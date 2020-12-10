Zscaler Inc.'s (ZS) CEO Jay Chaudhry Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference 2020 (Transcript)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference 2020 December 10, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Jay Chaudhry

Okay great. Well, hey good afternoon or good morning, depending on what cost you are on, and welcome to day two of the Barclays TMT conference. Very honored to have with us the team from Zscaler, we've got Jay Chaudhry, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; we've got Remo Canessa, Chief Financial Officer. We've also gotten Bill Choi, SVP and Head of Investor Relations on the call as well.

Saket Kalia

So may be with that as a framework, Jay, Remo, Bill, thanks so much for being with us here today.

So may be with that as a framework, Jay, Remo, Bill, thanks so much for being with us here today.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you.

Saket Kalia

You know, Jay especially on the heels of your earnings call last week and a very busy stretch for Zscaler as well here in the last couple of days, we obviously had ZIA [ph] alive greatly appreciate the time. I'd love to maybe tag team a question with you and Remo. Maybe question for you Jay is, what were some of the highlights for you coming out of your Q1 report last week from a business perspective?

And Remo, I'd love it if you could add a little bit of color from the financial perspective as well, does that make sense?

Jay Chaudhry

Of course. So Saket, regarding Q1, I'm sure all the investors seeing the numbers and results, so we're very proud of our billings growth, our revenue growth, our cash flow in all areas. I think to me more exciting is how some of the larger customers are doing bigger and bigger deals, our ACV deals and the like. And also I always like to look forward more than looking backwards. I'll let Remo figure out the numbers and analysis of everything of what happened in Q1 because I'm focused on Q2.

The pipeline is getting stronger and stronger, which is very exciting to me, because there are many leading indicators of our business that we look at, but pipeline is number one indicator and we go a little more deeper. You know you could have a good pipeline. You need to look at the quality of the pipeline besides the quantity and quality itself could have many things to look at and we are looking at all those things pretty well.

So, I think COVID has helped accelerate the transformation. It has shown the CIOs that this legacy you've thought is hard to change is not that hard to change. You thought that net worth was such an important piece of your business and you are spending 30 million, 50 million, or $100 million on this network. When you are using, you are not using any of it right now sitting at home and conducting all the work. So now they are saying whoa! I could move faster in that some of them are saying, I don’t need to do network transformation. I need to do network elimination and that's music to my ears. Remo?

Remo Canessa

Yes, I mean from my perspective Saket, if you take a look at the numbers it is hard to poke a hole in any number, in my career I made a comment to a few folks that the numbers we've put up, I haven’t been able to put up every in my career like we did, just across the board. I mean everything you look at is just positive and strong, some things to call out, ZIA comparable contribution for new and upsell in Q1 versus Q4, which is great.

New customers that are buying both in ZIA and ZPA which is a good barometer for us related to customers looking to do digital transformation was up in Q1, was in the high 30% range. Hiring is accelerating net hires over 260 in the quarter versus 200 in the quarter before, 150 in the quarter before that. Acceleration in our business that we're seeing and momentum, and for us investing more into the company. We're investing for the growth and we feel way of that momentum. So were the things that I would like to call out.

Saket Kalia

Yes, absolutely. That's a helpful framework from both of you gentlemen, so thank you. Jay, may be one question that I get, and maybe there are some slides that you've got here that can help frame this question, but one of the questions that I get that's interesting is, what is Zscaler doing that is different now versus what it has done in the past and also what's different versus its competition? Anything that you could share there, I know that's a loaded question, but hey any kind of few points that you would highlight there that you think are really important?

Jay Chaudhry

Yes, so what we are doing different now versus what we have done in the past, I'll start with what we are doing the same we believed in always works for the last set of leaders. Being able to help CIOs drive secured digital acceleration, that then trying to do traditional network security. So we have not waivered that, we are the true enablers, we are the true foundation of transformation and stories starting with CIOs going down to CxOs to CSOs and the line is very important, probably good for me to share one slide to show where our view hasn’t changed a bit. Here, digital transformation has become a buzzword and people have lost meaning to it.

To me it is pretty straightforward. It is a three-step journey. Everything is driven by application modernization, application transformation, that every CIO is driving as the highest priority, applications moving to either SaaS or to the public cloud and that's what breaks the hub and spoke network. Because that network is designed for the traffic to go to the data center, but now applications are no longer in the data center that passed the data center is getting empty. So you want to go direct, just like you don’t want to fly from San Fran to Chicago via Houston, but you can do it unless you transform security, hence where we come in with our exchange.

