Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Presents at Barclays Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Barclays Global TMT Conference December 10, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Nikesh Arora - Chief Executive Officer

Karen Fung - Investor Relations

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Saket Kalia

Okay. Well, hey, good morning or good afternoon, depending on what coast you're on right now. Welcome to day two of the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Saket Kalia, I cover software here at Barclays. Very happy to have with us the team from Palo Alto Networks. We've got Nikesh Arora, Chief Executive Officer. We've also got Karen Fung in Investor Relations. We've got about 25 minutes together. Let's take me through the first 15 or 20 minutes to go through some fireside chat Nikesh, which I know is going to be fun. And then for -- let's try and get interactive for anyone on the line here. If you've got any questions, just shoot me an email at saket.kalia@barclays.com, I'll do my best to leave them in at the end. So with maybe that as a framework, Nikesh, thanks so much for being with us here today.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you for having me, Saket.

Saket Kalia

Yeah, real pleasure. It's funny, it's been just over two years, I think since you've joined Palo Alto Networks and in that time we've seen quite a few changes in the business. It's been real fun to follow. I guess maybe the question just to sort of start us all off here Nikesh is, what are some of the changes in the business that you're most proud of as you look back thus far?

A - Nikesh Arora

Well, Saket, I think the most exciting thing for me, for example, I don't know where to start, but I'll start from the end. Two weeks ago, Fortune came out with a list of top 50 exciting companies to watch in the future. And I think we made that list with first time we do cybersecurity company that list on site to Splunk and ServiceNow and Workplace and probably as this morning Airbnb. But it's just like to be able to take a phenomenally performing team at Palo Alto Networks, and to be able to put ourselves center stage in that sort of spectrum of cybersecurity, so that people see us as a company that is now hopefully going to be the forefront of solving a multitude of security problems as opposed to just being a firewall company has been the most exciting product set.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely, absolutely. You know maybe let's also touch on how you feel like Palo Alto has performed in light of the COVID pandemic. You know, lots of conversations that CIOs are having right now about accelerating their digital transformation, moving more applications to the cloud. I guess, you know, high level question is how you sort of see security and just as importantly, Palo Alto’s products sort of fit into that conversation?

Nikesh Arora

Well, kind of it's fascinating Saket, what has happened is that, as you can see, the thing that has powered us through this pandemic has been technology. We've all been asked to isolate, we've all been asked to stay home, wear masks, not go out and go out sparingly. And what has happened is like people from all age groups have been sitting home watching Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, whatever have you, ordering their groceries from Instacart and getting their fruit from DoorDash. So you're seeing that the stuff that how -- or Amazon, so you're seeing the stuff that's working has been technology, as I said. Unfortunately, many companies saw their entire revenues going online, 100% revenues were online because your physical revenue is managed.

And at that point in time, I think we went through three waves. I think the first wave was I just need more capacity. I need more capacity so people can work from home, I need more capacity so I can meet to need the volume needs of the business. So that was kind of the early shop phase. I think three months into it, I think I'm sure you just see your observation. We also had this working. People can work from home. They're being productive. They can deliver results and we looked at a number of companies that have produced results, which have altered in the market. And honestly, we all thought this was going to be different. And we saw the market greater because we all saw the change the way the world, that's what economic prospects look like. But clearly, we all were able to figure out that our teams are resilient, the people are resilient, were able to talk. So people kind of went back to their day jobs, okay, let's keep doing our day jobs and so we found more productivity.

