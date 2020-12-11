While vaccines are on their way, cruise lines are still going to struggle to return to their pre-COVID-19 profitability levels long after the pandemic is over.

While vaccines are on their way, cruise lines are still going to struggle to return to their pre-COVID-19 profitability levels long after the pandemic is over. Out of the largest companies in the cruise industry, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) is likely going to struggle the most, as the company raised massive amounts of debt at a relatively high-interest rate since the beginning of the year and it will not be able to cover that debt anytime soon. With reduced earnings power and a high debt servicing cost, we continue to believe that the opportunity cost of holding Norwegian shares is too high to justify a long position in the company, even at the current price.

Image: Norwegian Cruise Line

Too Much Uncertainty

There's every reason to believe that vaccines developed by Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), and a handful of other companies will be approved later this month and will be slowly distributed across the US and other nations. However, that doesn't mean that the cruise line industry, which probably suffered the most from the pandemic, will be able to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels at least in the next couple of years. To this day, Norwegian's operations are still halted, as the absolute majority of its ships continue to be docked in ports across the world even though the CDC's no-sail order expired in late October, and they will continue to be docked there for a while.

Since the company was unable to conduct its operations from July to September, a decline of its revenues by 99.7% Y/Y to only $6.52 million in Q3 is something that people were expecting. While its non-GAAP EPS of -$2.35 also disappointed investors, it's safe to assume that the situation will improve in 2021.

The problem is that in order to survive the pandemic, Norwegian along with its peers had no other choice but to raise lots of debt in order to avoid a liquidity crisis. As a result, while Norwegian had around $2.4 billion in cash at the end of September, its net debt at the end of Q3 was $8.8 billion and in the span of the last few months, its share count increased by over 40%, if we include the issuance of convertible bonds. Considering that it will take a while to restart its operations, while the cash burn will continue, Norwegian is likely going to dilute its shareholders even more in the following months to avoid insolvency and get more time to return to profitability.

Another downside of Norwegian is that it has a junk credit rating, which makes it hard for the company to borrow funds at low percentages in the current low interest-rate environment. Earlier this year some of the Norwegian convertible notes were issued at a double-digit percentage, while its interest expenses also increased on a quarterly basis. Considering this, we continue to believe that Norwegian is not a good long-term investment even at the current depressed price due to its high opportunity cost. We believe that in the current environment it's much safer to purchase an index fund rather than to acquire shares of an overleveraged company, which has been aggressively diluting its shareholders in the past.

Another problem is that if the pandemic is not over by the end of Spring, then it'll be hard for Norwegian and its peers to significantly improve their performance next year. A simple breach of protocol that leads to a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship will require Norwegian to spend additional resources to quarantine all the passengers and stop using the ship for a brief period of time.

Considering all of this, we stick to our belief that at the end of the pandemic Norwegian and its peers will emerge with less financial flexibility than before, so shareholders should forget about the possibility of receiving any dividends or other meaningful returns in the foreseeable future. Also, it's too soon to be optimistic about Norwegian performance in the next few quarters. The company already stated that its 1H 2021 bookings are below historical ranges and in the current quarter it expects to burn around $175 million per month, above the burn rate of ~$150 million per month in Q3, due to the need to reposition its ships and prepare them for active service. Therefore, while the stock will continue to appreciate on positive vaccine-related news, holding it for the long term is not a great idea, due to the company's depressed earnings power. For that reason, we have no position in Norwegian.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.