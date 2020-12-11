Launching Safe High Yield: A Simple And Easy Approach To High-Yield Investing

Because of the simple structure of this service, Safe High Yield will be launched for just $20/month.

Instead of overwhelming readers with excess tools and information, I'm maintaining a straight forward approach with should save you time and energy.

This article will introduce Wide Moat Research's newest product, Safe High Yield.

My team and I been working on Safe High Yield behind the scenes for months and I believe that Safe High Yield is a service that's going to satisfy an unmet need for many investors.

This service will include a model high-yield portfolio, weekly portfolio updates, real-time trade alerts, and two subscriber chat rooms (one for community discussion and one where moderators post relevant high-yield news items).

The primary goal of this service is to be simple, easy, straight forward, and efficient to use. Safe High Yield also will be differentiated from our other services with its affordable price. With our introductory pricing offer that runs from today until Dec. 20, Safe High Yield will be available for just $13.33/month with an annual subscription.

A Simple, Fast, Approachable, Straight-forward Approach

My goal with Safe High Yield is to cut through the fluff and offer subscribers a service that's easy to understand, efficient with your time, effective with regard to meeting income-oriented goals, and most importantly, affordable.

After hearing from our numerous readers, we have built a service that comes with a no-nonsense approach to safe, high-yield investing. We have trimmed the fat, gotten rid of unnecessary bells and whistles, and stuck to what matters most: A data-driven, fundamental approach to high-yield investing that prioritizes safety, over all else.

We hope to avoid confusion and distraction with this service. And, because of its simple and easy approach, we have been able to slash the price to just $25/month (and $16/month with an annual subscription), which is the cheapest price that Seeking Alpha will allow.

Wide Moat Research, a publishing company specializing in income-oriented research, marketplace services, and newsletter products, already operates two of the most successful services here on Seeking Alpha, iREIT and Dividend Kings. Both provide extremely in-depth research, daily analysis and trades, and a myriad of tools for do-it-yourself investors who are passionate about learning to invest, following the markets, and managing their portfolios. However, we acknowledge that these types of services are not for everyone.

Many of our readers don't have the time, energy, or passion to dedicate hours and hours every week to their portfolios. This is especially the case in retirement. Your golden years are meant to be spent pursuing your passions. If that's not investing, then by all means, don't waste your time with more information, tools, and portfolios than you need.

Some people want a simple portfolio to track, a guru's top picks, and brief market updates. This is what Safe High Yield will offer.

Across the Wide Moat Research portfolio of products, membership levels have grown tremendously throughout 2020. Our portfolios are beating their benchmarks. Our investments strategies are generating strong and rising passive income. And our subscribers are overwhelmingly happy with us, as clearly shown by our 4.6/5-star rating at Dividend Kings and our 4.8/5-star rating at iREIT on Alpha.

However, we understand that those services aren't for everyone.

Over time, we've surveyed our membership across the Wide Moat Research universe and we've come to realize that the retail investor population can be divided up into two fairly distinct groups.

One group is made up of investors who are passionate about investing. They want to do all of the work. They love the due diligence process. They want to learn all that they can about how to evaluate equities, how to analyze risk, and how to build investment portfolios that will allow them to meet their financial goals.

However, the other group is quite different.

These investors are just as passionate about their financial goals. They want to reach retirement and live a good life. They want to succeed financially and put themselves in a situation where they can pursue their passions. However, investing and portfolio management are not items they want to make full-time jobs. Therefore, they're looking for an easy to follow, tried-and-true blueprint to success, rather than attempting to discover the route themselves.

And truth be told, I don't view either group as being right or wrong. To each his own, as they say.

Life is short and I think everyone should strive to find meaning and fulfillment in their passions. If that's not portfolio management, great! If this is the case, then I don't think you should spend hours every day following news about the stock market and individual company reports. Leave that work to someone who does love it!

Lucky for you, one of my passions is investing, and more specifically, using investments to create safe passive income streams and provide reliable growth over time.

I guess you could say that I'm obsessed with passive income. As someone who was unsatisfied with his first couple of jobs out of college, I've created a career out of the pursuit of safe and reliable passive income. And, as a member of the Safe High Yield service, you will have exclusive access to my research, and most importantly, my highest conviction ideas in the high-yield space.