In that context, what we've seen from a technology perspective is people have said, how am I going to design our architecture for the future. And what they've done is they've talked about cloud transformations, getting on to the cloud quicker. They thought about when I go to the cloud what is my network lead to look like. As you saw most recently, some of the very, very serious cybersecurity pacts happened not too long ago. So people have become more careful and saying [indiscernible] and my businesses online, I need to make sure it's secure. So we're seeing the trend for security, the trend for cloud, the trend for network transformation. And I guess sometimes better lucky than good. In two and half years when we set out our strategy, we said what's going to be big? Cloud is going to be big. Cloud is going to cause network transformation. And data NAI are going to be big because it becomes cheaper and cheaper to store data and process data. And we're still working hard. We've got a variety of exciting products in those categories, products or some of them have been around for year and half year, some have been around for six months. But we're seeing phenomenal excitement and growth and momentum in many of our newer products as we demonstrated in our last quarter's earnings that we expect [indiscernible] business which we don’t have two years ago.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely, absolutely. Definitely came through. And to your point, just on the diversity of the product portfolio, let's dig into that a little bit. You've got three main sort of product families, if you will, right? We've got Strata for core firewall. We've got Cortex for endpoint and SOAR. And then we've, of course, got Prisma for cloud security. And I'd like to start from sort of the end first, if you will, with Prisma and really dig into Prisma SASE, which of course, the security delivered by the cloud. Maybe the question for you, Nikesh, is how has that product improved versus standalone competitors, for example, in the last couple of years? And how have you worked, because I know you spend a lot of time with customers. How have your customer conversations in that product changed over the last couple of years as well?

Nikesh Arora

It's a great question, Saket. The early days, two and half years ago, remember, this is to be the exciting market of VPNs, right? You basically -- you and I got a VPN, we back all ourselves into the data center and off we were to the races because majority of the data inside of data center. When the cloud came around, people said, why don't I need to go this and I got to go to my SAP, my Workday, my Office 365. Why am I backhauling the traffic in there? Let's figure out a way of sending traffic to where it needs go. When you do that, wait a minute, what about all the security because the securities applied at a data center at a policy level and that's how you regulate what happens. So we said, okay, well, let's start and some people say let’s use proxies. We said, well, let's just put the entire firewall stack in the cloud.

So, [indiscernible] Palo Alto Network, we had 27 engineers working [indiscernible] 207 working on the topic, right? We took the entire back end and said, well, what's important when I'm doing this on the back? So what's important is I have to be able to do this very low latency because I'm in line. So if I get in line of traffic flows when there's more access, you've got to have very low latency. I spent 10 years at Google. I know Google has one of the best networks in the world. So we had to do the deal with Google Cloud and says, why don't we backhaul to you at the nearest point possible and you can rifle through that traffic very quickly with low latency Which eliminates the need for us to do round trips with proxies, right? We're basically all loading on to GCP our firewalls in the cloud and Google Cloud. You can run it the data against the firewall and can be off to where you need to go. So that's kind of like where Prisma Access came about.

Subsequently, what has happened in the market realized, wait, if I start using Internet to backhaul my traffic, if I start going directly there, I think the whole set of monitoring tools, those sort of capabilities that didn't exist in the past because the MPLS guys [indiscernible]. You need SD-WAN in that, you need DLP there because you don't with all that back to your data center anywhere with some on-prem DLP servers. So that's where I think Gartner coined the term SASE. We already had that in our product. We've got DLP there. We've got SD-WAN in there. We've got IoT security coming in there. We have obviously the CloudGenix, we have the ability to build SD-WAN out and have Prisma Access. So what's happened is because of pandemic, customers have realized they're no longer happy with a half solution. They want every application accessible from everywhere, which require the full firewall stack in the cloud. So our conversations have just accelerated post pandemic with many of our customers as they're thinking through the remote work capabilities and they're thinking through having a robust infrastructure, which kind of like protects them at the edge.

And what's exciting is that I think we're still in the early innings of that journey. I know people have said, well, that's kind of flash in the patch, the pandemic driven management and the pandemic is over, this is going to go back and this is just sort of incremental capacity needed for the pandemic. I don't think so. I think we are accelerating a trend and trends have the ability to sustain for longer. So I think this SASE trend, this network security trend where I see people are going from hardware to software is going to continue for the next many years.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely, absolutely. I mean you touched on some interesting points in there. And one of them was SD-WAN and maybe that's a good segue into the Strata product family. I think the new SD-WAN capabilities here are worth talking about outside of the SASE offering as well. So the question is for customers that are looking to combine their firewall and SD-WAN on a single appliance. What does Palo Alto offer here in terms of software and appliances?

