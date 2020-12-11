Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alexander Kwan as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

In order to protect from the risk associated with high volatility US Equity Market conditions like those in 2020, I analyze Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. (SWAN), a Hedged Equity ETF. If 2021 proves to be another volatile year, SWAN is worth adding to your watchlist.

SWAN can serve as core holding for any retail investor’s long-focused portfolio, in both low and high market volatility periods. SWAN's unique strategy helps to minimize the downside caused by volatility, while providing some decent exposure to US Equity Market's upside.

To prime SWAN's performance, I analyze the exceptional volatility of the S&P 500 in 2020 and how SWAN has managed to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns in comparison.

So, let’s first take a look at the construction of SWAN.

SWAN Strategy/Holdings

Launched in November 2018, SWAN is a passive ETF that tracks the “S-Network BlackSwan Core Total Return Index” (“The Index”). The Index is “designed to potentially protect capital against Black Swan events” in the equity markets, or in simpler terms to hedge downside associated with unpredictable adverse movements in the US stock market. Amplify outlines current potential Black Swan Event risks on its website.

Reflecting the Index, SWAN holds a mix of US Treasuries and call options on SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). SWAN is heavily concentrated in a mix of US Treasury Bonds and Notes (84%), while also having equity exposure (16%) via Long-term Equity Option Anticipation Securities (or “LEAPS”) Call Options on SPY.

The key details of the ETF are below:

Metric Value Ticker SWAN Exchange NYSE Arca Manager Amplify ETFs Price/NAV $32.75/$32.75 Expense Ratio 0.49% AUM (as of 11.30.20) $750 Million Benchmark Index CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite BXM Distribution Yield 0.09% Asset Allocation (%) Cash 0.18% US Bonds 83.9% US Equities 15.92%

* Retrieved from Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, values as of 11/30/20

Ok, now that we've looked at the construction of SWAN, let us dive deep into the unique equity market volatility of 2020 and discover how SWAN's strategy successfully hedged equity downside in March and has kept pace with the S&P 500 during the broad market rebound of the second half of 2020.

Volatility

In 2020, the US stock market has experienced levels of volatility not seen since the Global Financial Crisis. The NASDAQ Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P 500, all saw level drops of 20%-30% during March 2020 and all have recovered and even gained from the start of the year. However, the road back to positive returns has been remarkably bumpy and unpredictable. In 2020 the VIX Index (CBOE S&P 500 Volatility index) has averaged 117.4% above the inception year (1989) versus an average of 5.13% between 1990 and 2019.

Using another measure, for the S&P 500 there has been, as of November 30th, a total of 44 trading days in which the market closed more than +/- 2% from the previous day. Using this methodology of volatility analysis, which was recently presented by investment firm Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, 2020 has been the 4th most volatile year in the past 40 years.

Source: Author's analysis, with S&P 500 data from YCharts

As can be seen above, in total there have been 44 trading days during which the S&P 500 has moved more than 2%, either up or down. Compare that against the annual median of nine +/- 2% movement days for trading years between 1980 and 2020.

What’s important to note is that this type of volatility is generally bad for returns. In years during which +/-2% trading days made up more than 10% of total trading days (e.g. 2020: 20.38%), the S&P 500 has averaged an annual return of -5.92%.

Source: Author's Analysis, with S&P 500 data from YCharts

Of this selection of years, only 2009 and 2020 (thus far) have outperformed the S&P 500's annual average return of 10.2% between 1980 and 2020. Despite 2020’s volatility, the S&P 500 has performed remarkably well with a 12.10% return, and a median daily return of 0.28%. However, high volatility years tend to clump alongside one another.

Source: Author's Analysis, with S&P 500 data from YCharts

As illustrated in the chart above, years in which the S&P 500 had ten or more +/-2% trading days have tended to bunch together. This pattern can be largely attributed to market reactions to bubbles and recessions.

While the US economy is starting to recover, the timeframe of when we will return to normalcy, along with the long-term economic impacts of the global pandemic are still largely unknown. Based on this uncertainty and multi-year volatility trend, 2021 could prove to be another volatile year. SWAN can help you navigate the potential high volatility of 2021.

SWAN Performance Analysis

Launched in November 2018, SWAN has delivered a 1-year annualized price return of 15.04% since inception. Over the course of its existence, SWAN has had performance competitive to SPY, (36.4% vs. 37.6%), while experiencing much less volatility, especially during spurts of heightened equity downside.

Data by YCharts

So why is this the case?

SWAN’s outperformance in reducing volatility during down market periods in 2020 is heavily due to its 84% allocation to US Treasuries and Bonds. In 2019 and 2020, during heightened periods of equity market volatility, investors fled to safety by repositioning their allocations to “risk-free assets” (i.e. US Government Treasuries). In reaction to shutdowns nationwide in the US, the pricing of US Treasuries jumped in March 2020, just as the S&P 500 started to drop precipitously.

Data by YCharts

During March 2020, SWAN decreased -1.02% (intra-month max of -7.24%) vs. a SPY total return of -12.46% (intra-month max -24.26%). SWAN’s share price spiked as the Federal Reserve cut rates drastically to nearly zero on March 15th, boosting the value of its US Treasury holdings. SWAN has benefited from relatively stable US Treasuries' prices throughout the year.

