny stock to watch.

Conclusion

In summary, trading penny stocks can be a tricky experience for some investors. It is important to analyze carefully stocks that find themselves in this category because of a potential case of mispricing.

Baytex appears to be a potential victim in this case. With covid-19 vaccines already being shipped globally, there is a great deal of optimism that oil prices will benefit. This can only serve to boost Baytex's top line, which will have a positive impact on the bottom line.

Baytex presents an exciting opportunity for patient investors. It will be worth watching stock closely in the coming quarters as oil prices recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.