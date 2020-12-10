Introductory: 3 Tips For The Starting Closed-End Fund Investor

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Closed-end funds easily yield more than other investments out there. This is a primary driver in what gets investors' interest. However, there are several things that investors should realize before stepping in and seeing if these investments are right for you.

Similar to exchange-traded funds or other 'traditional' open-ended mutual funds, they aren't an asset class themselves. They are only a pool or 'wrapper' for other investments. They also utilize leverage frequently to get higher distributions. Leverage funds make up the majority of CEFs. It is also important for a newer CEF investor to realize that distributions for CEFs can be as high as they want.

These 3 topics are crucially important for the new investor starting out in CEFs. Questions are frequently brought up about these subjects from these beginning investors and they are certainly important topics to discuss.

1. They Are What They Hold, Not A Separate Asset Class, Be Aware Of What You Hold

The four main classes include; stocks/equities, bonds/fixed-income, cash/cash equivalents and tangibles/commodities. Through the four main asset classes that are recognized, investors can build a diversified portfolio that can generate returns over the long-term. Within these asset classes are various sectors that investors can also gain exposure to.

Another important consideration that comes up from time to time for those that are new to investing or perhaps new to CEFs and ETFs is that these investments are not asset classes themselves. CEFs and ETFs, along with traditional mutual funds, ETNs and other investment companies and issuances are investment vehicles.

What these investment vehicles can do is provide the avenue for an investor to gain access to the various asset classes. Beyond doing that, they can also add exposure to specific sectors and subsectors that fall under the four main categories of asset classes.

That is absolutely why you need to be aware of what your fund is investing in. A fund that is tied solely to equities in the energy sector or MLP investments, for example, might not be appropriate for a large position from a conservative investor. That is because the energy sector is a cyclic sector that relies on a strong economy to operate most profitably.

Likewise, a very aggressive investor might not invest in a fund like MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF). At least not in higher allocations, because owning a bit of everything and being diversified is important as well. MGF invests in mostly U.S. Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities.

2. Leverage Is A Double-Edged Sword, Be Aware Of The Additional Risks

The most common way to attempt to enhance returns is through utilizing leverage. Some funds utilize an option strategy, and there are even funds out there that offer a more open-ended strategy of both leverage and options.

Utilizing leverage can be done either by borrowing debt or issuing preferred shares. A couple of examples of funds utilizing leverage are Reaves Utility Income (UTG) and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB.PK). UTG has total net assets of $1.613 billion. However, they also have borrowings of $445 million, making total managed assets at that time $2.058 billion.

GAB has total common assets of $1.459 billion, but issues preferred shares of approximately $443 million in value. So they ultimately manage around $1.9 billion in assets. These preferred issues are actually traded on an exchange just like the common shares. A couple of examples currently that they offer are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc., 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Share (GAB.PH) and 5.875% Series D cumulative Preferred Shares (GAB.PD).

These borrowings or issues are then used by the management to potentially enhance returns and income. The hope is to see a return above and beyond the cost of the leverage. However, this does add additional risk to the funds. This is because during recessions these instruments tend to be a drag on performance because they cannot outearn what they are costing the fund.

Additionally, NAV would be dropping faster due to the added investments that debt provided the fund. This will lead to the experience of greater volatility due to leverage than a similar unleveraged peer. The large discount/premiums that the funds can also experience adds to this volatility.

Another consideration is what type of debt is being issued. As we can see, the preferred that GAB offers is in the 5%+ range. That does mean it can be an expensive form of leverage than borrowings. UTG paid an average rate of 2.21% at the end of April 30th, 2020 for their borrowings.

Since the overwhelming majority of borrowings are tied to LIBOR plus 'X', the lower LIBOR goes - the better the interest rate. LIBOR dropping in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic means that all funds utilizing leverage in this manner got some relief. While UTG averaged 2.21% previously, they reported that as of April 30th, 2020 the rate on borrowings was 1.13%.

For funds like GAB, the greater flexibility comes from how much more debt a fund can carry. The Investment Company Act of 1940 limits leverage from preferred debt at 50% of assets, while debt is limited to 33.3%.

