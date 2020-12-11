I think long-term investors would be best off waiting for Bausch and Lomb to be spun off before investing (and then only invest in B&L).

The real opportunity here though is the spin-off of Bausch + Lomb, and analyzing the value here is critical before making an investment in the company.

The pandemic has affected all of their businesses to varying degrees, but the impacts aren't permanent, and the company doesn't have much debt maturing in the near future.

Bausch Health has performed very poorly so far in 2020, but it has mostly been due to COVID-19 impacts.

Introduction and Investment Theory

Bausch Health Company (BHC) has had a bad year so far due to COVID-19, but even prior to 2020 the stock hasn't been a good investment over the last 5 years:

Data by YCharts

For anyone not already aware, the reason for the stock price crash in 2015 was deceptive/fraudulent business practices involving specialty pharmaceutical distributor Philidor while the company was still known as Valeant Pharmaceutical. Bausch Health's stock price also hasn't fared well over the last few years simply because their business has struggled with a decline in sales, profit and has a massive debt load still from numerous past acquisitions. While the company still has a lot of debt, as well as money now owed from litigation settlements, the company looked like it had started to turn a corner over the last few years prior to the pandemic. Also, the company announced in August that they are planning to spin-off one of their most valuable assets in Bausch & Lomb. I think the company as a whole may be undervalued, but I'm now really curious about the potential prospects of future return after the Bausch & Lomb spinoff is complete. I will analyze the company and spin-off opportunity for long term investors in this article.

Current Company and Post-Spinoff Company

(Source: pharmashots.com)

Bausch Health Companies currently does business in 4 separate segments. Those segments are Bausch & Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified products. As I mentioned in the introduction paragraph of this article, Bausch Health had started to turn a corner over the last couple of years with regard to their revenue and profit, which can be seen in their segment breakdown:

(Source: Author's spreadsheet based on Bausch Health adjusted revenue)

Prior to 2020, Bausch Health's total revenue was growing nicely (about 3% annual organic growth), driven by solid growth by their 2 biggest segments - Bausch & Lomb, and Salix. Both of these segments have suffered sales decline in large part due to COVID-19, but both segments have shown to be recovering since the start of the government shutdowns in the March/April/May month time-period shown below:

(Source: Morgan Stanley Conference)

The impact that COVID-19 has had on Bausch & Lomb's business is very obvious, as elective surgeries were down significantly in the 2nd quarter especially, and people aren't wearing contacts as frequently during the shutdowns or while working from home. The impact of COVID-19 to Salix's XIFAXAN business is less obvious, but apparently the shutdown in doctor's offices has had a very big impact on the drug's sales. Both of these businesses have already started rebounding in the 3rd quarter, and should fully rebound next year as the vaccines get rolled out to the public.

One of the biggest concerns for investors for this company is the company's balance sheet, as they have loaded up on debt due to numerous past acquisitions. However, the company doesn't have any debt due until 2023:

(Source: Bausch Health 3Q Earnings presentation)

Still, with $24.6 billion of debt on the balance sheet, the company's LT debt/EBITDA ratio is ~7.5 (based on TTM EBITDA) which is still very high. Even if you use 2019 EBITDA, their LT debt/EBITDA ratio is high at ~6.9. The company will obviously have to continue focusing on paying down their debt first and foremost, leaving little room (if any at all) for returning cash to shareholders for the foreseeable future.

What I didn't mention, and it doesn't look like it's mentioned in the earnings slides either, is the class action lawsuit settlement (and other legal settlements). What is kind of hidden in the company's current liabilities, under "Accrued and Other Current Liabilities" is the ~$1.4 billion owed in legal matters. This amount owed will also have to be resolved, likely through additional debt financing.

The big news for the company this year though is the plan to spin-off the Bausch & Lomb segment into a stand-alone public company. Here is a quick overview of the planned spin-off breakdown:

(Source: Bausch Health 2Q earnings presentation)

The company is seeking 4X leverage for Bausch & Lomb at time of spin-off, and 5.5X leverage for BHC at time of spin-off per the slide below:

(Source:Morgan Stanley Conference)

For whatever reason, I can't find EBITDA figures broken out per segment. Management does break out the EBITA numbers per segment, which was $1.332 billion for FY 2019 for Bausch and Lomb, and $2.508 billion for the rest of the BHC segments. That would mean Bausch and Lomb would be looking at absorbing between $5.5 billion and $8 billion of LT debt post spin-off. BHC would be left with between $14 billion and $16.5 billion in LT debt.