And while SWAN’s heavy allocation to US Treasuries greatly reduced its volatility in March, its exposure to the S&P 500 via LEAPS Call Options on SPY can help explain how SWAN has kept pace with the broad equity market recovery during the second half of 2020.

Reminder: LEAPS are option contracts with expiration dates longer than a year out. In practice, SWAN will hold call options to buy SPY shares at a designated price, at least one year out from the purchase date of the options. A year later, if SPY's share price is higher than that of the call price on SPY, then SWAN will exercise the option and buy SPY's shares at a discount to the market price.

By rule, SWAN buys LEAPS twice per year—in June and December. As of November 30th, SWAN holds 16% of its funds in SPY LEAPS, priced well below the current SPY price of $362 (Expiry: Price - 12/20: $283, 6/21: $265).

SWAN's use of SPY LEAPS also help to explain SWAN’s share price drop in March, as SPY dropped to a low of $223 on 3/23/2020. Before recycling its SPY LEAPS in June 2020, SWAN held call options for SPY with strike prices of $283 and $245, which were briefly out-of-the-money and had no intrinsic value in the Spring.

Fortunately, SPY’s pricing quickly recovered to pass $245 and $283 on 3/25/2020 and 4/14/2020, bringing SWAN’s LEAPS back in-the-money. As the S&P 500 has recovered and has even set new highs in 2020, the value of these options has increased as well, bolstering SWAN’s risk-adjusted performance.

Data by YCharts

Compared to SPY, SWAN has maintained a much higher Sharpe Ratio throughout 2020. For the year, SWAN's Sharpe Ratio averaged an astounding 1.98, while SPY's Sharpe Ratio has averaged 0.6. Due to its asset allocation, SWAN was able to absorb a lot of the volatility during the market sell off in March, and during the pricing corrections of early September and late October around the Election. Ultimately, SWAN's strategic blend of US Treasuries and SPY LEAPS has proven to deliver superior risk management in 2020.

Comparable ETFs

In comparison to iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT), which has 98% of its holdings in US Treasuries, SWAN has experienced more volatility, but also greater upside in equity bull markets. As investors reallocated to bonds in March 2020, GOVT gained 3.24% versus a drop of -12.46% and -1.02%, respectively for SPY and SWAN. However, over the long term bull markets of 2019 and the second half of 2020, SWAN has vastly outperformed GOVT, 37% versus 13% in total return.

Data by YCharts

While SWAN carries higher management fees in comparison to GOVT, 0.49% versus 0.15%, respectively, investors have been drawn to SWAN’s unique hybrid exposure to bonds and equities. In the past year, SWAN ranks in the top 97% of ETFs in its category for net fund inflows, with investors contributing a net amount of $530.3 million. Meanwhile GOVT has seen a net fund outflow of $2.2 billion as investors have reallocated to equities since the start of the market rally in April.

Additionally, Bond prices have started to experience a small level of price degradation during November 2020, as investors have taken a wider risk-on approach towards equities in hopes of an economic boom in 2021. SWAN’s position in LEAPS for SPY has balanced out this impact to outperform most Bond ETFs in the fourth quarter.

Risks

While SWAN is designed to avoid broad equity market downturns, its holdings do carry some inherent risks, which I detail below:

S&P Pricing

First off, SWAN’s performance is dependent on its call options for SPY. If SPY’s pricing falls below SWAN’s SPY LEAPS call prices and stay below up until the date of exercise, SWAN will recognize the premium it paid for the LEAPS as a loss. This scenario would shave its NAV and performance. However, from current levels, the S&P 500 would need to drop 21% in December for SWAN's 12/20 SPY LEAPS to lapse. Looking ahead to 6/21, the S&P 500 would need to sustain a 27% drop for SWAN's 6/21 SPY LEAPS to lapse.

One thing to be aware of is that SWAN will soon need to replace its 12/20 SPY LEAPS position, and the premiums for new SPY LEAPS call options with a term through 12/21 could likely carry a higher premium and strike price.

Source: DATA by YCHARTS

Bond Pricing

SWAN launched in 2018 during a period of rising interest rates, allowing it to purchase US Treasuries with decent interest. For example SWAN holds roughly 18% of its assets under management in 30-year US Treasury Bonds carrying interest of 2% with a term through 2/50. However, with the current low interest rate environment in 2020 and large inflows into its assets under management, SWAN has had to purchase lower interest rate Treasury notes to maintain its allocations. Specifically, SWAN holds roughly 4% of its holdings in US Treasury Notes carrying interest of 0.125% with a term of 4/22.

This exposure means that if the Federal Reserve decides to raise rates, say in response to a high inflationary environment, then the value of SWAN's current US Treasury holdings will decrease. While the Federal Reserve Bank has signaled that it will keep rates close to zero through 2023 in order to spur the economy out of recession, there is always the risk that rates could rise unexpectedly.

Conclusion

While SWAN is positioned to be less volatile than the S&P 500, it can lag the S&P 500 in periods of explosive market growth. Nonetheless, in its short lifetime, SWAN has proven to be far less volatile than the S&P 500 while outperforming the index in terms of risk-adjusted returns.

If 2021 is volatile, as historical trends has shown it well could be, SWAN is an ideal ETF to hold in conjunction with S&P 500 Index funds, such as SPY, to hedge against Black Swan market events.

Ultimately, SWAN is an exciting Hedged Equity ETF worthy of your consideration and it can be paired to great effect with any portfolio with high equity exposure.