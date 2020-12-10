Lemonade trades at a stratospheric Price/Sales of 49.45. Investor willing to withstand risk should add a starter position in Lemonade at current prices and buy the stock on any dips that the market provides.

Lemonade has a simple overall strategy, which is selling an insurance product that appeals to millennial consumers who are renting their first apartment or buying their first house.

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is a relatively disruptive new fintech company that sells insurance. Investors have been extremely excited by the company as Lemonade gained 139% since its IPO on Thursday, July 2, and today trades at a stratospheric Price/Sales of 49.45

Company Name Enterprise Value (NYSEARCA: BIL Price/Sales Price/Book Earnings Yield % Berkshire (BRK.B) 628.70 2.00 1.31 6.35 Markel (MKL) 13.27 1.55 1.22 3.25 Selective Insurance (SIGI) 4.62 1.38 1.63 5.13 Lemonade (LMND) 4.24 49.45 8.46 -2.52

Lemonade's current valuation has even provoked skepticism among some investors that normally understand that new high growth companies can have high valuations. Today's Lemonade investors are speculating that the company's strategies will be far more disruptive to the old school insurance industry than Geico's disruptive strategy of using direct marketing to customers to drive down operating costs while passing on the savings to policyholders in the form of low rates. Lemonade is using a similar strategy as Geico (NYSE: BRK.A) by driving down operating costs in order to be able to pass savings to policyholders, except instead of solely using direct marketing, Lemonade is also using data, technology, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics to achieve even better results than Geico has. Lemonade is buy for risk averse investors willing to speculate on Lemonade's strategies of being able to drive down operating costs to the point where the company can consistently give better service for lower prices than the staid blue blood insurance companies.

Lemonade's Strategy

Lemonade has a simple overall strategy which is putting out a insurance product that replaces brokers, paperwork and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning that has an aim of producing an insurance product that appeals to millennial consumers, whom incumbents like Allstate struggle to serve. Millennials tend to be mostly uninsured and desire a less complicated way to insure their very first apartment, condo or home. Millennials are a very attractive market to go after because they will very soon become the largest generation as the baby boomers begin to die off. Lemonade specializes in tapping into a millennial uninsured customer base for growth.

Lemonade is a young business that plans to grow alongside their millennial customer base as their customers' insurance needs increase over their lifetime. All of the data Lemonade gains from their primarily millennial-based insurance business then gets fed into a closed-loop system and Lemonade leverages that data to make the business even faster and cheaper while giving Lemonade the ability to shape future insurance products for their end customers. Lemonade's closed-loop system also helps extend the company's competitive advantages.

Lemonade Feedback Loop

Lemonade explains their closed loop tech advantage in their S-1:

We operate our own full-stack property and casualty ("P&C") insurance carriers in both the United States and Europe, built on top of a unified, proprietary, state-of-the-art technology platform. This vertical integration not only affords us an advantage in cost and speed, but creates a system that learns as it goes, extending these advantages with every rotation of the flywheel. Our digital platform is designed to delight consumers, fueling rapid growth, which spawns highly predictive data, that our machine learning crunches to make our platform even better at evaluating risk and delighting consumers, fueling further growth ... and so on. This feedback loop is visible in the continuous improvement in our key performance indicators since our launch: our gross loss ratio has declined by 296 percentage points from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2020, even as the compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") of our IFP over this period was more than 450%. Source: Lemonade S-1

One of Lemonade's biggest competitive advantages is a structural low cost advantage enabled by technology that allows the company to offer entry-level renters insurance at lower prices than incumbents. Also, unlike other traditional insurance companies, Lemonade takes a transparent flat fee of 20% on their customers’ premiums (the industry’s average is 35 percent) with no conflict of interest between Lemonade and its customers. Lemonade has little incentive to hold back or delay legitimate claims like some "for profit" stock insurance companies have often been accused of doing within the USA. The low cost and transparency aspects strongly appeal to Lemonade's target market, which is millennials.

