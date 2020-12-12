Retirement: The Near-Perfect Portfolio Revisited

For most people, especially retirees, it's very difficult to tolerate large and deep drawdowns. But with index investing, there's no escape from a roller coaster ride.

We introduced the concept of the Near Perfect Portfolio (NPP) earlier this year. Since then, the market has made a remarkable comeback. It's probably time to revisit it.

Earlier this year, we wrote an article here about a portfolio strategy that we like to call NPP (Near Perfect Portfolio) strategy. The name may be a bit over the top, but the underlying premise and goals fit the name. We are looking for strategies that perform well when the broader market is doing good, preserve capital when the market throws a fit or performs poorly, and provide a decent enough income stream on a consistent basis. This is the basis of Near Perfect Portfolio.

We started the year 2020 with a vibrant economy, very low unemployment, and a booming stock market. However, that quickly changed with the onset of the highly-contagious coronavirus and resulting countrywide lockdowns. The broader economy and the stock market appeared to be in deep trouble. We were in uncharted territory, and the future looked dark and uncertain. Sure, some of those uncertainties in the broader economy still overhang, and we continue to deal with the pandemic, but the hope is on the horizon with the highly successful vaccine trials. In the meanwhile, the stock market has made a remarkable V-shaped recovery, which few people anticipated at the height of the crisis. Events of this year and the roller-coaster ride of the stock market show why we need strategies that are capable of handling well both the good times and bad.

What's a Near-Perfect Portfolio?

Here's some background. No portfolio can be perfect because it cannot meet all of its stated objectives in every situation or all the time. Generally speaking, if we could meet 80% of our objectives, 80% of the time, we should do pretty well. It's not about out-performance or beating the market all the time, but meeting the investors' pre-determined goals and expectations.

No one can predict the future with any degree of certainty. The vast majority of predictions never pan out to be true. It's not possible for anyone to predict what the markets are going to do tomorrow, next month, or six months down the line. So, there's no point chasing the market, rather, we need a strategy that produces low volatility, preserves capital, provides a decent income and reasonable total returns over the long term. This is what most retirees or older investors need. They cannot afford large drawdowns in their portfolios because they do not have the luxury of time. Also, most retirees also need their portfolios to provide a constant stream of reliable income. So, index investing (like S&P 500) is not appropriate. In addition, the extraordinary streak of high performance of the S&P 500 during the past 10 years is unlikely to continue in the next decade.

So, what should a retiree or anyone 50 years of age or older do? What's the best way to manage a stock portfolio and still sleep well at night? How can you preserve your capital, earn roughly 5% income (if you need to withdraw), and at the same time, grow your investments to get a long-term total return of roughly 10%? Sounds like a tall target? We believe it's possible to achieve all these three goals by adopting what we like to call a near-perfect portfolio strategy. To summarize, we expect our near-perfect portfolio to achieve these three objectives:

Preserve capital by limiting the drawdowns to less than 20%.

Provide a consistent income of roughly 5% to those who need to withdraw.

Grow the capital for the long term at an annualized rate of 10% or better (including the income).

Diversification: The importance of the need to diversify cannot be overstated. Sure, some investors can do well with highly concentrated portfolios. Warren Buffett famously said that "diversification is protection against ignorance." But then most people aren't astute investors like Warren Buffett. So, the question is how to diversify and how much to invest in various types of assets or strategies. It's rather a bit complex topic. First, we need to diversify among various stocks and different sectors or industry-segments of the economy. But that alone may not be enough if you want to avoid volatility since the stock market is inherently volatile. High volatility brings in all kinds of emotions and issues, including fear, selling at the wrong time, fear of missing out, and above all, overall low performance. So, our approach is to diversify in terms of types of investment strategies. We try to combine strategies that are likely to perform in divergent ways under different market conditions. This helps bring down the portfolio volatility and improve overall performance. The NPP portfolio combines monthly rotational strategies with some buy-and-hold DGI (dividend growth investing) and high-income strategies to perform well in different market conditions.