So our story has been transformation enablement by Zscaler. So that's the same. What's different is, we have been beefing now up our go to market model. As I said, soon after our IPO I know that I needed to bring a different kind of leadership in sales to really build the infrastructure, the process and whatnot to scale our company from ex-100 million to 1.2 billion.

We hired a new CRO. So in the past four quarters, we really put a lot of things in place, better recruiting, better enablement, better visibility with dashboards that tell you are leading indicators on a weekly basis, proper training from leaders on the frontline having more leaders. So all that stuff has shown us consistent results in the past four quarters as we expected. So that's what we're doing just differently from go to market execution point of view.

From competitive point of view, have really seen a whole lot change other than about a year around 15 months ago, some on the legacy firewall vendors were trying to make a lot of noise, spread lots of disinformation, that has come down a lot. So, but customers are realizing, they understand the difference. They realize that a cloud native, multi-tenant, proxy architectures needed for ZIA, for traffic inspection and true zero trust is needed for access to internal applications like ZPA. You can take your VPN box and spin it as a VAMP [ph] in a cloud it’s still VPN. So architectural difference is helping us and I see our business accelerating all around.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely. You know, maybe if we dig into the products a little bit deeper Jay, you know, maybe starting with Zscaler internet access or ZIA of course, I guess, so much of that business really started as a displacement for the legacy secure web gateway now with appliance vendors like Blue Coat. And so the question is, how much that business sort of starts with that secure web gateway displacement and how big of an install base can you go after there?

Jay Chaudhry

Very good question. So, I think we - our business really didn’t start with let me replace your Blue Coat box, it started with, I need to do local internet breakups, to be able to go to the Internet to cloud and Office 365 and the like fast. And to do that, you needed a secure, a local breakup story and that’s what we enabled and then the customer said, oh, I am doing Blue Coat in three locations today. I really need to do it in 100 locations. So, yes, we replaced the web proxy in 3 locations, but we added 97 more locations to it, so it is combination replace and Greenfield opportunity.

And for ZIA that’s a starting point, but what has happened since then is the definition of secure web gateway has expanded much, much more. In fact Gartner's, even though they call it secure web gateway today, the Magic Quadrant that gets released now includes everything that should be needed at the gateway level of web proxy with web filtering with anti-virus so that advance threat protection that same boxing with sandbox with outbound firewall the DLP all criteria is in there. In fact, I am so excited that Gartner just released its latest Magic Quadrant it actually will be all over out there starting tomorrow as we launch it, but maybe I can just give you a glimpse of something you haven’t seen before, this is being…

Saket Kalia

Would love to…

Jay Chaudhry

Audience for the first time since we just got this thing last night, let's see, share, can you see it?

Saket Kalia

I can.

Jay Chaudhry

Okay, well, can you find us?

Saket Kalia

Up into the right.

Jay Chaudhry

Now, this, I don’t recall having seeing a Magic Quadrant with only one vendor and leaders appointment. They used to be our go back and look at the used to be about eight or nine vendors ten years ago, then it came down to 6, 5, 4, 3, it was 2 last year, last year it was Blue Coat, Broadcom, Symantec, and us and they had a pretty big fallout and all of us now. So this see where it fits and it’s kind of interesting.

Gartner basically said, if you read the documents, five of our vendors are disqualified and not included because they don’t have the right content inspection architecture. If you can’t terminate connection inspected you can’t do security. Firewalls are pass through devices and can do it no matter how much firewall vendors will try to claim that I can do user traffic as secure web gateway. We just don’t, nor can they fool smaller enterprises or enterprises who don’t have security savviness and bundle it in as free or whatever, they can but if you look at an enterprise face the savvy guys will never buy a firewall for doing user protection.

Saket Kalia

Got it, got it, that's very helpful and thanks for sharing that. I think that’s really valuable. I look forward to seeing that more tomorrow as well. You know, Remo maybe a question for you sort of staying on the topic of ZIA, you talked about some interesting statistics just on the different bundles right, that customers are opting for. Can you just remind us of some of those statistics and what you sort of glean from them?

A - Remo Canessa

Yes, so, we sell in three bundles both for ZIA and ZPA and it starts with a professional bundle goes to business and then transformation, the pricing basically is a 1x for the professional, 1.5x for the business and 3x for the transformation. The pricing for ZPA and ZIA was comparable, same type of pricing. What’s interesting is that the transformation being our biggest bundle and again companies looking to go digital transformation are going to go to the transmission stage. It's been increasing every year and last year, our business for ZIA was 49% and it continues to increase.