Lemonade's Reinsurance Model

The Lemonade business model makes heavy use of reinsurance. Lemonade uses proportional reinsurance contracts to help make the company's revenue and profitability more predictable. What the above chart means is that Lemonade, assuming proportional reinsurance on a $100 premium with a 70% loss ratio, the reinsurers will pay out $52.5 in claims, while Lemonade pays $17.5 in claims and makes $27 on each $100 premium. So, the main risk in this model is if the loss ratio dips too low. According to Lemonade, in the latest earnings call, when it is below a 75% loss ratio, Lemonade's reinsurers make money. Lemonade executives consider a 25% take rate as safe even without reliance on reinsurance. If Lemonade's gross loss ratio occasionally topped 75%, that would still be okay and Lemonade's economics would be largely unchanged because the reinsurers would finance most of the excess losses. The key risk with Lemonade is if the gross loss ratio makes a extended stay over 75% because that might cause the Lemonade business model to fall apart. So one very key metric to pay attention to with Lemonade is the gross loss ratio. In Q3 earnings, the gross loss ratio came in at 72%, which was amazing considering the amount of hurricanes last quarter and the most destructive wild fire season ever in the western United States.

Lemonade's Appeal

Lemonade wants to build an iconic insurance company for the 21st century that's going to be customer-centric and cater in the fullness of time to all the insurance needs of the millennial consumer and grow with them as those needs grow in time.

Lemonade's cocktail of delightful experience, aligned values, and great prices enjoys broad appeal, while over-indexing on younger and first time buyers of insurance. As these customers progress through predictable lifecycle events, their insurance needs normally grow to encompass more and higher-value products: renters regularly acquire more property and frequently upgrade to successively larger homes; home buying often coincides with a growing household and a corresponding need for life or pet insurance, and so forth. These progressions can trigger orders-of-magnitude jumps in insurance premiums. Source: Lemonade S-1

Lemonade was launched on the theory that through transparency and promoting social goodness through charitable giving, that the company could transform insurance from the perception of a industry filled with vampires into a industry that promotes social good. Lemonade believes they can cut costs and automate more of their processes by incentivizing users to make less fraudulent claims by donating unclaimed premiums to charity once a year in a “Giveback” to discourage fraud. In the face of a industry that is notorious for doing everything it can to avoid paying off claims, Lemonade has boasted in the past that it once has paid the fastest claim in the world in three seconds.

Between 5:49:07 and 5:49:10, A.I. Jim, Lemonade’s claims bot, reviewed Brandon’s claim, cross-referenced it against his policy, ran 18 anti-fraud algorithms on it, approved it, sent wiring instructions to the bank for the transfer of $729 (Brandon has a $250 deductible), and informed Brandon of the good news. Source: Lemonade Blog

Lemonade has a big focus on convenience and transparency in the claims process. Lemonade allows their customers to file a claim on their phone through the Lemonade app. Policyholders can give the reasons for a claim on the app, Lemonade’s AI bot runs dozens of anti-fraud algorithms, and if the claim is instantly approved, then the AI will pay the claim in seconds and if the claim is not instantly approved then the AI hands over the claim to a team of humans to make a decision.

Lemonade Claims Process

Compare that service to traditional old school insurers that have a generally poor reputation with the public today. In a article titled, "Digital disruption is rocking the insurance world", the author mentions that:

A Harris poll conducted for Oasis showed that 73 percent of respondents believe that insurance carriers often drag out the claims process and delay paying compensation. Source: CBS News

One important thing to realize as an investor analyzing Lemonade's appeal is to fully understand what Lemonade's target market is. I have run across more than a few investors that have looked at Lemonade's insurance products and decided that they did not want to invest because Lemonade was not selling an insurance product that fit their needs. Lemonade's target market is millennials, specifically certain types of millennials between the ages of 20 to 35. What Lemonade seems to be looking for is college-aged kids getting renters' insurance for their first apartment, all the way to post-college graduates that have recently married that need insurance for their first starter home. The key point is Lemonade's core market is people that have little exposure to buying insurance before and do not have much understanding of the process and are looking for the simplest way to get their first apartment or first home insured.

