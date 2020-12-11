Criticized loans continue to increase which could cause the provision to remain elevated for the foreseeable future.

Investment Thesis

Earlier this fall I wrote about San Antonio, Texas-based Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR). When looking back my original thesis was:

With the shares where they are today, I believe it will be challenging for CFR to outperform over the near-term due to outsized asset sensitivity, higher than average energy exposure, and elevated expenses from the branch expansion into Houston.

Upon further analysis, CFR performed just slightly better than the average regional bank from the time my first article was published. While CFR continues to report relatively moderate results, the valuation continues to show an excessive premium relative to the average bank. When looking at price to tangible book value per share, CFR trades at 1.6x while peers are closer to 1.3x per share.

While I continue to remain neutral on the bank, I do believe that the underlying operations are starting to show a little slippage. Based on my modeling, the net interest margin (NIM) is likely to show some continued compression while credit appears to be slipping just a little bit. While not overwhelming to an investment thesis, I think investors are more likely to find a better risk/reward somewhere else.

That being said, CFR has done a tremendous job over the past decade. While past performance is not indicative of future results, CFR has proven that it can sustainably perform better than peers, which in my mind justifies a share price premium. However, I find the current premium to be a little excessive. In my mind, shares are likely to trade in line to the banking index.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

When I first started to review the third quarter earnings, I was rather encouraged to see that even though net interest income was down linked quarter, results did look better than expected (at least on the surface). However, while net interest income did decline 1% sequentially from the second quarter, I did notice that the NIM contracted 18 basis points from 3.13% in the second quarter to 2.95% in the third quarter.

On a more positive note, average loans grew 1% from second quarter levels. This was a little surprising since most banks have been plagued by compressing loan portfolio trends. Excluding PPP loans, average loans were 3% higher year over year too.

Average non-interest-bearing deposit grew 6% from the second quarter while interest bearing deposits grew 4%. The combination of this rather limited loan growth and pretty sizable deposit growth was the reason why net interest income was down just slightly, while the NIM continues to compress.

Fee income increased 8% from the second quarter, mainly driven by higher service charges and other income. However, it was noted that the fee income improvement pace was slowing in October, which gives me a little pause for continued success.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

When I think about the sizable deposit growth, I get a little worried about the NIM continuing to compress. While PPP loans were very helpful for the bank and its efforts to grow relationships, they are likely to "vanish" (be forgiven) sometime early next year. When that happens, the loan portfolio is likely show net shrinkage again.

In my mind, I don't foresee fee income getting back to $90 million+ per quarter on a sustainable basis any time soon. While I do think it can poke through that threshold from time to time, it would take insurance, service fees, and wealth management to all be firing at peak performance in order to set a new high-water mark.

Credit Analysis

As I pointed out in the last article, CFR has historically posted very contained net charge-offs ((NCOs)). Management has done a really great job instilling a credit-first mindset. While CFR has some 1990's like initiatives (like continuing to build more branches), credit has always been front and center.

Source: SEC Filings

In the third quarter the provision declined to $20 million from $32 million seen in the second quarter. NCOs were $10.2 million, or just a minimal 0.22% of average loans compared to 0.94% in the second quarter. Remember, when analyzing NCOs analysts typically look at rolling 4-quarters (like the chart above). If the third quarter is any indication of a new trend, it is a positive for the stock as charge-offs look to be minimal.

Source: SEC Filings

While I do believe that CFR would qualify to be in the bucket of "top 10% credit soundness banks" the chart above gives me some reservation in terms of future profitability. While it is pretty clear that criticized loans have began to work higher, the loan loss reserve appears to be in a good position relative to the lending portfolio.

What gives me a little pause about future profitability is the continued climb in criticized loans. While CFR has proven itself to be solid credit managers, if criticized loans do continue to increase, the provision is likely to follow. While increasing the provision is a very responsible action for management to take, it does hinder that quarter's profitability.

Concluding Thoughts

Cullen Frost is a great bank to own if you can time the entry point correctly. While the bank has proven to be better than average over course of a credit cycle, it remains to be seen if it can continue to outperform on this recovery stage alone.

While most investors flock to safety when things get scary, that does set up the "credit-safe" banks to under perform when the economy eventually does show all green lights.

I think potential investors should always keep an eye on CFR, its a bank that rarely presents very clear positive risk/reward valuation scenarios, but when it does, investors are rewarded soon thereafter. At today's valuation I think there are better set-ups elsewhere, but I would remind anyone interested to keep a keen eye on price in hopes for a better entry point.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.