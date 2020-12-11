Ugly Sweaters, Ugly REITs

A bad investment will cost a whole lot more and stick around a whole lot longer.

I’ll be the first to say that an ugly sweater could be a worthwhile investment for a one-time laugh.

Everyone, I’m giving you plenty of time to get ready.

At least I hope I’m giving you plenty of time to properly prepare for such an extremely important event.

By this, I mean nothing less than Ugly Sweater Day 2020, which will happen on Dec. 18.

I want to say “you’re welcome” except that now I’m a bit concerned. Sure, there are plenty of places selling ugly sweaters – and I mean really ugly sweaters – both in person and online.

But do you want something generic? Do you want to risk posting pictures of yourself wearing an ugly sweater that someone else also purchased?

2020 has already been a difficult year. Why add even more to it?

All jokes aside, my research on the unofficially official holiday did come up with some interesting facts and figures. It might even enlighten some of you ugly sweater enthusiasts, not to mention those of you who never got into it (and don’t understand how such a silly trend began to begin with).

I’m not going to guess how many of you fall into which category. But I have to assume I have at least a few readers who get into this particular form of Christmas cheer.

That’s based on the racks and racks of suitable apparel I’ve seen at certain retailers over the years. It seems to be ever increasing. Not to mention becoming ever more - interesting - to say the least.

Blame It on Grandma

I don’t know if this year is going to see an upgrade or a downgrade in ugly sweater purchases.

On the one hand, so many office gatherings of any kind have been cancelled. Being in the office itself is cancelled across so many companies, with everyone working from home.

So why bother?

There’s also the fact that so many other people remain unemployed. And when people are unemployed, they don’t tend to spend money on pointless purchases.

On the other hand, downtimes can make people hold onto traditions even more. So who knows…

What we do know, thanks to National Today, is that, every third Friday in December, the opportunity to flaunt garish Christmas garments comes around. Though the specific holiday only dates back to 2002, it writes, the habit itself is about 40 years old now:

“Ugly sweaters have been around for as long as people created a concept of fashion. They weren’t always made purposefully – maybe someone made a mistake in their knitting, or tried a new design that didn’t turn out as cool as they thought it would. “However, it wasn’t long before grandmas everywhere were knowingly (maybe while chuckling to themselves) knitting their grandchildren ugly Christmas sweaters complete with baubles and ‘I love Grandma’ lettering. They knew what they were doing. We’re watching you, grandmas. “… mass market ugly sweaters made their purposeful debut in the ‘80s. Popular character Bill Huxtable on The Cosby Show constantly made fashionistas gasp when he’d come into scene in a gaudy, ugly, yet slightly endearing sweater that he knew was completely outrageous.”

And it took off from there, suffering in the ‘90s before coming back big at the turn of the century. That was thanks to two men in Vancouver, Canada, with a noble cause.

Keep the Ugly Out of Your Investments

The actual ugly sweater holiday began when two guys used the concept to raise money for their friend’s cancer treatment. Their party was so successful that it spurred a complete craze.

National Today accurately notes how “The sweaters have gone from accidentally tacky to purposely shameless.” And the more of it, the merrier, I suppose. Just don’t let the ugly sweater spirit unravel from there. You don’t want to end up following other loose threads.

Specifically, I’m concerned about people buying REITs that look horrible… because they actually are horrible. You know I appreciate value investing. I want – even demand – a bargain most days. As I explain in my book The Intelligent REIT Investor, out next summer:

“If you’re a value investor (like me), you know there’s often a handful of REITs selling for low valuations relative to their peers or at large discounts to NAV... if they’re cheap enough, their stocks might be excellent short- or even long-term investments if bought at the right ‘turnaround’ moment. “One caution on this strategy, however. It can be very difficult to know when a REIT’s stock price is fully discounted, much less when it’s going to turn around – if it’s going to turn around at all. Again, there are exceptions to this rule, but most very cheap stocks stay that way for good.”

Again, I like good deals. You regular readers know that.

Moreover, I’ll be the first to say that an ugly sweater could be a worthwhile investment for a one-time laugh. But that’s because they come cheap.

