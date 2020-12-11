The compelling combination of strong fundamentals and an unappreciated stock leads me to upgrade my rating on Adobe to "Strong Buy"

Adobe's fiscal fourth-quarter results looked pristine, but the stock did not react very well to the report and outlook for the next few years.

Adobe's (ADBE) fiscal fourth-quarter results were released on December 10, and the numbers looked pristine. The company topped revenue and non-GAAP expectations by $60 million and 15 cents, respectively, the second-widest consensus beat gap of the past five years at least. The icing on the cake was the announcement of another $15 billion in share repurchases, representing about 7% of current market cap, to last through fiscal 2024.

The stock, however, has not reacted well to the earnings report, as ADBE traded down -1% around mid-session. With shares back into correction territory (i.e., 10% or more below all-time highs) and next-year P/E dropping back to June 2020 levels, I can't help but think that ADBE is a buy-and-hold at its current price.

(Image Credit: Company Q4 2020 earnings call presentation)

Brief review of the results

Adobe's fiscal fourth quarter saw, once again, double-digit top line growth in all major sub-segments: creative (61% of total revenues), digital experience (24% of total revenues) and document cloud (12% of total revenues). In all three cases, ARR (annualized recurring revenue) and/or subscription revenue also increased by more than 10%, underscoring the robustness and predictability of the business model.

Gains of scale, not surprisingly, led to even more margin expansion. The graph below, on the right, depicts the three-year progression in non-GAAP op margin, from 38% in fiscal 2017 to nearly 43% this year. Increased profitability plus high-teen revenue growth, combined, led to an operating cash flow spike of 25% per year in a fairly steady and consistent manner.

(Source: Montage using Q4 2020 earnings call presentation)

During its earnings and business update call, Adobe's management team seemed very confident about what's ahead. The company spoke of increased TAM (total addressable market), driven in great part by the "democratization" of digital asset creation and management - from pros, traditionally, to communicators and enthusiasts/individual consumers. I would also highlight here Adobe's aggressive product portfolio growth over the past few years, which includes footprint expansion in digital creative across different platforms (e.g., Photoshop and Illustrator for iPad, Fresco for iPhone, etc.).

Supported by the upbeat narrative, Adobe offered fiscal 2021 guidance that topped current expectations on revenues and adjusted EPS.

On the stock

The past is not always a good predictor of the future. But it strikes me as interesting that, over the past 35 years (i.e., since Adobe went public), the stock finished a year down only eight times. For reference, this is a better track record than Apple's (AAPL), which has declined eleven times.

The point is that ADBE has not only been a high-performing stock, having produced returns of nearly 26% per year since IPO (over three percentage points more than AAPL). It has also been a consistent value creator.

For example, only five times in the past five years (including now) have shares declined more than 10% from the peak. In every case, price rebounded within a matter of a few months. Roughly speaking, therefore, ADBE has proved to be a good stock to buy on every pullback.

Data by YCharts

Notice above that this stock currently trades on valuations that have sharply de-risked in the past couple of months. On a forward P/E basis, ADBE's multiple has fallen nearly as much in the fourth quarter as it had during the February-March market panic. To me, the rather sharp valuation decline suggests an opportunity.

Of course, valuation alone does not justify buying ADBE. To be clear, the company still seems to be one of the beneficiaries of the digital acceleration that took place in 2020. The increased dependence on technology has only expanded Adobe's TAM - and I do not think that the trends, even if they moderate in the short term, will ever reverse.

It is this compelling combination of strong fundamentals and an unappreciated stock (maybe not for long) that causes me to upgrade my views on ADBE, from a mere "Buy" to a "Strong Buy".