The Two Major Benefits of Safe High Yield

Although our subscriber base is growing rapidly at Wide Moat Research, we have had numerous individuals sign up for free trials to our other premium Marketplace services who did not end up signing on as a paying subscriber.

Every time this happens, our dedicated customer service department contacts these potential customers to see where we feel short, in an attempt to win back their business.

Two of the most common critiques that we've received are: The existing services are too expensive and/or the services are too complicated.

With Safe High Yield we hope to kill those two birds with one very simple, straightforward, approachable, and successful stone's throw.

I've already addressed the cost concerns with our bargain barrel prices.

Regarding confusion and/or data overload, Safe High Yield subscribers will have access to one primary tool: An actively managed high-yield portfolio.

Subscribers will receive a weekly market report which briefly highlights my thoughts pertaining to the broad markets as well as the Safe High Yield portfolio’s holdings.

Subscribers will receive real-time trade alerts anytime a move is made in the portfolio as well as a timely, exclusive, in-depth article explaining my rationale for doing so.

Subscribers will have access to a community chat room, where they can interact with their fellow members if they so choose. Members also can use this feature to ask me questions which will be addressed during a weekly mailbag article.

And subscribers will have access to a read-only chat room where me and my time will periodically post research and impactful news items associated with my highest conviction ideas in the high yield space.

Investing Doesn't Have to be Complicated, Confusing or Stress Inducing

2020 has taught us that the world is an unpredictable, volatile, and at times, a downright scary place. But, let me confidently say, that investing doesn't have to be any of these things. On the contrary, it can be simple and effective, allowing income-oriented investors to meet their financial goals without fear or anxiety.

2020 has brought about record numbers in terms of quarterly economic declines as well as growth. Corporate earnings crashed without warning when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but have since violently bounced back. We've seen record amounts of dividend cuts throughout the year, yet the broad markets currently trade near all-time highs. In short, the stock market has proven to be a confusing place for many investors to attempt to navigate.

However, my tried and true investing philosophy, which when boiled down to its simplest form revolves around buying the highest quality assets at the most attractive prices available in the market, consistently, over time and holding onto those assets so long as they continue to meet my income-oriented expectations. This has allowed my portfolios to perform well, and more importantly, sleep soundly throughout such uncertain times.

What Will The Safe High Yield Portfolio Look Like And What Are Its Goals?

In short, the Safe High Yield Portfolio will be a high-yield portfolio.

At launch, the Safe High Yield portfolio will have 5 holdings. These will be my highest conviction ideas that provide what I believe to be safe and reliable high yields to investors. Over time, I plan to build out the portfolio to 20-25 positions. My plan is to make roughly one purchase a month, so that subscribers can simply and easily follow along.

My goal here is to generate the safest high yield that I can. I'm not placing limitations on myself when it comes to the types of passive income producing assets that the Safe High Yield portfolio can hold.

My team and I will be looking at a variety of high yielding assets, including common equities, preferred equities, fixed income products, and alternative assets, such as REITs, BDCs, MLPs, and CEFs. Wide Moat Research's focus has always had a focus on passive income, and across our team, we have expertise in each of these areas of the market. Because of this, I have no doubt that the Safe High Yield portfolio will provide a defensive, durable passive income stream for years to come.

At launch, the average yield of the portfolio's five holdings is roughly 6.8%. Moving forward, in today's economic environment, I believe that I can safely generate a yield in this 6%-7% range. However, to be clear, and I mean extremely clear, I will not be chasing yield here. My number one priority with the Safe High Yield portfolio is to generate a yield that's safe and reliable.

I firmly believe that a dividend's yield is only as good as its safety. The same thing can also be said of yields provided by fixed income and alternative assets.

A high yield doesn't do anybody a bit of good if the dividend gets abruptly cut. Dividend cuts not only result in a smaller passive income stream, but also, more often than not, significant damage being done to the size of one's nest egg as well. This makes it difficult to quickly make repairs to a damaged passive income stream and to recover from dividend cuts. So, needless to say, avoiding dividend/distribution cuts will be top of mind for me as I'm building this portfolio.

