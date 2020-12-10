FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) CEO Kevin Mandia Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 10, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Mandia - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Verdecanna - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Saket Kalia

Okay. Great. Well, hey, good afternoon or good morning, depending on which coast you're on. Welcome to the Barclays -- day two of the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Saket Kalia. I cover software here at Barclays. Very happy to have with us the team from FireEye. We've got Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer. We've got Frank Verdecanna, Chief Financial Officer. We've also got Kate Patterson, Head of Investor Relations online as well.

So we've got about 25 minutes together. Let's take the first 15 or 20 minutes or so to go through some fireside chat with the team, which, I know, is going to be fun. And then, let's make this interactive. So any of you investors on the line that have got any questions, feel free to shoot me an email at saket.kalia@barclays.com and I'll make sure we weave your questions in at the end. So maybe with that as a framework, Kevin, Frank, Kate thanks so much for being with us here today.

Kevin Mandia

Thanks, Saket.

Frank Verdecanna

Yes. Saket, thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Saket Kalia

Absolutely, absolutely. Pleasure is all mine. Kevin, maybe just to start off, I kind of want to address this point upfront, sort of, grab the bull by its horns. I was wondering if you wanted to comment on the recent cyber attack and the 8-K that FireEye put out, since we're all here on a public forum, open-ended question. Floor is yours.

Kevin Mandia

Yes. I want to comment. The bottom line is, I will comment and you have to comment. And I've been in cybersecurity for 25 years. And for all those years, we're constantly being attacked all the time, from groups out of Iran, out of China, out of a bunch of different locations. What happened recently and what made us proactively disclose is different, because of who did it, what they did and, quite frankly, how they did it.

But what they did was, somebody broke into our network in ways and means that we intend to share and we're working hard on that ongoing investigation. And we had to do something that I don't usually advise our customers, is that during an ongoing investigation we chose to come out, right, in the middle of the investigation and say, we know we lost our red team tools and we don't want to be responsible for anybody being in harm's way based on our red team tools.

And for those folks that are unfamiliar with red team tools, this is stuff that we've done. When I was in the military in the '90s, we always thought about blue teams and red teams. Red team is offense, blue team is defense and you do drills, live fire drills, as we call it, to make sure you're better.

So we have a whole bunch of red team tools that allow us to emulate threat groups from around the world, period. So our customers get genuine feedback how good is our security. Well, a lot of our tools were publicly available, but a lot weren't. And for the ones that weren't publicly available, what I decided to do and what we as a company felt was the most responsible thing to do, is make sure that they don't work anywhere.

And these are tools that are primarily, quite frankly, as we respond to breaches, we're responding to other nations red teams, people that do offense. And we're taking their tools and we'd study them and say "hey listen, if they just did it this way, our forensics may not have found it as easily."

So we adopted a lot of things. And this is no different than other industries. Like, for example, if you're in the virus industry, you're trying to think what is the next strain of flu going to look like. We've always done it for malware and we've always had an innovation cycle of making sure our products could detect what's happening today and in many ways detect tomorrow, because we'd adjust these tools.

We haven't seen those tools being used by anybody. We believe that the threat group that took them may not dump them. We don't know if they'll even use them. But what we did is, we went public and told the world here's how you stop our red team tools, so that if, by chance, they leak out in some way, they are tools that would take an average person to make them above average and we don't want that to happen.

I'm very thankful to other security vendors that have worked with us to do, what I call, shields up, to make sure our tools will not be that effective or effective at all. And then, of course, our products can detect them as well. But this is, by the way, again, a shared thing.

Every company when targeted by a modern nation with resources and money, usually nation beats company when it comes from offense to defense, the asymmetry is there and I think we did go up against the nation with the time, the effort, skills, and capabilities that over time the bullet was going to hit the mark. We're going to do everything we can and operate on the principles of integrity and that everybody gets more secure from what happens to us.

And I'll leave you with this thought Saket that's no different than our normal innovation cycle. We're going to respond to over 1000 breaches this year. FireEye tends -- is going to be one of them. But we got to take what we learned from all those breaches, plug them into our products, and plug them into other people's products to make sure all of us raise the tide and raise the cost for the folks that are breaking into our networks and invading our privacy.

