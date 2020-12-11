Retirement: Ways To Boost Your Income

Co-produced with Philip Mause

In today's zero interest rate environment, data shows that investors have large amount of funds invested in banks, CDs, money market funds, and insurance products. In this article, we will explain some of the risks involved in these "safe" investments, and how to better mitigate against these risks. We also will highlight high-yield alternatives with relatively low price volatility that income seekers should consider instead.

Bank Deposits

Anyone who has watched Jimmy Stewart in "It's a Wonderful Life" around Christmas time knows at least a little bit about the terrifying dynamics of a "bank run." While some investors may think that a bank "deposit" is similar to placing assets in a safe deposit box and that the bank actually holds your specific funds ready for you the way an airport storage locker does, in fact bank deposits simply make the depositor a creditor of the bank. After the deposit, the bank mixes the funds with its other funds and now owes the depositor the amount deposited plus accrued interest. Because banks are fairly highly leveraged, there's always a solvency risk that the bank's assets will not cover its obligations. There's also a more urgent liquidity risk that the bank will simply not have liquid funds available to satisfy all depositors seeking immediate withdrawal.

These risks materialized in the Great Depression and then, with similar force, during the Panic of 2008. The big difference in these two episodes was the existence of Federal Deposit Insurance ("FDIC"). The federal government wisely created the FDIC to insure deposits at member banks. Thus, if an investor deposits funds at a bank with FDIC insurance, that deposit is covered up to a limit of $250,000, so that even if the bank fails, the depositor will get his money back from the FDIC. There are rules about multiple deposits and joint deposits that are readily available and it's pretty easy for a household to protect substantially more than the $250,000 maximum with multiple accounts at different banking institutions. It's also important to realize that in the process of resolving failing bank assets, the FDIC has been careful to protect even those deposits above the limit in the case of very large institutions such as Washington Mutual and Continental Bank of Illinois.

In understanding this situation, it's important to consider the concept of "counter-party risk." When you invest or take other action which creates an obligation of another party in your favor, that party is often called a counter-party. Counter-party risk is essentially the risk that due to bankruptcy, becoming judgment proof, absconding, etc., the counter-party cannot effectively be sued for the amount that it owes you. Thus, a depositor at a bank which fails has a valid claim against the bank for his deposit. The problem is that a lawsuit against the counter-party (the bank) will not yield effective relief because the counter-party does not have sufficient funds. What deposit insurance does is to effectively substitute the FDIC for the bank as a counter-party so that counter-party risk is removed.

It's very important to understand the limits of this protection. There's no protection for bank bonds, money market funds, or other bank products other than deposits. The only deposits that are protected are deposits in banks with FDIC insurance.

One incident where many investors lost their deposits was through the Stanford Financial Group which ran an operation that the SEC charged with fraud amounting to a $8 billion certificate of deposit investment scheme that offered "improbable and unsubstantiated high interest rates" according to the SEC. The company had induced many large investors to put enormous amounts of money into certificates of deposit in a bank chartered on the Island of Antigua. Investors doubtlessly had come to think of bank deposits as "safe" and, having been lulled into a sense of false security, opened the financial spigots as funds gushed into a pyramid scheme. Of course, the FDIC does not insure deposits in Antigua banks and some $8 billion was lost. Therefore, it's important to choose reputable financial institutions and understand where your money is being placed in order to mitigate against losses.

Brokerage Accounts

Subscribers to Seeking Alpha and even casual readers are familiar with volatility in the stock market and realize that there's really no protection from market loss. But there are other risks associated with delivering funds to a person or entity who is a self-identified stock broker and there's some protection from these risks. Brokerages are generally required to keep investor accounts segregated from the funds of the brokerage itself and to follow certain rules designed to protect investors. Of course, there are instances in which these rules are not followed.

As a general matter, investors who are victimized by individual brokers or brokerages can seek relief from the brokerage itself by filing an arbitration with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The brokerage house is generally responsible for the misbehavior of its brokers – including embezzlement of funds, and churning (excessive trading motivated by a desire to maximize commission income). If you are dealing with a large and stable brokerage house, there will be a strong counter-party able to compensate you for any liability you are able to establish.

A problem arises when funds are missing from an account and the brokerage itself has become insolvent or has gone bankrupt, leaving the investor with no useful counter-party against which to make a claim. The SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Act) protects investors in failing brokerage firms. In these situations, the firm may have taken an investor's account funds and an investor's remedies may be limited by the fact that the firm has failed and cannot satisfy a judgment against it. SIPC protects investors up to a limit of $500,000 in this kind of situation. It's important to note this limit applies for the account as a whole, but the protection limit of cash (or non-invested funds) is capped at only $250,000. You can, however, get more than $500,000 worth of SIPC protection at the same brokerage firm by having different categories of accounts there. For example, an individual account, joint account, individual retirement account and Roth IRA each gets up to $500,000 worth of protection each. So having a second joint account with your spouse for example, or an account with a separate brokerage firm, will increase your insured investments.

There are four things which are not covered however:

There's no insurance against market losses. There's no insurance due to losses resulting from account hacking, unless the brokerage firm was forced into liquidation due to the hack. It's important that you keep your online trading account secure with a strong password. A two-step login will significantly reduce hacking risk. There's no protection in the situation in which an individual or a firm fraudulently represents that it's an insured brokerage when it's actually no such thing. Thus, investors should be careful in dealing with smaller firms or individual brokers and be sure to know exactly who it is that they are giving their money to. There also have been cases of frauds created by websites and other materials which appear similar or identical to materials from legitimate brokerages and inducing investors to forward funds to them under the misimpression that they are dealing with a real brokerage. There's another unprotected risk. Many unscrupulous artists create a bewildering network of companies with similar names. In one notorious case, one of the companies in the network was actually a legitimate licensed brokerage. The network's literature highlighted the fact that it was represented by a reputable law firm and accounting firm (these reputable firms actually represented only the legitimate licensed brokerage). Investors were induced to invest in other fraudulent entities in the network which had names which were confusingly similar to the name of the legitimate brokerage. Fortunately, only $100 million was lost in this particular case.