We must caution that these strategies need some work on an ongoing basis and may not suit highly passive investors. In addition, they require patience.

Before we go any further, it may be beneficial to discuss how our rotational and buy-and-hold portfolios have performed in real time this year. The year 2020 is a good year for such a comparison because of the wild swings that we had in stocks this year. Moreover, the reason we provide this here is to demonstrate how rotational portfolios can act as a counterbalance to buy-and-hold portfolios during times of crisis. We run and manage many such rotational portfolios and three buy-and-hold portfolios. Below, we provide the real-time year-to-date performance of such portfolios:

Table-1:

If this table makes you dizzy, we provide the charts following this table.

Rotational Portfolios:

Note: The market indexes are shown in "line" form, whereas the individual portfolios are represented in "column" form.

These portfolios behaved exceptionally well during the downturn and also during most of the recovery. Most of them stayed positive all the time. None of them ever fell below -5%, compared to -30% for the broader market. However, after a full market recovery, the broader market is playing catch up. But as you can see, on average, all of the rotational portfolios have preserved the capital, and many of them had exceptional gains.

Buy-and-Hold Portfolios:

Note: The market indexes are shown in "line" form, whereas the individual portfolios are represented in "column" form.

The buy-and-hold portfolios performed mostly in line with the broader market. However, the technology portfolio (10-bagger) performed exceptionally well during the recovery. DGI-Core portfolio more or less mirrored the broader market but has lagged a bit. Nonetheless, there's a significant advantage of the DGI portfolio over the market index. This portfolio provides a much more significant income (yield) than the S&P 500.

The high-income portfolio, "8%-Income CEF," was a laggard at the market bottom and has been slow to recover. Recently, it has made some decent gains. Many investments like energy, BDCs, and mortgage REITs were hit especially hard, which are the major reasons for this portfolio's underperformance. However, it was no laggard on the income front.

Combined portfolio performance:

From the above charts, it's easy to see that rotational portfolios and buy-and-hold portfolios behaved quite the opposite to each other during the panic. So, it may be fair to conclude that combining them would make a less volatile and more balanced portfolio. Let's assume we had our overall portfolio (Near Perfect Portfolio) that was invested in the following proportions prior to going into this recent crisis, and let's see how it would have fared.

Table-2:

Note: The optional bucket can be a cash-like bucket for retirees or highly conservative investors, while young investors could invest this money in the tech bucket.

At the worst point during the panic in March 2020, the NPP portfolio lost less than 15%, which is significant, but a lot less painful than 35% in the case of the S&P 500. A $1 million portfolio would have turned into $650,000 if it was invested in the S&P 500, whereas NPP would be reduced to only about $850,000. Also, it's important to note that NPP recovered much faster in the initial stages, and by the end of May, it had fully recovered all losses, whereas S&P 500 could get to positive territory only by mid-August. Since now the market has fully recovered and up nearly 14% year-to-date, and if were to assume the bull run to continue, the NPP may lag the overall market slightly for a few months.

How to Structure a Three-Basket NPP Portfolio

To our regular readers, this section of the article may appear to be a somewhat repetition of some of our past work. Obviously, we have presented similar strategies in the past. Nonetheless, we present them here again for two simple reasons. First, we feel new readers could benefit from this greatly. Secondly, we have a strong belief and conviction in these strategies, and this article would not be complete without an actionable strategy.

The basic idea here is to provide the framework. We always recommend that individual investors should do their due diligence and use these ideas in a manner that suits them based on their own unique situation. For example, the younger and more aggressive investors could include a fourth bucket for "Technology and Innovation" stocks, allocating 10% of the portfolio capital. However, the most conservative investors and retirees could instead use this fourth bucket as a cash-like investment.

Also, we recommend moving to any new strategy on a gradual basis over a period of time by adding in small lots. It takes time to build confidence in any new strategy, so we do not recommend investing in a big lump sum in any new strategy.

