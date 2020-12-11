VIOV has over 454 holdings and almost a quarter of weight within the fund is related to the financials sector.

VIOV has recovered relatively well since the stock market bottomed in March, and the fund has performed well in the long term since its inception in 2010.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA: VIOV) is an ETF that invests in stocks with the hope of tracking the gains from overall small-cap American stocks. This fund aims to invest in value stocks, which on the investing spectrum is contrary to growth stocks. The company’s expense ratio at the end of 2019 was 0.15%, which is a little bit higher than the SPY expense ratio of 0.095%. However, the average expense ratio for similar small-cap funds is 1.22%, which means that fee savings can be realized to a substantial degree in the long run.

Overview and recent performance of the VIOV ETF

According to Vanguard, this ETF’s risk potential is very high, as small-caps are potentially less stable than blue-chips. The fund has 454 different holdings, which is slightly less than SPY, which has 506 holdings. VIOV has been closely tied to the S&P 500 index since inception, but a rise in large-cap technology stocks has created a noticeable gap between the two.

Small-caps saw a sharp decline during the March sell-off relative to the S&P, but recovery has been strong since then. VIOV is only down 1.69% within the last year and has produced an 11.41% return since the inception of the fund in 2010.

VIOV is well-diversified and a large chunk of holdings is related to the financials sector

The table below contains a list of the top 10 holdings within the ETF. Capri Holdings Ltd. is the fund’s largest asset, and this company owns three prominent fashion brands in Versace, Michael Kors, and Jimmy Choo.

VIOV is heavily invested in financials-related companies as holdings within this sector account for 23.20% of the entire fund. Green Dot Corporation, the fund’s second biggest holding, and is the largest prepaid debit card provider in the world in terms of market capitalization. Other financial-related holdings include Pacific Premier Bancorp, which is also a bank holding company that provides various personal and business solutions, and Old National Bancorp, which operates close to 200 retail locations.

Since VIOV comprises heavily of financials-related stocks and little technology-related stocks, it is important to compare the performance of both sectors within the past 10 years; the technology sector has been leading a one-legged race especially in the past few years. Moving forward, there is no guarantee that the tech sector can continue its stellar performance, especially due to antitrust actions from government bodies around the world. Europe has been the most strict towards technology companies, and recently European Union regulators are accusing Amazon of using customer data to an unfair advantage. We believe that although the financial sector is also subjected to strict regulations, companies can leverage data in an ethical way to create extra value for customers in the long run.

Other notable sectors with large holdings include consumer discretionary, industrials, and health care. We believe that this ETF could be a complementary piece to blue-chip stocks, as the fund only holds 2.20% of stocks related to the communication services sector and 6.20% of stocks within the information technology sector. Diversification is important to consider during times of uncertainty, and although this ETF has performed in a subpar manner compared to the SPY ETF as of late, this fund will not be as influenced by stocks that are gaining through pure momentum.

VIOV has underperformed compared to S&P 500 Index Funds

Currently, the VIOV’s P/E ratio is only 14.2x, which is very conservative relative to other growth funds. Moreover, the price/book ratio is 1.1x, and the earnings growth rate for the companies within the fund is 5.4%. It is a positive sign that the company’s holdings are still growing its earnings at a decent pace even if price/book ratio and P/E ratio are relatively low.

In comparison, VOO, which is Vanguard’s ETF that tracks the S&P 500, has a P/E ratio of 25.5x. VOO’s price/book ratio is 3.4x and earnings growth rate is 13.9%. Obviously, since VOO’s top holdings are technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, the fund’s performance has been boosted by growth in tech popularity and actual corporate earnings due to COVID-19.

We believe that there is less fundamental downside for VIOV compared to VOO should another crash happen again, considering that ratios for the fund are already very fair. However, within a crisis, investors may still look to exit ETFs while ignoring its value and put their money into alternative assets such as Bitcoin or various commodities.

Conclusion

In summation, we possess a neutral of this fund as VIOV is an ETF that could offer diversification to one’s portfolio during times of uncertainty. The ETF has performed well since its inception and should continue to be stable. The current dividend payout ratio of 1.44% compliments the fund’s organic growth very well. However, this is not a fund that will see crazy returns in the long run, as most holdings naturally do not have the potential to grow tenfold.

