The energy sector has enjoyed an impressive rally since early November thanks to the positive developments related to the vaccines against the coronavirus. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) has followed the rally of its sector, with a 43% rally in just two months. On the one hand, the stock has become much less attractive than it was two months ago. On the other hand, CRT is still offering an attractive 10.4% distribution yield, which can improve significantly when the vaccines put the pandemic under control.

Business overview

CRT is an oil and gas trust, which was set up in 1991 by XTO Energy. It has a 90% net profit interest in producing properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico as well as a 75% net profit interest in working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. A working interest property is one in which the trust is subject to all the production expenses and development costs related to the property.

Just like all the oil and gas producers, CRT has been significantly affected by the coronavirus crisis, which has caused a plunge in the prices of oil and gas this year. In the first nine months of the year, the average realized prices of oil and gas of CRT plunged 22% and 32%, respectively, over the prior year’s period. In addition, the trust reduced its gas production 7%. However, it managed to grow its oil production 14% and thus it incurred just an 8% decrease in its net income.

The effect of the pandemic was much greater in the third quarter, when it caused a 47% slump in the realized price of oil and a 24% slump in the realized price of gas and thus resulted in a 35% decrease in the net income of the trust.

However, it is important to note that the energy market is likely to enjoy a strong recovery the latest at the second half of next year. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have reported exciting results in their vaccine studies and both companies are likely to receive authorization for emergency use of their vaccines this month. They will thus distribute more than one billion of vaccines until the end of next year. In addition, AstraZeneca (AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are expected to receive approval to distribute their vaccines early next year. Overall, the pandemic is likely to subside at the second half of next year and hence the oil and gas prices are likely to recover towards their pre-COVID levels next year. As an oil and gas producer, CRT will greatly benefit from such a development.

Distribution

CRT has offered a distribution of $0.80 per unit in the last 12 months. This distribution corresponds to a 10.4% distribution yield, which is certainly attractive for most income-oriented investors. Even better, as the prices of oil and gas are likely to recover from their suppressed levels, which have been caused by the pandemic, CRT will be able to raise its distribution and thus enhance its yield.

On the other hand, investors should note that CRT has static assets and thus it cannot add new properties in its asset portfolio. This is a major difference between the trust and the well-known oil producers, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), which add new properties in their portfolio on a regular basis in order to replenish their reserves. CRT has static assets and hence its production decreases over time due to the natural decline of its fields.

Surprisingly, the average daily production of oil of CRT has remained essentially flat over the last eight years. On the other hand, its average daily production of gas has decreased 32% over the last eight years (4.8% per year on average), from 5,115 Mcf in 2012 to 3,459 Mcf this year. CRT has stated that it expects its annual production to decrease 6%-8% per year on average in the long run. This is an important risk factor for investors to consider before initiating a position in the trust. On the other hand, given the aforementioned actual performance of the trust, it is evident that management has been extremely conservative in its guidance, in order to be on the safe side. It is thus reasonable to expect the output of CRT to decline at a somewhat lower rate than the rate provided by management, though it is impossible to forecast the actual rate.

To cut a long story short, the production of CRT is likely to decrease at a meaningful rate in the future due to the natural decline of its fields. On the other hand, this is mostly a long-term concern. In the short term, the decrease in production is likely to be more than offset by the recovery in the prices of oil and gas thanks to the distribution of vaccines worldwide against the coronavirus. Given also the current distribution yield of 10.4%, investors are being compensated adequately while waiting for the recovery of the energy market to materialize.

Another important point for investors is the fact that CRT pays a different distribution every month, depending on its actual production volumes and its realized prices of oil and gas. This means that there is no guarantee that the trust will continue to pay an annual distribution of $0.80 per unit next year. Nevertheless, this is an all-time low distribution, which has been caused by the pandemic. Given also that the prices of oil and gas are in recovery mode, CRT is likely to increase its total annual distribution next year.

Risks

As mentioned above, the primary risk factor of CRT is its declining production over the long term due to the natural decline of its oil and gas fields. In addition, it is essentially impossible to forecast the future output of the trust with any degree of precision. It is remarkable that CRT has maintained its oil production flat over the last eight years. On the other hand, its gas production has decreased at a 4.8% average annual rate over the last eight years. This is a significant headwind for the long-term returns of the trust but the recovery of the energy market from the pandemic is likely to more than offset this headwind in the next few years.

Another risk is the adverse scenario of a prolonged coronavirus crisis. If the vaccines prove less effective than reported or the virus mutates and renders the vaccines less effective, the pandemic will last longer than anticipated. In such an adverse scenario, the recovery of the energy market will be postponed and the stock of CRT will probably come under great pressure. Therefore, only the investors who are confident that the pandemic will subside next year should consider purchasing CRT.

Final thoughts

CRT pays a different distribution every month and hence the annual distribution is highly unpredictable. On the other hand, CRT has offered an all-time low distribution of $0.80 per unit in the last 12 months due to the pandemic. It is thus safe to assume that the trust will increase its distribution as soon as the energy market recovers from the pandemic. Given that the all-time low distribution of CRT corresponds to an already attractive 10.4% distribution yield, CRT offers a low-risk, high-reward investment case right now.