Nikesh Arora

So as of five months ago, we have SD-WAN capability in our firewalls like everybody else out there. So you came with all the firewall, you can figure it to as part of SD-WAN network, you can do that with our Prisma Access product as well on a related base even RBMs. What CloudGenix does is allows you to design, architect and build the SD-WAN capability across enterprise. So you can actually go build an entire end to end SD-WAN, we have SD-WAN appliances where you guys go to SD-WAN branch you don't want to put firewall. We have firewalls which are SD-WAN capable. So you can actually stitch the network of SD-WAN between our CloudGenix capability and the firewall.

Again, it's kind of interesting. I think SD-WAN is also at an early stage as a trend. I think you're going to see more and more customers go down the SD-WAN route, because it's a simple cost play to replace MPLS. But then we've got to be very good at partnering with some of the people who are hired as network consultants, because a customer is not going to design that SD-WAN themselves. They don't work through a network consultant. They don’t have network architectures or designable network architecture. And what's happening is now because of the pandemic, because of what you read every day in the newspaper, [indiscernible] SD-WAN. It’s like what about security? I don't want to put two boxes for SD-WAN and security, I just want to design entire network? And why do I need to put a hardware box if I can do this all. That's where the trend is going, you'll see more and more of that. And hopefully, our Strata with Prisma SASE is right in that direction.

Saket Kalia

Got it. Got it. Maybe a strategic finance question for you kind of staying on the Strata, maybe even a little bit broader, talking about the network security business. You mentioned last quarter, I mean, it was a great quarter. I think actually another really important point was some really interesting disclosure and kudos to Luis and the team, by the way, for helping provide that. The team gave some helpful stats just on showing that the network security business I think is growing mid-teens with roughly 30% operating margins. And you correct me there if I'm wrong. But I guess the question is, how do you think about this network security business sort of long term in terms of sort of balancing growth and profitability? And are there any knobs in that business that the team wants to turn, if you will, to drive certain changes? Open ended question.

Nikesh Arora

Yes. Look, I think from a financial profile perspective, I think that is a good financial profile for network security business of the quality of the business we have. What I mean by that is remember, this is not just a hardware business. So if you go look at the RPO of that business, you look at the billings of that business, you'll see, there is a spread between billings revenue, which means our software business is variable in that network security business. So we actually -- we're changing the quality of hardware and software within that and yet sustaining mid-teen growth at the revenue level and an operating margin close to 30%, like you said, and gross margin in the 77%, 78% range. So I think the business is adequately funded as well. It's not like we've got to go fund a lot more in that space. We have enough people working on it. We can keep innovating on the hardware, keep innovating on RBMs, keep innovating on our Prisma Access capability.

The norm that we have in there, which should provide some degree of counterbalance or protection is, remember, Prisma and SASE is still not at the scale of a large firewall space or firewall business. We had it around for 24 months, really around in the new form for nine months. So in that context, Prisma Access is still getting up the efficiency and scalability curve from a cloud cost perspective. So there may be an all in there, which allows us to get better on that particular part of that gross margin over time, that continues to drop for the operating margins. So all I’m saying is there is a counterbalance that we think this financial profile is sustainable in that network security part of our business.