It is important to note that these are limits of when the fund issues the leverage - and they can go over these limits. However, then some restrictions start to kick in. Namely, not being able to declare dividends/distributions on common shares.

(B) provision is made to prohibit the declaration of any dividend (except a dividend payable in stock of the issuer), or the declaration of any other distribution, upon any class of the capital stock of such investment company, or the purchase of any such capital stock, unless, in every such case, such class of senior securities has at the time of the declaration of any such dividend or distribution or at the time of any such purchase an asset coverage of at least 300 per centum after deducting the amount of such dividend, distribution, or purchase price, as the case may be, except that dividends may be declared upon any preferred stock if such senior security representing indebtedness has an asset coverage of at least 200 per centum at the time of declaration thereof after deducting the amount of such dividend;...

Preferred and debt offerings are what would be considered "'40 act leverage." There is also "Non-'40 Act leverage." These come from certain underlying holdings in the fund. It is still leverage and the same risk to the downside is present, as well as for potentially greater gains.

3. Distributions Can Be High, But Watching NAV Can Help Determine Sustainability

They pay out more than most ETFs, open-ended counterparts and generally more than individual companies. This is because they can pay out distributions from sources other than just the net investment income that they take in. Thus, the meaning behind why we typically call them distributions. This more accurately reflects that the payout is coming from additional sources. Whereas the term "dividend" would typically refer to income taken in by a company and paid out to shareholders. Either way, it is an entity that is paying shareholders a portion of their cut in the business. Being more technical and specific, one would call them distributions.

(Source)

So besides just paying out distributions from sources other than net investment income - they also use leverage to enhance income generation. As we mentioned above, the idea of leverage is to generate returns greater than the expense of utilizing the various forms of leverage. When this happens, there is more 'leftover' for distributions to shareholders.

The question of sustainability always comes up though. Since they can pay out what they want, when they want and however much they want, it is an incredibly difficult question to answer.

However, one simple way to know is if you watch the net asset value over time of the fund. If a fund is using a large amount of return of capital, and the NAV is declining over time, we could classify that as 'destructive' ROC.

Destructive ROC would occur when the fund pays out too much to shareholders. The fund then ends up eroding the NAV of the fund by paying out more than what the fund can sustain.

Another good rule of thumb is to look at a fund's total NAV returns for a 3 and 5-year period. This can give a quick look to see if the fund is, in fact, "earning" the distribution. This is because if the total NAV return is over the current distribution rate it would indicate that the fund did not erode the NAV over that time. This essentially can give us a quick look at the track record of the fund and if they were able to successfully maneuver the fund in the past.

One can look at the 10-year mark as well for an even longer track record. However, when starting to look that far back a fund could have drastically changed over that period of time - through structural changes, policies or management of the fund.

If NAV is trending down, that doesn't automatically make it not worth buying. This is because total returns can still be quite attractive and funds can still produce a successful track record on total returns. Or the investment might have had a sudden collapse in price that makes it enticing and worth a buy. However, you should just realize that NAV trending down means that the same distribution rate becomes harder and harder to sustain. Essentially, fund managers are attempting to pay out the same rate but on a smaller base of assets if they are in decline.

Conclusion

It is important to focus more on what the fund is actually owning in its underlying portfolio. This would be rather than just looking at yield or what might be a good value due to a steep discount.

For leverage, the bottom line is there are various forms of leverage and benefits and downside to each type. Ultimately though, while the upside potential is increased - so are moves to the downside. An investor will need to be comfortable with these added risks.

Finally, watching the NAV trend of the fund can help determine the sustainability of a distribution. A distribution yield can be as high or low as a fund wants. Watching the NAV gives us a general idea if a distribution level is achievable and sustainable over time.

One should also consider various market conditions too before writing a fund off though. If the whole market collapsed, then it is likely that the underlying portfolio of the CEF also collapsed and NAV would be down. This does tie back to the leverage discussion though, as the fund could potentially down more than the underlying positions due to the risks in leverage. Again, one must be comfortable with the idea of what the CEF owns and if the fund utilizes leverage or not.