Actually, I'm happy to take this safe and reliable income stance another step forward. Not only will I be working my hardest to avoid unsafe and unsustainable yields, but I plan to generate annual passive income growth, across the entire Safe High Yield portfolio as a whole, that exceeds the rate of inflation. This means that not only will the yield being generated by the Safe High Yield portfolio be relatively safe, but it also will use dividend growth to protect the purchasing power of its passive income stream from being eroded away by inflation over time.

Who Is Nicholas Ward?

In closing, I would like to take some time to introduce myself to those of you who are not already familiar with my work.

I'm a Senior Investment Analyst at Wide Moat Research and the Editor-in-Chief of the Intelligent Dividend Investor newsletter.

Admittedly, I took a different road than many to the title of Senior Investment Analyst.

I studied liberal arts at the University of Virginia, majoring in English with a minor in Studio Art. Unfortunately for me, I didn't discover my love of the stock market until after graduation, which meant that I've had to use the creative and critical thinking skills that I earned during my time at U.Va and forge my own path in the financial industry.

Yet, I wouldn't trade that journey for the world. My collective experience has made me the man and investor that I am today, and thankfully, my passion for the markets has translated into a lot of success.

I have successfully managed my own dividend growth portfolio for years now and I've managed to beat the broad markets on a regular basis. I also manage the Intelligent Dividend Investor portfolio. Wide Moat Research launched that service on March 1, and since then, the IDI holdings are up over 53%. I will be managing the Safe High Yield's portfolio as well.

I believe that the strict, value-oriented approach that I have developed over the years when it comes to generating reliably increasing income in the dividend growth space translates very well into the high yield areas of the market as well.

In life and in the markets, no one is perfect. You won't find an analyst with a 1.000% batting average. There are simply too many variables at play for even the best system/strategy to be right all of the time. However, with regard to being able to identify companies that offer safe dividend yields, I've been pretty close.

When putting this article together, I went back and looked at all of the trades that I've ever made, across all of my brokerage accounts. I began managing money shortly after graduating college and since my earliest trades in 2012, I have bought shares of 166 companies. Since I began investing, my portfolio has only experienced four dividend cuts. This means that my success rate, with regard to avoiding dividend cuts on companies that I've actually pulled the trigger on, is 97.59%.

While 162/166 is pretty good, I'm certainly not content with any dividend cuts. With that in mind, I have studied the mistakes that I have made in the past to help me avoid falling into similar traps in the future.

And I should note that this 97.6% success rate doesn't factor in the hundreds of other companies that I've performed due diligence on over the years. There's no way to accurately calculate my success rate with avoided investments factored into the equation, but I can confidently say that we're talking about a percentage in the 99% range.

My strict and conservative focus on fundamentals has allowed me to avoid many dividend cuts over the years. For instance, I owned, but sold out of positions in well known stocks like Kinder Morgan (KMI), General Electric (GE), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Ventas (VTR), just to name a few, before their recent dividend cuts.

Obviously no one can predict the future, so anyone claiming that they can completely avoid dividend cuts while investing in dividend-paying stocks is being dishonest. However, my disciplined focus on fundamentals, cash flows, and sustainable dividend yields has helped me to stay safe from the damage that these dividend cuts have caused to investors' passive income streams. My hope is to use my income-oriented knowledge to help subscribers avoid such pitfalls as well.

Conclusion

So, to quickly recap everything, here's what we're offering with Wide Moat Research's newest product Safe High Yield.

A high-yield portfolio actively managed by a highly-respected income oriented investor with a strict focus on safe, reliable yields.

A simple and easy service to follow.

Weekly portfolio updates.

Weekly Q&A mailbag sessions.

Real-time trade alerts

Exclusive research

A community chat room.

And a read only chat room where moderators will write noteworthy news items.

Also, as newly-minted members of the Wide Moat Research community, subscribers to Safe High Yield also will gain access to discounts to our other investing services: iREIT @ Alpha and Dividend Kings.

As I said before, this service is about meeting the needs of investors who don't want to spend hours (or even minutes) every day managing their portfolios. My team and I believe that by removing overwhelming tools and research notes and offering access to a top-notch high yield portfolio at an affordable price, we are filling a niche that was not previously met by our existing services. Now, we feel as if we have all of our bases covered and we sincerely hope that you will find a home at one of our Wide Moat Research offerings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.