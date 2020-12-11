Don't be afraid of valuations: the fundamentals of the business are rock-solid, and the company's P/E has risen the least compared to the peer group.

Costco (COST) has wowed once again. The retailer's fiscal first-quarter results set records, both on the top (comps, in particular) and bottom lines.

Merchandise sales of $42.3 billion had already been pre-announced, while membership revenue growth of about 7% looked solid enough. Adjusted EPS of $2.29, which excludes a couple of tax benefits, was the largest earnings figure for a fiscal first quarter as far back as I can verify - and probably ever.

After-hours action suggested little investor enthusiasm towards the results, as shares remained largely flat despite the earnings beat. However, I continue to think that Costco, while not a bargain, remains at least affordable relative to its closest peers.

(Image Credit: Seeking Alpha)

A quarter to be remembered

When it comes to comparable sales, it is hard to imagine better performance than what the company managed to deliver. Comps ex-fuel and FX, which has historically been bound within a 2-8% range (see graph below), reached a record high 17.1%. Each of the main geographic segments - US, Canada and other international - reported strong double-digit growth in each of the three months in the quarter.

The top line numbers could have been even better, if not for a few factors. First, ancillary products and services, particularly travel, continue to struggle during the pandemic. Second, Costco's e-commerce channel has been growing fast (86% YOY in the first quarter and over 100% if third-party sales are included), but the retailer is still ramping up its digital channel. Third, the management team admittedly planned a bit too conservatively for a couple of festive dates, including Halloween. And lastly, certain high-demand products continue to find some supply chain constraints.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using multiple company reports)

Driven by the massive gain of scale, Costco managed to expand GAAP merchandise margin YOY by a healthy 50 bps, despite heavier mix of the less-profitable digital channel. More efficiency and less spoilage on the fresh product side also helped to support profitability.

The graph below shows the margin trends since 2018. The direction has been up and to the right very consistently, when analyzing comparable quarters. Despite improving anyway, Costco's op margin suffered from rich COVID-19-related costs in the most recent quarter, including bonus payments that are scheduled to end in January (but could, and likely will, be extended further).

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using multiple company reports)

Not a bargain, but affordable

Many investors may feel uneasy about owning COST when the stock trades at a fiscal 2021 P/E of about 38x. And to be fair, now does not seem to be the best time to put money behind safe, cycle-agnostic stocks. The market seems more willing to reward value and cyclical names, and the theme is likely to continue into at least the early weeks of the new year.

But I would point out that COST's valuation has expanded the least within its direct peer group in the past year (see chart below). Investors concerned about rampant valuations should be more concerned about Target (TGT) or BJ's Wholesale (BJ), in my opinion, both of which have seen earnings multiples skyrocket since 2019.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to the fundamentals, it is hard to find a better retailer than Costco – maybe Dollar General (DG), at most. Customer loyalty is about as strong as it gets. The membership model offers stable and predictable earnings. The e-commerce opportunity is still nascent, as only 7% of Costco's sales are online and the company has yet to optimize the digital channel.

Given this combination of strong execution and valuations that have expanded, but not as much as its peers', I remain highly bullish on COST as a "buy and tuck away" stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.