Valuation of Current Company

For valuing the company, I need to first make some assumptions:

1. That 2020 is mostly an aberration, that investors should expect revenue and earnings closer to 2019 next year after most of the COVID related headwinds subside.

2. That the company can continue growing revenue/earnings at least at 3% annually, as it did from 2017-2019.

3. I will use adjusted earnings from 2019 to remove assumed non-recurring costs. Here is Bausch Health Companies' income statement for 2019 adjusted to remove non-recurring costs:

(Source: Author's spreadsheet based on Bausch Health's 2019 earnings)

As you can see from the spreadsheet above, equity investors are receiving no income at all from Bausch Health Companies right now. Even with their interest expense down about 8% so far in 2020, the company would have negative income assuming a return to 2019 revenue and operating income levels.

If we use the adjusted operating earnings of 3.74 from the above table, we can see the company has future upside value:

(Source: Moneychimp.com)

I don't think i would feel comfortable investing in the company right now though, as even with 8% less interest expense, and a return to 2019 revenue and profit, this company is still not worth much as a whole based on income generated(other than speculative).

I know that some people might bring up cash flow and free cash flow as more important. If you compare Bausch Health's P/FCF to other similarly sized (or larger) specialty phama companies, they are the lowest valuation (Also Price/Sales ratio):

(Source: Finviz.com)

But there is a reason for the discrepancy in valuations between BHC and the other companies, as Bausch Health has a significantly higher LT Debt/Equity ratio:

(Source: Finviz.com)

Valuation of the Post-Spin-off Companies

Unfortunately it will be difficult right now to value the post-spinoff companies, as I can only find sales and EBITA numbers broken out for each segment. Management also isn't specific about how they plan to split up the debt among the 2 companies post spin-off. For Bausch & Lomb, the closest comp available by far has to be Alcon (ALC). Alcon shares sell at a solid premium to Bausch Health as it trades at ~4.2 X price/sales ratio.

If the post-split Bausch & Lomb company trades even at a ~4 X price/sales (assuming same outstanding share count), it would trade around ~$44/share and a market cap of almost $15 billion. Bausch & Lomb would have upwards of 2X the leverage of Alcon though, so I doubt the market will award it the same premium. Still, even if the market only values Bausch & Lomb at 2 X price/sales, its market cap alone would be more than the current market cap of Bausch Health Companies stock currently.

The post-split BHC pharma company is even harder to pin a value on, unfortunately. The current plan is to leverage the company at ~5.5X which still seems quite high. I'm sure management is hoping that the company at least maintains its Price/Sales ratio of ~.9 post spin-off, which would give the company a market cap of ~4.4 billion. This might be wishful thinking though with so much leverage.

Conclusions

I get why investors might be interested in the company now that a spin-off has been announced. Bausch & Lomb alone could be worth well over $7 billion as a stand-alone company, with the rest being a bonus. In other words, buying this company now could be a arbitrage-type investment if current market values hold. But, the market could change quickly, and Alcon and other pharma companies aren't pure apples-to-apples comparable companies. As is the case for almost all spin-offs, management is convinced (and wants to convince you too) that the spin-off will "unlock value." I do think it will unlock value, but I think almost all of the value will be in Bausch & Lomb once the spin-off is complete. This company is owned still by several hedge funds (ValueAct and John Paulson just to name a couple off the top of my head), and I suspect these hedge funds stand to gain more from this transaction than the ordinary retail investor. For one thing, I suspect these hedge funds own some of Bausch Health Companies' debt, and there could very well be a re-rate of that debt post-split that project to benefit these hedge funds handsomely. For another, I suspect these hedge funds will keep the Bausch & Lomb stock, and dump the BHC pharma stock shortly after the spinoff is complete. In other words, this event likely represents a great opportunity for these hedge funds to de-risk while still owning some upside. I'm not sure the upside is as strong for the average retail investor, even if the current market holds, therefore I think the long-term investor is best off waiting until the spinoff is complete to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.