So, again, a proactive disclosure. Who did it is different than the norm, how they did it is different than the norm, what they did is different than the norm just because we happen to do these red teaming exercises and they took those tools. But we're still in the middle of this. We're still in an ongoing investigation, but we're helping our customers and other vendors to react to this.

Saket Kalia

Got it got it. And Kevin I absolutely agree. I do think this is the responsible thing to do -- the thing that will elevate security for everybody around. So, behalf of the community thanks for doing that.

Maybe now that that's out of the way on to some of the fun stuff with the business. Kevin if we put COVID aside for 2020, which I know it's hard to do, but I think one of the most important changes that happened at FireEye was the new structure kind of under two brands if you will FireEye products and Mandiant Solutions. The question is can you just refresh us on what those changes were and why you think they were important to do for the business?

Kevin Mandia

Right. Yes. I think at a highest level of abstraction FireEye products are controlled products, endpoint, network, e-mail, and cloud SIM with Helix. And those products being controlled products our whole effort is to stop things from happening or detect things and make sure you're alerted to it.

On the Mandiant side, we have a treasure trove of all the bad actors what they're doing. I've always said we know more about the threat actors than anybody based on three things: responding to 1,000 breaches a year, we realized every time we respond, products and people missed something and we have to go in and figure out what happened and what to do about it. So, we're learning what the attackers and adversaries are doing. So, that's one reason why we have great threat intel.

The second is we have over 200 threat analysts that speak about 34 languages located in over 200 countries actively learning and collecting on different methods on how people compromise networks and working on quite frankly attribution when we respond to a breach we believe you might as well try to figure out who did it both to manage the risk of the breach and to potentially over time impose rest of repercussions to those who do it.

And the third thing that contributes to us knowing more about threat actors than anybody is in fact the Red Team exercises that we do, where we do put on our offensive caps on behalf of our customers who pay us to see if we emulate certain threat groups, can we break in and get that unvarnished our security does stop these threat groups or our security doesn't and here's a prioritized list of what to do about it.

We took those things which are on Mandiant Solutions and said we need to decouple that intelligence, the capabilities and put it into a more vendor or controls agnostic bucket because it goes to market in a different way. And FireEye as a whole we had eight ways to make money, but all of them were fighting for go-to-market resources and we had the Mandiant Solutions capability largely coupled with FireEye products. And that's good because it differentiates FireEye products. But I believe it also is good if we indeed couple it overlay the Mandiant capability on anybody's SIM or anybody's data repository and have a subscription to a technology that learns and thinks applies our intel and it's like adding 1,000 people to your security team when you use it.

And that's why we did the Respond acquisition Saket, because we're adding, we wanted to increase our time to market decrease it. And we want the Mandiant capability productized quite frankly. So we have a system that can think, that can learn, that's trained by security experts that are hunting on networks when technologies miss things.

So that's the biggest difference. So it's to decouple a controls agnostic brand, Mandiant with a controls brand FireEye. So we're going to have more clear partnerships and a more clear go to market.

Saket Kalia

That makes a lot of sense. Frank maybe for you, I mean, sort of, in the spirit of change, I think another important change or transformation probably is the better word. I think another important point that happened this year was really more talk about the ARR metric between these two segments. So I think that was important. So maybe the question for you Frank is, can you just remind us what's inside each ARR bucket and perhaps why this is just as important if not a more important metric than billings in your view?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes Saket. I'll start with actually the reason why we moved to ARR as a real focus for the company. When we're looking at year-over-year compares billings has a lot of noise with things like contract duration. So if your contract duration goes up or down a couple of months here or there, it has a pretty significant impact on the year-over-year billings comparison.

The other thing that was happening is the timing of large renewals, depending on which quarter they fell into or whether they were early renewed. There was a pretty big swing in the year-over-year comps. When you look at ARR, it completely takes out all that noise out of the system and it's a true year-over-year comparison. How much market share, how many new customers did you bring on board?

