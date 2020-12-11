Source: Marathon Oil

Investment Thesis

The Texas-based energy explorer Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:MRO) released its third quarter results on Nov. 4, 2020. MRO reported a third-quarter 2020 adjusted net loss per share of $0.28 per share, which was in-line with analysts' expectations.

The weak oil and gas price realizations and lower oil and gas output were weighing heavily on the results despite better cost per Boe.

A quick YTD comparison with a few domestic E&P (mostly domestic) shows that MRO.

The investment thesis has not changed about Marathon Oil. It's an attractive E&P company - a significant player in the US. Holding a long-term MRO position is a good idea.

However, the stock has reached an overbought level, and I recommend taking 50% off the table and wait for a retracement.

CEO Lee Tillman said in the conference call:

While global inventories have been drawing, they still remain well above historic levels. And with uncertainties characterizing both the demand and supply side of the equation, the range of potential outcomes for future commodity prices remains wide and difficult to predict. As I often remind our teams, we can't control the macro, and we certainly can't predict the oil price.

Marathon Oil - Financial Table 3Q '20 - The Raw Numbers

Marathon Oil 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Revenues from contracts in $ million 1,249 1,233 1,024 490 761 Revenues and others in $ Million 1,345 1,215 1,230 272 754 Net Income in $ Million 165 -20 -46 -750 -317 EBITDA $ Million 763 846 550 112 320 EPS diluted in $/share 0.21 -0.03 -0.06 -0.95 -0.40 Operating cash flow in $ Million 737 700 701 9 345 CapEx in $ Million 672 616 620 326 144 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 65 84 81 -317 201 Total Cash $ Billion 1,165 858 817 522 1,119 Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 5,503 5,501 5,502 5,503 5,905 Dividend per share in $ 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 803 801 794 790 790 Oil Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q '20 2Q '20 3Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 426 413 422 390 370 US Onshore Crude oil price ($/b) 55.04 54.83 44.23 21.65 37.78

more data available for subscribers only

Note: Revenues and others include gain/loss on crude contract and gain on sale of assets. Revenues from contracts were $761 million.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Oil and Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues and other were $754 million in 3Q '20

The third quarter's revenues were $754 million, down 43.9% from the same quarter a year ago and up significantly sequentially.

The adjusted net loss was $219 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

2 - Free cash flow was $201 million in 3Q '20

Note: the generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. (same calculation used by Morningstar or Ycharts).

Annual free cash flow ("ttm") is a loss of $87 million with Q3'20 free cash flow of $201 million.

Note: The company indicates a free cash flow of $180 million (non-GAAP).

3 - Production of Oil equivalent was 370k Boep/d in 3Q '20

US production represents 80.3% of the total output, with 58.5% for oil and condensate. The third quarter U.S. unit production cost of $4.32 per Boe on strict cost control, a 13% reduction from the same quarter a year ago.

Marathon Oil produces from four basins and other locations in the US.

The company’s average realized liquids prices for the US segment were $37.78 for the USA and $30.28 for the International segment.

4 - Net Debt

Total liquidity as of Sept. 30 was approximately $4.12 billion, which consisted of an undrawn revolving credit facility of $3 billion and $1.12 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Net debt is $4.79 billion.

The 3Q'20 cash balance included the $400 million tax-exempt bonds remarketing at a weighted interest rate of 2.25%.

5 - Guidance 2020

The company increases its 2020 U.S. oil-equivalent production guidance by 5K net Boep/d (midpoint).

Technical Analysis (short term) commentary

Marathon Oil had taken off on Nov. 9, when we learned about a new vaccine ready to be approved, and the stock went up and never looked back. The question is now how high MRO can go and if it is sustainable?

We have a strong momentum pushing the stock up, but it's not really based on fundamentals but rather on expectations. The demand for fuel is still extremely anemic and will stay anemic for the next six to eight months.

This situation will create a great deal of volatility in the next few months with periods of euphoria and period of despair. I recommend trading a large part of your holding short term and take advantage of the volatility, which will probably continue for the next two or three quarters.

Technical Analysis

The six-month chart is not offering much information. The rally has been too strong for that.

To get a better idea, it is important to look at the two-year chart.

In this case, the most suitable pattern is an ascending channel pattern with line support at $4 and line resistance at $9.

However, we could also interpret the chart a bit differently, as I have shown below. We can opt for a symmetrical wedge instead, with resistance at $7.50 (it is not my favorite).

I would adopt the trading strategy to sell about 40% or more between $7.25 and $9.00 and wait for a retracement at or below $5.00 to accumulate again.

However, if we look at the RSI, we are already in overbought territory, and it is a sell signal.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

