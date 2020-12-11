Investors may want to reduce exposure to the popular U.S Aggregate Bond ETF AGG in lieu of short-term money market funds or "long inflation" assets.

Real interest rates are at extreme lows such that bond investors are expected to lose nearly 1% of purchasing power every year.

While many investors and analysts believe equities are in a bubble, I would argue the true bubble is in the bond market. Indeed, abysmally low rates in the bond market seem to be stoking extreme valuations in stocks. The bond market has had another decent year in 2020, with most long-term bonds appreciating around 5-10% following the decrease in short-term rates in March.

Interest rates on long-term bonds are at extreme lows, while government, corporate, and household debt levels are at all-time highs. To make matters worse, inflation expectation data is trending higher, which is likely to result in a rise in long-term rates, creating substantial downside risks to popular allocation ETFs such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).

AGG is one of the most popular tools investors and funds use to allocate into a diversified basket of high-quality bonds. The fund holds over 8,000 securities, 37% of which are Treasury bonds, with another 26% in mortgage-backed-securities (which are generally backed by the government/GSEs). The remaining portion is in a mix of corporate bonds, with a small portion in municipal and agency.

Over two-thirds of these bonds are AAA rated and thus have very low credit risk. The remaining third is in a mix of single-A and BBB bonds which have higher downgrade risk, particularly in today's uncertain economic environment. Still, AGG's potential credit risks would likely only impact its value in the event of severe economic depression or concerns that the U.S government could not meet obligations. These risks are low for now.

That said, the fund contains relatively significant risks when it comes to interest rates and inflation. Indeed, with rates as low as they are and many speculators backing off of the bond market, AGG could be headed for a large wave lower.

Are Bonds Truly a Hedge?

Bonds with high credit ratings are typically viewed as a hedge against equities. Indeed, bonds usually rise when stocks decline, since an expected decline in economic activity usually causes inflation to fall, which usually causes interest rates to decline. The keyword is usually, as this is historically not always the case. In fact, stocks and bonds had a positive correlation every year from 1970 to 1995 in the U.S and other major global financial markets. The primary reason was that this was a period of stagflation where GDP growth was low and inflation was generally high.

Data suggests we may be entering such a period. Importantly, AGG's economic exposure is very similar to that of a 10-year Treasury bond. The fund has a slightly lower weighted-average maturity of 8 years and a slightly higher yield-to-maturity of 1.1% (compared to 0.95% for the 10-year Treasury bond). However, the YTM/SEC Yield of AGG generally moves in line with the 10-year Treasury rate with a spread of 10-30 bps. Therefore, a rise in the 10-year Treasury will push AGG's value down as its yield rises and vice versa.

As you can see below, the rolling 1-month return correlation of AGG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has been rising since the beginning of the year and is now well into positive territory:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer - AGG, SPY asset correlation)

The positive correlation between stocks and bonds implies that a decline in equities is expected to result in a decline in AGG, and vice versa. The opposite will likely be true on day-to-day returns, however not on longer time frames, as higher interest rates push the discounted value of equity future cash flows lower.

Interest Rates are Most Likely Headed Higher

In reality, yields have two components: inflation and the return you're expected to make after inflation. Today, a 10-year Treasury bond has a 0.95% return, but inflation expectations are 1.9%, so investors are expected to lose about 1% after accounting for inflation. Further, investors in AGG are expected to lose about 0.75% in value after accounting for inflation given the fund's SEC yield of 1.15%. It is worth pointing out that corporate bonds have slightly higher income tax levels than Treasury bonds (since T-bonds don't have state income tax), so the true net return of AGG is actually slightly lower for most investors.

It is very rare for bonds to have a negative expected post-inflation return, but it has happened before in recent history. Inflation-indexed bonds had a negative yield from 2012 to mid-2013, however, the degree of negative returns today is much more significant.

See below:

Data by YCharts

For those who care for the math, note that the difference between the 10-year treasury yield and 10-year inflation-adjusted yield is equal to the breakeven rate, which is also referred to as "inflation expectations", since it represents the yield difference between a CPI-indexed bond and a "normal" bond.

As you can see in the chart, inflation-indexed bond yields have never been as low as they are today. This alone makes bonds a poor investment, since they're essentially guaranteed to lose real value. In my opinion, due to their negative real return structure, investing in such bonds is essentially voluntarily paying a wealth tax.

Of course, they also carry a substantial risk of depreciation. In 2012, when real yields were negative, AGG subsequently declined 6% as rates rose from 1.5% to 3%. While this is not a huge loss, it is considering the low returns generated from bonds. Today, both real yields and yields are about 50 bps lower, so a similar move would likely result in a roughly 8-10% drawdown for the fund.

Inflation expectations have also been trending higher at a steady pace since April. Negative real rates push rates higher, since it creates extremely attractive conditions for borrowers and discourages saving. This is also fueled by ongoing cash injections from the Federal Reserve's ongoing QE programs. Considering it is unlikely that real rates fall lower, a 1% increase to inflation should push AGG around 6% lower due to its 6-year duration today. A combined increase of both inflation expectations and real rates (which I suspect) would create even larger losses for AGG.

Bottom Line

Overall, I see no compelling investment opportunity in the bond market today. Investment grade bonds no longer offer "equity hedging", since they have a positive correlation to stocks. This will likely continue to be the case as long as significant disinflation occurs, which I believe is unlikely, since the Federal Reserve is extremely dovish.

On a similar note, rising inflation expectations create substantial downside risks for AGG. Longer-term rates are starting to edge higher and may soon accelerate higher as bond investors realize the substantial risks they're taking. Most importantly, as payment for taking assuming risks, AGG investors are given negative real returns.

Put simply, while stocks are overvalued, bonds are worse. I believe AGG is likely to decline back toward 2018 levels ($100-$110) over the next two years as long-term rates rise back to 3% or higher. This is not to say investors in AGG (or similar) should sell and buy the S&P 500, since equity valuations are also at problematic historical levels. Rather, I believe it is currently best to limit exposure to both stocks and longer-term bonds in lieu of short-term money market funds and assets that benefit from inflation like gold.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May short similar bond ETFs via put options.