We would outline below a portfolio of three buckets if someone was to invest today. The fourth bucket would be optional based on the individual situation.

Bucket 1: DGI-Core

We will provide a sample of large-cap, relatively safe, 15 stocks that will likely provide the most resistance to downward pressure in an outright panic situation. There are many such companies that also pay good dividends. We will present a DGI portfolio of 15 such stocks. These stocks have been selected with a view that they would offer the most resistance to downward pressure in case of a correction.

Goals:

Long-term investments 3%-4% dividend income

Long-term total return in line with the broader market

Drawdowns to be 65%-70% of the broader market

In this bucket, we will invest roughly 35%-40% of the total investable funds. It will be our core investments in solid, blue-chip dividend stocks. It's relatively easy to structure and form this bucket. A selection of roughly 15-25 stocks could provide more than enough diversification. It's always a good idea to diversify among various sectors and industry segments of the economy.

A Sample DGI Portfolio:

For this part of the portfolio, our focus was to select stocks that tend to do well in both good times and during recessions/ corrections. This is especially important if you are a retiree.

Stocks selected:

Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Amgen (AMGN), Bank of America (BAC), Clorox (CLX), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Fastenal (FAST), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Home Depot (HD), McDonald's (MCD), Altria (MO), NextEra Energy (NEE), Proctor & Gamble (PG), Texas Instruments (TXN), Verizon (VZ), and Walmart (WMT).

Table-3:

We show above the current yield vs. the yield back in September. As the markets have surged nearly 15% since the lows of September, but surprisingly, the average yield for our group of stocks has held pretty well. Some of the companies have raised their dividends during this time, and the rest is the result of the diversification.

Bucket 2: Rotational Portfolio

We write regularly on Risk-Hedged Rotational strategies. Along with the DGI, these strategies are an essential part of our overall portfolio. In fact, we provide eight such strategies in our Marketplace service. Investment in stocks is inherently risky, and the Rotational strategies provide the necessary hedge against the risk. However, we must caution that these strategies require some regular work on a monthly basis. If you are not regular or particular about it, there would be no purpose in following a strategy like this. One can start with one rotation strategy, but eventually, one should invest in multiple rotational strategies. As one gains more experience and confidence, one could diversify in multiple strategies. Below, however, we will provide details on one such strategy.

So, what's a Rotation strategy, and why invest in it? First, this is our insurance bucket (or hedging bucket), which should preserve our capital in times of crisis or panic. In addition, it would reduce volatility, provide a decent return, and some of them could provide a good income. The strategy outlined below rotates among a set of two securities and uses the "relative momentum" of each security to determine which one to invest in for the next holding period, usually a month.

Note: A word of caution for new investors - just because we are allocating 40% of the portfolio to this strategy, we are not recommending that you change to this strategy overnight with large sums of money. Rather, it should be done over time, and one should preferably use more than one such strategy.

An Income Oriented Rotation Strategy with QQQX:

We are essentially looking for a portfolio that meets the following objectives:

Provide protection during nasty market corrections and limit drawdowns.

Provide high growth during both stable and bull-market environments.

Generate roughly 5% income on an average basis.

Our Income-Oriented Risk-Adjusted Portfolio attempts to meet all three goals. We make this portfolio even safer by adopting a 75%:25% approach of investing in the two widely different types of assets.

To keep it simple, we will use only two securities in this portfolio:

(QQQX) Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

(TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

QQQX has a reasonably long history going back to January 2008, which incidentally covers the last recession of 2008-2009. It invests mainly in the top 100 Nasdaq stocks but writes covered calls to generate income. We will provide the backtesting results using the QQQX/TLT. QQQX is a closed-end fund and currently provides a quarterly distribution of roughly 6.10%. The yield has come down as the markets have surged recently, but even with a 6%-7% dividend rate, we will likely generate a substantial income whenever we are invested in QQQX. Our backtesting shows that from 2008 to the present, we were invested for 91 months in QQQX out of a total of 155 months, roughly 60% of the time.