Investors also should take care to review account statements for any items which appear unusual or unauthorized. If something seems amiss, an investor should immediately make inquiries and demand answers. This may minimize losses and it also will negate a defense of implied consent.

Note that the markets offer ETFs with similar characteristic as money market funds that investors can use instead. They include iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) and iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR). These ETFs offer more diversification than placing all your money with a single bank.

Insurance Products

Many insurance industry products are sometimes viewed as investment alternatives. Thus, whole life insurance and annuities both can be viewed as a part of an investment portfolio. In addition, investors may buy long-term care insurance as an alternative to saving enough money to provide for this eventuality.

The insurance industry has generally avoided federal regulation and thus there's no federal entity comparable to the FDIC covering the insurance industry. However, the insurance industry is regulated at the state level and most states have state insurance guarantee associations. These have varying provisions for policy holders of failing insurance companies. Some typical coverage limits are: $100,000 for the cash surrender value of a life insurance policy, $250,000 for the present value of annuity benefits, and $300,000 for long-term care benefits. These limits vary by state and investors considering a very large insurance product should conduct due diligence. Most risk can be avoided by buying a policy with a highly-rated insurance company. A very risk-averse investor may want to consider multiple policies with different insurers to minimize risk and increase total guarantee benefits.

Even in this industry, there have been some nasty insurance deception schemes. One of the worst involved small life insurance policies issued by companies in several Southern states designed primarily to pay for funeral expenses. These companies were acquired by a sophisticated ring and the funds set aside to pay benefits were invested in a captive investment fund which was then looted by the perpetrators.

Most Bank Products are Now Offering Negative Returns

With interest rates near zero today, the vast majority of bank deposits, CDs and money market products are paying you negative rates if you factor in inflation. In effect, you are losing money by investing in these products. Treasuries might give you a bit of a higher yield, but only if you buy the very long-term ones such as the 10-year or the 30-year Treasuries. Here, I would caution investors not to invest in longer-term Treasuries because if inflation expectations kick in, you are set to lose significant amounts of money. Long-term Treasuries are extremely sensitive to inflation, and the prices can drop significantly with rising inflation. I also would avoid long-term Treasury ETFs such as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL), and Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV).

High Yield, Lower Volatility Alternatives

Instead of accepting ultra low returns, the case for dividend stocks and hybrid products such as preferred stocks, baby bonds, some fixed-income CEFs (closed-end funds), REITs, and utility stocks have become very strong. While there's always risk in the securities market, the risks other than market loss have been limited by protective policies, and market volatility risks should be accepted for at least a substantial portion of one's portfolio given the alternatives.

Preferred stocks for example are a great way to get high yield with lower price volatility. Preferred stocks are hybrid investments with many characteristics similar to bonds. They are much less volatile than common stocks and tend to pay significant amounts in dividends. With preferred stocks, you are giving up the upside potential in favor of higher income. But also at the same time, your downside risk tends to be limited because preferred stocks have "par values" (often at $25 per share), as long as you invest in the right companies. This par value is equivalent to the face value of a bond, and the dividend rate specified in the prospectus matches up to the coupon rate of the bond. Two great preferred stock CEF that I like:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC) with a yield of 6.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP) with a yield of 7%

FFC carries a low beta volatility ratio of 0.65 meaning that it is 35% less volatile than the general markets. Since its inception in the year 2000, FFC has returned 354% despite all the bear markets and the changes in the Fed interest rate policies. This is a very good investment to buy and hold for income.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, short-term "baby bonds" also can offer high yield at a relatively low risk if you choose the right ones. We have recently highlighted two great baby bonds with yields to maturity around 7% that are worth buying:

B. Riley Financial, 6.75% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2024 (RILYM)

B. Riley Financial 7.50% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2027 (RILYZ)

Utility stocks also are a good alternative because of their defensive nature. This is a non-cyclical sector that invests in electricity companies, water, telecom, heating and Internet providers. We all need these services in good and bad times, so earnings generated by such companies is stable and offers safer returns for investors. Utility stock are in general high yielding ones and great to own for income seekers.

Finally, many property REITs are great investments and can be used as proxies to rental investments. REITs pay investors the rental income they earn, and many offer enticing dividend yields. One big advantage of property REITs is that they provide some inflation protection because the value of their real estate holdings tends to go up in price as inflation kicks in. Also many have rent escalators that increases the amounts of rental income received when inflation ticks up.

Conclusion

A properly structured brokerage account at a solid firm is actually a key component of any investment portfolio today. Ultra low interest rates have made bank deposits and certain insurance products less attractive and there are still opportunities in the securities markets which are compelling. But the reality is that there's no way to completely avoid risk other than by accepting extremely low returns on bank deposits.

Instead of accepting ultra low returns, the case for high yield products has become very strong. While there's always risk in the securities market, the risks other than market loss have been limited by protective policies, and market volatility risks should be accepted for at least a substantial portion of one's portfolio given the alternatives. Having a highly-diversified portfolio which includes preferred stocks, bonds, and defensive dividend stocks can significantly lower your risk. Finally, if you have a substantial amount of money with a single brokerage firm, it's probably wise to split this money into two or more brokerage firms in order to maximize the protection available for your nest egg.