Lemonade is not currently a company that is a full feature insurance company with every option imaginable. It is a young, growing company that plans to grow as their customers' needs grow. The company probably follows data to determine which type of insurance that a millennial might need next. If someone is +40 and looking for insurance on a vacation home then Lemonade might not be for you because most millennials likely don't need that type of insurance yet. Anyone that falls outside the core Lemonade target market might have a blind spot in assessing Lemonade as an investor because such a person might completely fail to understand the company's products or how the company markets their products. While some aspects of Lemonade's marketing might seem gimmicky to some people, unless you are between 18 and 30 looking for renters or home insurance for your first apartment and home, then you must understand that the marketing is not meant for you and the marketing is designed to appeal to Lemonade's core market, which might not think of Lemonade's marketing as gimmicky. How does an investor determine whether Lemonade's marketing is working?

Well, an investor analyzing a company like Lemonade looks at how Lemonade's key numbers are trending, instead of relying on their own personal observations based upon their own consumer mindset. If I am an investor that prefers only eating hamburgers, I don't analyze WingStop (NASDAQ: WING) as an investment by complaining that WingStop doesn't sell hamburgers and then go around telling people it is not a buy because it doesn't sell hamburgers. Instead, I determine WingStop's key numbers and watch how those numbers trend over time to determine whether the company is successfully marketing to its core market. The key thing I learned over my long years as a investor is to follow how the key numbers trend with a company and that will tell a investor more about a company than their own personal reaction to the marketing message from a company or whether or not they would use the company's products or services.

Lemonade Key Numbers

The key numbers to watch with Lemonade in the future to determine the health of the company are:

In Force Premium (IFP) - this tells how many premiums that Lemonade has in force. In Force Premium (IFP) doubled YoY this past quarter. Blistering growth.

Number of Customers - Lemonade registered 941,313 customers in Q3 2020 vs 562, 251 in Q3 2019.

Premium Per Customer - Lemonade registered $201 Premium per Customer in Q3 2020 vs $169 Premium per Customer in Q3 2019 . Ideally investors want to see the Premium Per Customer number trending up.

Gross Earned Premium - $42.9M, up 104% YoY in the latest quarter.

Loss ratio is the losses an insurer incurs due to paid claims as a percentage of premiums earned. What we want to see here is that Lemonade maintains a loss ratio of under 75% with only occasional blips over 75% and even then, not by much. If Lemonade has constant numbers over 75% then their business model is not working and the stock will likely tank. Last quarter Lemonade was at 72%, during a time with heavy Cat activity (hurricanes & wildfire season in the Western United States). This was actually amazing number considering the Cat activity..

CAC/LTV - the ratio of customer acquisition cost (NASDAQ: CAC CAC) on additional products and raises the Life Time Value (LTV) which improves the CAC/LTV ratio. This is why seeing Lemonade successfully add on new products like Pet insurance and Life Insurance is important. Here is a website that attempts to guess-timate the Lemonade CAC/LTV in Q2 as being 72% and improving. If one ever hears of the CAC/LTV trending down....exit stage left on this stock. See the following article for more talk on CAC/LTV in addition to other good commentary on Lemonade: Coverager

CAC) on additional products and raises the Life Time Value (LTV) which improves the CAC/LTV ratio. This is why seeing Lemonade successfully add on new products like Pet insurance and Life Insurance is important. Here is a website that attempts to guess-timate the Lemonade CAC/LTV in Q2 as being 72% and improving. If one ever hears of the CAC/LTV trending down....exit stage left on this stock. See the following article for more talk on CAC/LTV in addition to other good commentary on Lemonade: Coverager Lemonade's net dollar retention - This is a SaaS metric that Lemonade also uses as insurance is a subscription type service. Lemonade has discovered that customers who renew the company's policies tend to spend more than 16% more per year, on average. The net dollar retention rate in the Lemonade S-1 was 77%. I could not find the net dollar retention in the latest Q3 2020 earnings report but this is a number to pay attention to if Lemonade references the number in the future.