A bad investment will cost a whole lot more and stick around a whole lot longer. So unless you’re in a perfect position, do yourself a favor and leave the ugly to sweaters.

Always demand excellence from your REITs.

I Do Not Recommend Wearing This…

While there sadly is more than one ugly-sweater REIT out there, I want to focus especially on EPR Properties (EPR) today.

That’s a shame considering how it once paid out consistent monthly dividends. But then COVID-19 hit, and the company temporarily suspended those payouts to conserve cash.

In EPR’s defense, it’s kind of hard to give money when you aren’t making money to begin with.

In the latest quarter EPR management said:

“Tenants and borrowers paid approximately 35%, 40%, and 48% for July, August and September respectively and 41% for the third quarter vs. 24% for the second quarter. Cash collections for October were 43% and were negatively impacted by Regal's decision to close most theatres…”

To be clear, we’re bearish with EPR because we believe the theater sector has permanent structural issues. That already was an issue before the lockdowns and social distancing began, and it’s only gotten worse since.

EPR has two very big hurdles it must clear to survive as a viable dividend grower.

First, its primary theater tenants will have to come to terms with their store count and liabilities. In a recent article, Kingdom Capital explained that AMC’s (AMC) liabilities are “massive.”

As such, he doesn’t see the common stock recovering, noting how it has over $11 billion “of assets on the June 30… balance sheet. But ($7.5 billion) is operating lease assets and goodwill, and this is before the last three months of cash incineration.”

If that sounds problematic, keep reading. His analysis gets worse than that.

Zero, With No Heroes in Sight

Keep in mind that Kingdom Capital is short AMC. He thinks it’s “a zero.” That “it's just a question of how much longer this corpse continues to stagger to the bottom of the Y-axis.”

If that wasn’t harsh enough, he adds:

“It wasn't profitable before COVID-19, and it won't be again anytime soon until the debt is addressed. And that will be done through Chapter 11.”

That’s my first point of order. My second is that there’s little doubt that U.S. theater counts will have to be reduced in short order.

This means EPR will have to prove itself as a developer, similar to Seritage (SRG), the Sears spin-off that also cut its dividend to zero.

As a developer for over 20 years myself, I don’t question the viability of the resulting property’s development potential. But development and redevelopment cost time and money, which adds another layer of complexity risk to the net lease business model.

This leads me to the company’s once-loyal investors. They’re long gone by now, headed for the hills to seek safety in this volatile environment.

In their place is a new set of investors who are hoping to capitalize on the potential rebound – the kind of 10x opportunities that Grant Cardone followers dreams about.

Hmmm…

That’s a risky stance when,

Again, the store count will be rationalized over the next 12 months The capital required to convert a dark theater into some other kind of rental income isn’t cheap.

I can assure you the latter will not happen overnight. Investors will have to wait for:

Bankruptcy

Lease terminations

Finding new tenants

Zoning

Possible weather delays

Certificates of occupancy

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Just ask any Seritage investor.

In Closing…

To be clear, I do own SRG – but as a speculative position. My reasons are the same as those behind my recent speculative stake in Macerich (MAC).

As I informed iREIT on Alpha members:

“… until the recent SPG/TCO deal (or revised deal), there was no material comps. However, the purchase validates pricing discovery, for TCO is based on a 5.4% cap rate.”

So there you have it. It’s up to each investor to determine personal risk tolerance limitations for wearing ugly sweaters. Or buying ugly REITs.

As most of my readers know, I have a moderate risk profile, which is why I have no interest in owning residential mREITs or high-yielding sucker stocks.

EPR has a lot more wood to chop. So, for most of you, I suspect there are “better” opportunities to deploy capital.

Going back to my developer days, I know how to celebrate value from the ground up. But there are way too many risks for Average Joe or Jane here, betting that the theater industry normalizes.

Unless I’m drastically wrong, it just ain’t gonna happen! And hoping otherwise isn’t going to change a thing.

You’re probably much better off staying tuned for my “Back up the Sleigh, Santa” article, coming soon. (Remember that iREIT on Alpha members are first in line!)

So, tell me, have you been naughty or nice?

Happy Holidays!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, SRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.