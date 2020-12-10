Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) is a compounding machine and a true tech marvel from Canada. Its return metrics are excellent, but based on the price to earnings ratio, some people might call this stock expensive. Look at the growth and the cash flows to see a different picture. Get in on this serial acquirer and reap the rewards. Constellation Software is a buy.

Company overview

Despite being a $ 26 billion company, I guess not many people have heard about Constellation. Maybe of that other Constellation, Constellation Brands (STZ), but I hope to make clear that this one is also worth a look. So, what does this business actually do? Morningstar summarizes as follows:

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, Australia, South America, and Africa.

Source: Morningstar

That summary may be a bit vague and a good reason why the company isn't that well known. I'd say that Constellation is somewhat between a normal corporation and a private equity fund. For example, if you go to their website, you'll find a very uninspiring site and some things are very noticeable. They pretty much start with the word 'Acquiring' and under the 'About us' tab, you'll find the section 'Being Acquired'. But also finding the annual report is a bit of a challenge. Hint, it is the Q4 report. In the annual report, you won't find long management commentaries on its operations, but pure financial numbers and activities. Constellation is pretty much a financial player with a software focus. They aggregate these software businesses and set to grow them in various ways such as organic growth or roll-ups. Looking at the 'Being Acquired' page actually reminded me of the acquisition criteria Warren Buffett put on Berkshire Hathaway's site (BRK.A, BRK.B), even though they are a bit dated now and Constellation is more expansive on the issue:

Source: Constellation Software

I'd say this makes Constellation a rather unique sort of business. There are, of course, other tech companies that have performed a bunch of takeovers, but, in those cases, it isn't that embedded in their corporate DNA.

Constellation is thinly traded on the US markets, so it might be wiser to trade it on its native exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange. This would also mean you'd be trading in CAD. The ticker there is CSU. And how has the stock performed over the last decade?

Data by YCharts

Due note: that spike downwards didn't occur in its primary listing.

Financials

Let's start with the income statements that have produced such gains:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the revenues over the decade, it's clear to see that turnover has grown at a very rapid pace. During the period shown, sales have gone up over 600%. Cost of revenue, general selling & admin expenses, and other operating expenses have grown less so, resulting in better operating margins. In fact, operating income has gone from 51.5 million to 623 million TTM, an increase of over 1,200%. I don't think I have to do the math here with regards to the margin improvement...

Taking the other expenses into account and see that net income TTM stands at 380 million, up from 30 million at the end of 2010. There are very few businesses that have such a period like Constellation had. This is simply astounding. What's also surprising is the fact that the company has done so without issuing extra shares. They still have the same amount as they had in 2010, so as a shareholder, you don't face dilution due to large amounts of stock options. Within tech, this is rather rare, but I like it.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Just like the income statement, the balance sheet is displaying ever bigger numbers. One thing that also becomes apparent is that Constellation operates an asset-light business model. Of the TTM numbers, well over half of the total assets consists of goodwill and other intangibles. A third consists of current assets, but this amount is considerably less than current liabilities. This shouldn't be an issue since the company has been running with negative working capital for the entire period. It actually is a sign of excellent cash generation in most cases. The business also isn't that levered. In several years, there actually is a net cash balance and TTM net debt is just 71 million. Given the low levels of debt and the efficient running of working capital, I'd say the company makes excellent use of its balance sheet.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The growth story continues on the cash flow statements. Operational cash flow has over the period grown from 107 million to 1,086 million TTM. Comparing operational cash flow to net income makes clear that net income clearly understates Constellation's compounding power. In most years, operational cash flow is around three times bigger. As said, this is an asset-light operation. From the 1086 million in OCF, only 29 million was used for capex, or less than three percent. The main use for free cash flow comes down to acquisitions. I already said that this company has a large resemblance to an investment firm and the M&A activity doesn't lag in this comparison. The company is also employing debt for these purchases. But as was already clear on the balance sheet, they keep it in check and if they aren't using all their FCF for takeovers they pay it down. There is a token amount of dividend being paid, but it should be plain to see that you don't buy this stock for its income.

Valuation

For a classical value investor, this company may look expensive and if we take a quick look that's understandable:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Constellation is currently more expensive than both its peer group and its five-year average. The difference is, according to metrics, also a sizable percentage. This is especially true when comparing to the displayed peers. For the record, this group consists of GTT Communications (GTT), Mastercard (MA), Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF), Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF), and Open Text (OTEX). Personally, I won't argue with anyone who'd say that based on these figures, Constellation is expensive. However, since the value of a company is based on all future cash flows discounted to today, cash flow growth is simply a major component in judging value. If we add these metrics in the mix, I'd say that Constellation over good value. The company simply grows much faster than the competition and its own record at the moment:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

Coming from my stance that Constellation offers good value is reliant on growth to continue. A decline in growth rate would be a prime risk. It's safe to assume that this would result in a drop of the current multiples. So far, there is little that points to this but still it is a real risk. Another risk that has some similarities with the one just mentioned is the fact that Constellation operates with negative working capital. This makes the business depend on its cash-generating ability to cover its short-term needs. A hiccup here can disrupt this and may lead to liquidity issues. Given that the company has little debt on its balance sheet, this can be resolved easily, but it would still deteriorate the strength of the balance sheet. A third risk that I would like to highlight relates to the heavy M&A activities. So far, buying other enterprises has really benefited Constellation's shareholders but acquisitions always carry significant risks. Think of overpaying or having to write down goodwill or other assets. If discipline isn't maintained as it was during the period looked at, this can be costly to all involved.

Conclusion

Constellation Software is a cash flow compounder. Its track record over the last ten years has been stellar. It's somewhat of a unique combination of tech and private equity. The asset-light business model gives ample ammunition to buy businesses, but unlike private equity, there isn't excessive debt. The company presents itself as plain and boring; something to like. While the multiples to pay aren't low, the growth is spectacular. Constellation Software is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNSWF, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.