Net Promoter Score - This is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others. A “positive” score or NPS above 0 is considered “good”, +50 is “Excellent,” and above 70 is considered “world class.” See the Following: Good Net Promoter Score (NPS): What is it? | QuestionPro - Lemonade has achieved a net promoter score of above 70, compared to an insurance industry average of 17. I could not find the latest NPS score in the latest Q3 earnings but the NPS is a good number to track when Lemonade chooses to reveal it. Lemonade's NPS score of 70 shows that Lemonade's service is much more highly liked and recommended by Lemonade's core market than a traditional insurance company appeals to their core market.

Lemonade Risks

First off, there is no hiding it. As a recent IPO with a limited public operating history, Lemonade is a very high risk, high reward company. Risk averse investors or value investors should probably stay away from considering Lemonade as a investment. One major risk with Lemonade is that InsurTechs, in general, use reinsurers, in order to maintain proper capital requirements from insurance regulators, maintain balance sheets, while also helping the InsurTech to achieve more revenue and profit predictability for their investors. Reinsurers make low margins for taking on a lot of the risks and some people question how much longer reinsurers will continue to insure InsurTechs like Lemonade.

All insurance companies deal with regulation risks. One of the complications of insurance in the USA is that insurance is regulated at the state level rather than the federal level, so there is not necessarily uniformity in regulations between each state. Lemonade insurance is currently offered in over half the United States. This means Lemonade currently has to follow many different state based regulations and Lemonade's licensing practices have been questioned by the NAIC in the past. Lemonade also has operations in Europe by offering contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France. So, Lemonade has to follow regulatory frameworks in Europe too.

As we wrote in our S1 founders’ letter, we prefer to make decisions under conditions of uncertainty, and to abandon bad bets, as soon as the data reveal them to be so. That translates into greater volatility, but also to better aggregate returns. It’s a trade we are comfortable making. Source: Shai Wininger - Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Among the biggest Lemonade risks is the very high valuation combined with the fact that the company is a recent IPO with a limited operating history and the fact that the company uses a relatively new and novel untested business model of P2P insurance. Lemonade has a lot of rulebreaker characteristics and those type of companies tend to have very volatile stock prices. Lemonade's management team is willing to make large calculated investments into products that have a cloud of uncertainty surrounding them with the latest large investment being a Life Insurance product launch which has no guarantee of being successful. Other companies have tried and failed in creating both Property & Casualty Insurance products & Life Insurance products within the same company because both forms of insurance have two completely different regulatory frameworks. Lemonade is simply the latest company to make the attempt to try to have business in both forms of insurance.

Last but not least, Lemonade is currently not profitable and has negative free cash flow. Considering the fact that we are probably in the midst of a recession in the middle of a pandemic with Dr. Fauci predicting really dark times in January, no one should be surprised if many high flying stocks could possibly take deep hits over the next several months with the companies most exposed to sharp drops of stock price being unprofitable companies.

Conclusion

Lemonade is a very young company using a relatively new business model to attempt to disrupt, much larger and stronger players in the insurance industry. The incumbent insurance companies are not blind to the threat that Lemonade and other insuretechs represent and some older insurance companies have countered by partnering with some of the insuretechs. Even so, there is always a chance that disruptors can get crushed by incumbents. Why invest in Lemonade then?

Lemonade is a speculative stock with very, very high upside. Lemonade is a stock that can't possibly be valued with any type of certainty because there are too many unknowns. The only thing I do know is that if Lemonade is successful in grabbing large chunks of market share among millennials within the USA and Europe, and over time shows the ability to retain and cross-sell new insurance products to those same millennials as their insurance needs grow, then Lemonade could possibly be a life changing investment for investors willing to go through the likely volatility of the stock.

There will be huge ups and downs with Lemonade because the stock is difficult to value, so I expect huge volatility as investors shift between very optimistic visions of the future of this company and severe pessimism as potential risks both known and unknown rears their ugly heads. So investors that are unable to withstand sharp, quick moves to the downside of 30% to 50% or more should steer clear of Lemonade. Investors more willing to withstand risk, should probably add a starter position in Lemonade at current prices and buy the stock on any emotionally fueled stock dips, as long as the long-term fundamentals remain intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.