Saket Kalia

Yes, absolutely. And maybe said another way, I mean, 30%-ish type of operating margins in mid-teens growth, that is -- and fully allocated expenses, that is a rule of 40 business [Multiple Speakers]…

Nikesh Arora

What do you do when you have no profit [Multiple Speakers]…

Saket Kalia

Good to see profit there for sure. Nikesh, maybe just to shift to the third part of the product family here with Cortex. I'd love to maybe focus or just dig a little deeper on the recent Expanse acquisition. And more broadly, I think one of the themes that we've seen in some of the M&A that's been done over the last couple of years has been this idea of revenue synergy. So often I see deals that are done where there's expense synergy and of course, there is that component. But there's been a lot of deals here that have actually had some revenue synergy, faster growth post deal type of commentary. So the question on Expanse, specifically is can you just talk about the revenue synergies that you see here with the rest of Cortex platform?

Nikesh Arora

Look, I think if you play this movie five years out and look back, you'll say, what Palo Alto started doing in 2019 was the beginning of the next trend of security, and I mean that. I think if you look at security, what is the problem and what's broken? We talk a little bit piece of in the world. they will tell you they've got too many security vendors in their infrastructure. And there is still a big miss in their sock because there are lots of alerts and they've got to keep hiring people, and they hear about cybersecurity shortages. If you look the insights that go into how we think about Cortex. Number one is, it's becoming easier and easier to store data and analyze data in a collective place. Many companies out there have shown it, you've seen market caps with companies have on their data go up because they believe that's the future. We believe that too.

So for us, Cortex is pretty simple. It's to protect the entire capability of the organization from the endpoint, whether it's the endpoint or the firewall, we're in line in both places. Collect all that data, cross correlate that data and analyze it. And once you're done analyzing it, figure out how you can remediate that on the fly. So I hate to say it like this because it sounds like we're pandering to something else. But our desire is for an autonomous sock, nnot unlike Mr. Musk's desire for autonomous car. And autonomous stock is a sock that self-heals and solves your problem, so you don't have to go intervene. But if you can build that then you need less and less human intervention, need more and more stuff on the fly. Now to get there from where we are, you have to eliminate a lot of noise in focusing signals. To give you an example, when I started follow those stocks at 50,000 last week, now we're down to 500, right? And that's by eliminating the noise cross correlating data and saying, you know, those things are false positives, get rid of them. If you can get 500 down to 5, that means you have to evaluate then you're talking real business because those five become real security incidents and you should cap them beforehand. Finding out after 30 days that somebody came into your infrastructure into something away is not very helpful. So…

Saket Kalia

Absolutely.

Nikesh Arora

I fundamentally believe that cybersecurity is gone from being a hobby to a profession. I mean, look at what happened a few weeks now what is that FireEye just announced what happened there? It's very unfortunate that it happened, but it's cost of what can happen to them, care any one of us. You have those too. But the point is, if somebody has a very targeted attack at you and you're not able to find it in line while it's happening, you're not able to block it right then, somebody is going to take the crown jewels and go away.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely.

Nikesh Arora

Towards that vision, and that’s where Cortex is headed. We've come a long way from where we started. It’s a phenomenal endpoint product, there’s phenomenal EDR capability, we have phenomenal XDR capability, cross correlates our firewalls and endpoints. We have announced the ability to do that with identity data and e-mail data, we’ve seen start cost that are in that, our intent is to cross correlate all data in Cortex eventually. And then we use ExO as an automation tool when it's a simplistic thing, you've got phishing attack with $10,000 alerts automate them so you get rid of $10,000 because you're separating signal from noise.

Saket Kalia

Autonomous sock, very interesting term. Nikesh, I maybe want to -- since we talked about the product families, I kind of want to look at the business from a different lens, which is maybe zooming in on the next-gen security business part or the NGS business? I think NGS made up about 25% of total billings last quarter and that's significantly higher than what it was just two years ago. And so the question is, how do you see that mix in the future, understanding that there's a balance between the core firewall business and sort of the faster-growing NGS business? Does that make sense?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. Look, I think this is just a mathematical exercise, you're better at what we do than I am. But if you look at the growth rates of the NGS business and the network security business, you will notice over time those two have to meet. But we think it's a very large TAM. We think there's a very large TAM in network security transformation, we’ve seen a very large TAM in the whole autonomous sock data and ingestion data management place for security is in a huge TAM of cloud security. So we're targeting very large TAMs with each of our three product capabilities, our areas, which is one of our biggest set of -- if you back it up, it seems like one of the insights I have and when I started with Palo Alto Networks that I never did an enterprises we’re in. When I looked at very large enterprise companies, they're go-to-market machines.

