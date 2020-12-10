DHS strategy and performance

The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) tracks the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index, which is a quantitative strategy following systematic rules. The SEC Yield of DHS is currently 4.06%.

As described on the WisdomTree website:

The index is dividend weighted annually to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year, based on the most recently declared dividend per share and adjusted for a company's composite risk score. Composite risk score is an average of three factors: value, quality and momentum.

Since inception (06/16/2006), DHS has underperformed SPY in total return. It also shows a higher risk measured in drawdown and the standard deviation of monthly return ("volatility").

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility DHS 139.02% 6.20% -67.56% 0.37 16.55% SPY 292.21% 9.90% -55.42% 0.61 15.67%

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in DHS and SPY since DHS inception.

Comparing DHS with simple strategies

Previous articles show how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares DHS since inception with three subsets of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average yield and an above-average ROA, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Altman Z-score (cutoff 1.81), stocks with an above-average yield and a good Piotroski F-score (6 or above). Subsets are rebalanced quarterly.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility DHS 139.02% 6.20% -67.56% 0.37 16.55% yield>Avg and ROA>Avg 381.52% 11.47% -45.39% 0.68 16.17% yield>Avg and Alt.ZScore>1.81 404.25% 11.82% -50.55% 0.66 17.44% yield>Avg and Piot.FScore>5 322.23% 10.46% -47.50% 0.63 15.97%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The three subsets beat DHS in return and risk-adjusted performance by a wide margin. However, DHS performance is real, whereas the subsets are hypothetical.

Scanning DHS with quality metrics

DHS has about 290 holdings. Its capital-weighted average ROA is lower than the capital-weighted average of the S&P 500 index: 4.8% vs. 5.6%. The same is true for the capital-weighted average Piotroski F-score: 5.1 vs. 5.4.

According to my calculations, DHS holds 152 stocks with a bad Piotroski score (4 or below), 49 stocks with a negative ROA, and 95 stocks with an unsustainable payout ratio (above 100%). A number of holdings has a bad or dubious Altman Z-score. About half of the portfolio combines two of these red flags or more. More than 20 holdings combine three of them.

Conclusion

With a 4.06% yield, DHS is a product for income-oriented investors. In total return, it has lagged the benchmark, much simpler strategies, and a number of other dividend equity ETFs. For example, First Trust Value Line Dividend (FVD), reviewed here, has a more attractive overall performance and a more balanced portfolio. The largest holding of DHS weighs about 6% vs. 0.6% for FVD's largest position.

A more concerning point is that DHS shareholders are encumbered with a lot of companies that don't pass basic quality filters. The return on assets is a very significant quality ratio. The Altman Z-score and the Piotroski F-score have been used by analysts for 52 years and 20 years, respectively. The payout ratio is a condition of dividend sustainability. All these metrics are key factors of my Stability Dividend Portfolio available to subscribers of Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV).

QRV Stability is a portfolio of dividend stocks designed to outperform its benchmark and equity dividend ETFs. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a toolbox and educational content to implement data-driven strategies and monitor market risks. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.