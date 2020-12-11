It's been a volatile year thus far for the restaurant industry, with COVID-19 related headwinds taking a massive bite out of revenues and profits for most restaurant stocks. Fortunately, the quick-service names have held up much better than the dine-in restaurants, and Del Taco (TACO) is one name that's navigated the crisis reasonably well. However, while investors have warmed back up to the stock after recent positive vaccine news and a decent Q3 report from the company, its valuation has crept up to unattractive levels. This is especially true given that Del Taco is not a growth story, with much slower unit growth than some of its peers. Therefore, while the investment thesis has certainly improved since the March lows, I see no reason to chase the stock at current levels with much of this optimism priced in already.

Del Taco Restaurants released its Q3 results in mid-October and reported quarterly revenue of $120.8 million, up 0.5% from the year-ago period. This was a decent beat considering the challenging landscape for restaurant names since COVID-19 hit earlier this year. Meanwhile, same-store sales were up 4.1% year-over-year, despite lapping 1.0% growth in the year-ago period. This two-year stacked comp sales growth of 5.1% is quite impressive and has been helped by drive-thru, while many dine-in names have struggled, relying solely on delivery. As shown below, Del Taco is right in the middle of the pack among its quick-service restaurant [QSR] peers in terms of revenue growth, while Wingstop (WING), Chipotle (CMG), and Jack In the Box (JACK) are leading the group with double-digit revenue growth year-over-year. Let's take a closer look at Del Taco's results below:

During the past two quarters, Del Taco continued with its menu improvements by launching fresh guacamole in June and became the first Mexican national QSR to launch a Crispy Chicken offering, with Crispy Chicken Tacos and a Crispy Chicken & Guacamole Burrito. This helped the company to report a marginal increase in sales year-over-year despite minimal dine-in traffic across its restaurants, with no dining rooms open across company-owned restaurants. This increase in sales is even more impressive considering that Del Taco has a significant presence in two of the states hit the hardest by COVID-19: California and Las Vegas. It's worth noting that some of the company's restaurants due to having dining rooms open, but these are only franchised restaurants.

Meanwhile, the company has seen continued adoption of its Del Taco App and has fully deployed delivery options with several different partners across more than 90% of its franchised restaurants. This has helped the company to navigate the global pandemic, and Del Taco now has 1.2 million registered users on its App, which translated to 38% growth since the end of 2019. While this cohort pales in comparison to Chipotle with 17 million loyalty members alone, it's a respectable figure for a smaller name with just 596 stores that's slowly building its digital footprint. As noted in the Q3 conference call, the average delivery check is 1.85x higher than in-store when including the 20% delivery premium that began in Q3. Therefore, while delivery can be a headwind to margins for many restaurant names, the much higher average check is helping in Del Taco's case. It's also worth noting that Del Taco has continued re-vamping its stores over the past year to attract eyeballs, with the more modern look being a significant improvement.

However, while same-store sales were up and revenue were up slightly and rebounded sharply from Q2 levels ($120.8 million vs. $104.6 million), unit growth has been uninspiring, with the company set to exit the year with roughly the same number of stores as when it entered 2020. This is a strong divergence relative to the leaders in the restaurant space like Chipotle, which added 100 new stores year-to-date despite COVID-19. This also partially explains why the stock has performed so poorly since its 2015 IPO debut, underperforming the S&P-500 by over 5000 basis points (50%). As shown below, the company has seen compound annual unit growth of just 1.98% since FY2016, though the mix between franchised and company-owned stores has improved, which has been a minor tailwind. During Q3, franchise revenues improved to $5.2 million vs. $4.5 million in the prior-year period due to the strength we've seen in franchised stores with same-store sales up an impressive 6.5%.