If you look at the Oracle's world with Larry Ellison built or Cisco world with John Chambers built and you look at what [indiscernible] is doing, you have a lot of go-to-market capability and then you put a lot of product into the bag. So as people are out there and make sure they're capable of selling. And they've proven time and time again, if you want to build a large scale revenue and billings business, it happens by having great customer relationships and being able to have their entire portfolio of products to same customer. In our case, that portfolio has to interwork together really well, because this is secure that's the only difference that we have to do. But we start to go out and have lots of people out there selling this stuff because we have to win each customer at a time.

And I've said this before but as my old friends say, repetition is not small in the prayer. So I’ll say it again. There's a customer whose entire capacity, they bought firewalls from us wall to wall and put everywhere they should, could spend $15 million and they did. Last year, we sold at $45 million. Why? Because we had Prisma and we had Cortex. Without Prisma and Cortex that was a $15 million customer. The wonderful person who did that sale, the lady she knew the customer inside out, she knew their need, she'd been able to work with them very closely and she was able to go facilitate all three sales. Our incremental effort to go facility to next two sales was not as high as she had to go and to sell the first year. If she had to go create $45 million of three customers, they could see the effort. So in the end, there is scalability in having a coherent set of -- and I say coherent set of products in the portfolio that work well together and our products that customers bought. So there's a bunch of prerequisites on building with go-to-market business.

If your product stuck there is matter what the salespeople do, if your products don't work together then you don’t understand what the benefit of buying for one person is. But you can actually get that trifecta of making sure you have great products, you have great go-to-market capability and you actually have a system that allows you to do that effectively, then you can actually build a machine that goes out and sells more and more products. So part of our strategy in the last two and half years history is to build the portfolio, make sure we have products that people want, make sure you have a team that's out there which understands the customer and then build that system that allows you to be effective in that system. So if you look everything we're doing the last two and half years, it has been pieces of that puzzle. Some of them are doing better than the others. That's our job as the management to keep improving the execution. But I feel very happy that we've come to where we have in two and half years and managed to handle dynamic [investors]…

Saket Kalia

Just to sort of put a bow on this topic of NGS and maybe ask a question -- a similar question that we asked before for the network security business, but maybe from a margin perspective. Clearly, more investment going into this business for higher growth, to be clear. But I guess the question is, how do you think about the path to profitability here? Is this going to be something that's based on revenue scale? Is it a matter of time? Is it expense synergies? Any thoughts on kind of how the operating loss in the NGS business could narrow over time?

Nikesh Arora

Saket, you must be old fashioned like me, because I just saw the DoorDash IPO and the Airbnb IPO. And I didn't hear anybody [indiscernible] just kidding. So you know path to profitability question. The NGS business, remember, it's two years, two and half years out of the gate. And we showed you the gross margin profile, it's called cloud and AI because NGS spectra prisma access and we got a cloud and AI business. We showed you the gross margin. The gross margins are somewhat depressed because we made the Crypsis acquisition, which makes up a bigger share now and which will diminish over time as the other products lap into revenue from a mix perspective. So we'll see that gross margin improve. We'll see that gross margin improve as we start picking cloud savings into that number, which we are working on and we have clear line of sight to pass to better numbers.

