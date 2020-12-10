Stock offers better value now compared to a couple of months ago despite the weaker near-term outlook for natural gas prices.

It has some protection against lower prices from its hedges and fixed price sales.

Cabot is still likely to generate a significant amount of positive cash flow in 2021, though.

A spell of warmer than normal weather has pushed 2021 natural gas futures downward (compared to a couple of months ago) and reduced Cabot Oil & Gas's (COG) projected cash flow for 2021. As a result, I am trimming Cabot's estimated value to $18.50 per share, although it is now a better value than it was a couple months ago due to its share price falling by significantly more than the amount its near-term cash flow is affected by weaker prices.

Warm Weather And Demand

A spell of warm weather resulted in natural gas demand being down considerably compared to 2019. During the four-week period ending December 2, 2020, natural gas demand averaged around 10 Bcf per day lower than the same time period in 2019. With 2019 demand levels over that period instead, storage numbers could have been 280 Bcf lower by this point, which would put natural gas storage levels around the five-year average instead of near the top end of the five-year range.

Natural Gas Pricing Exposure

Cabot has mitigated some of its Northeast gas pricing exposure. For example, around 56% of its Q4 2020 natural gas production was unaffected by area differentials, either through fixed pricing, pricing based on electricity prices, or based on NYMEX.

Natural Gas Price Exposure By Index Q4 2018 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 NYMEX (less $0.50 in Q4 2020, less $0.35 in Q4 2018/Q4 2019) 28% 30% 25% Fixed Price ($3.00 in Q4 2020, $2.85 in Q4 2018/Q4 2019) 20% 17% 22% Transco Z6 NNY (less $0.65) 17% 17% 18% TGP Z4-300 Leg 10% 9% 9% Power Pricing 6% 8% 9% Leidy Line 10% 13% 7% Dominion 6% 4% 5% Millennium 3% 2% 3% Algonquin (less $0.70) 0% 0% 2%

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

It is facing some challenges with the remainder of its production though. For example, Transco Z6 NNY averaged around Henry Hub in 2017 and 2019, and over $1 above Henry Hub in 2018. As of November, though, Transco Z6 NNY had averaged around $0.36 below Henry Hub in 2020.

Source: FERC

Thus, with Cabot receiving $0.65 less than Transco Z6 NNY, it would receive around $1 less than Henry Hub for that portion (around 18%) of its production.

Cabot's company-wide differential is also likely to widen in 2021 due to the impact of its fixed price sales (around 22% of its production in Q4 2020). Natural gas prices were pretty weak in 2020, so its fixed price sales averaged close to $0.60 above Henry Hub during the year, which added around positive $0.13 to its overall differential. Fixed price sales in 2021 appear likely to be near Henry Hub pricing.

Updated 2021 Outlook

The natural gas strip for 2021 is now around $2.70, and I believe that Cabot would be able to realize around $2.25 for its natural gas at that price. After hedges, this would allow Cabot to generate around $1.938 billion in revenue.

Cabot's natural gas collars (mostly with a floor of $2.68) are slightly in the money over the first half of the year.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 858 $2.25 $1,931 Hedge Value $7 Total Revenue $1,938

Cabot is now expecting capital expenditures to be around $535 million for 2021. This is a $40 million reduction from its 2020 capex budget and results in roughly flat production growth (0% to 1%) compared to both full-year 2020 average production and Q4 2020 average production.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

This would result in Cabot generating $448 million in positive cash flow at $2.70 NYMEX gas, including dividend payments. This would allow Cabot to easily pay off its 2021 debt maturities via cash flow.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $80 Transportation & Gathering $575 Taxes Other Than Income $25 Exploration $10 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $42 Capital Expenditures $535 Dividends $159 Total Expenses $1,490

Valuation And Conclusion

Nearer-term fluctuations in natural gas prices can have a noticeable impact on the amount of positive cash flow that Cabot can generate in 2021, although Cabot is extremely likely to generate a significant amount of positive cash flow nonetheless. Cabot's hedges and fixed price sales help partially protect it against a downturn on prices.

Cabot's estimated value is trimmed slightly from $19 per share to $18.50 per share due to its weaker near-term cash flow outlook. In the long-run, natural gas prices tend to balance out, though. A prolonged period of weak prices depresses natural gas production, setting the stage for improved pricing later on. A prolonged period of strong prices typically leads to oversupply, which is corrected by lower natural gas prices later on.

In that sense, I would rather invest in Cabot at $16 to $17 when forward year natural gas prices are falling than invest in it at $20 when forward year natural gas prices are quite strong. The difference in Cabot's forward year cash flow between those scenarios is likely to be less than $1 per share, and natural gas prices beyond the forward year are likely to be fairly similar in both cases.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.