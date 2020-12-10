The financial sector has underperformed the broad market by a wide margin over the last 12 months due to the pandemic, which has caused material loan losses to most banks.

The financial sector has underperformed the broad market by a wide margin over the last 12 months, as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) has shed 5%, whereas the S&P 500 has rallied 18% over this period. The underperformance has resulted primarily from the pandemic, which has caused material losses to most banks due to the default of their customers, both corporate and individuals. During sell-offs of an entire sector, investors should identify the most resilient stocks of the sector. These stocks will easily endure the downturn and will highly reward investors in the subsequent recovery. Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) is one of the highest-quality banks, with exceptional resilience and remarkably cheap valuation right now.

Business overview

Enterprise Bancorp is a bank with 25 full-service branches in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. It has a simple business model, which is based on attracting deposits from the general public and investing the cash in commercial loans and investment securities.

Due to its small market cap ($321 million), Enterprise Bancorp passes under the radar of the vast majority of investors. However, it is an exceptionally well-managed bank, which has remained profitable for 124 consecutive quarters. As this 31-year period includes four recessions, including the Great Recession, which was the worst financial crisis of the past 80 years, the impressive record of Enterprise Bancorp is a testament to the high quality of its management and the resilience of the bank to recessions.

The resilience of Enterprise Bancorp is in full display in the ongoing severe recession, which has been caused by the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has caused a fierce recession, and thus, it has led many companies and individuals to default on their loans. As a result, most banks have incurred a plunge in their earnings this year. To provide a perspective, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are poised to see their earnings per share plunge 84% and 40%, respectively, this year.

On the contrary, Enterprise Bancorp has proved much more resilient in the ongoing downturn. In the third quarter, the bank grew its net interest income 14% over the prior year’s quarter thanks to its strong participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. It also saw its customer deposits grow at an eye-opening 25% annual rate, thanks to the stimulus checks offered by the government and the preservation of cash by consumers in an effort to endure the recession more readily. As a result, Enterprise Bancorp grew its earnings per share 14%, from $0.76 to $0.87.

Despite its impressive performance in the third quarter, Enterprise Bancorp has seen its earnings per share decrease 16% in the first nine months of the year, from $2.15 to $1.81, due to increased provisions for loan losses in the first quarter, at the onset of the pandemic. However, this decrease is benign compared to the performance of most banks this year. Moreover, if Enterprise Bancorp maintains in the fourth quarter the earnings it posted in the third quarter, it will achieve earnings per share of $2.68. It will thus achieve just a 7% decrease in its earnings per share this year. As business conditions have hardly changed since the third quarter, it is reasonable to expect the bank to post similar results in the running quarter.

Growth

Enterprise Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a 10.8% average annual rate over the last decade. Even better, the bank does not show any signs of fatigue. In fact, it has accelerated its growth in the last five years, in which it has grown its earnings per share at a 14.9% average annual rate. Thanks to its consistent and reliable growth trajectory, Enterprise Bancorp can be reasonably expected to continue growing its earnings at a significant rate.

It is also worth noting that Enterprise Bancorp has just added two new branches in its asset portfolio. It opened a new branch in Lexington in March, and it is on track to open another branch, in North Andover, in the first quarter of 2021. While two new branches cannot boost the earnings of most banks, they are material to Enterprise Bancorp, as they will increase the number of its locations by 8%, from 24 to 26.

Valuation – Expected return

Based on its earnings per share of $2.56 in the last 12 months, Enterprise Bancorp is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. This earnings multiple is much lower than the 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5 of the stock.

Moreover, given the modest 7% expected decrease in the earnings per share this year and the reliable growth trajectory of the bank, it is safe to assume that the bank will return to its pre-COVID-19 earnings per share of $2.89 the latest by 2022. Thanks to the worldwide distribution of vaccines next year, the pandemic is likely to subside at the second half of next year, but it is prudent to assume a 2-year recovery period, just to be on the safe side.

As soon as the pandemic subsides, the stock is likely to revert towards its historical price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. If this occurs, the stock will trade at an approximate price of $42 (=14.5 * 2.89) by 2022. This stock price is 56% higher than the current stock price. If the 2.6% annual dividend is added, it is evident that Enterprise Bancorp can offer an approximate 60% total return over the next two years. Therefore, the stock is deeply undervalued right now.

Final thoughts

Due to the underperformance of the entire financial sector, the solid stocks of the sector have been punished along with the weak ones. This is the reason behind the markedly cheap valuation of Enterprise Bancorp right now. The company is one of the most resilient, high-quality banks in the investing universe. As soon as the pandemic subsides, Enterprise Bancorp is likely to revert towards its historical valuation level and thus greatly reward its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.