So from our perspective that's a better metric to focus on for the health of the business, and as we look at the two components and why I think we feel really good about ARR's metric now and going forward is we've stabilized the product related ARR component. So if you look at that bucket, it's basically our on-premise network e-mail and endpoint products the related -- the subscription support related to that. So we do not have appliances in the ARR number purely the subscriptions and support associated with that.

And that's one bucket, which actually sequentially grew last quarter. So it's the more mature area of the business but we have seen a stabilization there and in fact has sequential growth there last quarter.

The higher growth area and where a lot of our new products are falling into is the platform cloud subscription and managed services category. And what's in that bucket is basically the cloud version of our platform Helix, the cloud version of our network e-mail and endpoint products, and then the cloud subscriptions for our intel offering, our managed defense offering and our validation offering as well.

Saket Kalia

Got it, got it. Kevin maybe for you, I thought the last quarter call was really interesting because you had Chris Key on your team present as well. And I think that really sheds some light on an offering that you sound really excited about, which is Mandiant Advantage. And I walked away thinking that this is going to be something that really enables real-time delivery of that valuable threat intel that you talked about. But there's so much more beyond that as well. So the question is, can you just talk to us about what excites you about Mandiant Advantage as a growth driver for this part of the business?

Kevin Mandia

Yes. First start with Chris Key, when you look at FireEye and you look at Chris' background Chris is an entrepreneur. Chris is a guy who's vision aligned totally with mine and he works at speed. And I felt we needed that kind of, I call it the steroid injection.

When we bought the company Verodin last year, Chris Key was the Founder and CEO of Verodin. And his plan has been just ideologically aligned with where we were heading all along. So what we did is, we really gave him the keys to the car and said drive this plan Chris and get a former CEO to start ripping through that. So I can see the progress is just happening at the speed you want it to happen at.

The second thing is with Mandiant Advantage where we're at today already is, what I used to call back in the military the heads-up display, the cockpit heads-up display. We have our intel already baked into the Mandiant Advantage. What that means is this when people subscribe to the Advantage, every time they're browsing a website or every time they're reviewing a log file, everything we see on the Internet and what we believe is intel that's just ours, collated intel it's immediately available.

It's as up to date as right now, Saket. So right now as we respond to breaches our frontline folks communicate back in and put different indicators and different raw intel into the system and we're making that available to security operators in real time. So we modernized our intel in a way where if you are a security operator or even if you're IT doing security as a secondary duty, everything we provide to you, you shouldn't Google ever again.

All the public intel and all our private intel is available at -- to literally right in the display. You don't have to Google you don't have to do anything. All you've to do is press and say well what does Mandiant think boom. So it is like adding all our brains and all our knowledge through technology to a security operator or IT professional, who has an additional duty. So that's the state of where it's at now.

But with Chris Key's leadership, it's going to be an overlay of all our intel in real-time. Two, if you see something interesting let's take a look to see if we can withstand the attack. So that's where the validation platform is getting built in the Mandiant Advantage as well.

So the first inning of Mandiant Advantage answers the question, are we currently compromised yes or no which quite frankly that's what security professional do all day. I had that job before by the way when I was in military, page down stare at a log file; page down stare at the next bunch; hit pages down again.

And you learned a little things like scrolling takes too long so you have the page down. The reality is, first question in security is do we have a problem yes or no? And the second one, if you don't have a problem is let's simulate recent attacks period, so that we can prioritize the next things we need to do with our IT program or security program to secure ourselves better. So we're going to put those together.

Are we compromised yes or no, could we be compromised yes or no both in the Mandiant Advantage available via subscription SaaS-based software cloud delivery. And again it's literally like adding 1000 people, 1000 Mandiant experts to your security team. We're going to add Respond to that.

The acquisition we just did which is machine learning and AI capabilities. We looked at a bunch of AI companies and a bunch of machine learning companies, Saket. What we saw is, wow some of them are really smart. They got these MIT guys who studied data science and we're going to solve that cybersecurity problem with our data science.

What they missed was, they need the data and they actually need to have the security expertise to train the models right. You need the data, you need the expertise. We have the data, we have the expertise. And now we have software that we can use and make it learn make it think.

