It has had strong net income, DCF, and EBITDA growth in 2020.

Global Logistics Partners LP (GLP) common units have been a long-term holding of ours since the crash of 2008. Like most of the high-yield vehicles we've covered in our articles, GLP has a very attractive yield - it's currently 11.45%.

Global Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. It's one of the largest fuel distributors in the New England area, selling via retail and wholesale divisions. It's also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada, and has a rail and waterborne terminal on the West Coast, in Oregon.

GLP's the Gasoline Distribution & Station Operations - GDSO footprint cuts across 11 northeastern states:

Its Wholesale operations enjoy a dominant market share in four out of six regional markets:

GLP has three segments - the GDSO segment is its dominant segment - it delivered 75% of Q1-3 2020 product margin, with the Wholesale segment delivering 23%, and the Commercial segment delivering 2%.

GDSO's margin was pretty steady in Q1-3 '20, up by just 1.7%, while the Wholesale and Commercial segments' margins had much bigger variances. Wholesale was up by ~35%, while Commercial was down by -35%.

It figures that GLP's stations have done well during the pandemic - people staying close to home have often sought out smaller stores where they could buy their basic goods. Lower traffic can translate into better odds of avoiding the virus.

Although the pandemic pushed revenue down by 37% in Q1-3 '20, GLP has had a much better year for growth in net income, adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, DCF, so far in 2020.

GLP's common units go ex-dividend and pay in a Feb/May/Aug./Nov. schedule, and should go ex-dividend next in early February.

Management responded to the COVID-19 crisis by decreasing the common quarterly distribution from $.525 down to $.3937 for the May payout, but then raised it to $.4587 in August, and raised again to $.50 for the November distribution. The distribution cut helped to increase GLP's distribution coverage to a very high 2.12X ttm average. The Q1-3 2020 distribution coverage factor was a very strong 2.85X. The five-year distribution growth rate is -6.03%, due to a previous cut in 2016.

At $25.59, the preferred A units are currently yielding 9.53%. These are cumulative preferred units, which rank senior to the common units, with a call date of 8/15/2023:

However, these are hybrid units, which will switch to a floating rate after their 8/15/2023 call date. The future rate will be 677 basis points above whatever the current three-month LIBOR rate is after the call date - it's currently just .23%. If that rate stays the same in 2023, the yield would shrink to 6.84%, vs. the current 9.53%

The three-month LIBOR rate would have to rise to ~2.95% for these units to have a 9.50% yield similar to their current yield. Conversely, if the three-month LIBOR rate were to still be just .23% after the 8/15/2023 call date, these preferred units would have to be priced at ~$18.30 to maintain their current ~9.50% yield.

GLP issues a K-1 at tax time.

ROA, ROE, and EBITDA margin all improved a bit in Q3 '20, vs. Q2 '20, while debt/equity and net debt/EBITDA leverage were both slightly better. EBITDA/interest coverage fell though.

GLP isn't as profitable as its peers, but it has a stronger balance sheet, with much lower debt/equity, and somewhat lower net debt/EBITDA:

A positive development post-Q3 was that management redeemed the GLP 2023 senior notes, and repaid part of the outstanding balance on its credit facility. (That 2023 Notes redemption earned HDS+ subscribers an 18% total return in five months.)

At its 12/10/20 closing price of $17.46, GLP has risen 9% above its lowest price target of $16.00, and ~7% above the $16.33 average price target.

Like other Energy-related firms, GLP has had a rough time of it 2020; it's down -15.56%, although it has bounced 177% off of its March COVID-19 crash low.

However, it has outperformed the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by a wide margin in 2020, and also has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past month, quarter, and half year, aided by a 26% rise in crude prices over the past quarter.

Even with those big price gains, GLP still looks quite undervalued vs. its peers, which include Sunoco LP, SUN, Sprague Resources LP, SRLP, and Cross America Partners LP, CAPL.

Its price/DCF is among the lowest we've seen, as is its price/Sales, while its price/book is just north of 1X, and is a fraction of its peers' average 5.16X valuation. Its 5.6X EV/EBITDA is nearly 50% lower than the peer average of 10.73X:

We just added this March option-selling trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for it and some other high-yield trades.

GLP's March $15.00 put strike has a bid of $.55, which offers you a 3.7% yield in a bit over three months, or 13.30% annualized. Your breakeven would be $14.45, which is 9.7% below the $16.00 lowest price target for GLP:

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends. We only add them to our options tables so that users can compare them to the options premiums.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