And one of the comments I made earlier is what we’re seeing, we’re seeing bigger deals, you know record quarter, bigger deals and if you want for any quarter, not just the Q1, for any quarter not just to Q1 but any quarter and also the percentage of new ACV that they’re buying both ZIA and ZPA you know it’s not high 30% range. That's what we're seeing. We're seeing the digital transformation as the shift to you know companies rethinking their architecture.

We’re seeing the inertia. COVID was basically -- brought the spotlight to the difficulties, the current architectures have in this new world, in this new environment, and Zscaler is well positioned, very well positioned to take advantage of it.

Saket Kalia

Got it, got it. That’s really helpful Remo. I think that’s a good Segue maybe into question referred for you Jay on ZPA. I think we’ve all seen the success of this product. I think we understand kind of high level what it does and the accelerating interest, but I’m curious, right, as we start to go back to the office, knock on wood, that’s not too far in the future, but I guess the question is, do you think that future prospects will change their attention on modernizing their remote access or could it be opposite right? Because there will perhaps be structurally more folks working remotely, there’s a lot there, does that make sense?

Jay Chaudhry

Yes. So, first of all, I think no one believes that we’ll go back to the day we used to work in the office all the time. Now, everyone may not be working home, they’ll be somewhere in between, people will have far more freedom to work from great [indiscernible] to work from home, but that’s only one part of it. ZPA’s success is not driven by that it is looked at as remote access tool to replace VPN. ZPA is the architecture or platform to implement zero trust.

Zero trust says a user should never be on the same network that applications are, don’t connect users to the network, connect user to a particular application or service. When they’re in the office or at home it doesn’t matter, they should go through zero trust switchboard Zscaler. So, all the deals that we have been closing for ZPA have largely been three-year deals or three year commitment.

Now, VPN ends up being the first step to replace VPN the second step typically ends up being let’s go to my public cloud application sitting in agile related ws [ph] those numbers are growing. In the old world VPN, you don’t do VPN to public cloud. You do VPN to data center and then you do a side to side VPN again to go to a public cloud very inefficient slow matter.

And three, they didn’t want to do zero trust in the data center where even if you are sitting at the headquarters, you actually go through ZPA through your data center even though data center maybe three milliseconds away so for that we have actually extended the private access over to your data center with something called private service edge.

So, you go the same experience, the same consistency. You don’t turn anything on and turn anything off when you are at an office, at home or a coffee shop or wherever you go to. That’s the true vision of zero trust and that’s what we’re driving, that’s why we don’t see any slowdown in ZPA sales even after people started working from home.

Saket Kalia

Got it. You know, I want to maybe shift topics a little bit. Can we be on the call underappreciated point, but actually I got the point as one of the things that UJ or the team I would say is most proud of, and that is building a go to market engine for growth of scale. Right? I think that came true on the last call. and I think the hiring of Dali Rajic, I think was very key there, and then also sort of the scaling of the organization that he's done in the rank and file. And so, maybe the question maybe a two-part question for Jay and Remo. Jay, maybe you could just talk about that sales force building? And Remo, you talked about just qualitatively, maybe the pace of that hiring kind of as 21 kind of has started, any comments there just to remind us about it?

Jay Chaudhry

Sure. Yes, so I think we have a very good plan to figure out what needs to be done. We have thought about it methodically step at a time. In fact, before Dali started for about six months, we talked through exactly what needs to be done in all. He and I are fully aligned, not at 20,000 foot level, but 1,000 foot level, okay, to sketch the plan, we executed properly, we saw the results and kept on.

Putting more and more fuel on the fire to drive it as we saw good and good results. So I would say on the sales team side of it, whether its leadership is hiring or enablement we’re done well, we are seeing good results. In fact, one of the very exciting thing for me is, I am seeing more and more deals being closed by the new hire during the first quarter and the second quarter, which is much different than it used to be.

Now, sales doesn't succeed just because of doing sales. Channel plays a big role into it, marketing plays a big roll into it. One, I think most of the changes that our CRO had started on essentially done, the channel thing, push got started about six months ago to really drive some more leverage on the channel. So we got a number of initiatives underway, early results are looking very good. But the better leverage channel generates, the better opportunity it is for us. So that's the kind of maybe call it the second leg of the stool of go-to-market.