So could you be compromised? Are you compromised? Learning system. And then the last thing that goes into Mandiant Advantage, if you need a human click here. And I'd buy that, I would buy software that gives me 1,000 Mandiant experts that see threats every day eight hours a day. I would love to have their second set of eyes on my pane of glass, even though it's a technology, but then have access to them anytime you need them. And that Mandiant Advantage will work with other endpoints and it's decoupled from just FireEye products.

Now you can have it with FireEye products, and it will work. And there may even be some first – some advantages to that. But at the end of the day, we'll work with other endpoints. We're going to work with firewall companies. We don't really care where the data comes from, but we know there's a lack of security expertise across the board and there's a big difference. Somebody who does security for one company all the time doesn't have the purview of our experts that are sometimes responding to breaches at six to eight companies at a time.

And then when folks think of security breaches and responding to them is very tactical. It actually isn't. It's the most strategic thing you can do to build the best detection on your products and to augment and assist pre-existing security operation. So long answer made short Mandiant Advantage is going to combine our intel, our expertise on-demand, our validation capability, our Respond acquisition, and it will overlay on anybody's SIM, anybody's data repository and automate the security process.

Saket Kalia

Got it. That's really helpful. Really it kind of feels like a force multiplier, if you ask me. Frank, maybe just kind of related to that point, I'd love to get your perspective on the ARR opportunity from Mandiant Advantage. Maybe just zooming in just on the threat intel piece of it, right? I mean, is there an opportunity to add more value to your existing threat intel customer base for this product? And yeah, let's maybe start there.

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, absolutely. In fact, Mandiant Advantage basically includes all our kind of high-end curated intelligence offering, but then it also includes the more open source area. So we also – it's more comprehensive in that, it's a lot more information that we can apply to alerts and log files. It also gives us an opportunity, I think to go down market. So if you think about our traditional intel offering it's been primarily focused on kind of large enterprises and governments with significant security analysts, teams that can leverage those tools, with delivering it through Mandiant Advantage. It gives us the opportunity to go down market to companies that we don't have as mature of a security organization.

Saket Kalia

Got it. Got it. Kevin, maybe if I zoom out a little bit on the Mandiant Solutions business. The question is, what parts of the portfolio are you most excited about in 2021, of course outside of Mandiant Advantage, I think that definitely comes through. And I know that there are a few heavy hitting products in there frankly with cloud endpoint, cloud e-mail and several others. So curious, where you think you'll see the most action again in that Mandiant Solutions business outside of Advantage?

Kevin Mandia

Outside of Advantage – oh, in Mandiant Solutions, I mean, clearly, we're going to keep hiring consultants, and we've just been at full bore the entire year. So we want to keep bringing in services professionals. And we see tremendous value both in our sales and marketing, when you add services folks and the expertise there. I am excited actually about everything we do over there. When you look at our products, I do have a unique love for our endpoint product. That is something, we started 15 years ago. We have tremendous forensics capabilities.

So we've build a forensic stage in, so we could do our investigations, and then over time we got into endpoint protection EDR space and the ability to do machine learning models and things of that nature. But we have increased our investment in endpoint just because people need to do endpoint. And we got to detect what other endpoints miss.

And yet at the same time frame it is a -- it enables our services folks to do things that other endpoints cannot do when it comes to forensics. So you'll see our cloud endpoint. We're very proud of where it's at today, but we're investing more into it to have more of a SaaS-based experience.

We're quite frankly transforming the whole company. I think it was about a year ago, we brought in Peter Bailey as our Chief Operating Officer -- about a month or two after he came on board. And he's transforming our whole back office from our appliance-based roots of FireEye.

We ship appliances and here's our SKU to a subscription-based SaaS-like company. And that's a lot of heavy lifting that no one's going to see until it really clicks in you see it in the results. But we think we focus on ARR, we focus on the back office transformation, we focus on our cloud products and we focus on Mandiant Solutions subscriptions. You're going to see the things we're the best at be available via subscription and you're going to see those things grow faster than the appliance business that was our heritage.

Saket Kalia

Got it. Got it. Given the few minutes that we've got left, I actually did have a question come in from the investor base listening in. So I'm just going to read it off here. And I think it's an important one. And the question is maybe it's something that you can tag team, but I'll direct it to Frank just to start.