The other issue for Del Taco is minimum wage growth, with California heading to a $15.00 minimum wage, a state where Del Taco is the most heavily represented. In fact, Del Taco has 370 of its 596 system-wide stores in the state of California alone, and a $2.00/hour minimum wage hike this list is not easy to absorb for a company with a relatively low average ticket like Del Taco. The good news is that some of this headwind has already occurred, with some municipalities already moving to $15.00/hour. However, this will likely put some pressure on margins medium-term as we see this rolled out across the state by January 2022. As shown below, Del Taco's margins have been trending lower since its IPO debut, even before the effects of COVID-19. Besides, the company has not seen enough demand in its franchisee-owned dining rooms to re-open dining rooms in company-wide stores, and this will likely continue to be a minor headwind to margins with a much heavier weighting of sales towards delivery.

So, what's the good news?

The good news for Del Taco is that system-wide sales continue to grow and the company has a solid trend in average unit volumes [AUV] and quarterly revenue. It's important to note that this uptrend in quarterly revenue has continued despite very slow unit growth. This is important because many of Del Taco's QSR peers have grown revenue substantially year-over-year, but a lot of this is tied to their mid-single-digit to low double-digit unit growth rates. Unfortunately, we've seen a departure from the trend in higher quarterly revenue for Del Taco in FY2020, and Q4 sales are expected to be down slightly year-over-year based on estimates of $154.5~ million in sales. This would translate to a 2% drop from Q4 2019 sales of $157.1 million.

The other good news worth noting of course is that we should see a roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines by January, and this should help the hardest-hit states see an improved trend in both COVID-19 cases and deaths. Assuming this leads to a positive change in consumer habits, we could see more of Del Taco's dining rooms opened back up in Q1 which would help offset some margin contraction as higher wages roll out across more stores. The other good news is that Del Taco continues to have significant whitespace in the U.S. in terms of unit growth, though the company has been moving along at a snail's pace in terms of opening new stores, despite the fact that it has room for infill and opening in new states.

Unfortunately, Del Taco has one of the least attractive trends in the restaurant space, with only moderate growth in annual earnings per share [EPS] since FY2016. Meanwhile, FY2020 annual EPS is expected to fall off a cliff in FY2020, and not return to its previous highs until FY2023 based on estimates. Obviously, an acceleration in unit growth or significantly higher AUV could change this trend, but for now, we have annual EPS estimates sitting at just $0.56 in FY2023. This translates to near non-existent compound annual EPS growth relative to $0.53 in FY2016 and makes the stock a much less exciting candidate for investors. This is especially true when companies like Chipotle are enjoying compound annual EPS growth rates of more than 10% in the same period.

So, why not buy the stock here if dining rooms should open up in Q1 with COVID-19 vaccines set to be rolled out?

While logic would suggest that this is the time to buy Del Taco, it's important to note that the stock is already up more than 260% from its March lows, and is now sitting at a much less attractive valuation. While the company's price to sales ratio is not at nosebleed levels yet and sits at just 0.69x, the company's forward P/E ratio is sitting at over 31 currently. This is a hefty price to pay for a low-growth restaurant stock, even if the company does have considerably whitespace as it operates out of just 15 states currently. It's important to note that this valuation issue does not preclude a further rally with investors continuing to bid up stocks left, right, and center, but it does suggest that the reward to risk here is not great.

This valuation issue is made worse by the fact that Del Taco is less than 20% from a strong resistance level at $11.00 - $11.20, coinciding with multi-year broken support level for the stock. Given that the next strong support level doesn't come in until $6.00, the reward to risk is not favorable from a technical standpoint either. This is because the stock is just 19% from strong resistance, and trading more than 35% above support at $6.00. For this reason, I believe investors in Del Taco would be wise to take profits if the stock does rally above the $10.00 level as this would leave the stock with limited upside.

In summary, while there's reason to be optimistic about Del Taco given the vaccine news, I think a lot of this optimism is already priced into the stock at $9.25. This is based on the fact that the stock is already up over 260% from its March lows and is trading at a very lofty forward P/E ratio for a stock with a low single-digit compound annual EPS growth rate. For this reason, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock at current levels. If we do see further strength in the S&P-500 and a Santa rally, it is certainly possible that Del Taco could make a run for the $10.00 - $11.00 level. However, I would view this as an opportunity to sell the stock into strength, as the valuation is already lofty at current levels.