There's a third leg of the stool that we are working on now. In the past year, we have taken sales from here-to-here several notches up. No, I need to bring marketing several notches up to because sales and marketing must be aligned to stay in sync. That's why you saw the announcement of Chris Kozup, our new CMO who joined us a couple of weeks ago. And we got some serious plans to make sure we start driving a lot more marketing initiatives. And I think those additional things between channel and marketing will give us a lot more momentum, we need to keep on scaling and go-to-market machine.

Remo Canessa

I confirm, from yes, my comments are I think people are aware, but we took a bet last year, they were increased our fuel quota sales headcount by 60%, that was a pretty lofty target. That's net not gross. And we're able to do that. As a matter of fact, in Q4, we had a record quarter of hiring.

Q1 was comparable, so when we came into this year, we saw the market momentum, we saw things and just pipeline and other factors. So we are increasing our fuel quota, sales, headcount net, more, we didn't get the percentage, but more. And the comment we made on the last call, is that since our year end call, we've increased it even more. And so, we see the momentum, and we're going to hire into it.

And our objective is growth. Profitability is really not an issue for a SaaS company that's got 80% gross margin. It really isn't, with the type of growth we got, it only takes a couple quarters to get to really high operating profitability, free cash flow, when you have the momentum, and you have the ability to really exploit a market as we do, we're going to invest in it.

Now there's two parts to that or there's more than two parts, but two key parts sales and marketing and R&D. We also increased R&D hiring from what we thought we would do at the end of the year. So and one of the advantages that Zscaler has or a major, major advantage is it was founded the 10 plus years ago and was founded both in India R&D excellence as well as U.S. excellence.

And the capacity that we have in R&D in India, in three locations in Bangalore, Chandigarh and Pune is really significant and the quality of the people we have in India is high. So you're like look at our, R&D as a percentage of revenue that's in the mid teens 15%, 16% range, but a big piece of that as an India and we get a significant amount of leverage, which gives us a competitive advantage I feel.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely, absolutely. Few minutes left, one topic I want to hit on is, I mean, the great thing, success is great. the tough part about success is that, that just creates a tough compare for next year, right, as, the old adage goes, and so, I think there's some folks that maybe wonder, if when we start to lap some of the quarters were COVID was arguably benefiting the business, growth in some metrics, like billings, for example, might start to normalize, let's say. If nothing else from tough compares, certainly doesn't sound like from a lack of momentum. And so, open ended question really for both of you? How do you think about that?

Jay Chaudhry

Remo, you want to start?

Remo Canessa

Yes, we gave our guidance; we had a strong beat [ph] and a strong race and we'll continue to grow the business and put the focus on top line growth. We think we're in the early stages of this market, we feel that we are the leader. And we feel we have, significant opportunity. I don't want to directly answer your question. Exactly, that's my - we feel good about where we're at.

Jay Chaudhry

Yes, if I were to add, the way I look at Zscaler opportunity, first I look at say, is there a how big is the market and is our biggest TAM. UGC our TAM is big. It's growing. And in fact, we added GDX digital experience, a new kind of product and a new kind of market. This market did not really exist when people working in office. So GDX is a new market, new opportunity. And cloud protection then further expands on TAM quite a bit, a big market opportunity. It's coming to us.

We got customers who rave about us. We just wrapped up Zenith Live in Europe today, our annual user conference, hope some of you had a chance to watch our customers, the biggest, the big customers are raving about how great the product set the solutions and everything is, we got customers who are happy, we got innovation happening at a fast pace, the launch of Zscalar cloud protection is a combination of bringing a bunch of internal innovations and some of the acquisitions brought together.

So if you've got all the stuff and you're cloud scaled and works, no matter how good of a technology you have, learning how to run a massive cloud where all traffic goes through you, if you are down, enterprise is dead and down, they can do any business at all, requiring five nines of availability. And I can tell you there only comes through experience and learning and we have 10 plus years of that. So I believe it gives us much, much differentiation from others.

So we are focused on one thing, execution, making sure that my team doesn't get complacent. We became paranoid, like Andy Grove said and keep on driving our execution and delighting our customers.

Saket Kalia

I can't think of a better way to end on that note Jay, and Remo, and Bill, thank you so much for the time here. I have so many more questions to ask, there's so much more to dig into in unfortunately limited time. I certainly found this useful. I know the folks on the webcast that as well. So again, Jay, Remo, Bill, thank you so much for taking the time and look forward to all we could do this in person again out in San Francisco like we usually do.

Remo Canessa

Great.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you so much.

Saket Kalia

Thank you. Have a good one. Bye now.

Jay Chaudhry

Good Bye.

Remo Canessa

Bye.