Frank the question is what's the financial impact of the security breach if any on Q4 call it close rates or whatever metric you want to address as well as kind of your pipeline for 2021 with a very big caveat here that it's still very early in a developing situation? So any financial comment that you can or would like to make?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes. I mean Saket, we just disclosed this on Tuesday. So I don't think we've -- could give you any type of estimate on a financial impact. I mean what I can say is the response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. The fact that we've done this in a way that has really been focused on protecting them and providing a level of transparency that I think has really resonated with them.

And at the end of the day, I mean, I do believe and the team believes that we'll maintain our credibility and trust with our customers. And so the impact over time, I think will be minimal in the fourth quarter specifically. I think it's going to require a lot more kind of touch points with Kevin, our Head of sales and myself with some customers. But ultimately, I think, we believe we'll continue to close those deals and continue to operate as we have been.

Kevin Mandia

Yes. And Saket, we're not the first company to suffer breach. And at the same timeframe I think as -- we're doing our best to get through the investigation as fast as possible to show the details of it. But I -- when you look at the attribution of who may have done this it is something that a lot of companies are going to learn from including us. And it's something that over time, it seems like most companies do have to deal with this sort of issue.

It's always shocking when a security company has this happen, but to be clear this wasn't a ransomware attack, this wasn't a driveby shooting, this wasn't an automated scanner hacking us. Almost every single aspect of this attack as we respond to it is new to us and we're going to do 1,000 investigations this year. That doesn't mean the whole thing was new from the first inning to ninth inning, but there's a whole lot of stuff in there that was saved special for a very few small target of people.

So the long story made short this can happen to everyone. I've said that my entire career and where I even opened up when a modern nation with a government agency that focuses on a company and targets them over time, the nation is going to beat the company.

And that doesn't mean that everybody is going to get attacked by these folks. They do have rules of engagement. They do have things that they focus in on. They don't hack everybody all the time, but they do have exceptional capability that everyone once in a while either a bullet gets through the vest as they say. It will change how we do business, but at the same time frame, we're going to make sure everybody learns from it.

And then maybe 20 years from now, older grayer version of me and you are having the same conversation and it happened one more time. But we're probably the millionth company to disclose and what we want to do is make sure that everyone who does end up disclosing breaches recognizes they can make everybody else more secure if they do it the right way.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely. Absolutely. And again, I think the entire community appreciates the transparency. Maybe a point that we haven't talked about, but I think has just been such an important part of the story is the profitability here. Real nice kind of move I think to some meaningful profitability. So maybe two-part question here to wrap up.

Frank, can you just remind us sort of where we're expected to end this year in terms of profitability? And Kevin, from your perspective, there are things that require additional investment maybe that don't what are going to be those areas of additional investment in 2021? So Frank, maybe for you…

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, I mean, we ended Q3 and we expect to end the year in the fourth quarter at double-digit operating margin profitability. And so that's a pretty significant move from where we've been in the past. I think we are seeing the leverage in the business. We also did a fair amount of transformation activities in the first half of 2020. And so now we're seeing the benefits from that.

Kevin Mandia

Great. And Saket to your question on 2021 investment. Clearly, Mandiant Advantage making sure Chris Key has the resources you need to accelerate that. If anything we can do there, we'll do it. He's pretty darn good at getting a lot done without an army of 10,000, but whatever he needs he's going to get.

Cloud endpoint is another area. We have great leadership there and a great team there and we are investing more there and we're accelerating some of the capabilities there. And then services, quite frankly, we're at full bore. So if somebody wants, we're going to hire services folks as we need them. That's just been our standard practice. And every time we add a services person, there's active work right now for them.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely. Absolutely. Guys, so many more questions to get through given all the transformation, but unfortunately limited time. Kevin, Frank, Kate, thank you so much for the time. And I'll just say that, I can't wait to be able to do this in person again, as we've been doing for multiple years in 2021, and I know it will be just as educational.

Kevin Mandia

Thank you Saket. Really appreciate it.

Frank Verdecanna

Thanks Saket.

Kevin Mandia

Take care everybody.

Saket Kalia

Thank you, Kevin. Thank you, Frank. Have a good one. Bye now.