TLT is the 20-plus year Treasury Bond ETF that invests 95% of its assets in U.S. Treasuries with a maturity of 20-plus years. It currently provides a yield of roughly 1.62% on a monthly basis.

Every month we will compare the relative performance of these securities over the previous three months. We will invest 75% of the funds in the security that outperformed during the last three months and 25% in the other security. We will repeat this process on a monthly basis.

Since January 2008 and until the end of November 2020, this strategy has provided an annualized return of 12.7%, compared with 9.27% of the S&P 500. However, the big difference is in the drawdowns. The strategy had a maximum drawdown of about -12.5% compared to a whopping drawdown of -48.5% in the case of the S&P 500.

Note: We provide a similar but slightly different version of this portfolio in our Marketplace service.

Performance Chart - QQQX Rotation Strategy vs. S&P 500:

The first chart shows the performance in dollar terms (growth of $100,000) with no income withdrawals, whereas the second chart shows the same with the impact of inflation-adjusted 6% withdrawals.

We will now present the same chart but assuming that an inflation-adjusted 6% income was withdrawn every year. The difference between the performance of the QQQX model and the S&P 500 becomes highly pronounced in favor of the Rotation model. It highlights the fact that if you were to withdraw income in a year that has a big drawdown, it would have a highly negative impact on your long-term performance. So, it's essential for retirees who depend on the portfolio income that they have some kind of protection or hedge in place to conserve the capital from huge drawdowns. We recently witnessed a similar situation in March 2020 when the market was down roughly 35%, while the QQQX rotation model was down less than 5%.

Bucket 3: High Income Bucket

For high-income, one has to essentially look at investment vehicles like REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), mREITs, BDCs (Business Development Companies), MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships), and CEFs (Closed-End Funds).

Earning a high income and getting a decent total return has been a challenge this year. Most income funds or strategies have performed poorly this year. However, recently they have been catching up with the broader market, especially after the positive news on successful coronavirus vaccine trials.

Nonetheless, we recognize that this is a relatively high-risk bucket. If you are a highly conservative and risk-averse investor and you don't need high income, you should definitely avoid it. Since many of these investments have lagged the overall market, some of them are still attractive at the present levels, though not nearly enough as they were a few months ago. For this income bucket, we need to be highly selective and carefully choose the best funds in their respective asset classes. Depending upon your income needs and risk profile, you could invest as little as 10% of your portfolio or a maximum of up to 25%. Also, one should consider this part of the portfolio as a sort of "annuity" subset of the overall portfolio. That said, this is still a lot better choice than annuities. This portfolio gives a kind of assured high level of income and will likely grow better than the rate of inflation over a long period of time. More importantly, annuities usually leave nothing for the investor's heir, whereas this portfolio would be fully passed on to heirs.

We present here a set of 10 high-income investment funds (CEFs, BDCs, REITs), however, three of them are individual stocks. These are some of the best names within each asset class that we can think of. Our recommendation is to build the positions gradually over a period of time, rather than a lump sum investment. The average yield of the portfolio presented below is roughly 8%, which has come down about 1% since September.

The funds/securities are (MAIN), (NLY), (UTF), (UTG), (PCI), (NMZ), (JPC), (STK), (HQH), and (EPD).

Table-4:

Concluding Thoughts

The broader stock market has done exceptionally well considering the odds and challenges that we faced this year. Even then, no one really knows if we are on the cusp of a new bull market or if we are going to muddle through a stagnant or down market. However, as long-term investors, we do not need to lose our sleep on this.

We have presented above a diverse investing approach with multiple baskets, which will provide an extra layer of safety and diversification. Above all, the combined portfolio should generate a very decent income of 5% and provide protection from huge drawdowns. Certainly, this approach would require more work than simple index investing or just plain DGI investing. So, it may not be appropriate for everyone. The main idea of this series of articles is to get the readers to think and explore a multi-basket investment approach.