So I think the gross margins should gravitate to a seven handle over time, which is pretty consistent with SaaS businesses and software businesses. And remember, there's a couple of services business associated with so far. On the operating margin, as you know, because of the ratable nature of ARR businesses, there is a continued step improvement in operating margins that happens as revenue falls off your balance sheet on your P&L. So we should expect step improvement in our operating income line over time. And Luis and I are working on this and no promises. But I think what becomes more important and interesting is the cash flow of those two businesses. So we're working to see if we can give that disclosure this quarter, but we're not making any promises. We're working on it but that will give you a good sense. Because if I can show you my cloud and AI business becomes cash flow neutral in the near future, and we're going to keep improving the cash flow profile, the operating income was just falling off the balance sheet to the P&L.

To be honest, there's a balance you always have to strike in our business, Saket, as there are companies who we competed, whether it's a CrowdStrike, whether it’s Zscaler or others. They're out there -- they're pitching our business. They're growing as fast as they can, they're not, in our mind, not feeding their operating margin line right now because people are focused on their growth numbers. And you've got to match that growth in our cloud and AI business because we don't give those market share. So we've got to make sure we strike the right balance and making sure we have go-to-market institution capabilities against our competitors on the cloud and AI part. And that's why the way, reason we created that separation for everyone to see is we think the network security business is the highest quality firewall business in the world, highest quality in terms of hardware plus software, making the transition with the same financial profile. It's very hard for businesses to hold on to their financial profile and undergo transformation.

So we think that's a solid business and we think it's probably 30%, 40% bigger than the nearest firewall business in the world with a similar financial profile. So that there’s no left, should be worth 30%, 40% more than any firewall business in the world because we have better quality. Just to give some thoughts. We think the business that’s right is a fast growing cloud security and AI security business, which should be looked at in comparison with other people who are in the same space growing that base, and we've got to make sure we stay in lockstep with those people. So our job as management is to get the synergy we can between the two businesses, don't slow down the cloud and AI business in the attempt to get too many synergies, keep investing to make sure you are grabbing the large TAM that's out there and we'll make that value more and more transparent to shareholders. That’s the job…

Saket Kalia

Got it. And I'll just reiterate. I mean, I think certainly not just the sell side, but I think the buy side certainly found that incremental disclosure, very helpful. So thanks to you and Luis and the finance team for that. Maybe in the last minute that we've got here left kind of a lightning round question if we can here, Nikesh. I mean I know you spend a lot of time with customers. Obviously, 2020 was a really different year. And so very tough to think about kind of what 2021 -- we’re speculating what 2021 will look like. But as you sit down with customers qualitatively, what are they saying about their willingness to spend and invest next year in security?

Nikesh Arora

Look, I think, Saket, what's very interesting is there are three factors here. One is you are seeing customers come back and start thinking about 2021 plans and infrastructure needs. And then making sure that the same trend continues that IT doesn't falter, IT continues to be transformed and be secured. So in that context, I don't think the appetite is changed, one. Two, luckily for us, we're seeing customers wanting to consolidate. I think they're getting to point where a lot of stuff is coming end of life. There have been structural changes in the industry at a macro level where people have gone public, some people bought out some products that over time the extent of life, haven't evolved with the market. So you're seeing customers consolidate into a newer set of players. We hope that we are one of those players. You are seeing the emergence of systems integrators and service providers to the new channel, because customers are entrusting them with this transformation. So we're working hard with the FIs and the SPs of the world to make sure that we're part of that journey. So I think from that perspective, I think cybersecurity spending should continue to grow at the rate it has in 2020, or 2019 into 2021 probably a little higher.

Saket Kalia

Well, on that note, I've got so any more questions for you, Nikesh but unfortunately limited time. Thank you so much for taking the time here. I certainly found it helpful. I'm sure the folks on the webcast did as well. I can only say that I look forward to being able to do this in person in 2021 in San Francisco next year.

Nikesh Arora

This is so much more efficient, Saket. Maybe I'll just Zoom into that meeting.

Saket Kalia

It works for me. Nikesh, thanks again for the time. I really appreciate it. Have a good one. Bye now.